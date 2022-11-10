Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobe's Pizza 18 Main Street

18 Main Street

Albion, IL 62450

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
Build a Pie
Farouk

Online Ordering Specials

2 Large 1 Topping Pizza for $28.50

$28.50

Large 1 Topping & Breadsticks

$18.00

Deals

$11 Large Cheese

$15.00

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$4.00

Buttery and Garlicy breadsticks made from our house made dough. One order comes with 4 to an order with one cup of sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00+

Pepperoni Bread

$5.50+

Cup of Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Salad

Side Salad

$4.25

Large Salad

$8.25

Grilled Chicken & Bacon Salad

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.00+

Buttery Cinnamon sticks made from our house made dough

Pizza

Build a Pie

$6.00+

Customize your own pizza!

Extra Cheese Pizza

$6.00+

Cheese with extra Cheese

Brooklyn Cheese

$6.00+

Cheese pizza spiced up with garlic, crushed red pepper flakes and our famous pizza crack

Farouk

$6.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion and green pepper

Meat Lovers

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni and Bacon

Vegetarian

$6.00+

Mushroom, onion, green olive, black olive and banana pepper

Brett B's Choice

$6.00+

Pepperoni and pepperoncini with some extra garlic

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.00+

Chicken, bacon, ranch

Buffalo Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce and ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, bacon and honey mustard

BBQ Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, onion and BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

Build a Strom

$6.00+

Customize your own sandwich

Stromboli

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion

The "Farouk" Strom

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.00+

Chicken, Bacon and Ranch

Buffalo Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo sauce and Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Bacon and Honey Mustard

BBQ Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Onion and BBQ Sauce

Wings

6 Piece Traditional

$8.00

6 Piece Boneless

$7.50

Cup of Ranch

$0.75

Pasta

Spaghetti

$8.25

Spaghetti w/ meat sauce

$8.50

Extras

Cup of Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Cup of Whole Pepperoncinis

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18 Main Street, Albion, IL 62450

Directions

