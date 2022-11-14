Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Bob's Diner

review star

No reviews yet

2279 Depot Street

Manchester, VT 05255

Popular Items

Farmer Bob's Skillet
Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk Pancakes

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

2 eggs any style and American cheese on a hard roll. Served with homefries.

Hash and Eggs

$11.95

Homemade corned beef hash & two eggs any style. Served with toast.

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

Two poached eggs & Canadian bacon topped with Hollandaise over an English muffin. Served with homefries.

Eggs Norway

$11.95

Two poached eggs & smoked salmon topped with Hollandaise on an English muffin. Served with homefries.

Veggie Frittata

$10.95

Open faced omelette with peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach & Vermont cheddar cheese. Served with homefries.

Green Jean Skillet

$10.95

Two eggs any style over spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, homefries & Vermont cheddar cheese. Served with toast.

Farmer Bob's Skillet

$11.95

Two eggs any style over bacon, sausage, onions, homefries and Vermont cheddar cheese. Served with toast.

Cowboy Skillet

$11.95

Two eggs any style over ham, peppers, onions, homefries and Vermont cheddar cheese. Served with toast.

Western Omelette

$9.95

Ham, green peppers, onions & Vermont cheddar cheese. Served with homefires and toast.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Three buttermilk pancakes. Add: Chocolate chips, Mixed berries or Blueberry $1.50

Short Stack

$5.95

Two buttermilk pancakes

Pancakes and Eggs

$7.95

Two pancakes, two eggs any style. Add two slices of bacon or two sausage links.... $2

French Toast and Eggs

$7.95

French Toast, two eggs any style. Add two slices of bacon or two links of sausage $2.

Stuffed French Toast

$10.95

Three layers of French Toast layered with cream cheese and mixed berries, topped with whipped cream.

Taylor Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Pork roll, fried eggs and American cheese on a roll. Served with homefries.

American Standard

$5.95

two eggs any style, home fries and toast

Eggs Blackstone

$10.95

Farmer's Omelette

$9.95

Veggie Omelette

$9.95

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Plain Omelette

$6.50

Taylor Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

French Toast

$6.95

Short Stack French Toast

$4.95

One Slice French Toast

$2.95

One Pancake

$2.95

Western Burrito

$10.95

Farmer's Burrito

$10.95

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Belgium Waffle

$7.95

Belgium Waffle and Egg

$9.95

Lunch

Chopped Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, ham, hard boiled eggs & Swiss cheese tossed with Thousand Island dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, Bleu cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg.

Carol's Club

$11.95

Turkey, avocado, tomato, Vermont Cheddar cheese and tarragon mayo on Rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$10.95

Served with chips and a pickle.

B.L.T.

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Turkey Club

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Monte Cristo

$10.95

Served with chips and a pickle.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.95

ground beef topped with bacon and Vermont cheddar cheese, lettue, tomato and onion. Served with French fries. Local Mountbrook Beefalo Add $2

Grilled Veggie Burger

$10.95

Grilled veggie burger with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun. Served with French fries and pickle.

Fish and Chips

$14.95

Served with tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Served with French fries and a pickle.

Al's Deluxe Avacado Toast (V)

$13.95

Smashed avocado topped with grilled tomato, onions and baby spinach with two poached eggs & Hollandaise all over Earth Sky Thyme's sourdough toast.

The Vegan Bowl (VGN)

$12.95

Warm quinoa, seasoned black beans, roasted sweet potato, marinated cabbage, fresh baby spinach and avocado. Served with a side of peanut sauce.

The Vegan Burrito (VGN)

$12.95

Warm quinoa, seasoned black beans, roasted sweet potato, marinated cabbage, fresh baby spinach and avocado. Served with a side of peanut sauce.

Grilled Hummus Wrap (VGN)

$12.95

baby spinach, cucumber, grated carrots, peppers, vegan slaw and Bob's housemade hummus in a grilled wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.

House Salad

$3.95

Cheese Burger

$10.95

Diner Burger

$9.95

Whopper Burger

$13.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Chili

$5.95Out of stock

Chili Works

$7.95Out of stock

Turkey or Ham Deli Sandwich

$9.95

Beyond Burger

$15.95

Soup

$4.95

Shakes

Floats

$4.95

Malts

$4.95

Milkshakes

$4.95

vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, coffee, mocha, black & white, creamsicle

Dessert

Handpies and Sliced Pies

$4.95

daily flavors, check with server

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.95

three scoops of ice cream, housemade hot fudge and whipped cream

Rice Pudding

$4.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

App

mozzarella sticks

$5.95

onion rings

$5.95

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Sides

Homefries

$2.50

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage Links

$3.95

Sausage Patties

$3.95

Ham

$3.95

Canadian bacon

$3.95

Housemade Hash

$4.95

Taylor Ham

$4.95Out of stock

Impossible Sausage (V)

$4.95

Sm Fries

$3.95

Lg Fries

$6.95

toast

$1.50

Bagel

$2.00

Bagel w/ Cream cheese

$3.50

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.75

sour cream

$0.75

salsa

$0.75

peanut butter

$0.50

English muffin

$1.50

One egg

$1.25

Two eggs

$2.50

Hollandaise

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Avocado

$3.00

Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.00

Beverage - Alcohol

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

domestic beer

$4.95

imported beer

$6.00

wine

$6.00

Merchandise

Bob's Diner Hat

$19.99

Bob's Diner T-Shirt

$19.99

Bob's Diner T-Shirt (tye-dye)

$24.99

Beverage

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf

$2.95

Iced tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Good Food....Good Times!

Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre image
Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre image

