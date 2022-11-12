Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Bobby V's Restaurant and Sports Bar 11 Schoephoester Road

review star

No reviews yet

11 Schoephoester Road

Windsor Locks, CT 06096

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Bone -In
Boneless

Appetizer

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Cheesy, bubbly, loaded with pulled chicken & finished with buffalo sauce & gorgonzola cheese, served with crisy tortilla

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

In house double breaded whole milk mozzarella served with house marinara

Hummus Bowl

$12.00

Creamy hummus swirled with roasted garlic & red peppers, served with toasted pitas & crunchy vegetables

Mama's Meatballs

$12.00

take a trip to Italy with this dish, served with house marinara and garlic toast

Nachos Grande

$12.00

Piled high nachos with melty cheddar cheese, pico de gallo & jalapenos

Quesadilla

$10.00

Melty cheddar and jack cheese with pico

Queso & Chips

$10.00

hand cut tortillas served with warm Mexican queso & pico de gallo

Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Sold by the shrimp $3/each-minimum of 5 shrimp per order

Soup & Salads

Ancient Grain Bowl

$13.00

ancient grains, roasted root vegetables & cucumbers with a lemon basil vinaigrette topped with pickled onions and fresh avocado

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.00

romaine and mixed greens with crisp apples, berries, creamy gorgonzola crumbles, candied walnuts & raspberry vinaigrette

Bobby's House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens with roasted tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & sunflower seeds with balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & croutons

New England Clam "Chowdah"

$5.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with roasted beets, cucumbers, creamy goat cheese & sunflower seeds with an orange balsamic vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Wings

Bone -In

$13.00

Boneless

$12.00

Handhelds

Bobby's BBQ Burger

$16.00

8oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce & tomato on a toasted brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

crispy hand breaded buffalo chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & blue cheese dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Chicken Parm Grinder

$15.00

Fresh breaded chicken, deep fried & topped with house marinara & provolone cheese on a toasted grinder roll

Game Day Burger

$16.00

8oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Applewood smoked bacon & a sunny side up egg on a toasted brioche bun

Meatball Grinder

$15.00

mama's meatballs topped with house marinara & melted provolone cheese on a toasted grinder roll

Old School Burger

$14.00

8oz burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a brioche bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Shaved ribeye steak mounded on a soft roll with caramelized onions, roasted peppers and mushrooms with provolone cheese

Salmon Burger

$14.00

Fresh house made salmon burger crusted in wasabi panko breading, lightly fried and topped with sriracha aioli, lettuce and cucumbers on a toasted brioche bun.

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Crispy Cajun seasoned fried shrimp piled on a toasted grinder roll with lettuce, tomato & house made remoulade

The Turkey Club

$14.00

Triple decker sandwich with oven roasted turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted country white

Marvin's Melt

$16.00

Our own glazed meatloaf, grilled and covered with provolone, caramelized onions and mushrooms served open face in grilled sourdough

Sit Downs

Bayou Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Fresh hand battered fried shrimp with a spicy garlic sauce

Blacked Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Fettuccini in a creamy alfredo sauce with sauteed broccoli and blacked chicken

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

pan cooked chicken breast in a lemon-butter and caper sauce served over pasta

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Tender pasta tossed in a rich and creamy cheese sauce with a buttery cracker topping

Marvin's Meatloaf

$20.00

Grilled classic meatloaf with a rocking sweet bourbon glaze

Pan Seared Salmon

$25.00

Succulent pan seared salmon served with your choice of two sides

Sides

"V" Fries

$5.00

Chef's Risotto

$5.00

Chef's Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side coleslaw

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$8.00

Dessert

Oreo Brownie Sundae

$8.00

A warm Oreo brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Velvety cheesecake finished with fresh berries & whipped cream

2 Scoop Vanilla

$6.00

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce topped whipped cream

Specials

Linguine with Clam Sauce choice of Red, white, or Fra Diablo (spicy red) w/broccoli and tomato

Buffalo cauliflower

$11.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chicago Dog

$9.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Cubano

$16.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Fresh fried cod served with french fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

fried cod sandwich with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & tartar sauce, served with french fries

Fried Mac & cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Sausage burger

$15.00Out of stock

Ribs

$26.00

Sausage Pasta

$21.00

Extras

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Burger Patty

$7.00

Add Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$6.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Add Guacamole 4oz

$2.00

Add Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Salmon

$14.00Out of stock

Add Sauteed Peppers

$1.00

Add Sunny Egg

$1.50

Balsamic 2oz

$0.75

BBQ sauce 2oz

$0.75

Blue cheese 2oz

$0.50

Blue cheese 4oz

$1.00

Blue cheese 6oz

$1.50

Buffalo sauce 2oz

$0.75

Caesar 2oz

$0.75

Cajun Spice 2oz

$0.75

Cocktail sauce 2oz

$0.75

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Pickle

$0.75

Extra Pitas

$2.00

Extra Tortillas

$2.00

Extra Turkey

$3.00

Extra Walnuts

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan 2oz

$0.75

Gravy

$2.00

Guacamole cup

$6.00

Honey Hot 2oz

$0.75

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Jamaican Jerk 2oz

$0.75

Mango Habanero 2oz

$0.75

Marinara

$2.00

Pico cup

$5.00

Pub Mustard 2oz

$0.75

Queso 2oz

$2.00

Queso 4oz

$4.00

Queso Cup

$6.00

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Ranch 6oz

$1.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette 2oz

$0.75

Remoulade 2oz

$0.75

Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Side Garlic Toast

$1.00

Side of bread rolls

$3.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli 2oz

$0.75

Sticky Soy 2oz

$0.75

Tartar 2oz

$0.75

West Indian Jerk 2oz

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, CT 06096

Directions

