Bob's Burgers & Brew - Lynden

FOOD
Appetizer
Calamari
Chicken Wings
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
Coconut Prawns
Loaded Fries - Buffalo Blue Cheese
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.
Loaded Fries - Spicy Pork Carnitas
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins
6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with warm marinara sauce
Nacho Supreme
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & green onions. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2
Onion Rings
Sliced Kielbasa
Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause
Sliders - Classic Cheeseburger
American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.
Sliders - Pork Carnitas
Served with cucumber and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Snack Veggie Trio with Hummus
An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus
Spicy Nacho Supreme
Thai Chicken
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds
Burgers
Aloha Burger
Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
Avocado Bacon Burger
Bacon Burger
A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce
Bob's Bonanza Burger
For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Captain Hook Fish Burger
Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with cloeslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Classic Cheese Burger
Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1
Double Dutch Burger
An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger toped with American cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
Garden Burger
Grilled Sourdough
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
Guacamole Bacon Burger
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Hawaiian Burger
Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Jalapeno Burger
Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Mushroom Burger
Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Ranch Burger
American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Smokey Bayou Burger
Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.
The Bomb Burger
Crispy house made mild green chili topped on our 6oz, charbroiled burger. Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, served with savory sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun.
Western Burger
Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Sandwiches
Cuban
Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll
Prime Rib Dip
Shaved prime rib, with carmelized onions and havarti cheese on a bread roll. Served with Aujus for dipping.
Squirrel
A Popular Bob's original. Grilled shaved prime rib with melted havarti cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.
Chivito
Inspired by National Sandwich of Uraguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepperjack cheese, and chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonaise, lettuce and tomato.
Korean Pork Sandwich
Pork shoulder, kimchi, cilantro, lime juice, and sriracha mayo served on a ciabatta.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Served on telera roll with slaw and BBQ Pork.
Chicken Burger
Avocado Chicken Burger
A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger
Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta
Cajun Chicken Burger
Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burger
Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun
Cordon Bleu Burger
Chicken breast piled high with ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta
Crispy Chicken Burger
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on the brioche bun. Need a little more heat order it tossed in buffalo sauce $1 more.
Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
Salads
Bacon Avocado Chicken
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
Southwest Chicken
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing
Steak Salad
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Chicken Caesar
Fresh romaine tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic toast.
Kids Menu
Kid Burger
Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids Fish
One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids Grilled Cheese
Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream
Kids Chicken Strips(2)
2 chicken strips with choice of side and a beverage. Ice cream for dessert
Corn Dog
Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream for dessert
Kid Curly
Gluten Free(GF) &/or Vegan(V)
Bacon Burger (GF)
Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and mayonaise on a gluten free bun
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger (GF)
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Guacomole bacon Burger (GF)
Charbroiled pound burger with bacon, guacomole, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles and mayonnaise
Mushroom Burger (GF)
Charbroiled pound burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Southwest chicken salad (GF)
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and southwest dressing
Steak Salad (GF)
10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion
Bleu Cheese Burger (GF)
This burger comes with a generous portion of melted bleu cheese crumbles atop our 6oz. charbroiled burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Jalapeño Burger (GF)
Sliced jalapeño peppers and pepperjack cheese spice up this juicy 6 oz. patty, served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Classic 6oz. Broiled Burger (GF)
This 6 oz. charbroiled burger comes with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Add cheese for $1.
Savory Chicken Burger (GF)
We use fresh boneless breasts charbroiled to tender perfection. Garnished with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise.
Honey Mustard Chicken Burger (GF)
Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Caesar Salad (GF)
Fresh Romaine tossed with our special Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese. No Toast, No Croutons.
