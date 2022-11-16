Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Italian

Bobe's Pizza - Lawrenceville

808 State Street

Lawrenceville, IL 62439

Build a Pie
Breadsticks
Family Sized Breadsticks

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$4.00

4 to an order with 1 cup of sauce

Family Sized Breadsticks

$8.00

8 to an order with 2 cups of sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00+

Pepperoni Bread

$6.50+

Pretzel bites

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese and pepperoni pretzel bites

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.75+

Homemade Cinnamon Sticks

Cup of Icing

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Monster Cookie

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$2.00

Lemonhead Cookie

$2.00

Sandwiches

Build a Sandwich

$6.00+

Customize Your own Sandwich

Stromboli

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion

The "Farouk" Strom

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Montana

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Salami, Onion and Ranch Dressing

Italian Sub

$6.00+

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, and Italian Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.00+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Bacon with Buffalo sauce and Ranch dressing

Honey Mustard Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Bacon with Honey mustard dressing

BBQ Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Onion with BBQ sauce

Salads

Small Side Salad

$4.25

Extras

Cup of Cheese

$1.00

Cup of Marinara

$1.00

Cup of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Cup of Ranch

$1.00

Cup of Pepperonicinis

$1.00

Traditional

Pizzas made on our Traditional crust

Build a Pie

$5.50+

Customize your own pizza

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$5.50+

Just cheese and extra cheese

The Farouk

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Meat Lovers

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Crumbled Bacon

Vegetarian

$5.50+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Banana Pepper

Hawaiian

$5.50+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Brett's Favorite

$5.50+

Pepperoni and Pepperoncini

T.J. Special

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana pepper

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.50+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Chicken

$5.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo and Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$5.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing

BBQ Chicken

$5.50+

Chicken, onions and BBQ sauce

Super Farouk

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives and Canadian Bacon

Deluxe

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Pineapple

Deep Dish

Pizzas made on our Thick crust

Build a Pie

$10.00+

Customize your own pizza

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$10.00+

Just cheese and extra cheese

The Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Meat Lovers

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Crumbled Bacon

Vegetarian

$10.00+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Banana Pepper

Brett's Favorite

$10.00+

Pepperoni and Pepperoncini

T.J. Special

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana pepper

Hawaiian

$10.00+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Deluxe

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Pineapple

Super Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives and Canadian Bacon

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, onions and BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo and Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00+

Its in the name!

Honey Mustard Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing

Keto & Gluten Free

Pizzas made on our Crustless pizza bowls and GF Cauliflower

Build a Pie

$10.00+

Customize your own pizza

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$10.00+

Just cheese and extra cheese

The Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Meat Lovers

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Crumbled Bacon

Vegetarian

$10.00+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Banana Pepper

Hawaiian

$10.00+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Brett's Favorite

$10.00+

Pepperoni and Pepperoncini

T.J. Special

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana pepper

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo and Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, onions and BBQ sauce

Super Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives and Canadian Bacon

Deluxe

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Pineapple

Deals

$10 Large Cheese (Monday And Thursday Only)

$14.25

$5 Small Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza!

$5.00

$10 Large Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza!

$10.00

$12 XL Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Combos

Double Side Combo

$8.50

Drinks

32 oz Fountain Drink

$2.25

Canned Drinks

$1.25

16 oz Water

32 oz Water

$0.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

808 State Street, Lawrenceville, IL 62439

Directions

