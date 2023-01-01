  • Home
  • /
  • Richland
  • /
  • Bob's Burgers & Brew - Richland - 2775 Queensgate Dr
A map showing the location of Bob's Burgers & Brew - Richland 2775 Queensgate DrView gallery

Bob's Burgers & Brew - Richland 2775 Queensgate Dr

review star

No reviews yet

2775 Queensgate Dr

Richland, WA 99352

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD-Bob's Richland

Appetizers

App-Calamari

App-Calamari

$10.00

Deep fried calamari pieces served with cucumber wasabi dipping sauce.

App-Chicken Wings

$12.00

A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce

App-Coconut Prawns

App-Coconut Prawns

$12.00

5 large coconut prawns served with sweet chili sauce.

App-Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

App-Loaded Fry-Buffalo Blue Cheese

$14.00

Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.

App-Loaded Fries-Spicy Pork

App-Loaded Fries-Spicy Pork

$14.00

Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

App-Potato Skins

$10.00

6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.

App-Mozzarella Sticks

App-Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with warm marinara sauce

App-Nacho Supreme

App-Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & cilantro. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2

App-Onion Rings

$7.00
App-Kielbasa

App-Kielbasa

$11.00

Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause

App-Sliders-Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.

App-Sliders-Pork Carnitas

$14.00

Served with cucumber and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

App-Veggie Trio

App-Veggie Trio

$5.00

An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus

App-Thai Chicken

App-Thai Chicken

$13.00

Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds

App-Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese quesadilla with tomatoes, olives, and green onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side. Add beef, chicken, or pork for $3.

App-5 Piece Chicken Strips (no side)

$12.00

5 chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.

App-Cheesey Jo's

App-Cheesey Jo's

$11.00

App-Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

App-Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Burgers

Charbroiled burger with Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and savory sauce.
Burg-Aloha Burger

Burg-Aloha Burger

$17.50

Charbroiled burger topped with melted Havarti cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce

Burg-Avo Bacon

$19.00

Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce.

Burg-Bacon Burger

Burg-Bacon Burger

$18.00

A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickles, Bob's savory sauce

Burg-Bob's Bonanza

Burg-Bob's Bonanza

$19.50

For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Havarti, thick slices of bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Burg-Bomb Burger

Burg-Bomb Burger

$17.50

Crispy house made mild green chili topped on our 6oz, charbroiled burger. Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, served with savory sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun.

Burg-Captain Hook

Burg-Captain Hook

$16.00

Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with coleslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Burg-Classic Cheese

Burg-Classic Cheese

$15.50

Charbroiled burger with Cheddar cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce.

Burg-Double Dutch

Burg-Double Dutch

$17.50

An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger topped with Cheddar cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.

Burg-Garden Burger

$16.50

Our classic burger with a garden patty. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and savory sauce.

Burg-Grilled Sourdough

Burg-Grilled Sourdough

$17.00

Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Havarti, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo

Burg-Guacamole Bacon

Burg-Guacamole Bacon

$19.00

Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacamole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Burg-Hawaiian

Burg-Hawaiian

$18.00

Shaved ham, melted Havarti, and grilled pineapple on top of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Burg-Jalapeno

Burg-Jalapeno

$17.50

Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Burg-Mushroom Burger

Burg-Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted Havarti, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Burg-Ranch Burger

Burg-Ranch Burger

$18.50

Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg on top of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Burg-Smokey Bayou

Burg-Smokey Bayou

$19.00

Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.

Burg-Sriacha Burger

$18.00

Charbroiled burger with pepperjack cheese, thick bacon slices, drizzled with sriracha, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and savory sauce.

Burg-Western BBQ

Burg-Western BBQ

$19.00

Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Chicken Burgers

Burg-Avo Chx Burger

$18.50

A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices, and Cheddar cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Burg-Bac Ran Chx Burger

$18.50

Charbroiled chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, thick bacon slices, and drizzled with ranch dressing. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Burg-Cajun Chx Burger

$18.00

Spiced to perfection and grilled. Served with pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Burg-Chipotle Chx Burger

$18.50

A tender chicken breast with thick strips of bacon, topped with smokey chipotle sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Burg-Chx Mushroom Burger

$18.50

Burg-Cordon Bleu Chx Burger

$18.50

A breaded chicken breast, grilled and topped with ham, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Burg-Crispy Chx Burger

$17.00

Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on a brioche bun.

Burg-Honey Mustard Chx Burger

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Burg-Malibu Chx Burger

Burg-Malibu Chx Burger

$18.50

This charbroiled chicken breast has Havarti cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Burg-Savory Chicken Burger

$18.50
Burg-Teriyaki Chx Burger

Burg-Teriyaki Chx Burger

$18.00

Chicken breast glazed in teriyaki, melted Havarti cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a ciabatta bun.

Wraps

Wrap-Bacon Cheeseburger

Wrap-Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.50

A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, Cheddar cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Wrap-Bacon Ranch Chicken

Wrap-Bacon Ranch Chicken

$16.50

Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Wrap-BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.

Wrap-Buffalo Chicken

$16.50

2 chicken strips tossed in Franks hot sauce, sliced, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing.

Wrap-Cajun Chicken

$16.50

Cajun breaded chicken breast sliced and wrapped in our tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar and drizzled with ranch.

Wrap-Chicken Ceasar

$17.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded Tillamook cheddar, red onion and honey mustard dressing. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Wrap-Crispy Chicken

$16.50

2 chicken strips cut up and wrapped in our tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar and drizzled with honey mustard.

Wrap-Cuban Pork

$16.50

Grilled ham and pork, havarti cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles and mustard in a tomato basil tortilla.

Wrap-Southwest Chicken

$16.00

Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing

Sandwiches

Sand-BBQ Pork

$15.00

Served on a telera roll with slaw and bbq pork.

Sand-BLT

$15.00

Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread.

Sand-Chivito

$22.00

Inspired by the National Sandwich of Uruguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepperjack cheese, and corn chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Sand-Cuban

$17.00

Grilled ham and pork, havarti cheese, mustard and dill pickles on a warm telera roll.

Sand-Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.50

Grilled ham with American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Sand-Korean Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pork shoulder, kimchi, cilantro, lime juice, mayo and sriracha served on a ciabatta bun.

Sand-Patty Melt

Sand-Patty Melt

$16.00

Burger patty with melted Havarti, sauteed onions on grilled rye bread.

Sand-Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

Shaved prime rib, with grilled onions and havarti cheese served on a french roll.

Sand-Squirrel Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled shaved prime rib with havarti cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.

Salads

Sal-Applewood Bleu Ch Wedge

Sal-Applewood Bleu Ch Wedge

$14.00

Crispy Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, diced bacon, and red onion.

Sal-Bacon Avocado Chicken

$17.50

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato

Sal-Beef Taco Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives and green onions served with tortilla strips, salsa and sour cream.

Sal-Cajun Chicken Caesar

$16.50

Our classic Caesar salad served with a cajun spiced chicken breast.

Sal-Chicken Caesar

$16.50

Fresh romaine tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic toast.

Sal-Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, chicken taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives and green onions served with tortilla strips, salsa and sour cream.

Sal-Crispy Chicken Salad

Sal-Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, eggs and diced bacon.

Sal-Large Caesar Salad

$12.50

Sal-Side Caesar

$4.50

Sal-Side Salad

$4.50

Sal-Southwest Chx Salad

$17.00

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing

Sal-Steak Salad

Sal-Steak Salad

$26.00

Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion

Lunch Salads

Sal-Applewood Bleu Ch Wedge

Sal-Applewood Bleu Ch Wedge

$14.00

Crispy Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, diced bacon, and red onion.

Sal-Sante Fe Chx Salad

Sal-Sante Fe Chx Salad

$15.00

Fire braised chicken, chopped tomato, black beans, red onion, corn chimichurri, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips served on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with creamy avocado poblano dressing.

Sal-Lunch Caesar

Sal-Lunch Caesar

$9.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing. Served with toast.

Sal-Crunchy Chicken Salad

Sal-Crunchy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Lunch sized version of our Crispy Chicken Salad - 2 chicken strips diced with red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon on a bed of chopped romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.

Kids Menu

Kids-Kid Burger

$6.50

Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids-Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids-Fish

$6.00

One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids-Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled white bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream

Kids-Chicken Strips

$6.50

2 chicken strips with choice of side and a beverage. Ice cream for dessert

Kids-Corn Dog

$6.00

Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream for dessert

Kid-Curly Dog

$6.00

A foot long hotdog, sliced and curled perfectly on a burger bun.

Lunch Features

Lunch-2 Piece Fish

Lunch-2 Piece Fish

$13.50

Two piece hand battered cod with choice of side

Lunch-Smash Burger

Lunch-Smash Burger

$12.00

Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.

Lunch-Fair Burger

Lunch-Fair Burger

$10.00

1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries. Add Bacon (2) - $3 Add Cheese - $1 Add Avocado - $3 Add Mushrooms - $3

Lunch-Seafood Basket

Lunch-Seafood Basket

$14.00

One piece of cod & 2 prawns with choice of side

Lunch-Chicken Strips (3)

$11.00

3 breast tenderlion strips served with fries.

Lunch-3 Street Tacos

Lunch-3 Street Tacos

$12.00

Choice of pork or chicken with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, and lime topped with cojita cheese. Served housemade corn chimichurri and salsa verde.

Lunch-3 Piece Fish

$18.50

Made from Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special house batter and deep-fried in pure vegetable oil. Served with tartar sauce and lemon.

Lunch-Prawn Basket

$19.50

5 deep fried tempura prawns.

Dinner Entrees

Entree-Top Sirloin

$27.00

10oz Top sirloin prime cut, cooked to your preferance

Entree-New York Steak

$35.00

The strip steak has a renowned history and is the first choice for many discerning steakhouse patrons for its succulent beef flavor and its satisfying firm texture. Topped with crispy onion rings.

Entree-Bar Steak

$25.00

10oz Prime sirloin steak, served with a side of fries and garlic toast.

Entree-Filet Medallions

$29.00

Three tender of 2 oz Filet Medallions charbroiled and served with side of bleu cheese dressing topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese crumbles.

Entree-Fish Dinner

Entree-Fish Dinner

$21.00

3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side

Entree-Prawn Dinner

$22.00

6 large prawns Hand-dipped in our house batter with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side

Entree-Seafood Dinner

$23.00

A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.

Side Orders

Side-Small Fries

$4.00

Side-Large Fries

$6.00

Side-Small Jo Jo's

$4.00

Side-Large Jo Jo's

$6.00

Side-Avocado

$3.00

Side-Bacon (2)

$3.00

Side-Baked Potato

$5.00

Side-Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side-Dinner Salad

Side-Garlic Toast

$2.00

Side-Guacamole

$2.00

Side-Jalapenos

$1.50

Side-Potato Salad

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava a la mode

$8.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Pie

$8.00

Pie A la Mode

$9.00

Rasp Almond Shortbread

$8.00

Sauces (up-charge)

$auce-BBQ

$0.25+

$auce-Bleu Cheese

$0.25+

$auce-Buffalo

$0.25+

$auce-Chipotle

$0.25+

$auce-Cocktail Sauce

$0.25+

$auce-Fry Sauce

$0.25+

$auce-Honey Mustard

$0.25+

$auce-Korean BBQ

$0.25+

$auce-Ranch

$0.25+

$auce-Salsa

$0.75+

$auce-Guacamole

$2.00

$auce-Sour Cream

$0.75+

$auce-Tarter

$0.25+

$auce-Wasabi

$0.25+

$auces-Southwest

$0.25+

BEVERAGES

TO GO Soda

$2.00

To GO Straw Lemonade

$3.00

TO GO Iced Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2775 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA 99352

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Hops n Drops - Richland
orange star4.7 • 168
2675 Queensgate Dr. Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Kabob House - Richland
orange starNo Reviews
2762 Duportail St Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Fiction Restaurant @ J. Bookwalter - 894 Tulip Ln
orange starNo Reviews
894 Tulip Ln Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
The Endive Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
4001 Kennedy Rd West Richland, WA 99353
View restaurantnext
Flight Tap & Table
orange starNo Reviews
502 Swift Boulevard Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
orange starNo Reviews
255 Williams Blvd Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richland

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland
orange star4.4 • 1,397
1314 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange star4.2 • 443
1402 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - 270 Williams Blvd
orange star4.8 • 431
270 Williams Blvd Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Dovetail Joint Restaurant - Uptown Plaza
orange star4.7 • 310
1368 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Richland
orange star4.7 • 168
2675 Queensgate Dr. Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Wine Social
orange star4.9 • 30
702 The Parkway Suite B Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richland
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston