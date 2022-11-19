Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Bob's Diner - Kennedy

80 Reviews

$

1817 McKees Rocks Road

McKees Rocks, PA 15136

Order Again

Beverages

Water

Coffee

$2.60

Coffee De-Caff

$2.60

Hot Tea

$2.60

Hot Tea De-Caff

$2.60

Caramel Latte

$3.60

French Vanilla Latte

$3.60

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.90

Tomato Juice

$2.90

Apple Juice

$2.90

Cranberry Juice

$2.90

Ice Tea

$2.60

Sweet Tea

$2.60

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.60

Arnold Palmer

$2.60

Pepsi

$2.60

Diet Pepsi

$2.60

Mountain Dew

$2.60

Sierra Mist

$2.60

Orange Crush

$2.60

Ginger Ale

$2.60

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.50

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.50

IBC Root Beer

$2.50

Bottle Pepsi

$2.00

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Bottle Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Breakfast

Served all day!

Mon-Fri Breakfast Special

$7.25

Two eggs, choice of bacon, ham or sausage land toast, Mon-Fri until 10AM ONLY

Bob's Bountiful Breakfast

Bob's Bountiful Breakfast

$9.50

Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage links or patties, hot sausage, turkey sausage or ham, served with home fries or hash browns and your choice of toast

Bob's Famous Breakfast Sandwich

Bob's Famous Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Two slices of grilled Mancini bread, layered with egg, cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Diner Omelet

Diner Omelet

$9.50

Three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and 2 of the following: green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, ham, bacon, or sausage, served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast

Bob's Steak & Eggs

Bob's Steak & Eggs

$16.00

A fresh cut choice 7 oz. top sirloin steak cooked to order, served with 2 eggs any style, home fries or hash browns and choice of toast

My Dad's Favorite

My Dad's Favorite

$10.50

Two eggs, one pancake, one sausage link and one slice of bacon served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast

Double Dad's

Double Dad's

$12.50

Three eggs, two pancakes, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, home fries or hash browns, and your choice of toast

Bob's Big Burrito

Bob's Big Burrito

$10.50

Jumbo tortilla filled with eggs, home fries, onions, green peppers, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, topped with salsa and cheese

Bob's Original Mixed Grill

Bob's Original Mixed Grill

$10.50

Scrambled eggs, home fries, onions, green peppers, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese, cooked together and piled high, served with choice of toast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.50

Tender battered steak topped with our rich sausage gravy and paired with 2 farm fresh eggs any style, served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$9.50

Slow cooked grilled corned beef hash with peppers and onions, served with 2 eggs, any style home fries or hash browns, and choice of toast

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Savory sausage gravy over fluffy fresh baked biscuits and served with home fries or hash browns

Bob's Eggs Benny

Bob's Eggs Benny

$9.50

Grilled English muffin topped with thick ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries or hash browns

Claire's Veggie Benny

Claire's Veggie Benny

$9.50

Grilled English muffin halves topped with tomato, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce and a side of fruit

Crab Cake Benny

Crab Cake Benny

$19.00

English Muffin topped with lump crab meat cakes, spinach, fire roasted tomatoes, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with Hash Browns

Bob's Classic Oversized Pancakes

Bob's Classic Oversized Pancakes

$7.00

Two large pancakes grilled to golden brown

Specialty Pancakes

$9.00

Choice of blueberry, strawberry, banana pecan, chocolate chip, or cookies and cream

Bob's Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Classic jumbo waffle cooked until crisp

Fancy Fruity Waffle

$8.50

Topped with strawberries and whipped cream

French Toast

$7.00

Three slices of Italian bread dipped in our secret batter

Impossible Breakfast Sandwich

Impossible Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Impossible Sausage Patty (made from plants, tastes like sausage) on an English muffin with egg and cheddar cheese

Strawberry Bagel

$6.00

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Bacon Dippers

$8.00

Pumpkin Waffle

$7.00

Quiche Zucc Mozz Roasted Tom

$9.50Out of stock

Veggie Chedd Quiche

$9.50

A LA CARTE

Side of Bacon (3 slices)

$3.80

Sausage Links (2)

$3.50

Sausage Patties (2)

$3.50

Hot Sausage (1)

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Ham

$3.80

Home Fries

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

One Egg

$1.50

Two Eggs

$3.00

Three Eggs

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Fruit Plate

$5.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Toast (2 slice)

$1.70

English Muffin

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Muffin

$2.00

Pancake (1)

$3.50

French Toast (1 slice)

$3.00

Raisin French Toast

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Impossible Sausage

$4.00

Specialty Pancake

$4.50

3 Pack Muffins

$5.00

Saus Gravy

$1.00

Holly Sauce

$1.00

Tom Slices

APPS

Avocado Toast

$7.00
Chicken Fingers and Fries

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$10.00

Corkscrew Shirmp

$10.00

Nachos Supreme

$9.50

Nachos and Cheese

$5.00

Chips and cheese sauce

Pierogi Bites

$8.00
Provolone Sticks

Provolone Sticks

$6.00

served with your choice of marinara or ranch

Wing Dings & Fries

$10.00

Zucchini

$8.00

served with your choice of marinara or ranch

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Salads

Dressings: Balsamic, Bleu Cheese, French, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Sweet & Sour, Thousand Island, Lori's Housemade Italian

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Entree sized salad with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and spicy, tangy chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Entree sized salad with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and grilled chicken breast

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Side salad with fresh veggies

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Bistro Salad

$9.00

Classic Wedge Salad

$11.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sides & Soups

French Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Diner Home Fries

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fresh Fruit Plate

$5.00

Small Fruit Cup

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Bowl Chili

$4.50

Quart Of Chilli

$16.00

Bowl Of Soup

$4.00

Quart of Soup

$15.00

Tuna Salad Scoop

$5.00

Veggie Of The Day

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Scoop Chix Salad

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Side Chz Sauce

$1.50

Quart Of Chix Salad

$25.00

Quart Tuna Salad

$23.00

Hot Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with chips. All sandwiches available as a wrap.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Served with your choice of potato

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.00

Served with your choice of potato

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Served with your choice of potato

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Served on a grilled roll with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

On freshly sliced Italian bread

Turkey-Bacon and Swiss

$8.00

Grilled on Italian Bread

Bob's Big Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Hand breaded, freshly fried and served on a fish bun

Philly Steak & Cheese

Philly Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Served with sautéed peppers and onions on grilled Italian roll

Monte Cristo

$11.00

Grilled turkey, ham, and swiss cheese, batter dipped and grilled on Italian bread

Reuben

Reuben

$11.00

Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and specialty sauce on marbled rye

Rachel

$10.00

Grilled turkey with swiss cheese, coleslaw, and speciality sauce on marbled rye

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.00

ATL

$10.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.50

Bobarino

$10.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

All sandwiches served with chips. All sandwiches available as a wrap.
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

$8.00

On your choice of bread or toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Served on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Served on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich (new)

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

California Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Po’boy Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Diner Club

$11.00

Burgers

Our burgers are prepared from freshly ground, never frozen beef, hand formed and cooked to order

Diner Burger

$9.00

Generous portion of Bob's freshly ground beef cooked to your specification

Bobby Burger

$11.00

With bacon, cheese, and BBQ sauce

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.00

Burger with swiss cheese and sautéed onions on grilled marbled rye

Impossible Burger

$11.00

Impossible Burger w/ Cheese

$12.00

Impossibly good, topped with cheese

Brunch Burger

$10.00

California Burger

$10.00

Gourmet Burger

$12.00

Dinner Specials

Monday - Saturday daily Specials

Monday Pot Roast

$13.00

Turkey Tuesday

$14.00

Tuesday Only - True turkey dinner with all the fixings - stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and cranberry sauce

Thursday Pork Chops

$13.00

Thursday Only - Fresh cut boneless, thick and juicy, the way Nana made them

Friday Stuffed Green Peppers

$14.00

Friday Only - Served in fresh tomato sauce

Lasagna

$12.00

Prime Rib

$22.00

Kid's Lunch/Dinner*

Kids 10 and under only, please. Includes drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00

Kid's grilled cheese & fries

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$5.00

Kid's hot dog & fries

Kids Corn Dog & Fries

$5.50

Kid's corn dog & fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kid's chicken fingers & fries

Kids Burger & Fries

$5.50

Kid's sized burger & fries

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Lunch Special

Pork Chop Mashed

$8.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Brownies

$2.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Bob's Chocolate/Boubon/Pecan Tart

$5.00

Banana Split

$8.00

Daily Pie

Apple

$4.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Merangue Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Keylime Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Daily Cake

Buckeye Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Cloud Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Peanur Butter Pie

$5.00

Rasberry Torte Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Toasted Almond Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Rasberry Mango Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Black Widow Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Dreamsicle

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Walnut Carmel Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Breakfast

2 bacon dippers

$4.49

1 egg 1 meat

$4.49

Mouse cake with bacon or sausage

$4.49

French toast with bacon or sausage

$4.49

Kid's Lunch/Dinner

Peanut butter & Jelly Sandwich

$3.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$3.99

Cheese Quesadilla & Chips

$3.99

Hot Dog & Fries

$4.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Drinks

Water

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Kids Tomato Juice

$1.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Kids Ice Tea

$1.50

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.50

Kids Raspberry Tea

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Kids Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Mountain Dew

$1.50

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50

TAKE HOME

Quart Chicken Salad

$25.00

Quart Tuna Salad

$23.00

Quart Soup of the Day

$15.00

Quart Chili

$16.00

Quart Pulled Pork

$18.00

Quart Pasta Salad

$18.00

Quart Italian Dressing

$10.00

Quart Balsamic Dressing

$10.00

Tray Lasagna

$58.00

Tray Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Whole Quiche

$25.00

Muffins 3 for 5

$11.00

Whole Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Tart

$30.00

12 Blow Your Mind Brownies

$20.00

Black T-Shirts

Small Black T

$18.99Out of stock

Med Black T

$18.99

Large Black T

$18.99

XL Black T

$18.99Out of stock

2XL Black T

$18.99

3XL Black T

$18.99

4XL Black T

$18.99

Tie Dye T-Shirts

Small Tie Dye

$18.99Out of stock

Med Tie Dye

$18.99

Large Tie Dye

$18.99

XL Tie Dye

$18.99

2XL Tie Dye

$18.99

3XL Tie Dye

$18.99

4XL Tie Dye

$18.99

Baby Onsies

3 mo Onsie

$12.99

6 mo Onsie

$12.99

9 mo Onsie

$12.99

12 mo Onsie

$12.99

18 mo Onsie

$12.99

24 mo Onsie

$12.99

Other Retail

Black Hat

$19.95

Orange Hat

$19.99

Bumper Stickers

$1.00

Coffee Mug

$9.99

Socks

$8.99Out of stock

Travel Mug

$9.99

Apron

$3.00

Name Tag

$2.00

Chef Coat SSleve

$14.00

Chef Coat Long Sleeve

$30.00

Chef Pant

$23.00

Bacon Bookmark

$2.95

Bobs Ornament

$20.00

Carnegie Ornament

$20.00

EMPLOYEE MEAL

One Piece of French Toast

One Plain Pancake

Scrambled Eggs and Toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

On freshly sliced Italian bread

Bowl Chicken Noodle

Small Caesar Salad

Side Salad

French Fries

Oatmeal

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

Directions

Gallery
Bob's Diner image
Bob's Diner image
Bob's Diner image

