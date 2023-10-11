Bob's Burgers & Brew - Puyallup 15706 Meridian E
No reviews yet
15706 Meridian E
Puyallup, WA 98375
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Main Menu
Appetizers - Takeout
Spicy Pork Carnitas Tots
Bob's tots smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Tots
Bob's tots smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.
Garlic Cheese Curds
Garlic and mozzarella cheese curds served with marinara and ranch.
Thai Chicken
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce with crunchy chow mein noodles and sesame seeds.
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 sliders with American cheese, Bob's savory sauce and grilled onions.
Pork Carnitas Sliders
3 pulled pork sliders with Korean BBQ sauce and cucumber.
Fire Cracker Calamari
Spicy calamari served with cucumber wasabi sauce.
Chicken Wings
1 pound of our delicious wings.
Pickle Fries
Back by popular demand! Fry-cut pickles, battered and deep fried. Served with dill pickle aioli.
Loaded Potato Skins
6 potato skins with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with a side of sour cream.
Cheesy Jo Jo's
Bob's jo jo's with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onion.
Sliced Kielbasa
Hempler's kielbasa, sliced and served with Dijon mustard and Chipotle Mayo.
Nachos
Melted Tillamook cheddar, tomatoes, olives and cilantro. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Boom Boom Shrimp
Gluten-Free tempura shrimp tossed in our own boom boom sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
8 mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara and ranch.
Coconut Prawns
5 large prawns breaded with real coconut. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Bob's Tempura Prawns
6 large tempura prawns served with onion rings and sweet chili sauce.
Fresh Veggie Trio with Hummus
Cucumbers, carrots and celery with your choice of dressing.
Soft Pretzel
Plain or salted, served with Dijon mustard and Beecher's cheese sauce
Burgers
Aloha Burger
Our big juicy 6oz beef patty is topped with melted havarti cheese and two rings of lightly grilled pineapple, with tomato, lettuce, pickles and our savory sauce.
Bacon Burger
We top our 6oz charbroiled burger with melted cheddar cheese and thick slices of smokehouse bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and savory sauce.
Bob's Bonanza Burger
Two 6oz beef patties topped with sauteed mushrooms, thick slices of smokehouse bacon, melted havarti and cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato and savory sauce.
Captain Hook Fish Burger
Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with coleslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Classic Cheeseburger
A special treat for people who really enjoy the flavor of fresh lean beef and melted cheddar cheese. The bun is garnished with pickles, lettuce, tomato and savory sauce.
Fair Burger
1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.
Fresh Mushroom Burger
One of our big juicy 6oz burgers smothered with sauteed mushrooms, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
Grilled Sourdough Burger
Charbroiled 6oz burger with melted havarti cheese, bacon, fresh tomato and mayo on grilled round sourdough bread.
Guacamole Bacon Burger
This 6oz burger comes with thick slices of smokehouse baon, guacamole and pepper jack cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
Hawaiian Ham and Pineapple Burger
Our 6oz burger, stacked with shaved ham and havarti cheese crowned with two lightly grilled pineapple rings with lettuce, pickles, tomato and savory sauce.
Jalapeno Burger
Sliced jalapeno peppers and pepper jack cheese spice up this juicy 6oz patty, served with lettuce, pickles, tomato and our savory sauce.
Ranch Burger
Our charbroiled 6oz burger is topped with cheddar cheese, thick slices of smokehouse bacon and a large farm fresh egg. All this with tomato, pickles, lettuce and savory sauce.
Smash Burger
Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.
Smokey Bayou Burger
Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on a brioche bun with savory sauce, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
Western BBQ Burger
A 6oz charbroiled burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick slices of smokehouse bacon and two large crispy onion rings. Smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
Mini Bob's Bonanza Burger
A smaller, single patty version of the Bob's Bonanza Burger featuring a 6oz burger patty with cheddar and Havarti cheese, bacon, mushrooms, savory sauce, lettuce, pickle and tomato.
Volcano Black Bean Burger
Try our delicious Vegan option! A chipotle black bean burger accompanied by a fresh avocado slice, sauteed jalapenos, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, & our vegan sriracha mayo.
Chicken Burgers
Avocado Chicken Burger
A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished wih fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger
This charbroiled chicken breast is covered with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon and topped with our house ranch dressing. Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise top off this delicious burger!
Cajun Chicken Burger
Spiced to perfection and grilled. Served with pepper jack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Burger
A tender chicken breast with thick strips of bacon, topped with smokey chipotle sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Crispy Chicken Burger
Crispy chicken breast with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on a brioche bun.
Teriyaki Chicken Burger
6oz grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun.
Savory Chicken Burger
Sometimes simple is best - a 6oz grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Three crispy chicken sliders tossed in buffalo sauce with mayo and cucumber on our brioche slider buns.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Firebraised shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, applewood smoked bleu cheese crumbles, slaw on a telera roll.
Prime Rib Dip
Shaved prime rib, with carmelized onions and havarti cheese on a French roll. Served with au jus for dipping.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Served on a telera roll with slaw and BBQ pork.
Cuban Sandwich
Grilled ham, grilled pork, melted havarti cheese, mustard and dill pickle on a hot telera roll.
Chivito
Inspired by the National Sandwich of Uraguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepper jack cheese, and chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Korean Pork Sandwich
Pork shoulder, kimchi, cilantro, lime juice and sriracha mayo served on a ciabatta bun.
Squirrel Sandwich
A popular Bob's original! Grilled shaved prime rib with melted havarti cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled ham and American cheese on sourdough bread.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted American cheese on white bread.
BLT Sandwich
Thick slices of bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Burger Dip
Two quarter pound beef patties topped with Havarti cheese on a steamed French roll, your choice of Au Jus or BBQ sauce.
Entrees
New York Steak
The New York 12oz Steak has a renowned history and is the first choice for many discerning steakhouse patrons for its succulent beef flavor and its satisfying firm texture. Topped with crispy onion rings.
Top Sirloin Steak
10oz Sirloin is arguably the more well known steak featuring the moderate tenderness and robust beefy flavor that is the hallmark of this cut.
Prawn Dinner
Six large prawns hand-dipped in our house batter, lightly fried in pure vegetable oil, complete with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.
Seafood Dinner
This delightful combination includes two pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges, cocktail and tartar sauce.
Fish Dinner
Three generous portions of Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special batter, deep fried and served with tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
Prawns & Chips
5 hand-breaded prawns and your choice of side.
Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
Our delicious burger patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce, finished with a splash of ranch.
Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
Sliced charbroiled chicken breast, chopped bacon, shredded Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, bacon, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken taco meat combined with corn, black beans, shredded Tillamook cheddar, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, topped with southwest dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded Tillamook cheddar, red onion and honey mustard dressing.
Salads
Steak Salad
Prime 10oz top sirloin steak, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes and red onions on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Warm crispy chicken strips, red onions, diced tomatoes, olives, sliced egg, cheddar cheese and bacon bits on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and southwest dressing. Topped with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips.
Bacon Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, parmesan cheese, tomato, red onion and egg on a bed of romaine.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken on top of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken on top of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Kid's Meals
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Cheese and your choice of side.
Kid's Chicken Strips
2 chicken tenders and your choice of side.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese sandwich on white bread with American cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Kid's Burger
Kid's burger with savory sauce and pickles. Served with your choice of side.
Kid's Fish & Chips
1 piece of hand-battered cod with your choice of side.
Kid's Curly Dog
A foot long hot dog, cut to curl and served on a hamburger bun with your choice of side.
Kid's Corn Dog
A fried corndog with your choice of side.
Seniors
Senior Cheeseburger
Quarter pound burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce. Served with fries.
2 Pc. Fish N Chips
Two 3oz portions of Alaskan cod hand-dipped in our house batter. Served with fries and slaw.
3pc. Chicken Strips
3 chicken tenders served with fries.
Lunch
Smash Burger
Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.
Lunch Seafood Basket
1 piece fish and 2 tempura prawns served with fries and slaw.
3pc. Chicken Strips
3 chicken tenders served with fries.
2 Pc. Fish N Chips
Two 3oz portions of Alaskan cod hand-dipped in our house batter. Served with fries and slaw.
3 Street Tacos
Choice of pork or chicken with cabbage, cilantro, red onion and lime topped with cotija cheese and housemade corn chimichurri. Served with salsa verde and avocado poblano dressing.
Fair Burger
1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.
5 Pc. Chicken Strips
5 chicken tenders with your choice of side.
Sides
Side Fries
Side Jo Jo's
Side Tots
Side Onion Rings
Side Gluten Free Fries
Side Gluten Free Jo Jo's
Side Gluten Free Tots
Side Salad
Side Potato Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Loaded Baked Potato
Side Coleslaw
Side Applesauce
Side Burger Patty
Side Chicken Breast
Side Cod
Side Corndog
Side Guacamole
Side Kraft Mac & Cheese
Side Top Sirloin
Extra Sauces
Fry Sauce
Ranch
BBQ
Honey Mustard
Tartar Sauce
1000 Island
Au Jus
Beecher's Cheese Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Chipotle Mayo
Cocktail Sauce
Cucumber Wasabi
Guacamole
Horseradish
Ketchup
Korean BBQ
Malt Vinegar
Marinara
Mayo
Mustard
Salsa
Savory Sauce
Sour Cream
Sweet Chili Sauce
Beverages
Strawberry Lemonade ToGo
Iced Tea ToGo
Pepsi ToGo
Diet Pepsi ToGo
Mt Dew ToGo
Dr. Pepper ToGo
Mug Root Beer ToGo
Orange Crush ToGo
Starry ToGo
Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea ToGo
Shirley Temple ToGo
Lemon-lime soda and grenadine.
Arnold Palmer ToGo
Half Lemonade, Half Iced Tea
Roy Rogers ToGo
Pepsi and grenadine
Acqua Panna Bottled Water ToGo
Red Bull ToGo
Sugar-Free Red Bull ToGo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
15706 Meridian E, Puyallup, WA 98375