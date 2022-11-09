Bob's Burgers & Brew - Yakima
121 N Fair Ave
Yakima, WA 98901
Popular Items
Appetizer
Bobs Tempura Prawns
6 large, hand battered prawns, served with onion rings and sweet coconut chili sauce
Cheesey Jo's
Chicken Wings
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
Batter-Fried Mushrooms
Loaded Fries
Fries drizzled in warm white cheddar cheese, shredded carnitas pork, fresh tomato, cilantro, and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with warm marinara sauce
Nachos
Add Beef,Chicken or Pork $3, Add guacamole $2
Onion Rings
Potato Skins
6 potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onion and a side of sour cream
Quesadilla
melted cheddar cheese, tomato, olives and green onion. Add Beef,Chicken or Pork $3, Add guacamole $2
Sliced Kielbasa
Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause
Sliders
Classic cheeseburger sliders topped with American cheese, Bob's savory sauce and grilled onions.
Soft Pretzel
Thai Chicken
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds
Veggie Trio
An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with choice of hummus or cucumber wasabi dressing
Burgers
Aloha Burger
Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
Bacon Burger
A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce
Bleu Cheese Burger
Melted bleu cheese on top of a charbroiled patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
Bonanza Burger
For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Classic Burger
Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1
Guacomole Bacon Burger
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Grilled Sourdough
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
Hawaiian Burger
Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Jalapeno Burger
Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Mushroom Burger
Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Ranch Burger
American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Western Burger
Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Chicken Burger
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger
Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta
Cajun Burger
Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun
Chipotle Bacon Burger
Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun
Cordon Bleu Burger
Chicken breast piled high with ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta
Teriyaki Burger
Chicken breast glazed in teryiaki, melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and maynnaiseon a ciabbata bun
Savory Chicken Burger
Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
Salads
Bacon Avocado Chicken
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
Chicken Caesar
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
Southwest Chicken
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing
Spinach Avocado Chicken
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, avocado slices, feta cheese, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and red onion
Steak Salad
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Lighter Fare
Kids Menu
To-Go Corn dog
Classic Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and sucker for dessert
TO-GO Kid Burger
Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce. Comes with choice of side, a beverage and sucker for dessert
TO-GO Kids Chicken Strips (2)
2 chicken strips with choice of side, beverage and sucker for dessert
TO-GOKids Mac&Cheese
Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a beverage and a sucker for dessert
To-GOKids Fish
One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and a sucker for dessert
To-GOKids Grilled Cheese
Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and sucker for dessert
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted bread
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Buttery, flaky croissant with thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise
Cuban
Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll
French Dip
Mounds of shaved roast beef on a warm french roll. Add Mushroom or cheese $1 each
Grilled Ham & Cheese
A classic combo of ham, melted American cheese on grilled sourdough
Patty Melt
Burger patty with melted Swiss, sauteed onoins on grilled rye bread
Squirrel
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato on grilled soudough
Turkey Dip
Shaved turkey, melted Swiss on a warm french roll with chioice of BBQ or Au jus sauce for dipping
Turkey Melt
Turkey,Swiss,baon on grilled sourdown
Seafood
Gluten Free(GF) &/or Vegan(V)
Austin Wrap (Vegan)
Chipolte black bean burger, avocado,spinach,red onion, tortilla strips, tomato,pickles, vegan sriracha mayo all wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
Bacon Burger (GF)
Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and mayonaise on a gluten free bun
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger (GF)
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Fiesta Salad (Vegan)
Chipolte black bean patty, corn, black beans, tomato, red onion, avocado, olives on a bed of romaine
Guacomole bacon Burger (GF)
Charbroiled pound burger with bacon, guacomole, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles and mayonnaise
Malibu Chicken Burger (GF)
Grilled chicken, melted Swiss cheese, shaved ham, two grilled pineapple rings, lettuce, pickles, tomato, mayo.
Mushroom Burger (GF)
Charbroiled pound burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Oasis Burger (V)
Chipotle black bean burger, grilled pineapple, sliced avocado,red onion, lettuce,tomato,pickle,vegan mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce
Southwest chicken salad (GF)
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and southwest dressing
Spinach Avocado Chicken Salad(GF)
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, avocado, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, red onion on a bed of spinach.
Steak Salad (GF)
10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion
The Volcano Burger (V)
Chipotle black bean burger, fresh avocado,sauteed jalapenos, grilled onions,tomato, lettuce,pickles,vegan sriracha mayonnaise
Dessert
Ice Cream
Rootbeer Float
Large scoops of ice cream topped with Mug rootbeer
Orange Float
Large scoops of ice cream topped with Orange Crush soda
SM Sundae
LG Sundae
Your choice of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge or strawberry topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Large $6 Regular $4.5
SM Turtle
Vanilla ice cream, swirls of hot fudge and caramel, sprinkled with candied pecans, whipped cream and a cherry. Large $7 Regular $5
LG Turtle
Cheesecake
Delicious N.Y style cheesecak offered with a variety of toppings
Lava Cake
Lava A la Mode
Pie
Ask your server for current pie selection. Make it a la mode for $1
Pie A ls Mode
Gluten Free- Rasp Short Bread
Gluten Free shortbread crust baked with raspberry fruit and almond layer, topped with toasted almonds, drizzled with caramel
Lemon Bar
Sauces (up-charge)
