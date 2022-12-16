Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bob's Burgers & Brew - East Wenatchee

795 Grant Rd

East Wenatchee, WA 98802

Appetizer

Cheesey Jo's

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with warm marinara sauce

Nacho Supreme

$14.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & green onions. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2

Onion Rings

$11.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

melted cheddar cheese, tomato, olives and green onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Add guacamole $2

Sliced Kielbasa

$13.00

Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause

Thai Chicken

$15.00

Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds

Snack Veggie Trio

$7.00

An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with choice of hummus or cucumber wasabi dressing

Coconut Prawns

$14.00

Calamari

$12.00
Small Nacho Supreme

$10.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese, tomato, sliced olives & green onion. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Small Quesadilla

$10.00

melted cheddar cheese, tomato, olives and green onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Add guacamole $2

Spicy Nacho Supreme

$15.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, tomato, sliced olives & green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream, Add guacamole $2

Small Spicy Nacho Supreme

$11.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, tomato, sliced olives & green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream, Add guacamole $2

Spicy Quesadilla

$14.00

melted pepper jack cheese, tomato, jalapeño, olives and green onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Add guacamole $2

Small Spicy Quesadilla

$10.00

melted pepper jack cheese, tomato, jalapeño, olives and green onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Add guacamole $2

Cheese Nachos (GF)

$9.00

Our in house made chips covered with melted cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Loaded Cheese Nachos (GF)

$12.00

Chips smothered in cheddar cheese garnished with tomatoes, olives, green onions. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add pork $2.

Burgers

Aloha Burger

$17.50

Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce

Bacon Burger

$18.00

A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce

Bleu Cheese Burger

$18.00

Melted bleu cheese on top of a charbroiled patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Bob's savory sauce

Bob's Bonanza Burger

$19.50

For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Classic Burger

$15.50

Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1

Guacomole Bacon Burger

$19.00

Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Grilled Sourdough

$17.00

Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo

Hawaiian Burger

$18.00

Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Jalapeno Burger

$17.50

Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Ranch Burger

$18.50

American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Western Burger

$19.00

Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Double Dutch Burger

$17.50

An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger toped with American cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.

Chicken Burger

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

$18.50

Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta

Cajun Burger

$18.00

Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$18.50

Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun

Cordon Bleu Burger

$18.50

Chicken breast piled high with ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta

Teriyaki Burger

$18.00

Chicken breast glazed in teryiaki, melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and maynnaiseon a ciabbata bun

Savory Chicken Burger

$17.50
Malibu Chicken Burger

$18.50

This charbroiled chicken breast has swiss cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Avocado Chicken Burger

$18.50

A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Honey Mustard Chicken Burger

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$16.50

A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Crispy chicken tenders drenched in franks hot sauce sliced and served in a tomato basil wrap with ranch dressing, lettuce tomato and red onion.

Cuban Pork Wrap

$16.00

Ham and pork grilled with onions, wrapped with swiss cheese, lettuce, dill pickles and mustard in a tomato basil tortilla.

Cabo Fish Wrap

$16.50

Bob's Crispy Fish, refreshing creamy ranch lime dressing, red onion, lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a tomato tortilla.

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Summertime Wrap

$17.00

Avocado, sunflower seeds, feta crumbles, dried cranberries, sliced charbroiled chicken breast, red onion and lettuce. All drizzled with champagne vinaigrette and wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$17.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded Tillamook cheddar, red onion and honey mustard dressing. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Jalapeño Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Sliced chicken breast, Sriracha sauce, jalapeño, tomato, red onion, ranch dressing, lettuce and Tillamook shredded pepper jack. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Thai Wrap

$16.50

Sliced charbroiled chicken breast, tomato, red onion, lettuce & chow mein noodles, sprinkled with sesame seeds and slathered with Mae Ploy Sweet Chilli Sauce. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Salads

Bacon Avocado Chicken

$17.50

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato

Chicken Caesar

$16.50

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon

Southwest Chicken

$17.00

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing

Spinach Avocado Chicken

$18.00

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, avocado slices, feta cheese, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and red onion

Steak Salad

$25.00

Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion

Side Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

Orange Pecan Spinach Chicken Salad

$17.00

Fresh spinach leaf with grilled chicken, mandarin orange, candied pecan, feta cheese and red onion.

Classic Spinach Chicken Salad

$16.00

fresh spinach topped with grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, egg and red onion.

Orange Feta Spinach Chicken Salad

$16.50

Fresh spinach leaf with grilled chicken, feta cheese, mandarin oranges and red onion.

Bob's Cranberry Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, dried cranberries, crunchy candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion on a bed of fresh romaine.

Beef Taco Salad

$17.00

Your Choice of taco meat Beef or Chicken, Shredded cheddar, lettuce, green onions, olives, diced tomatoes surrouded by cripsy tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream.

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00

Cajun Chicken Caes Salad

$16.50

Lighter Fare

Three Chicken Strips Meal

$9.50

Three chicken strips with choice of side

Two Piece Fish

$13.50

Two piece hand battered cod with choice of side

Small Mini Seafood

$14.00

One piece of cod & 2 prawns with choice of side

Quarter Pound Burger

$9.50

Quarter pound patty with lettuce, tomato and savory sauce

Kids Menu

Kid Curly

$6.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$14.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted bread

Cuban

$17.00

Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll

French Dip

$18.00

Mounds of shaved roast beef on a warm French roll. Add Mushroom and cheese $3

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.50

A classic combo of ham, melted American cheese on grilled sourdough

Patty Melt

$16.00

Burger patty with melted Swiss, sauteed onoins on grilled rye bread

Squirrel

$17.00

Roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato on grilled soudough

Turkey Dip

$17.00

Shaved turkey, melted Swiss on a warm french roll with chioice of BBQ or Au jus sauce for dipping

Turkey Melt

$16.00

Turkey,Swiss,baon on grilled sourdown

ChuckWagon

$18.00

Two lean ground beef patties topped with swiss cheese on a steamed French roll, your choice of Au jus or BBQ sauce.

Ciabatta Avocado Club

$17.50

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, avocado, Tillamook cheddar and swiss cheese. Served with mayonnaise, leaf lettuce and tomato.

Mushroom Swiss Dip

$21.00

Seafood

Fish Dinner

$21.00

3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side

Prawn Dinner

$22.00

6 large prawns Hand-dipped in our house batter with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side

Seafood Dinner

$23.00

A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.

Lunch Seafood

$20.00

This delightful combination includes two piece of Wild Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedge's, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce.

Lunch Prawns

$19.00

5 large hand battered prawns, lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge's.

Lunch Fish (3 PCS)

$18.00

Made from Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special house batter and deep-fried in pure vegetable oil. Served with tartar sauce and lemon.

Gluten Free(GF) &/or Vegan(V)

Bacon Burger (GF)

$18.00

Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and mayonaise on a gluten free bun

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger (GF)

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Guacomole bacon Burger (GF)

$19.00

Charbroiled pound burger with bacon, guacomole, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles and mayonnaise

Mushroom Burger (GF)

$18.00

Charbroiled pound burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Southwest chicken salad (GF)

$16.00

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and southwest dressing

Steak Salad (GF)

$24.00

10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion

Bleu Cheese Burger (GF)

$18.00

This burger comes with a generous portion of melted bleu cheese crumbles atop our 6oz. charbroiled burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Jalapeño Burger (GF)

$17.50

Sliced jalapeño peppers and pepperjack cheese spice up this juicy 6 oz. patty, served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Classic 6oz. Broiled Burger (GF)

$15.50

This 6 oz. charbroiled burger comes with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Add cheese for $1.

Savory Chicken Burger (GF)

$17.50

We use fresh boneless breasts charbroiled to tender perfection. Garnished with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise.

Honey Mustard Chicken Burger (GF)

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Caesar Salad (GF)

$15.50

Fresh Romaine tossed with our special Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese. No Toast, No Croutons.

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Large scoops of ice cream topped with Mug rootbeer

LG Sundae

$7.00

Your choice of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge or strawberry topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Large $6 Regular $4.5

Cheesecake

$6.00

Delicious N.Y style cheesecak offered with a variety of toppings

Lava Cake

$7.00

Lava A la Mode

$8.00

Pie

$8.00

Ask your server for current pie selection. Make it a la mode for $1

Pie A ls Mode

$9.00

Gluten Free- Rasp Short Bread

$8.00

Gluten Free shortbread crust baked with raspberry fruit and almond layer, topped with toasted almonds, drizzled with caramel

Orange Cremesicle

$5.00

Sauces (up-charge)

BBQ

$0.35

Bleu Cheese

$0.35

Buffalo

$0.35

Chipotle

$0.35

Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

Fry Sauce

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Ketchup

$0.35

Mayo

$0.35

Mustard

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Tarter

$0.35

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Wasabi Ranch

$0.35

Beverages

7Up

$3.75

Chocolate Milk Large

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr.Pepper

$3.75

Employee Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Orange Crush

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

REFILL Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Rootbeer

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Squirt

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

TO GO Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
