Bobby’s Night Out 145 Avenue C

Bites

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

(v, gf)

Queso

$7.00

(gf)

Quesadilla

$10.00

vegan cheese $3 extra (v, gf)

Fried Calamari

$14.00

rice wine vinaigrette sauce(gf)

Disco Fries

$11.00

queso, melted cheese, onion,tomato, cilantro & spicy aioli (v, gf)

Wings

$12.00

7 buffalo

Nachos

$12.00

beans, queso, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream. vegan cheese $3 xtra

Fries

$7.00

(v, gf)

Guacamole

$14.00

cilantro, red onion, lime, avocado, jalepeno, & tomato (v, gf)

The Salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, corn, avocado & our homemade vinaigrette dressing (v, gf)

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo & spicy clamato sauce

Elote (v,gf)

$8.00

topped with aioli, mexican spices & cotija cheese

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$12.00

onion, cilantro & avocado (gf)

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.00

onion, cilantro & avocado (gf)

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$13.00

potato, onion, cilantro & avocado (v, gf)

Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

pickled red onion, cilantro & avocado (v, gf)

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$13.00

onion, cheese, bean, peppers, guacamole & sour cream

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.00

onion, cheese, peppers, beans, guacamole & sour cream

Vegan Chorizo Burrito

$14.00

onion, vegan cheese, beans, peppers, & guacamole

Sides

Xtra Chips

$1.00

Hatch New Mexico Green Chile

$3.00

Hatch New Mexico Red Sauce

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Beans

$6.00

House Salsa

$4.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

2 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Salsa Borracha

$3.00

Brunch w Potatoes

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese & pinto beans. Served with potatoes

Vegan Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

vegan scrambled eggs, vegan chorizo, potatoes, vegan cheese, & pinto beans (v) Served with potatoes

Cauliflower Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

vegan scrambled eggs, cauliflower, pinto beans & vegan cheese (v) served with potatoes

Chilaquiles

$16.00Out of stock

Hatch New Mexico red chile sauce, chips, pinto beans, onion & cheese. scrambled or vegan eggs $2 cheese $3 xtra (v, gf) served with potatoes

Skillet

$16.00

Hatch New Mexico green chile, potato, scrambled eggs, bacon, onion, tomato, beans & melted cheese (v, gf) served with potatoes

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Rocks Margarita

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Bellini

$15.00

Rossini

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

145 Avenue C, New York, NY 10009

Directions

