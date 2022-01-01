- Home
- /
- Carlsbad
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Bobbys Hideaway Café
Bobbys Hideaway Café
No reviews yet
1814 Marron Road
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffee and Espresso
Juices
Shakes and Malts
Milk and Chocolate Milk
Teas
Water
Starters
Bobby's Award Winning Chili (cup)
A cup of Bobby's secret recipe chili, topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Bobby's Award Winning Chili (Bowl w/Cornbread)
A crock full of Bobby's secret recipe chili, topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Served with homemade corn bread.
French Onion Soup
A crock full of homemade french onion soup topped with croutons and melted cheese.
Soup of the Day (cup)
Soup of the Day (bowl)
Have It All (Combo Platter)
A tasty combination of our best appetizers, including: Stuffed jalapenos, potato skins, chicken fingers, Buffalo fingers, and Tex-Mex egg rolls.
Tex-Mex Egg Rolls ala Pollo
A mildly spicy hybrid of taquito and chimichanga. We stuff a flour tortilla with grilled chicken, black beans, rice and cheese, then deep fry it to perfecton. Served with Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Ranch dip.
Potato Skins
The classic potato skin, smothered with crisp chopped bacon, OR Bobby's Chili, and melted cheese. Served with our Sour Cream 'n Chive Dip.
Super Spud
Jalapeno Poppers
A bunch of jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, breaded, and deep fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Breaded Chicken Fingers
Slices of tender chicken breast hand-breaded and deep fried just right. Served with your choice of dipping sauce and french fries.
No Bones About it Buffalo Fingers
Our famous chicken fingers dipped in hot wing sauce and served with carrot & celery sticks, Bobby's homemade bleu cheese dressing and french fries. All the great taste of Buffalo wings with the bones!
Nachos Roberto - Full Size
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with refried beans or Bobby's chili, and cheddar cheese, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Nachos Roberto - Half Size
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with refried beans or Bobby's chili, and cheddar cheese, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A crock full of creamy cheese sauce with spinach and artichokes. Served with crisp tortilla chips for dipping.
Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes (3)
Buttermilk pancakes (3) with meat
Short Stack - 2 buttermilk pancakes
Blueberry pancakes (3)
Blueberry pancakes w/ meat
Banana pancakes (3)
Banana pancakes w/meat
Banana Walnut pancakes (3)
Banana Walnut pancakes w/meat
Panwich Cake
French Toast/Waffles
French Toast (2 slices)
Thick slices of fresh brioche bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to a golden brown.
French Toast (3 slices)
Thick slices of fresh brioche bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to a golden brown.
French Toast (3 slices) with meat
Thick slices of fresh brioche bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to a golden brown.
French Toast Combo
2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, and 2 bacon strips or sausage links
Waffle (2 Pieces)
Waffle (3 Pieces)
Waffle (3 Pieces) with meat
Waffle Combo
4-egg Classic Omelette/Scramble
Denver Omelette
Ham, onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese
Bacon Omelette
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese and Mornay Sauce
Country Omelette
Potatoes, bacon, mushroom, jack and cheddar cheese topped with sour cream
Spinach Omelette
Mushroom, jack and Swiss cheese and Mornay sauce
Chili Omelette
Chili with cheddar cheese topped with sour cream
Veggie Omelette
California Omelette
Avocado, mushroom, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese
Mediterranean Omelette
Feta Cheese with spinach, tomato and onion
BTC Omelette
Bacon with tomato and cheddar cheese
El Paso Omelette
Ortega Chilis with avocado and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream
Build Your Own Omelette
Hideaway Breakfast Specials
Steak and Eggs
Tender, marinated steak cooked to perfection with 3 eggs any style
Ribeye Steak and Eggs
Juicy ribeye steak cooked especially for you with 3 eggs any style'
Corned Beef Hash
comes with 2 eggs any style
Chicken Fried Steak
From a secret recipe handed down by Bobby's Aunt Jane of Tulsa. And is it good! Tender, hand-breaded and fried, served with Country gravy and 2 eggs.
Kielbasa Sausage with 2 Eggs
A real Chicago breakfast--without the wind and snow!
Denver Skins
2 potato skins filled with 2 eggs scrambled with ham, onion and green pepper, covered with cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Chicken ala Bobby
A tender chicken breast breaded, sauteed and covered with homemade cream mushroom sauce, served with 2 eggs.
Hideaway Saute
3 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, green onion, green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, potato, cheddar, jack, Swiss and feta cheese...all cooked together to perfection and topped with sour cream. No changes, please.
Biscuits and Gravy
A real taste of good Southern home cookin'! 2 biscuits covered with homemade country gravy and served with 2 fresh eggs.
Huevos Rancheros
One of the tastiest ideas to come from south of the border! 2 soft corn tortillas under refried beans, 2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg on toast with cheddar cheese, bacon and mayo.
Saturday and Sunday Specials
Eggs Benedict
The breakfast tradition that never gets old. Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs, covered with homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes and fresh fruit.
Eggs Florentine
Toasted English muffin topped with sauteed spinach, artichokes, 2 poached eggs and covered with your choice of Hollandaise sauce, country gravy or cream mushroom sauce. Served with country potatoes and fresh fruit.
Croissant Benedict
Grilled croissant topped with Canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs, covered with homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes and fresh fruit.
Croissant Bob Barker
The price is right for this grilled croissant topped with 2 eggs scrambled with ham & green onions then covered with Hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes and fresh fruit.
Light Breakfast
Side Orders - Breakfast
1 egg
2 eggs
Toast
English Muffin
Biscuit
Homemade Muffin
Bagel, plain
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Turkey Bacon
Vegan Sausage
Canadian Bacon
Kielbasa
Biscuit (1) and Country Gravy
Country Pot
Country Pot WD
Cottage Cheese
Chunky Apple Sauce
Real Maple Syrup
Side C Gravy
Side Mush Sauce
Monkey Fruit
Salads
Taco Salad
Mixed greens topped with Bobby's Chili, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and red onions, then sprinkled with grated romano, garlic croutons. Served with a bread stick.
Little Caesar
A half-sized version of our Caesar Salad.
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and red onions, then topped with Chargrilled Chicken breast and sprinkled with grated Romano and croutons. Served with a bread stick.
Little Chicken Caesar
Salmon Caesar
1/2 Salmon Caesar
Greek Salad
Mixed greens with Greek dressing, tomato, cucumber, red onions, feta cheese, Greek olives and hard-boiled egg. Served with a bread stick.
Greek with Chicken
Fresh Fruit Plate
A variety of fresh fruit pieces served with cottage cheese, a homemade muffin, and a side of honey-yogurt dressing.
Garden Salad
A small mixed greens salad with tomatoes and cucumber slices.
Popeye (Spinach) Salad
Fresh leaf spinach topped with crumbled bacon, sprouts, red onion, sliced mushrooms, and chopped hard-boiled egg. Served with a hot bacon vinaigrette dressing and a bread stick.
Popeye with Chicken
Olive Oyl Spinach Salad
1 half-sized version of our Popeye Salad.
Olive Oyl with Chicken
Chef's Salad
Mixed greens topped with julienne-sliced breast of turkey, baked ham, and Swiss and American cheeses, along with tomato, sprouts and hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing and a bread stick.
Chop Chop! Chicken Salad
Chicken breast with Asian seasonings cooked with fresh vegetables on chopped greens. Topped with a slightly spicy Asian dressing and fried wontons. Served with chop sticks and a Fortune Cookie.
Carlsbad Salad
Carlsbad with Chicken
Soup and Salad
A bowl of soup and your choice of a garden salad or Little Caesar salad. Served with homemade corn bread.
Soup-wich
A bowl of soup with your choice of 1/2 sandwich.
Green-wich
A garden of Little Caesar salad with your choice of 1/2 sandwich.
Burgers
Bobby's Big Burger
1/3-pound juice Certified Angust Beef burger on a bun with your choice of 1 side. See "options" to add Cheese or make it a veggie or plant-based burger.
Burger #1: Bacon and Swiss Cheese
A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with bacon and swiss cheese.
Burger #2: Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions & Jack Cheese
A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, and jack cheese.
Burger #3: BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions & Cheddar Cheese
A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger with BBQ sauce, grilled onions and cheddar cheese.
Burger #4: Patty Melt
Patty melt classic. A 1/3 pound Certified Angus Beef patty on rye topped with grilled with onions and cheddar cheese.
Burger #5: Sauteed Mushrooms, Spinach and Onions &Feta Cheese
A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, spinach and onions, with feta cheese.
Burger #6: Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Cheese
A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger toppedwith bacon, avocado, and cheddar cheese.
Burger #7: Avocado, Sprouts & Jack Cheese
Also known as "The California". A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with avocado, sprouts and jack cheese.
Burger #8: Chili Burger with Chedar Cheese
A 1/3 pound Bobby's Big Burger topped with Bobby's award-winning chili and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich #1: Bacon, Avocado, Swiss
Charbroiled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss cheese.
Chicken Sandwich #2: BBQ, Grilled Onions, Cheddar
Charbroiled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, grilled onions and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Sandwich #3: Buffalo Bob's
Boneless, skinless chicken breast hand-breaded, fried, and dipped in hot wing sauce. Served on toasted bun with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Chicken Sandwich #4: Ortega Chilis, Bacon and Jack
Charbroiled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with Ortega chilis, bacon, and jack cheese.
Sandwiches
Monterey Steak Sandwich
Marinated steak charbroiled, sliced and served on french bread with sauteed musrooms, onions and covered with melted jack cheese.
Reuben
Thin-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island grilled together on dark rye and served open face.
Corned Beef and Swiss
Served hot and piled high on rye bread with a mild horseradish sauce.
Beefeater
Hot, juicy roast beef and cheddar cheese grilled together on egg bread and served with hot au jus.
French Dip
A generous portion of sliced roast beef on french bread, smothered with Swiss cheese and served with a cup of hot au jus for dipping.
BBQ Beef
Hot roast beef drenched with BBQ sauce and served on a toasted bun.
Run Through the Garden Veggie Treat
Avocado, sprouts, orange slices. lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, honey-yogurt dressing, jack and cheddar cheese on wheat bread.
Grilled Cheese
Bacon and tomato are added to a mix of jack, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, grilled on sourdough bread.
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Chargrilled chicken breast thinly sliced and served on a toasted French roll, with Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onions, and shredded Romano cheese.
The Yodeling Pig
Shaved ham and Swiss cheese served hot on a toasted bun with honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Mama Mia Meatloaf Sandwich
Bobby's meatloaf done Italian Style with marinara sauce, sauteed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and served on a toasted French roll.
BLT Classic Club
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on layers of toasted white bread, with mayo.
Ham and Swiss Club
Thinly sliced ham and swiss cheese on layers of toasted white bread, with mayo.
Turkey, Bacon and Jack Club
Thinly sliced turkey breast, bacon slices and jack cheese on layers of toasted white bread, with mayo.
Monte Cristo
Sliced baked ham, breast of turkey, and Swiss cheese all grilled between 3 slices of golden brown French toast.
Roast Beef, Avo & Jack Croissant
Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar Croissant
Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts & Jack Croissant
Sides and Extras
Steak & Ribs
Rib-Eye Steak
The tastiest, tenderest part of the steer! a 16 oz. bone-in rib-eye served with fresh vegetables.
Hideaway Steak
Marinated and broiled to perfection with sauteed fresh mushrooms and onions.
Baby Back Ribs - Full Slab
A full slab of baby back ribs, drenched in BBQ sauce and prepared just right! Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.
Baby Back Ribs - 1/2 Slab
A half slab of baby back ribs, drenched in BBQ sauce and prepared just right! Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.
Ribs & Shrimp Combo
A half slab of baby back ribs with fried shrimp. Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.
Ribs & Chicken Combo
A half slab of baby back ribs with chicken fingers. Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.
Ribs & Steak Combo
A half slab of baby back ribs with Hideaway Steak. Served with coleslaw and homemade baked beans.
Entrees
Fried Shrimp
Lightly hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with coleslaw.
Meatloaf
Homemade, big & juicy with cream mushroom sauce. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.
Italian Meatloaf
Bobby's meatloaf Italian style with marinara sauce, sauteed green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with melted cheese. Served with fresh vegetables.
Teryaki Chicken Breast
Boneless, skinless chicken breast marinated in teriyaki-style sauce topped with grilled pineapple and served with vegetables.
Chicken Fingers
Slices of tender breast meat, hand-breaded and deep fried. Served with coleslaw, baked beans and BBQ or Honey Mustard Sauce.
Chicken-Fried Steak
A dinner portion of Aunt Jane's famous chicken fried steak with country gravy, served with fresh vegetables.
Down-South Fried Chicken
Boneless, skinless chicken breast breaded then panfried, topped with Bobby's famous country gravy. Served with fresh vegetables.
Pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Tequila Lime Chicken
Tender breast meat sauteed with fresh mushrooms, lime juice and Cuervo Gold Tequila in a cream sauce.
Chicken Florentine
Tender breast meat sauteed with spinach and mushrooms, then smothered in Alfredo sauce.
Chili Mac
Roasted Veggies & Penne
Roasted Vegies & Penne with Chicken
Pasta Pleaser #1: Shrimp in Garlic Butter
Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter served over your choice of penne or linguini pasta.
Pasta Pleaser #2: Shrimp and Vegetables
Sauteed shrimp and fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.
Pasta Pleaser #3: Fresh Vegetables
Sauteed fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.
Pasta Pleaser #4: Chicken and Fresh Vegetables
Sauteed chicken breast meat and fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.
Senior Meals
Hideaway Steak -Senior Portion
Marinated and broiled to perfection with sauteed fresh mushrooms and onions.
Fried Shrimp - Senior Portion
Lightly hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with coleslaw.
Meatloaf - Senior Portion
Homemade, big & juicy with cream mushroom sauce. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.
Italian Style Meatloaf -Senior Portion
Bobby's meatloaf Italian style with marinara sauce, sauteed green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with melted cheese. Served with fresh vegetables.
Teriyaki Chicken - Senior Portion
Boneless, skinless chicken breast marinated in teriyaki-style sauce topped with grilled pineapple and served with vegetables.
Chicken-Fried Steak - Senior Portion
A dinner portion of Aunt Jane's famous chicken fried steak with country gravy, served with fresh vegetables.
Down-South Fried Chicken - Senior Portion
Boneless, skinless chicken breast breaded then panfried, topped with Bobby's famous country gravy. Served with fresh vegetables.
Fresh Fish of the Day - Senior Portion
Prepared according to the catch.
Chicken Parmesan - Senior Portion
Chicken Florentine - Senior Portion
Tender breast meat sauteed with spinach and mushrooms, then smothered in Alfredo sauce.
Pasta w/Shrimp & Garlic - Senior Portion
Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter served over your choice of penne or linguini pasta.
Pasta w/Fresh Vegetables -Senior Portion
Sauteed fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.
Pasta w/Chicken & Fresh Vegetables - Senior Portion
Sauteed chicken breast meat and fresh vegetables served over penne or linguini pasta.
Sides and Extras
Kid's Breakfast
Kid's Lunch & Dinner
Family Style Meals
4 Person Spaghetti
4 Person Baked Ziti
6 Person Spaghetti
6 Person Baked Ziti
4 Person Tequila Lime Chicken
4 Person Chicken Parm
6 Person Tequila Lime Chicken
6 Person Chicken Parm
4 Person Meatloaf w/ Mushroom Cream
6 Person Meatloaf w/ Mushroom Cream
4 Person Meatloaf Italian Style
6 Person Meatloaf Italian Style
4 Person Fried Chicken
6 Person Fried Chicken
4 Person BBQ Chicken/Ribs Combo
6 Person BBQ Chicken/Ribs Combo
4 Person BBQ All Chicken
6 Person BBQ All Chicken
4 Person All BBQ Ribs
6 Person All BBQ Ribs
4 Person Pork Medallions
6 Person Pork Medallions
4 Person Wild Salmon
6 Person Wild Salmon
4 Person Sirloin Stroganoff
6 Person Sirloin Stroganoff
Breakfast
Cakes Special
Cake Combo Special
French Toast Special
French Toast Combo Special
Waffle Special
Waffle Combo Special
Corned Beef & Swiss Omelet
Ribeye and Eggs Special
Pork Medallions and Eggs
Prime Rib & Eggs SMALL
Prime Rib & Eggs LARGE
Ham Steak w/Pear Sauce and eggs
Lunch/Dinner
Soups and Sides
Potato Salad - Pint
Potato Salad - Quart
Applesauce - Pint
Applesauce - Quart
Coleslaw - Pint
Coleslaw - Quart
Baked Beans - Pint
Baked Beans - Quart
Chili - Quart (no toppings)
Chili - Quart (w/toppings and cornbread)
Soup of Day - Pint
Soup of Day - Quart
French Onion Soup - Pint
French Onion Soup - Quart
Watermelon Gazpacho - Quart w\toppings
Basket Breadsticks w\garlic butter
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1814 Marron Road, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Photos coming soon!