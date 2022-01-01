Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobby D's Mexican Resaurant

565 Reviews

$

2139 N Tustin St

# 1

Orange, CA 92865

Burrito
Choose Two
a la carte

- Food -

Choose Two

Choose Two

$7.99

two item plate served with mexican style rice and hand mashed pinto beans

Choose One

Choose One

$5.99

one item plate served with mexican style rice and hand mashed pinto beans

Special Plate

$8.99

choice of protein served with mexican style rice, mashed pinto beans and tortillas

Fajitas

Fajitas

$9.99

grilled onions, bell pepper, tomato served with mexican style rice & pinto beans.

Burrito

Burrito

click for all options!

Nachos

Nachos

chips, beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, fresh guacamole. cheese only option available.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.69

large flour tortilla with cheese melted on the flat grill. add some protein

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.99

flour tortilla bowl, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole

Tostada

Tostada

$4.99

flat fried flour tortilla, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato. add protein

a la carte

Sides

- Beverages -

Small Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$2.29

- Chips -

Large Bag Chips

$5.00

Fried-in-House corn tortillas, lightly salted. Serves 10-15

Small Bag Chips

$0.99

Fried-in-House corn tortillas, lightly salted. serves 1-2

- Salsa -

Salsa - Mild (green)

$0.00+Out of stock

Salsa - Medium

$0.00+

Salsa - Hot

$0.00+

Salsa - Extra Hot

$0.00+Out of stock

- Beer -

Corona

$4.75Out of stock

Dos Equis - Amber

$4.75Out of stock

Modelo - Especial

$4.75Out of stock

- Catering -

CATERING DISCOUNT

Discounts will automatically be applied in your cart. 10% off orders over $150 - 15% off orders over $200

Ultimate Nacho

$25.00

Ultimate Burrito

$25.00Out of stock

Large Bag Chips

$5.00

Fried-in-House corn tortillas, lightly salted. Serves 10-15

Tacos

$2.75
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Serving Orange and Villa Park Fresh, Casual Mexican Food since 1994. Come in or Call ahead.

