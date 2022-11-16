Pizza
Salad
Italian
Bobe's Pizza - Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
808 State Street, Lawrenceville, IL 62439
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville
More near Lawrenceville