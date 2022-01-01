  • Home
Bobo's Crab Shack (Soundview Bronx)

No reviews yet

1590 Westchester Ave

Bronx, NY 10472

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag
Fried Shrimp
Customize Seafood Bag

Pick Your Own Bag

Customize Seafood Bag

Customize Seafood Bag

Combos

Combo A. Perfect Duo

Combo A. Perfect Duo

$27.50

One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn.

Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag

Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag

$28.00

Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, and two corn.

Combo C. Shrimp Meats Crab

Combo C. Shrimp Meats Crab

$33.00

Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Sausage (1/2 LB) | Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Combo D. Bobo's Swag

Combo D. Bobo's Swag

$45.50

Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp Head Off (1/2LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Combo E. Balling' Out Bucket

Combo E. Balling' Out Bucket

$95.00

Snow Crab Legs (2 Cluster) | Shrimp Head Off (1 LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Crawfish (½ LB) | Sausage (½ LB) | Green Mussels (½ LB) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Boil Shrimp Combo (6 pieces Shrimp w. 2 corn & 2 potato)

$9.99

Spring Combo (Endless Garlic Pasta)

1. Crab Chasin Tails

$97.00

2. Triple Treat

$176.00

3. Snap, Crack and Slurp

$168.00

4. King of Cluster

$168.00

Starters

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.00
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$6.00
Lemon Pepper Fries

Lemon Pepper Fries

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00
Mozzarella Cheese Bites

Mozzarella Cheese Bites

$8.00
Mojojojo Shrimp

Mojojojo Shrimp

$14.00
Popcorn shrimp

Popcorn shrimp

$10.00
Crispy Calamari Rings

Crispy Calamari Rings

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$12.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$35.00+
Fried Crawfish tails

Fried Crawfish tails

$12.00Out of stock
Gumbo

Gumbo

$6.50
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.50

Lobster Tots

$17.00

Wings & Tenders

Wings

Wings

Tenders

Tenders

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktails

Steam Oysters

Steam Oysters

Fry Basket

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$13.00
Fried Gator Bites

Fried Gator Bites

$15.00
Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$14.00
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$14.00
Fried Tilapia

Fried Tilapia

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Combo ( 6 pcs)

$9.99

Pasta

Garlic Butter Pasta

Garlic Butter Pasta

$9.00
Chicken Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$13.00
Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$14.00
Mix Seafood Pasta

Mix Seafood Pasta

$17.00

Pourover Rice

Chicken Dirty Rice

Chicken Dirty Rice

$12.00
Sausage Dirty Rice

Sausage Dirty Rice

$12.00
Shrimp Dirty Rice

Shrimp Dirty Rice

$13.00
Chicken & Sausage Dirty Rice

Chicken & Sausage Dirty Rice

$13.00
Chicken & Shrimp Dirty Rice

Chicken & Shrimp Dirty Rice

$15.00
Combination Dirty Rice

Combination Dirty Rice

$17.00

Steam White Rice (Small)

$3.00

Steam White Rice (Large)

$5.00

Only Chicken No Rice (Full Container)

$30.00

Sensuous Treats

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Hurricane

$7.00

Funnel Cake

$7.00

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Seafood Sauce on Side

Bobo's OG

$0.50+

Garlic Butter

$0.50+

Blue Dream

$0.50+Out of stock

Mojojojo

$0.50+

Lemon Pepper

$0.50+

Cajun

$0.50+

Sides

Steam Sausage 0.5 LB

$6.00

Steam Potato (2)

$1.50

Boiled Egg (2)

$2.00

Steam Corn (1)

$1.25

Lemon Slices (2)

$0.25

Broccoli

$4.00

Sauce

Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Mojojojo

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bobo's Sauce

$0.50
Cholula Hot Sauce

Cholula Hot Sauce

$0.25
Texaspete Hot Sauce

Texaspete Hot Sauce

$0.25

Single Use Items

Fork

Glove

Spoon

Wet Napkin

$0.50

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Crush Orange

Crush Orange

$2.50
Tropicana Lemonade

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50
Brisk Iced Tea Lemon

Brisk Iced Tea Lemon

$2.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Bottle/Can Soda

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$1.50
Can Grape Soda

Can Grape Soda

$1.50

Vita Coco Water

$3.50

Fuji Water

$4.00
Bottle Poland Spring Water

Bottle Poland Spring Water

$1.00

Niagara Purified Water

$1.50

Dasani Water

$1.50

Evian water

$3.00

Juice

Martinelli Apple Juice (10oz)

Martinelli Apple Juice (10oz)

$3.50Out of stock

Martinelli Sparkling Apple Juice (10oz)

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Regular Apple Juice

$2.00

Sparking Water

S. Pellegrino Sparking Water (33.8 FL OZ)

S. Pellegrino Sparking Water (33.8 FL OZ)

$6.00

T-shirt

T-shirt

$30.00

Mask

Mask

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our ingredients are fresh and cooked in 100% real butter, with no BS. We value customer service and quality food along with adding extra doses of fun. Come enjoy the best Cajun seafood in the Bronx area!

Website

Location

1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10472

Directions

Bobo's Crab Shack image
58506389-4f3c-4f4a-b5d8-a95d6f332cd8 image
Bobo's Crab Shack image

