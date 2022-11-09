Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Seafood
Sandwiches

Bob's Burgers & Brew - Yakima

review star

No reviews yet

121 N Fair Ave

Yakima, WA 98901

Popular Items

Bacon Burger
Classic Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

Appetizer

Bobs Tempura Prawns

$14.00

6 large, hand battered prawns, served with onion rings and sweet coconut chili sauce

Cheesey Jo's

Cheesey Jo's

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce

Batter-Fried Mushrooms

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Fries drizzled in warm white cheddar cheese, shredded carnitas pork, fresh tomato, cilantro, and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Served with warm marinara sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Add Beef,Chicken or Pork $3, Add guacamole $2

Onion Rings

$11.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

6 potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onion and a side of sour cream

Quesadilla

$10.00

melted cheddar cheese, tomato, olives and green onion. Add Beef,Chicken or Pork $3, Add guacamole $2

Sliced Kielbasa

Sliced Kielbasa

$13.00

Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause

Sliders

$14.00

Classic cheeseburger sliders topped with American cheese, Bob's savory sauce and grilled onions.

Soft Pretzel

$10.00
Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$14.00

Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds

Veggie Trio

$10.00

An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with choice of hummus or cucumber wasabi dressing

Burgers

Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$16.50

Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce

Bacon Burger

$17.00

A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce

Bleu Cheese Burger

$17.00

Melted bleu cheese on top of a charbroiled patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Bob's savory sauce

Bonanza Burger

Bonanza Burger

$20.00

For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.00

Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1

Guacomole Bacon Burger

Guacomole Bacon Burger

$18.00

Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Grilled Sourdough

Grilled Sourdough

$16.00

Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$17.00

Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$16.50

Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Mushroom Burger

$17.00

Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Ranch Burger

Ranch Burger

$17.50

American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Western Burger

Western Burger

$18.00

Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Chicken Burger

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

$18.00

Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta

Cajun Burger

Cajun Burger

$16.50

Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun

Chipotle Bacon Burger

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$18.00

Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun

Cordon Bleu Burger

Cordon Bleu Burger

$18.00

Chicken breast piled high with ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta

Teriyaki Burger

Teriyaki Burger

$17.00

Chicken breast glazed in teryiaki, melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and maynnaiseon a ciabbata bun

Savory Chicken Burger

$16.00

Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$16.50

A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap

Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing

Salads

Bacon Avocado Chicken

$17.50

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.50

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.50

Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon

Southwest Chicken

$16.50

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing

Spinach Avocado Chicken

$16.50

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, avocado slices, feta cheese, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and red onion

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$21.50

Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Lighter Fare

Three Chicken Strips Meal

$11.50

Three chicken strips with choice of side

Two Piece Fish

Two Piece Fish

$14.00

Two piece hand battered cod with choice of side

Mini Seafood

Mini Seafood

$14.50

One piece of cod & 2 prawns with choice of side

Quarter Pound Burger

Quarter Pound Burger

$10.50

Quarter pound patty with lettuce, tomato and savory sauce

Kids Menu

To-Go Corn dog

$6.00

Classic Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and sucker for dessert

TO-GO Kid Burger

$6.50

Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce. Comes with choice of side, a beverage and sucker for dessert

TO-GO Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$6.50

2 chicken strips with choice of side, beverage and sucker for dessert

TO-GOKids Mac&Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a beverage and a sucker for dessert

To-GOKids Fish

$6.50Out of stock

One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and a sucker for dessert

To-GOKids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and sucker for dessert

Sandwiches

B.L.T

B.L.T

$15.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted bread

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$17.00

Buttery, flaky croissant with thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise

Cuban

$17.00

Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll

French Dip

$16.00

Mounds of shaved roast beef on a warm french roll. Add Mushroom or cheese $1 each

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.50

A classic combo of ham, melted American cheese on grilled sourdough

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.00

Burger patty with melted Swiss, sauteed onoins on grilled rye bread

Squirrel

Squirrel

$16.50

Roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato on grilled soudough

Turkey Dip

Turkey Dip

$17.00

Shaved turkey, melted Swiss on a warm french roll with chioice of BBQ or Au jus sauce for dipping

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$16.50

Turkey,Swiss,baon on grilled sourdown

Seafood

3 piece Fish Tempura

3 piece Fish Tempura

$18.50

Hand battered Alaskan cod served with choice of side

5 piece Prawn Tempura

$19.00

Hand battered tempura prawns served with choice of side

Seafood Platter

$20.50

A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with your choice of side

Gluten Free(GF) &/or Vegan(V)

Austin Wrap (Vegan)

Austin Wrap (Vegan)

$16.00

Chipolte black bean burger, avocado,spinach,red onion, tortilla strips, tomato,pickles, vegan sriracha mayo all wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

Bacon Burger (GF)

$16.50

Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and mayonaise on a gluten free bun

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger (GF)

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Fiesta Salad (Vegan)

$16.50

Chipolte black bean patty, corn, black beans, tomato, red onion, avocado, olives on a bed of romaine

Guacomole bacon Burger (GF)

$17.50

Charbroiled pound burger with bacon, guacomole, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles and mayonnaise

Malibu Chicken Burger (GF)

$17.50

Grilled chicken, melted Swiss cheese, shaved ham, two grilled pineapple rings, lettuce, pickles, tomato, mayo.

Mushroom Burger (GF)

$16.50

Charbroiled pound burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Oasis Burger (V)

$17.00

Chipotle black bean burger, grilled pineapple, sliced avocado,red onion, lettuce,tomato,pickle,vegan mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce

Southwest chicken salad (GF)

$16.00

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and southwest dressing

Spinach Avocado Chicken Salad(GF)

$16.00

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, avocado, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, red onion on a bed of spinach.

Steak Salad (GF)

$20.50

10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion

The Volcano Burger (V)

The Volcano Burger (V)

$17.00

Chipotle black bean burger, fresh avocado,sauteed jalapenos, grilled onions,tomato, lettuce,pickles,vegan sriracha mayonnaise

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.50

Large scoops of ice cream topped with Mug rootbeer

Orange Float

$5.50

Large scoops of ice cream topped with Orange Crush soda

SM Sundae

$5.50

LG Sundae

$7.00

Your choice of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge or strawberry topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Large $6 Regular $4.5

SM Turtle

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, swirls of hot fudge and caramel, sprinkled with candied pecans, whipped cream and a cherry. Large $7 Regular $5

LG Turtle

$8.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Delicious N.Y style cheesecak offered with a variety of toppings

Lava Cake

$7.00

Lava A la Mode

$8.00

Pie

$7.00

Ask your server for current pie selection. Make it a la mode for $1

Pie A ls Mode

$8.00

Gluten Free- Rasp Short Bread

$8.00

Gluten Free shortbread crust baked with raspberry fruit and almond layer, topped with toasted almonds, drizzled with caramel

Lemon Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Sauces (up-charge)

BBQ

$0.25

Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Chipotle

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Fry Sauce

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Tarter

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Beverages

Ice Tea

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

7Up

$3.75

Rootbeer

$3.75

Dr.Pepper

$3.75

Orange Crush

$3.75

Squirt

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.75

TO GO Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the "WOW!" factor

Location

121 N Fair Ave, Yakima, WA 98901

Directions

Gallery
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima image
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima image
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima image

