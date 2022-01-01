Bobo's Crab Shack (Soundview Bronx)
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Our ingredients are fresh and cooked in 100% real butter, with no BS. We value customer service and quality food along with adding extra doses of fun. Come enjoy the best Cajun seafood in the Bronx area!
1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10472
