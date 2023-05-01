Bob's Burgers & Brew - Kennewick 3609 Plaza Way
No reviews yet
3609 Plaza Way
Kennewick, WA 99338
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizer
Calamari
Chicken Wings
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
Coconut Prawns
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Loaded Fries - Buffalo Blue Cheese
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.
Loaded Fries - Spicy Pork Carnitas
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins
6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with warm marinara sauce
Nacho Supreme
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & cilantro. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2
Onion Rings
Sliced Kielbasa
Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause
Sliders - Classic Cheeseburger
American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.
Sliders - Pork Carnitas
Served with cucumber and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Snack Veggie Trio with Hummus
An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus
Thai Chicken
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds
Quesadilla
5 Piece Chicken Strips
Burgers
Aloha Burger
Charbroiled burger topped with melted Havarti cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
Avocado Bacon Burger
Bacon Burger
A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickles, Bob's savory sauce
Bob's Bonanza Burger
For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Havarti, thick slices of bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Captain Hook Fish Burger
Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with cloeslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Classic Cheese Burger
Charbroiled burger with Cheddar cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce.
Double Dutch Burger
An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger topped with Cheddar cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
Garden Burger
Grilled Sourdough
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Havarti, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
Guacamole Bacon Burger
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacamole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Hawaiian Burger
Shaved ham, melted Havarti, and grilled pineapple on top of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Jalapeno Burger
Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Mushroom Burger
Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted Havarti, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Ranch Burger
Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg on top of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Smokey Bayou Burger
Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.
Bomb Burger
Crispy house made mild green chili topped on our 6oz, charbroiled burger. Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, served with savory sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun.
Western BBQ Burger
Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Sriacha Burger
B.O.B. Burger
Chicken Burgers
Avocado Chicken Burger
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger
Cajun Chicken Burger
Chipotle Chicken Burger
Cordon Bleu Chicken Burger
Crispy Chicken Burger
Honey Mustard Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Malibu Chicken Burger
This charbroiled chicken breast has swiss cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Teriyaki Chicken Burger
Chicken breast glazed in teryiaki, melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and maynnaiseon a ciabbata bun
Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Cuban Pork Wrap
Jalapeno Chicken Wrap
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
Thai Chicken Wrap
Sandwiches
Salads
Applewood Smoked BC Wedge
Bacon Avocado Chicken
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
BBQ Chicken Salad
Beef Taco Salad
Cajun Chicken Caesar
Chicken Caesar
Fresh romaine tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic toast.
Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
Salad, Soup, Toast
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Southwest Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing
Steak Salad
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
Lunch Salad
Applewood Smoked Bleu Cheese Wedge
Crispy Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, diced bacon, and red onion.
Sante Fe Chicken Salad
Fire braised chicken, chopped tomato, black beans, red onion, corn chimichurri, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips served on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with creamy avocado poblano dressing.
Lunch Caesar
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing. Served with toast.
Crunchy Chicken Salad
Lunch sized version of our Crispy Chicken Salad - 2 chicken strips diced with red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon on a bed of chopped romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.
Kids Menu
Kid Burger
Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids Fish
One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids Grilled Cheese
Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream
Kids Chicken Strips(2)
2 chicken strips with choice of side and a beverage. Ice cream for dessert
Corn Dog
Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream for dessert
Kid Curly Dog
Lunch Features
2 Piece Fish
Two piece hand battered cod with choice of side
Smash Burger
Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.
Fair Burger
1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries. Add Bacon (2) - $3 Add Cheese - $1 Add Avocado - $3 Add Mushrooms - $3
Lunch Seafood Basket
One piece of cod & 2 prawns with choice of side
Chicken Strips
3 breast tenderlion strips served with fries.
3 Street Tacos
Choice of pork or chicken with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, and lime topped with cojita cheese. Served housemade corn chimichurri and salsa verde.
Lunch Fish (3 PCS)
Made from Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special house batter and deep-fried in pure vegetable oil. Served with tartar sauce and lemon.
Lunch Prawn Basket (5)
Dinner Entrees
Top Sirloin (10oz)
10oz Top sirloin prime cut, cooked to your preferance
New York Steak (12oz)
The strip steak has a renowned history and is the first choice for many discerning steakhouse patrons for its succulent beef flavor and its satisfying firm texture. Topped with crispy onion rings.
Bar Steak (10oz)
10oz Prime sirloin steak, served with a side of fries and garlic toast.
Filet Medallions
Three tender of 2 oz Filet Medallions charbroiled and served with side of bleu cheese dressing topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese crumbles.
Fish Dinner
3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
Prawn Dinner (6)
6 large prawns Hand-dipped in our house batter with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
Seafood Dinner
A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.
Dessert
Scoop of Ice Cream
LG Sundae
Your choice of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge or strawberry topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Large $6 Regular $4.5
Lava Cake
Lava A la Mode
Cheesecake
Pie
Pie A la Mode
Rasp Almond Shortbread
SM Sundae
Xtra Dessert Topping
Sauces (up-charge)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Have A Great Day!!! Please Pay Your Server
3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338
Photos coming soon!