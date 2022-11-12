Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Bobe's Pizza - Olney

306 Reviews

$

1610 E Main St

Olney, IL 62450

Order Again

Popular Items

Build a Pie
Breadsticks
Family Special

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$4.00

4 to an order with 1 cup of sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00+

Pepperoni Bread

$6.50+

Bobe-B-Q Nachos

$8.00Out of stock

Cup of Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Sandwiches

Build a Sandwich

$6.00+

Customize Your own Sandwich

Stromboli

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion

The "Farouk" Strom

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Montana

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Salami, Onion and Ranch Dressing

Italian Sub

$6.00+

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Banana Pepper and Italian Dressing

Meatball Sub

$6.00+

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00+Out of stock

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce on Cheese Bread

Italian Melt

$6.00+

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoncini with Ranch and Italian Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.00+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Bacon with Buffalo sauce and Ranch dressing

Honey Mustard Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Bacon with Honey mustard dressing

BBQ Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, bacon with BBQ sauce

Salad

Salad Bar

$4.25+

ToGo Salad

$4.25+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.25

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad

$9.25

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$8.50

Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.50

Cheese Tortellini & Alfredo

$8.50

Chicken Alfredo & Cheese Tortellini

$8.50

Cheese Tortellini & Marinara

$8.50

Build Your Pasta

$7.75

Wings

6 Piece Traditional

$8.00

6 Piece Boneless

$7.50

Cup of Ranch

$0.75

Extras

Cup of Cheese

$1.00

Cup of Marinara

$1.00

Cup of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Cup of Ranch

$1.00

Cup of Parmesan Garlic

$1.00

Cup of Pepperonicinis

$1.00

Cup Of French Dressing

$1.00

Cup Of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Cup Of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.75+

Homemade Cinnamon Sticks

Cup of Icing

$1.00

Ice Cream

$1.00+

Traditional

Pizzas made on our Traditional crust

Build a Pie

$5.50+

Customize your own pizza

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$5.50+

Just cheese and extra cheese

The Farouk

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Meat Lovers

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Crumbled Bacon

Vegetarian

$5.50+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Banana Pepper

Hawaiian

$5.50+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Brett's Favorite

$5.50+

Pepperoni and Pepperoncini

T.J. Special

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana pepper

Bobe-B-Q Pizza

$5.50+Out of stock

Pulled Pork, pineapple, crumbled bacon drizzled in BBQ Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.50+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Chicken

$5.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo and Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$5.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing

Super Farouk

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives and Canadian Bacon

Deluxe

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Pineapple

BBQ Chicken

$5.50+

Chicken, Bacon and BBQ sauce

Deep Dish

Pizzas made on our Thick crust

Build a Pie

$10.00+

Customize your own pizza

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$10.00+

Just cheese and extra cheese

The Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Meat Lovers

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Crumbled Bacon

Vegetarian

$10.00+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Banana Pepper

Hawaiian

$10.00+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Brett's Favorite

$10.00+

Pepperoni and Pepperoncini

T.J. Special

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana pepper

Bobe-B-Q Pizza

$10.00+Out of stock

Pulled Pork, pineapple, crumbled bacon drizzled in BBQ Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo and Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon and BBQ sauce

Super Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives and Canadian Bacon

Deluxe

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Pineapple

Keto & Gluten Free

Pizzas made on our Crustless pizza bowls and GF Cauliflower

Build a Pie

$10.00+

Customize your own pizza

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$10.00+

Just cheese and extra cheese

The Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Meat Lovers

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Crumbled Bacon

Vegetarian

$10.00+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Banana Pepper

Hawaiian

$10.00+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Brett's Favorite

$10.00+

Pepperoni and Pepperoncini

T.J. Special

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana pepper

Bobe-B-Q Pizza

$10.00+Out of stock

Pulled Pork, pineapple, crumbled bacon drizzled in BBQ Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo and Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon and BBQ sauce

Super Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives and Canadian Bacon

Deluxe

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Pineapple

Deals

$10 Large Cheese (Monday And Thursday Only)

$14.25

Online Ordering Specials

2 Large 1 Toppings

$28.50

Get Two 14" One Topping Pizzas for only $28.5

Family Special

$25.00

The Family Special comes with a 16" Pizza with up to 5 toppings and two orders of Breadsticks for $25

Large 1 Topping and Breadsticks

$18.00

Combos

Double Side Combo

$8.50

Drinks

32 oz Fountain

$2.25

Canned Drinks

$1.25Out of stock

16 oz Water

32 oz Water

$0.50

Kids Drink

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Breadsticks, Sandwiches and Delicious Ice Cream!

Website

Location

1610 E Main St, Olney, IL 62450

Directions

Gallery
Bobe's Pizza image
Bobe's Pizza image

