Bob's Burgers & Brew - Kennewick 3609 Plaza Way

No reviews yet

3609 Plaza Way

Kennewick, WA 99338

FOOD

Appetizer

Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce

Coconut Prawns

$13.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Loaded Fries - Buffalo Blue Cheese

$14.00

Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.

Loaded Fries - Spicy Pork Carnitas

$14.00

Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.00

6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with warm marinara sauce

Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & cilantro. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2

Onion Rings

$8.00
Sliced Kielbasa

$11.00

Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause

Sliders - Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.

Sliders - Pork Carnitas

$14.00

Served with cucumber and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

Snack Veggie Trio with Hummus

$7.00

An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus

Thai Chicken

$13.00

Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds

Quesadilla

$12.00

5 Piece Chicken Strips

$12.00

Burgers

Aloha Burger

$17.50

Charbroiled burger topped with melted Havarti cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce

Avocado Bacon Burger

$19.00
Bacon Burger

$18.00

A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickles, Bob's savory sauce

Bob's Bonanza Burger

$19.50

For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Havarti, thick slices of bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Captain Hook Fish Burger

$16.00

Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with cloeslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Classic Cheese Burger

$15.50

Charbroiled burger with Cheddar cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce.

Double Dutch Burger

$17.50

An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger topped with Cheddar cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.

Garden Burger

$16.50
Grilled Sourdough

$17.00

Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Havarti, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$19.00

Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacamole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Hawaiian Burger

$18.00

Shaved ham, melted Havarti, and grilled pineapple on top of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Jalapeno Burger

$17.50

Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted Havarti, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Ranch Burger

$18.50

Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg on top of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Smokey Bayou Burger

$19.00

Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.

Bomb Burger

$17.50

Crispy house made mild green chili topped on our 6oz, charbroiled burger. Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, served with savory sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun.

Western BBQ Burger

$19.00

Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Sriacha Burger

$18.00

B.O.B. Burger

$18.00

Chicken Burgers

Avocado Chicken Burger

$18.50

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

$18.50

Cajun Chicken Burger

$18.00

Chipotle Chicken Burger

$18.50

Cordon Bleu Chicken Burger

$18.50

Crispy Chicken Burger

$17.00

Honey Mustard Chicken Burger

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Malibu Chicken Burger

$18.50

This charbroiled chicken breast has swiss cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Teriyaki Chicken Burger

$18.00

Chicken breast glazed in teryiaki, melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and maynnaiseon a ciabbata bun

Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$16.50

A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Cuban Pork Wrap

$16.50

Jalapeno Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing

Thai Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

BLT

$15.00

Chivito

$22.00

Chuckwagon

$18.00

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.50

Korean Pork Sandwich

$15.00
Patty Melt

$16.00

Burger patty with melted Swiss, sauteed onoins on grilled rye bread

Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

Squirrel Sandwich

$17.00

Salads

Applewood Smoked BC Wedge

$14.00

Bacon Avocado Chicken

$17.50

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.00

Beef Taco Salad

$17.00

Cajun Chicken Caesar

$16.50

Chicken Caesar

$16.50

Fresh romaine tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic toast.

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00
Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon

Salad, Soup, Toast

$10.00

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.00

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing

Steak Salad

$26.00

Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion

Lunch Salad

Applewood Smoked Bleu Cheese Wedge

$14.00

Crispy Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, diced bacon, and red onion.

Sante Fe Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fire braised chicken, chopped tomato, black beans, red onion, corn chimichurri, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips served on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with creamy avocado poblano dressing.

Lunch Caesar

$9.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing. Served with toast.

Crunchy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Lunch sized version of our Crispy Chicken Salad - 2 chicken strips diced with red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon on a bed of chopped romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$6.50

Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids Fish

$6.00

One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream

Kids Chicken Strips(2)

$6.50

2 chicken strips with choice of side and a beverage. Ice cream for dessert

Corn Dog

$6.00

Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream for dessert

Kid Curly Dog

$6.00

Lunch Features

2 Piece Fish

$13.50

Two piece hand battered cod with choice of side

Smash Burger

$12.00

Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.

Fair Burger

$10.00

1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries. Add Bacon (2) - $3 Add Cheese - $1 Add Avocado - $3 Add Mushrooms - $3

Lunch Seafood Basket

$14.00

One piece of cod & 2 prawns with choice of side

Chicken Strips

$11.00

3 breast tenderlion strips served with fries.

3 Street Tacos

$12.00

Choice of pork or chicken with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, and lime topped with cojita cheese. Served housemade corn chimichurri and salsa verde.

Lunch Fish (3 PCS)

$18.50

Made from Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special house batter and deep-fried in pure vegetable oil. Served with tartar sauce and lemon.

Lunch Prawn Basket (5)

$19.50

Dinner Entrees

Top Sirloin (10oz)

$27.00

10oz Top sirloin prime cut, cooked to your preferance

New York Steak (12oz)

$35.00

The strip steak has a renowned history and is the first choice for many discerning steakhouse patrons for its succulent beef flavor and its satisfying firm texture. Topped with crispy onion rings.

Bar Steak (10oz)

$25.00

10oz Prime sirloin steak, served with a side of fries and garlic toast.

Filet Medallions

$29.00

Three tender of 2 oz Filet Medallions charbroiled and served with side of bleu cheese dressing topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese crumbles.

Fish Dinner

$21.00

3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side

Prawn Dinner (6)

$22.00

6 large prawns Hand-dipped in our house batter with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side

Seafood Dinner

$23.00

A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.

Dessert

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

LG Sundae

$7.00

Your choice of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge or strawberry topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Large $6 Regular $4.5

Lava Cake

$7.00

Lava A la Mode

$8.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Pie

$8.00

Pie A la Mode

$9.00

Rasp Almond Shortbread

$8.00

SM Sundae

$4.50

Xtra Dessert Topping

$1.00

Sauces (up-charge)

BBQ

$0.25+

Bleu Cheese

$0.25+

Buffalo

$0.25+

Chipotle

$0.25+

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25+

Fry Sauce

$0.25+

Honey Mustard

$0.25+

Ranch

$0.25+

Tarter

$0.25+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Salsa

$0.75+

Guacamole

$2.00

Wasabi

$0.25+

Korean BBQ

$0.25+

BEVERAGES

Soda

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Rootbeer Float

$6.25

Large scoops of ice cream topped with Mug rootbeer

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Chocolate Milk Large

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
