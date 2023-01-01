Bob's Burgers & Brew - Richland 2775 Queensgate Dr
No reviews yet
2775 Queensgate Dr
Richland, WA 99352
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD-Bob's Richland
Appetizers
App-Calamari
Deep fried calamari pieces served with cucumber wasabi dipping sauce.
App-Chicken Wings
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
App-Coconut Prawns
5 large coconut prawns served with sweet chili sauce.
App-Garlic Parmesan Fries
App-Loaded Fry-Buffalo Blue Cheese
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.
App-Loaded Fries-Spicy Pork
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
App-Potato Skins
6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.
App-Mozzarella Sticks
Served with warm marinara sauce
App-Nacho Supreme
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & cilantro. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2
App-Onion Rings
App-Kielbasa
Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause
App-Sliders-Classic Cheeseburger
American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.
App-Sliders-Pork Carnitas
Served with cucumber and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
App-Veggie Trio
An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus
App-Thai Chicken
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds
App-Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with tomatoes, olives, and green onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side. Add beef, chicken, or pork for $3.
App-5 Piece Chicken Strips (no side)
5 chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.
App-Cheesey Jo's
App-Jalapeno Poppers
App-Chips & Salsa
Burgers
Burg-Aloha Burger
Charbroiled burger topped with melted Havarti cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
Burg-Avo Bacon
Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce.
Burg-Bacon Burger
A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickles, Bob's savory sauce
Burg-Bob's Bonanza
For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Havarti, thick slices of bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Burg-Bomb Burger
Crispy house made mild green chili topped on our 6oz, charbroiled burger. Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, served with savory sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun.
Burg-Captain Hook
Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with coleslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Burg-Classic Cheese
Charbroiled burger with Cheddar cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce.
Burg-Double Dutch
An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger topped with Cheddar cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
Burg-Garden Burger
Our classic burger with a garden patty. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and savory sauce.
Burg-Grilled Sourdough
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Havarti, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
Burg-Guacamole Bacon
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacamole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Burg-Hawaiian
Shaved ham, melted Havarti, and grilled pineapple on top of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Burg-Jalapeno
Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Burg-Mushroom Burger
Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted Havarti, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Burg-Ranch Burger
Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg on top of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Burg-Smokey Bayou
Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.
Burg-Sriacha Burger
Charbroiled burger with pepperjack cheese, thick bacon slices, drizzled with sriracha, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and savory sauce.
Burg-Western BBQ
Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted Cheddar cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Chicken Burgers
Burg-Avo Chx Burger
A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices, and Cheddar cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Burg-Bac Ran Chx Burger
Charbroiled chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, thick bacon slices, and drizzled with ranch dressing. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Burg-Cajun Chx Burger
Spiced to perfection and grilled. Served with pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Burg-Chipotle Chx Burger
A tender chicken breast with thick strips of bacon, topped with smokey chipotle sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Burg-Chx Mushroom Burger
Burg-Cordon Bleu Chx Burger
A breaded chicken breast, grilled and topped with ham, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Burg-Crispy Chx Burger
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on a brioche bun.
Burg-Honey Mustard Chx Burger
Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Burg-Malibu Chx Burger
This charbroiled chicken breast has Havarti cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Burg-Savory Chicken Burger
Burg-Teriyaki Chx Burger
Chicken breast glazed in teriyaki, melted Havarti cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a ciabatta bun.
Wraps
Wrap-Bacon Cheeseburger
A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, Cheddar cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Wrap-Bacon Ranch Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Wrap-BBQ Chicken
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.
Wrap-Buffalo Chicken
2 chicken strips tossed in Franks hot sauce, sliced, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing.
Wrap-Cajun Chicken
Cajun breaded chicken breast sliced and wrapped in our tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar and drizzled with ranch.
Wrap-Chicken Ceasar
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded Tillamook cheddar, red onion and honey mustard dressing. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Wrap-Crispy Chicken
2 chicken strips cut up and wrapped in our tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar and drizzled with honey mustard.
Wrap-Cuban Pork
Grilled ham and pork, havarti cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles and mustard in a tomato basil tortilla.
Wrap-Southwest Chicken
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
Sandwiches
Sand-BBQ Pork
Served on a telera roll with slaw and bbq pork.
Sand-BLT
Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread.
Sand-Chivito
Inspired by the National Sandwich of Uruguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepperjack cheese, and corn chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Sand-Cuban
Grilled ham and pork, havarti cheese, mustard and dill pickles on a warm telera roll.
Sand-Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled ham with American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Sand-Korean Pork Sandwich
Pork shoulder, kimchi, cilantro, lime juice, mayo and sriracha served on a ciabatta bun.
Sand-Patty Melt
Burger patty with melted Havarti, sauteed onions on grilled rye bread.
Sand-Prime Rib Dip
Shaved prime rib, with grilled onions and havarti cheese served on a french roll.
Sand-Squirrel Sandwich
Grilled shaved prime rib with havarti cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.
Salads
Sal-Applewood Bleu Ch Wedge
Crispy Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, diced bacon, and red onion.
Sal-Bacon Avocado Chicken
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
Sal-Beef Taco Salad
Mixed greens, beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives and green onions served with tortilla strips, salsa and sour cream.
Sal-Cajun Chicken Caesar
Our classic Caesar salad served with a cajun spiced chicken breast.
Sal-Chicken Caesar
Fresh romaine tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic toast.
Sal-Chicken Taco Salad
Mixed greens, chicken taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives and green onions served with tortilla strips, salsa and sour cream.
Sal-Crispy Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, eggs and diced bacon.
Sal-Large Caesar Salad
Sal-Side Caesar
Sal-Side Salad
Sal-Southwest Chx Salad
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing
Sal-Steak Salad
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
Lunch Salads
Sal-Applewood Bleu Ch Wedge
Crispy Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, diced bacon, and red onion.
Sal-Sante Fe Chx Salad
Fire braised chicken, chopped tomato, black beans, red onion, corn chimichurri, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips served on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with creamy avocado poblano dressing.
Sal-Lunch Caesar
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing. Served with toast.
Sal-Crunchy Chicken Salad
Lunch sized version of our Crispy Chicken Salad - 2 chicken strips diced with red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon on a bed of chopped romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.
Kids Menu
Kids-Kid Burger
Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids-Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids-Fish
One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids-Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream
Kids-Chicken Strips
2 chicken strips with choice of side and a beverage. Ice cream for dessert
Kids-Corn Dog
Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream for dessert
Kid-Curly Dog
A foot long hotdog, sliced and curled perfectly on a burger bun.
Lunch Features
Lunch-2 Piece Fish
Two piece hand battered cod with choice of side
Lunch-Smash Burger
Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.
Lunch-Fair Burger
1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries. Add Bacon (2) - $3 Add Cheese - $1 Add Avocado - $3 Add Mushrooms - $3
Lunch-Seafood Basket
One piece of cod & 2 prawns with choice of side
Lunch-Chicken Strips (3)
3 breast tenderlion strips served with fries.
Lunch-3 Street Tacos
Choice of pork or chicken with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, and lime topped with cojita cheese. Served housemade corn chimichurri and salsa verde.
Lunch-3 Piece Fish
Made from Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special house batter and deep-fried in pure vegetable oil. Served with tartar sauce and lemon.
Lunch-Prawn Basket
5 deep fried tempura prawns.
Dinner Entrees
Entree-Top Sirloin
10oz Top sirloin prime cut, cooked to your preferance
Entree-New York Steak
The strip steak has a renowned history and is the first choice for many discerning steakhouse patrons for its succulent beef flavor and its satisfying firm texture. Topped with crispy onion rings.
Entree-Bar Steak
10oz Prime sirloin steak, served with a side of fries and garlic toast.
Entree-Filet Medallions
Three tender of 2 oz Filet Medallions charbroiled and served with side of bleu cheese dressing topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese crumbles.
Entree-Fish Dinner
3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
Entree-Prawn Dinner
6 large prawns Hand-dipped in our house batter with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
Entree-Seafood Dinner
A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.
Side Orders
Desserts
Sauces (up-charge)
$auce-BBQ
$auce-Bleu Cheese
$auce-Buffalo
$auce-Chipotle
$auce-Cocktail Sauce
$auce-Fry Sauce
$auce-Honey Mustard
$auce-Korean BBQ
$auce-Ranch
$auce-Salsa
$auce-Guacamole
$auce-Sour Cream
$auce-Tarter
$auce-Wasabi
$auces-Southwest
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2775 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA 99352