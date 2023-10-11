Get $5 off your purchase of $30!
Bobs5off
Copied!
Get $5 off your purchase of $30!
Bobs5off
Copied!

Popular Items

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$13.00

Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.

Main Menu

Appetizers - Takeout

A perfect way to start your meal!
Spicy Pork Carnitas Tots

Spicy Pork Carnitas Tots

$14.00

Bob's tots smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Tots

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Tots

$14.00

Bob's tots smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.

Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.00

Garlic and mozzarella cheese curds served with marinara and ranch.

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$13.00

Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce with crunchy chow mein noodles and sesame seeds.

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

3 sliders with American cheese, Bob's savory sauce and grilled onions.

Pork Carnitas Sliders

Pork Carnitas Sliders

$14.00

3 pulled pork sliders with Korean BBQ sauce and cucumber.

Fire Cracker Calamari

Fire Cracker Calamari

$13.00

Spicy calamari served with cucumber wasabi sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

1 pound of our delicious wings.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Back by popular demand! Fry-cut pickles, battered and deep fried. Served with dill pickle aioli.

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.00

6 potato skins with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with a side of sour cream.

Cheesy Jo Jo's

Cheesy Jo Jo's

$11.00

Bob's jo jo's with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onion.

Sliced Kielbasa

Sliced Kielbasa

$11.00

Hempler's kielbasa, sliced and served with Dijon mustard and Chipotle Mayo.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Melted Tillamook cheddar, tomatoes, olives and cilantro. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.00

Gluten-Free tempura shrimp tossed in our own boom boom sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

8 mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara and ranch.

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$15.00

5 large prawns breaded with real coconut. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Bob's Tempura Prawns

Bob's Tempura Prawns

$15.00

6 large tempura prawns served with onion rings and sweet chili sauce.

Fresh Veggie Trio with Hummus

Fresh Veggie Trio with Hummus

$9.00

Cucumbers, carrots and celery with your choice of dressing.

Soft Pretzel

$10.00Out of stock

Plain or salted, served with Dijon mustard and Beecher's cheese sauce

Burgers

We strive to have the best burgers! Our burgers are wagyu cross from Snake River farms raised in the hills of Eastern Washington. All burgers are served on a brioche bun with savory sauce, lettuce, pickles and tomato (unless otherwise stated) and served with your choice of side.
Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$18.00

Our big juicy 6oz beef patty is topped with melted havarti cheese and two rings of lightly grilled pineapple, with tomato, lettuce, pickles and our savory sauce.

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$18.50

We top our 6oz charbroiled burger with melted cheddar cheese and thick slices of smokehouse bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and savory sauce.

Bob's Bonanza Burger

Bob's Bonanza Burger

$20.00

Two 6oz beef patties topped with sauteed mushrooms, thick slices of smokehouse bacon, melted havarti and cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato and savory sauce.

Captain Hook Fish Burger

Captain Hook Fish Burger

$16.50

Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with coleslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

A special treat for people who really enjoy the flavor of fresh lean beef and melted cheddar cheese. The bun is garnished with pickles, lettuce, tomato and savory sauce.

Fair Burger

Fair Burger

$11.00

1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.

Fresh Mushroom Burger

Fresh Mushroom Burger

$18.50

One of our big juicy 6oz burgers smothered with sauteed mushrooms, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.

Grilled Sourdough Burger

Grilled Sourdough Burger

$18.00

Charbroiled 6oz burger with melted havarti cheese, bacon, fresh tomato and mayo on grilled round sourdough bread.

Guacamole Bacon Burger

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$19.50

This 6oz burger comes with thick slices of smokehouse baon, guacamole and pepper jack cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.

Hawaiian Ham and Pineapple Burger

Hawaiian Ham and Pineapple Burger

$18.50

Our 6oz burger, stacked with shaved ham and havarti cheese crowned with two lightly grilled pineapple rings with lettuce, pickles, tomato and savory sauce.

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

Sliced jalapeno peppers and pepper jack cheese spice up this juicy 6oz patty, served with lettuce, pickles, tomato and our savory sauce.

Ranch Burger

Ranch Burger

$19.00

Our charbroiled 6oz burger is topped with cheddar cheese, thick slices of smokehouse bacon and a large farm fresh egg. All this with tomato, pickles, lettuce and savory sauce.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$13.00

Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.

Smokey Bayou Burger

Smokey Bayou Burger

$19.50

Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on a brioche bun with savory sauce, pickle, lettuce and tomato.

Western BBQ Burger

Western BBQ Burger

$19.50

A 6oz charbroiled burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick slices of smokehouse bacon and two large crispy onion rings. Smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.

Mini Bob's Bonanza Burger

$19.00

A smaller, single patty version of the Bob's Bonanza Burger featuring a 6oz burger patty with cheddar and Havarti cheese, bacon, mushrooms, savory sauce, lettuce, pickle and tomato.

Volcano Black Bean Burger

Volcano Black Bean Burger

$17.50

Try our delicious Vegan option! A chipotle black bean burger accompanied by a fresh avocado slice, sauteed jalapenos, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, & our vegan sriracha mayo.

Chicken Burgers

6oz chicken breast served on a ciabatta bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato (unless otherwise stated) served with your choice of side.
Avocado Chicken Burger

Avocado Chicken Burger

$18.50

A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished wih fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

$18.50

This charbroiled chicken breast is covered with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon and topped with our house ranch dressing. Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise top off this delicious burger!

Cajun Chicken Burger

Cajun Chicken Burger

$18.00

Spiced to perfection and grilled. Served with pepper jack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Burger

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Burger

$18.50

A tender chicken breast with thick strips of bacon, topped with smokey chipotle sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$17.00

Crispy chicken breast with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on a brioche bun.

Teriyaki Chicken Burger

$18.50

6oz grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun.

Savory Chicken Burger

$17.00

Sometimes simple is best - a 6oz grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$16.00Out of stock

Three crispy chicken sliders tossed in buffalo sauce with mayo and cucumber on our brioche slider buns.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Firebraised shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, applewood smoked bleu cheese crumbles, slaw on a telera roll.

Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$20.00

Shaved prime rib, with carmelized onions and havarti cheese on a French roll. Served with au jus for dipping.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Served on a telera roll with slaw and BBQ pork.

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled ham, grilled pork, melted havarti cheese, mustard and dill pickle on a hot telera roll.

Chivito

Chivito

$22.00

Inspired by the National Sandwich of Uraguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepper jack cheese, and chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Korean Pork Sandwich

Korean Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pork shoulder, kimchi, cilantro, lime juice and sriracha mayo served on a ciabatta bun.

Squirrel Sandwich

Squirrel Sandwich

$18.00

A popular Bob's original! Grilled shaved prime rib with melted havarti cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled ham and American cheese on sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$14.50

Melted American cheese on white bread.

BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Thick slices of bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Burger Dip

$18.00

Two quarter pound beef patties topped with Havarti cheese on a steamed French roll, your choice of Au Jus or BBQ sauce.

Entrees

New York Steak

New York Steak

$35.00

The New York 12oz Steak has a renowned history and is the first choice for many discerning steakhouse patrons for its succulent beef flavor and its satisfying firm texture. Topped with crispy onion rings.

Top Sirloin Steak

Top Sirloin Steak

$27.00

10oz Sirloin is arguably the more well known steak featuring the moderate tenderness and robust beefy flavor that is the hallmark of this cut.

Prawn Dinner

$22.00

Six large prawns hand-dipped in our house batter, lightly fried in pure vegetable oil, complete with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.

Seafood Dinner

$23.00

This delightful combination includes two pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges, cocktail and tartar sauce.

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$21.00

Three generous portions of Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special batter, deep fried and served with tartar sauce and lemon wedges.

Prawns & Chips

$19.00

5 hand-breaded prawns and your choice of side.

Wraps

Served in a tomato basil tortilla with your choice of side.

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$17.50

Our delicious burger patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce, finished with a splash of ranch.

Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Sliced charbroiled chicken breast, chopped bacon, shredded Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, bacon, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Chicken taco meat combined with corn, black beans, shredded Tillamook cheddar, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, topped with southwest dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded Tillamook cheddar, red onion and honey mustard dressing.

Salads

Featuring local romaine grown in the Kent valley.
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$26.00

Prime 10oz top sirloin steak, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes and red onions on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Warm crispy chicken strips, red onions, diced tomatoes, olives, sliced egg, cheddar cheese and bacon bits on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and southwest dressing. Topped with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips.

Bacon Avocado Salad

Bacon Avocado Salad

$17.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, parmesan cheese, tomato, red onion and egg on a bed of romaine.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.50

Grilled chicken on top of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.50

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken on top of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Kid's Meals

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese and your choice of side.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.50

2 chicken tenders and your choice of side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled cheese sandwich on white bread with American cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Kid's Burger

$6.50

Kid's burger with savory sauce and pickles. Served with your choice of side.

Kid's Fish & Chips

$6.00

1 piece of hand-battered cod with your choice of side.

Kid's Curly Dog

$6.00Out of stock

A foot long hot dog, cut to curl and served on a hamburger bun with your choice of side.

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.00

A fried corndog with your choice of side.

Seniors

Great for those with smaller appetites!

Senior Cheeseburger

$14.00

Quarter pound burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce. Served with fries.

2 Pc. Fish N Chips

2 Pc. Fish N Chips

$14.00

Two 3oz portions of Alaskan cod hand-dipped in our house batter. Served with fries and slaw.

3pc. Chicken Strips

$11.50

3 chicken tenders served with fries.

Lunch

Lighter portions for lunch appetites. Served with fries (unless otherwise stated).
Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$13.00

Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.

Lunch Seafood Basket

$14.50

1 piece fish and 2 tempura prawns served with fries and slaw.

3pc. Chicken Strips

$11.50

3 chicken tenders served with fries.

2 Pc. Fish N Chips

2 Pc. Fish N Chips

$14.00

Two 3oz portions of Alaskan cod hand-dipped in our house batter. Served with fries and slaw.

3 Street Tacos

3 Street Tacos

$12.50

Choice of pork or chicken with cabbage, cilantro, red onion and lime topped with cotija cheese and housemade corn chimichurri. Served with salsa verde and avocado poblano dressing.

Fair Burger

Fair Burger

$11.00

1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.

5 Pc. Chicken Strips

$15.00

5 chicken tenders with your choice of side.

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Jo Jo's

$6.00

Side Tots

$8.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Gluten Free Fries

$6.00

Side Gluten Free Jo Jo's

$6.00

Side Gluten Free Tots

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Applesauce

$2.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Cod

$5.00

Side Corndog

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Top Sirloin

$19.00

Extra Sauces

All our sides include up to 2 sauces. If you'd like some more, please choose below.

Fry Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Tartar Sauce

$0.25

1000 Island

$0.25

Au Jus

$0.50

Beecher's Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Cucumber Wasabi

$0.25

Guacamole

$2.00

Horseradish

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Korean BBQ

$0.25

Malt Vinegar

$0.25

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Salsa

$0.50

Savory Sauce

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.25

Beverages

Strawberry Lemonade ToGo

$4.00

Iced Tea ToGo

$3.00

Pepsi ToGo

$3.00

Diet Pepsi ToGo

$3.00

Mt Dew ToGo

$3.00

Dr. Pepper ToGo

$3.00

Mug Root Beer ToGo

$3.00

Orange Crush ToGo

$3.00

Starry ToGo

$3.00

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea ToGo

$3.00

Shirley Temple ToGo

$3.00

Lemon-lime soda and grenadine.

Arnold Palmer ToGo

$3.00

Half Lemonade, Half Iced Tea

Roy Rogers ToGo

$3.00

Pepsi and grenadine

Acqua Panna Bottled Water ToGo

$4.00
Red Bull ToGo

Red Bull ToGo

$4.00

Sugar-Free Red Bull ToGo

$4.00