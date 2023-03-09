Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bob's Burgers & Brew - Lynden

8107 Guide Meridian Rd

Lynden, WA 98264

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Burger
Chicken Caesar
Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap

FOOD

Appetizer

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$14.00

Loaded Fries - Buffalo Blue Cheese

$14.00

Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.

Loaded Fries - Spicy Pork Carnitas

Loaded Fries - Spicy Pork Carnitas

$14.00

Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.00

6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with warm marinara sauce

Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & green onions. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2

Onion Rings

$11.00
Sliced Kielbasa

Sliced Kielbasa

$13.00

Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause

Sliders - Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.

Sliders - Pork Carnitas

$14.00

Served with cucumber and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

Snack Veggie Trio with Hummus

Snack Veggie Trio with Hummus

$7.00

An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus

Spicy Nacho Supreme

$14.00
Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$15.00

Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds

Burgers

Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$17.50

Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce

Avocado Bacon Burger

$19.00
Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$18.00

A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce

Bob's Bonanza Burger

Bob's Bonanza Burger

$19.50

For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Captain Hook Fish Burger

Captain Hook Fish Burger

$16.00

Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with cloeslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$15.50

Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1

Double Dutch Burger

Double Dutch Burger

$17.50

An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger toped with American cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.

Garden Burger

$18.00
Grilled Sourdough

Grilled Sourdough

$17.00

Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo

Guacamole Bacon Burger

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$19.00

Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$18.00

Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$17.50

Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Ranch Burger

Ranch Burger

$18.50

American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Smokey Bayou Burger

Smokey Bayou Burger

$19.00

Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.

The Bomb Burger

The Bomb Burger

$17.50

Crispy house made mild green chili topped on our 6oz, charbroiled burger. Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, served with savory sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$19.00

Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Sandwiches

Cuban

$17.00

Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll

Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

Shaved prime rib, with carmelized onions and havarti cheese on a bread roll. Served with Aujus for dipping.

Squirrel

Squirrel

$17.00

A Popular Bob's original. Grilled shaved prime rib with melted havarti cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.

Chivito

Chivito

$22.00

Inspired by National Sandwich of Uraguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepperjack cheese, and chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonaise, lettuce and tomato.

Korean Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pork shoulder, kimchi, cilantro, lime juice, and sriracha mayo served on a ciabatta.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Served on telera roll with slaw and BBQ Pork.

Chicken Burger

Avocado Chicken Burger

Avocado Chicken Burger

$18.50

A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

$18.50

Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta

Cajun Chicken Burger

Cajun Chicken Burger

$18.00

Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun

Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burger

Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burger

$18.50

Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun

Cordon Bleu Burger

Cordon Bleu Burger

$18.50

Chicken breast piled high with ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta

Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$17.00

Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on the brioche bun. Need a little more heat order it tossed in buffalo sauce $1 more.

Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$16.50

A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap

Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing

Salads

Bacon Avocado Chicken

$17.50

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon

Southwest Chicken

$17.00

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$25.00

Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion

Side Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

Chicken Caesar

$16.50

Fresh romaine tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic toast.

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$6.50

Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids Fish

$6.00

One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream

Kids Chicken Strips(2)

$6.50

2 chicken strips with choice of side and a beverage. Ice cream for dessert

Corn Dog

$6.00

Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream for dessert

Kid Curly

$6.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00

LG Sundae

$7.00

Your choice of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge or strawberry topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Large $6 Regular $4.5

Lava Cake

$7.00

Lava A la Mode

$8.00

Sauces (up-charge)

BBQ

$0.35

Bleu Cheese

$0.35

Buffalo

$0.35

Chipotle

$0.35

Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

Fry Sauce

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Ketchup

$0.35

Mayo

$0.35

Mustard

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Tarter

$0.35

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Wasabi Ranch

$0.35

Butter

$0.35

Gluten Free(GF) &/or Vegan(V)

Bacon Burger (GF)

$19.00

Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and mayonaise on a gluten free bun

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger (GF)

$19.50

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Guacomole bacon Burger (GF)

$20.00

Charbroiled pound burger with bacon, guacomole, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles and mayonnaise

Mushroom Burger (GF)

$19.00

Charbroiled pound burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Southwest chicken salad (GF)

$16.00

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and southwest dressing

Steak Salad (GF)

$24.00

10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion

Bleu Cheese Burger (GF)

$19.00

This burger comes with a generous portion of melted bleu cheese crumbles atop our 6oz. charbroiled burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Jalapeño Burger (GF)

$18.50

Sliced jalapeño peppers and pepperjack cheese spice up this juicy 6 oz. patty, served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Classic 6oz. Broiled Burger (GF)

$16.50

This 6 oz. charbroiled burger comes with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Add cheese for $1.

Savory Chicken Burger (GF)

$18.50

We use fresh boneless breasts charbroiled to tender perfection. Garnished with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise.

Honey Mustard Chicken Burger (GF)

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Caesar Salad (GF)

$15.50

Fresh Romaine tossed with our special Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese. No Toast, No Croutons.

BEVERAGES

Soda

$3.75

Chocolate Milk Large

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Regional chain serving gourmet burgers, steaks, salads and much more.

Location

8107 Guide Meridian Rd, Lynden, WA 98264

Directions

