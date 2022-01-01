A map showing the location of Bobbys Hideaway CaféView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Salad

Bobbys Hideaway Café

1814 Marron Road

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Coffee and Espresso

Coffee - Regular

$3.49

Coffee - Decaf

$3.49

Espresso

$3.79

Cappuccino

$5.29

Latte

$5.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.69

Mocha

$5.29

Juices

Fresh Orange Juice (Small)

$3.49

Fresh Orange Juice (Large)

$4.99

Fresh Orange Juice (Carafe)

$10.29

Juice (Small)

$2.99

Juice (Large)

$4.29

Juice (Carafe)

$9.29

Shakes and Malts

Milk Shake

$7.99

Malt

$7.99

Float

$4.99

Milk and Chocolate Milk

Milk (Small)

$2.99

Milk (Large)

$4.29

Chocolate Milk (Small)

$2.99

Chocolate Milk (Large)

$4.29

Soft Drinks

Soft Drink - Kids

$1.99

Soft Drink - Regular

$3.29

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.49

Iced Tea - Regular

$3.29

Iced Tea - Raspberry

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Chai Tea - Hot

$4.99

Chai Tea - Iced

$4.99

Water

Water

Starters

Bobby's Award Winning Chili (cup)

$5.49

A cup of Bobby's secret recipe chili, topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Bobby's Award Winning Chili (Bowl w/Cornbread)

$8.99

A crock full of Bobby's secret recipe chili, topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Served with homemade corn bread.

French Onion Soup

$6.99

A crock full of homemade french onion soup topped with croutons and melted cheese.

Soup of the Day (cup)

$3.99

Soup of the Day (bowl)

$5.99

Have It All (Combo Platter)

$16.49

A tasty combination of our best appetizers, including: Stuffed jalapenos, potato skins, chicken fingers, Buffalo fingers, and Tex-Mex egg rolls.

Tex-Mex Egg Rolls ala Pollo

$11.29

A mildly spicy hybrid of taquito and chimichanga. We stuff a flour tortilla with grilled chicken, black beans, rice and cheese, then deep fry it to perfecton. Served with Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Ranch dip.

Potato Skins

$12.29

The classic potato skin, smothered with crisp chopped bacon, OR Bobby's Chili, and melted cheese. Served with our Sour Cream 'n Chive Dip.

Super Spud

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

A bunch of jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, breaded, and deep fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Breaded Chicken Fingers

$12.29

Slices of tender chicken breast hand-breaded and deep fried just right. Served with your choice of dipping sauce and french fries.

No Bones About it Buffalo Fingers

$13.29

Our famous chicken fingers dipped in hot wing sauce and served with carrot & celery sticks, Bobby's homemade bleu cheese dressing and french fries. All the great taste of Buffalo wings with the bones!

Nachos Roberto - Full Size

$12.29

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with refried beans or Bobby's chili, and cheddar cheese, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Nachos Roberto - Half Size

$9.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with refried beans or Bobby's chili, and cheddar cheese, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.39

A crock full of creamy cheese sauce with spinach and artichokes. Served with crisp tortilla chips for dipping.

Eggs

2 eggs any style

$9.99

2 eggs any style with meat

$13.99

Pancakes

Buttermilk pancakes (3)

$9.99

Buttermilk pancakes (3) with meat

$12.29

Short Stack - 2 buttermilk pancakes

$8.29

Blueberry pancakes (3)

$11.29

Blueberry pancakes w/ meat

$13.59

Banana pancakes (3)

$11.29

Banana pancakes w/meat

$13.59

Banana Walnut pancakes (3)

$11.69

Banana Walnut pancakes w/meat

$13.99

Panwich Cake

$11.99

French Toast/Waffles

French Toast (2 slices)

$8.99

Thick slices of fresh brioche bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to a golden brown.

French Toast (3 slices)

$10.99

Thick slices of fresh brioche bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to a golden brown.

French Toast (3 slices) with meat

$12.49

Thick slices of fresh brioche bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to a golden brown.

French Toast Combo

$13.79

2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, and 2 bacon strips or sausage links

Waffle (2 Pieces)

$8.99

Waffle (3 Pieces)

$10.99

Waffle (3 Pieces) with meat

$12.49

Waffle Combo

$13.79

4-egg Classic Omelette/Scramble

Denver Omelette

$13.99

Ham, onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese

Bacon Omelette

$13.99

Mushrooms, Swiss cheese and Mornay Sauce

Country Omelette

$13.99

Potatoes, bacon, mushroom, jack and cheddar cheese topped with sour cream

Spinach Omelette

$13.99

Mushroom, jack and Swiss cheese and Mornay sauce

Chili Omelette

$13.99

Chili with cheddar cheese topped with sour cream

Veggie Omelette

$13.99

California Omelette

$13.99

Avocado, mushroom, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese

Mediterranean Omelette

$13.99

Feta Cheese with spinach, tomato and onion

BTC Omelette

$13.99

Bacon with tomato and cheddar cheese

El Paso Omelette

$13.99

Ortega Chilis with avocado and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette or Scramble

$11.99

Create a custom omelette or scramble. One ingredient is included in the price, from there..add as many as you like.

Hideaway Breakfast Specials

Steak and Eggs

$18.99

Tender, marinated steak cooked to perfection with 3 eggs any style

Ribeye Steak and Eggs

$32.99

Juicy ribeye steak cooked especially for you with 3 eggs any style'

Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

comes with 2 eggs any style

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.29

From a secret recipe handed down by Bobby's Aunt Jane of Tulsa. And is it good! Tender, hand-breaded and fried, served with Country gravy and 2 eggs.

Kielbasa Sausage with 2 Eggs

$12.99

A real Chicago breakfast--without the wind and snow!

Denver Skins

$12.99

2 potato skins filled with 2 eggs scrambled with ham, onion and green pepper, covered with cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Chicken ala Bobby

$14.99

A tender chicken breast breaded, sauteed and covered with homemade cream mushroom sauce, served with 2 eggs.

Hideaway Saute

$14.99

3 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, green onion, green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, potato, cheddar, jack, Swiss and feta cheese...all cooked together to perfection and topped with sour cream. No changes, please.

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.29

A real taste of good Southern home cookin'! 2 biscuits covered with homemade country gravy and served with 2 fresh eggs.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

One of the tastiest ideas to come from south of the border! 2 soft corn tortillas under refried beans, 2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.79

Fried egg on toast with cheddar cheese, bacon and mayo.

Saturday and Sunday Specials

Eggs Benedict

$15.49

The breakfast tradition that never gets old. Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs, covered with homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes and fresh fruit.

Eggs Florentine

$15.49

Toasted English muffin topped with sauteed spinach, artichokes, 2 poached eggs and covered with your choice of Hollandaise sauce, country gravy or cream mushroom sauce. Served with country potatoes and fresh fruit.

Croissant Benedict

$16.29

Grilled croissant topped with Canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs, covered with homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes and fresh fruit.

Croissant Bob Barker

$16.29

The price is right for this grilled croissant topped with 2 eggs scrambled with ham & green onions then covered with Hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes and fresh fruit.

Light Breakfast

Oatmeal

$4.99

Oatmeal with Toppings

$6.29

Oatmeal served with sides of cinnnamon, raisins, brown sugar and milk.

Fresh Fruit Small

$7.29

Fresh Fruit Large

$8.49

Fit & Fruity

$10.99

Bobby's California Crunch

$11.99

Crunchy granola served with fruit and yogurt.

Side Orders - Breakfast

1 egg

$1.69

2 eggs

$3.29

Toast

$2.69

English Muffin

$2.69

Biscuit

$2.69

Homemade Muffin

$2.69

Bagel, plain

$2.69

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.49

Ham, Bacon or Sausage

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

$5.49

Vegan Sausage

$5.49

Canadian Bacon

$5.49

Kielbasa

$5.49

Biscuit (1) and Country Gravy

$4.29

Country Pot

$3.79

Country Pot WD

$3.79

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Chunky Apple Sauce

$3.49

Real Maple Syrup

$1.75

Side C Gravy

$2.00

Side Mush Sauce

$2.00

Monkey Fruit

$3.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$14.29

Mixed greens topped with Bobby's Chili, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and red onions, then sprinkled with grated romano, garlic croutons. Served with a bread stick.

Little Caesar

$8.99

A half-sized version of our Caesar Salad.

Chicken Caesar

$14.69

Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and red onions, then topped with Chargrilled Chicken breast and sprinkled with grated Romano and croutons. Served with a bread stick.

Little Chicken Caesar

$11.69

Salmon Caesar

$17.99

1/2 Salmon Caesar

$15.99

Greek Salad

$13.69

Mixed greens with Greek dressing, tomato, cucumber, red onions, feta cheese, Greek olives and hard-boiled egg. Served with a bread stick.

Greek with Chicken

$16.39

Fresh Fruit Plate

$14.29

A variety of fresh fruit pieces served with cottage cheese, a homemade muffin, and a side of honey-yogurt dressing.

Garden Salad

$4.29

A small mixed greens salad with tomatoes and cucumber slices.

Popeye (Spinach) Salad

$13.99

Fresh leaf spinach topped with crumbled bacon, sprouts, red onion, sliced mushrooms, and chopped hard-boiled egg. Served with a hot bacon vinaigrette dressing and a bread stick.

Popeye with Chicken

$16.69

Olive Oyl Spinach Salad

$10.29

1 half-sized version of our Popeye Salad.

Olive Oyl with Chicken

$12.99

Chef's Salad

$14.69

Mixed greens topped with julienne-sliced breast of turkey, baked ham, and Swiss and American cheeses, along with tomato, sprouts and hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing and a bread stick.

Chop Chop! Chicken Salad

$16.29

Chicken breast with Asian seasonings cooked with fresh vegetables on chopped greens. Topped with a slightly spicy Asian dressing and fried wontons. Served with chop sticks and a Fortune Cookie.

Carlsbad Salad

$14.29

Carlsbad with Chicken

$16.99

Soup and Salad

$10.99

A bowl of soup and your choice of a garden salad or Little Caesar salad. Served with homemade corn bread.

Soup-wich

$12.69

A bowl of soup with your choice of 1/2 sandwich.

Green-wich

$12.69

A garden of Little Caesar salad with your choice of 1/2 sandwich.

Burgers

Bobby's Big Burger

$10.99

1/3-pound juice Certified Angust Beef burger on a bun with your choice of 1 side. See "options" to add Cheese or make it a veggie or plant-based burger.

Burger #1: Bacon and Swiss Cheese

$12.99

A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with bacon and swiss cheese.

Burger #2: Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions & Jack Cheese

$12.99

A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, and jack cheese.

Burger #3: BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions & Cheddar Cheese

$12.99

A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger with BBQ sauce, grilled onions and cheddar cheese.

Burger #4: Patty Melt

$12.99

Patty melt classic. A 1/3 pound Certified Angus Beef patty on rye topped with grilled with onions and cheddar cheese.

Burger #5: Sauteed Mushrooms, Spinach and Onions &Feta Cheese

$13.49

A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, spinach and onions, with feta cheese.

Burger #6: Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Cheese

$13.49

A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger toppedwith bacon, avocado, and cheddar cheese.

Burger #7: Avocado, Sprouts & Jack Cheese

$13.49

Also known as "The California". A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with avocado, sprouts and jack cheese.

Burger #8: Chili Burger with Chedar Cheese

$13.49

A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with Bobby's award-winning chili and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich #1: Bacon, Avocado, Swiss

$13.99

Charbroiled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss cheese.

Chicken Sandwich #2: BBQ, Grilled Onions, Cheddar

$13.99

Charbroiled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, grilled onions and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Sandwich #3: Buffalo Bob's

$13.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast hand-breaded, fried, and dipped in hot wing sauce. Served on toasted bun with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Chicken Sandwich #4: Ortega Chilis, Bacon and Jack

$13.99

Charbroiled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with Ortega chilis, bacon, and jack cheese.

Sandwiches

Monterey Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Marinated steak charbroiled, sliced and served on french bread with sauteed musrooms, onions and covered with melted jack cheese.

Reuben

$14.69

Thin-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island grilled together on dark rye and served open face.

Corned Beef and Swiss

$11.99

Served hot and piled high on rye bread with a mild horseradish sauce.

Beefeater

$13.29

Hot, juicy roast beef and cheddar cheese grilled together on egg bread and served with hot au jus.

French Dip

$13.29

A generous portion of sliced roast beef on french bread, smothered with Swiss cheese and served with a cup of hot au jus for dipping.

BBQ Beef

$12.99

Hot roast beef drenched with BBQ sauce and served on a toasted bun.

Run Through the Garden Veggie Treat

$13.29

Avocado, sprouts, orange slices. lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, honey-yogurt dressing, jack and cheddar cheese on wheat bread.

Grilled Cheese

$13.29

Bacon and tomato are added to a mix of jack, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, grilled on sourdough bread.

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$13.99

Chargrilled chicken breast thinly sliced and served on a toasted French roll, with Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onions, and shredded Romano cheese.

The Yodeling Pig

$13.69

Shaved ham and Swiss cheese served hot on a toasted bun with honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Mama Mia Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.69

Bobby's meatloaf done Italian Style with marinara sauce, sauteed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and served on a toasted French roll.

BLT Classic Club

$14.29

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on layers of toasted white bread, with mayo.

Ham and Swiss Club

$14.29

Thinly sliced ham and swiss cheese on layers of toasted white bread, with mayo.

Turkey, Bacon and Jack Club

$14.29

Thinly sliced turkey breast, bacon slices and jack cheese on layers of toasted white bread, with mayo.

Monte Cristo

$14.29

Sliced baked ham, breast of turkey, and Swiss cheese all grilled between 3 slices of golden brown French toast.

Roast Beef, Avo & Jack Croissant

$14.29

Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar Croissant

$14.29

Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts & Jack Croissant

$14.29

Sides and Extras

Potato Salad

$3.29

Coleslaw

$3.29

Baked Beans

$3.29

Applesauce

French Fries

$3.69

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.69

Baked Potato

$3.69

Rice Pilaf

$3.69

Fresh Vegetables

$3.99

Cornbread

$2.79

Garlic Bread

$3.89

Fish

Fish of the Day - Lunch

$19.99

Steak & Ribs

Rib-Eye Steak

$33.99

The tastiest, tenderest part of the steer! a 16 oz. bone-in rib-eye served with fresh vegetables.

Hideaway Steak

$22.99

Marinated and broiled to perfection with sauteed fresh mushrooms and onions.

Baby Back Ribs - Full Slab

$32.99

A full slab of baby back ribs, drenched in BBQ sauce and prepared just right! Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.

Baby Back Ribs - 1/2 Slab

$22.69

A half slab of baby back ribs, drenched in BBQ sauce and prepared just right! Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.

Ribs & Shrimp Combo

$28.69

A half slab of baby back ribs with fried shrimp. Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.

Ribs & Chicken Combo

$28.69

A half slab of baby back ribs with chicken fingers. Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.

Ribs & Steak Combo

$28.69

A half slab of baby back ribs with Hideaway Steak. Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.

Fish

Fresh Fish of the Day - Dinner Portion

$22.99

Prepared according to the catch.

Entrees

Fried Shrimp

$19.29

Lightly hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with coleslaw.

Meatloaf

$17.29

Homemade, big & juicy with cream mushroom sauce. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

Italian Meatloaf

$18.69

Bobby's meatloaf Italian style with marinara sauce, sauteed green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with melted cheese. Served with fresh vegetables.

Teryaki Chicken Breast

$18.29

Boneless, skinless chicken breast marinated in teriyaki-style sauce topped with grilled pineapple and served with vegetables.

Chicken Fingers

$15.99

Slices of tender breast meat, hand-breaded and deep fried. Served with coleslaw, baked beans and BBQ or Honey Mustard Sauce.

Chicken-Fried Steak

$18.99

A dinner portion of Aunt Jane's famous chicken fried steak with country gravy, served with fresh vegetables.

Down-South Fried Chicken

$18.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast breaded then panfried, topped with Bobby's famous country gravy. Served with fresh vegetables.

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$20.99

Tequila Lime Chicken

$19.99

Tender breast meat sauteed with fresh mushrooms, lime juice and Cuervo Gold Tequila in a cream sauce.

Chicken Florentine

$17.99

Tender breast meat sauteed with spinach and mushrooms, then smothered in Alfredo sauce.

Chili Mac

$16.99

Roasted Veggies & Penne

$19.99

Roasted Vegies & Penne with Chicken

$23.99

Pasta Pleaser #1: Shrimp in Garlic Butter

$19.99

Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter served over your choice of penne or linguini pasta.

Pasta Pleaser #2: Shrimp and Vegetables

$22.69

Sauteed shrimp and fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.

Pasta Pleaser #3: Fresh Vegetables

$16.99

Sauteed fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.

Pasta Pleaser #4: Chicken and Fresh Vegetables

$18.99

Sauteed chicken breast meat and fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.

Senior Meals

Hideaway Steak -Senior Portion

$17.99

Marinated and broiled to perfection with sauteed fresh mushrooms and onions.

Fried Shrimp - Senior Portion

$15.99

Lightly hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with coleslaw.

Meatloaf - Senior Portion

$13.99

Homemade, big & juicy with cream mushroom sauce. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

Italian Style Meatloaf -Senior Portion

$15.69

Bobby's meatloaf Italian style with marinara sauce, sauteed green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with melted cheese. Served with fresh vegetables.

Teriyaki Chicken - Senior Portion

$13.79

Boneless, skinless chicken breast marinated in teriyaki-style sauce topped with grilled pineapple and served with vegetables.

Chicken-Fried Steak - Senior Portion

$15.69

A dinner portion of Aunt Jane's famous chicken fried steak with country gravy, served with fresh vegetables.

Down-South Fried Chicken - Senior Portion

$15.69

Boneless, skinless chicken breast breaded then panfried, topped with Bobby's famous country gravy. Served with fresh vegetables.

Fresh Fish of the Day - Senior Portion

$20.99

Prepared according to the catch.

Chicken Parmesan - Senior Portion

$18.29

Chicken Florentine - Senior Portion

$14.79

Tender breast meat sauteed with spinach and mushrooms, then smothered in Alfredo sauce.

Pasta w/Shrimp & Garlic - Senior Portion

$15.99

Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter served over your choice of penne or linguini pasta.

Pasta w/Fresh Vegetables -Senior Portion

$13.29

Sauteed fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.

Pasta w/Chicken & Fresh Vegetables - Senior Portion

$15.79

Sauteed chicken breast meat and fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.

Sides and Extras

Potato Salad

$3.29

Coleslaw

$3.29

Baked Beans

$3.29

French Fries

$3.69

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.69

Baked Potato

$3.69

Rice Pilaf

$3.69

Fresh Vegetables

$3.99

Cornbread

$2.79

Garlic Bread

$3.89

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Pancake w/egg and meat

$5.29

Kid's French Toast w/egg and meat

$5.29

Kid's Waffle w/egg and meat

$6.29

Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit and Toast

$5.49

Kid's Lunch & Dinner

Kid Burger

$4.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.29

Kid Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

Corn Dog

$5.49

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.49

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Mac 'n Cheese

$4.99

Kid Linguini w/White or Red Sauce

$5.29

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Limincello Cake

$5.99

Double-layer Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Pie (Slice)

$5.69

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.99

Banana Split

$6.69

Large Banana Split

$10.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.19

Tollhouse Cookie Dessert

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Family Style Meals

4 Person Spaghetti

$56.00

4 Person Baked Ziti

$66.00

6 Person Spaghetti

$86.00

6 Person Baked Ziti

$99.00

4 Person Tequila Lime Chicken

$66.00

4 Person Chicken Parm

$66.00

6 Person Tequila Lime Chicken

$99.00

6 Person Chicken Parm

$99.00

4 Person Meatloaf w/ Mushroom Cream

$56.00

6 Person Meatloaf w/ Mushroom Cream

$86.00

4 Person Meatloaf Italian Style

$66.00

6 Person Meatloaf Italian Style

$99.00

4 Person Fried Chicken

$66.00

6 Person Fried Chicken

$86.00

4 Person BBQ Chicken/Ribs Combo

$89.00

6 Person BBQ Chicken/Ribs Combo

$134.00

4 Person BBQ All Chicken

$56.00

6 Person BBQ All Chicken

$86.00

4 Person All BBQ Ribs

$99.00

6 Person All BBQ Ribs

$149.00

4 Person Pork Medallions

$66.00

6 Person Pork Medallions

$99.00

4 Person Wild Salmon

$89.00

6 Person Wild Salmon

$134.00

4 Person Sirloin Stroganoff

$56.00

6 Person Sirloin Stroganoff

$86.00

Breakfast

Cakes Special

$17.99

Cake Combo Special

$17.99

French Toast Special

$17.99

French Toast Combo Special

$17.99

Waffle Special

$17.99

Waffle Combo Special

$17.99

Corned Beef & Swiss Omelet

$17.99

Ribeye and Eggs Special

$39.99

Pork Medallions and Eggs

$16.49

Prime Rib & Eggs SMALL

$27.95

Prime Rib & Eggs LARGE

$34.95

Ham Steak w/Pear Sauce and eggs

$16.99

Lunch/Dinner

Lunch Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.99

Dinner Corned Beef & Cabbage

$22.99

Bkd Pot w/Chili

$9.99

Ribeye Special

$39.99

Pork Medallions

$18.99

Ground Sirloin Stroganoff

$18.99

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Prime Rib - Small

$27.95

Prime Rib - Large

$34.95

Ham Steak w/Fresh Pear Sauce

$16.99

Dessert

Lime Chzcake

$5.99

Mint Chip Ice Cream w/ Shortbread

$5.99

Soups and Sides

Potato Salad - Pint

$6.99

Potato Salad - Quart

$12.50

Applesauce - Pint

$6.99

Applesauce - Quart

$12.50

Coleslaw - Pint

$6.99

Coleslaw - Quart

$12.50

Baked Beans - Pint

$6.99

Baked Beans - Quart

$12.50

Chili - Quart (no toppings)

$11.99

Chili - Quart (w/toppings and cornbread)

$14.99

Soup of Day - Pint

$5.99

Soup of Day - Quart

$9.99

French Onion Soup - Pint

$8.49

French Onion Soup - Quart

$12.49

Watermelon Gazpacho - Quart w\toppings

$11.99

Basket Breadsticks w\garlic butter

$6.99

Dressings and Sauces

Honey Mustard - Pint

$7.29

Honey Mustard - Quart

$12.99

Blue Cheese- Pint

$7.29

Blue Cheese - Quart

$12.99

Ranch - Pint

$7.29

Ranch - Quart

$12.99

Caesar - Pint

$7.99

Caesar - Quart

$12.99

1000 Isle - Pint

$7.99

1000 Isle - Quart

$12.99

Country Gravy - Pint

$10.00

Country Gravy - Quart

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1814 Marron Road, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Directions

