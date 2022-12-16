- Home
Bob's Burgers & Brew - East Wenatchee
795 Grant Rd
East Wenatchee, WA 98802
Appetizer
Cheesey Jo's
Chicken Wings
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with warm marinara sauce
Nacho Supreme
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & green onions. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2
Onion Rings
Quesadilla
melted cheddar cheese, tomato, olives and green onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Add guacamole $2
Sliced Kielbasa
Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause
Thai Chicken
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds
Snack Veggie Trio
An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with choice of hummus or cucumber wasabi dressing
Coconut Prawns
Calamari
Small Nacho Supreme
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese, tomato, sliced olives & green onion. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2
Jalapeño Poppers
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Small Quesadilla
melted cheddar cheese, tomato, olives and green onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Add guacamole $2
Spicy Nacho Supreme
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, tomato, sliced olives & green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream, Add guacamole $2
Small Spicy Nacho Supreme
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, tomato, sliced olives & green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream, Add guacamole $2
Spicy Quesadilla
melted pepper jack cheese, tomato, jalapeño, olives and green onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Add guacamole $2
Small Spicy Quesadilla
melted pepper jack cheese, tomato, jalapeño, olives and green onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Add guacamole $2
Cheese Nachos (GF)
Our in house made chips covered with melted cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Loaded Cheese Nachos (GF)
Chips smothered in cheddar cheese garnished with tomatoes, olives, green onions. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add pork $2.
Burgers
Aloha Burger
Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
Bacon Burger
A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce
Bleu Cheese Burger
Melted bleu cheese on top of a charbroiled patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
Bob's Bonanza Burger
For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Classic Burger
Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1
Guacomole Bacon Burger
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Grilled Sourdough
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
Hawaiian Burger
Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Jalapeno Burger
Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Mushroom Burger
Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Ranch Burger
American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Western Burger
Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Double Dutch Burger
An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger toped with American cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
Chicken Burger
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger
Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta
Cajun Burger
Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun
Chipotle Bacon Burger
Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun
Cordon Bleu Burger
Chicken breast piled high with ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta
Teriyaki Burger
Chicken breast glazed in teryiaki, melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and maynnaiseon a ciabbata bun
Savory Chicken Burger
Malibu Chicken Burger
This charbroiled chicken breast has swiss cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Avocado Chicken Burger
A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Honey Mustard Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders drenched in franks hot sauce sliced and served in a tomato basil wrap with ranch dressing, lettuce tomato and red onion.
Cuban Pork Wrap
Ham and pork grilled with onions, wrapped with swiss cheese, lettuce, dill pickles and mustard in a tomato basil tortilla.
Cabo Fish Wrap
Bob's Crispy Fish, refreshing creamy ranch lime dressing, red onion, lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a tomato tortilla.
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Summertime Wrap
Avocado, sunflower seeds, feta crumbles, dried cranberries, sliced charbroiled chicken breast, red onion and lettuce. All drizzled with champagne vinaigrette and wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded Tillamook cheddar, red onion and honey mustard dressing. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Jalapeño Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, Sriracha sauce, jalapeño, tomato, red onion, ranch dressing, lettuce and Tillamook shredded pepper jack. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Thai Wrap
Sliced charbroiled chicken breast, tomato, red onion, lettuce & chow mein noodles, sprinkled with sesame seeds and slathered with Mae Ploy Sweet Chilli Sauce. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Salads
Bacon Avocado Chicken
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
Chicken Caesar
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
Southwest Chicken
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing
Spinach Avocado Chicken
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, avocado slices, feta cheese, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and red onion
Steak Salad
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Orange Pecan Spinach Chicken Salad
Fresh spinach leaf with grilled chicken, mandarin orange, candied pecan, feta cheese and red onion.
Classic Spinach Chicken Salad
fresh spinach topped with grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, egg and red onion.
Orange Feta Spinach Chicken Salad
Fresh spinach leaf with grilled chicken, feta cheese, mandarin oranges and red onion.
Bob's Cranberry Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, dried cranberries, crunchy candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion on a bed of fresh romaine.
Beef Taco Salad
Your Choice of taco meat Beef or Chicken, Shredded cheddar, lettuce, green onions, olives, diced tomatoes surrouded by cripsy tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream.
Chicken Taco Salad
Cajun Chicken Caes Salad
Lighter Fare
Kids Menu
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted bread
Cuban
Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll
French Dip
Mounds of shaved roast beef on a warm French roll. Add Mushroom and cheese $3
Grilled Ham & Cheese
A classic combo of ham, melted American cheese on grilled sourdough
Patty Melt
Burger patty with melted Swiss, sauteed onoins on grilled rye bread
Squirrel
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato on grilled soudough
Turkey Dip
Shaved turkey, melted Swiss on a warm french roll with chioice of BBQ or Au jus sauce for dipping
Turkey Melt
Turkey,Swiss,baon on grilled sourdown
ChuckWagon
Two lean ground beef patties topped with swiss cheese on a steamed French roll, your choice of Au jus or BBQ sauce.
Ciabatta Avocado Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, avocado, Tillamook cheddar and swiss cheese. Served with mayonnaise, leaf lettuce and tomato.
Mushroom Swiss Dip
Seafood
Fish Dinner
3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
Prawn Dinner
6 large prawns Hand-dipped in our house batter with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
Seafood Dinner
A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.
Lunch Seafood
This delightful combination includes two piece of Wild Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedge's, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce.
Lunch Prawns
5 large hand battered prawns, lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge's.
Lunch Fish (3 PCS)
Made from Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special house batter and deep-fried in pure vegetable oil. Served with tartar sauce and lemon.
Gluten Free(GF) &/or Vegan(V)
Bacon Burger (GF)
Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and mayonaise on a gluten free bun
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger (GF)
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Guacomole bacon Burger (GF)
Charbroiled pound burger with bacon, guacomole, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles and mayonnaise
Mushroom Burger (GF)
Charbroiled pound burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Southwest chicken salad (GF)
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and southwest dressing
Steak Salad (GF)
10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion
Bleu Cheese Burger (GF)
This burger comes with a generous portion of melted bleu cheese crumbles atop our 6oz. charbroiled burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Jalapeño Burger (GF)
Sliced jalapeño peppers and pepperjack cheese spice up this juicy 6 oz. patty, served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Classic 6oz. Broiled Burger (GF)
This 6 oz. charbroiled burger comes with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Add cheese for $1.
Savory Chicken Burger (GF)
We use fresh boneless breasts charbroiled to tender perfection. Garnished with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise.
Honey Mustard Chicken Burger (GF)
Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Caesar Salad (GF)
Fresh Romaine tossed with our special Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese. No Toast, No Croutons.
Dessert
Ice Cream
Rootbeer Float
Large scoops of ice cream topped with Mug rootbeer
LG Sundae
Your choice of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge or strawberry topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Large $6 Regular $4.5
Cheesecake
Delicious N.Y style cheesecak offered with a variety of toppings
Lava Cake
Lava A la Mode
Pie
Ask your server for current pie selection. Make it a la mode for $1
Pie A ls Mode
Gluten Free- Rasp Short Bread
Gluten Free shortbread crust baked with raspberry fruit and almond layer, topped with toasted almonds, drizzled with caramel
Orange Cremesicle
Sauces (up-charge)
Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
795 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee, WA 98802