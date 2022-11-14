Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bob's Hometown Pizza

309 Main Street

NOEL, MO 64854

Popular Items

KRAZY BREAD
SINGLE TOPPING
SLAM

APPETIZERS

CALZONE

$9.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozz. Cheese, Creamy Italian

KRAZY BREAD

KRAZY BREAD

$7.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

STROMBOLI

$9.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mozz. Cheese, Ranch Dressing

VEGGIE ROLL

$8.75

Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onion, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes with Creamy Italian dressing.

SAUSAGE ROLL

$8.75

Cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon, with Creamy Italian dressing. (This is what is on the lunch buffet)

WINGS ( Bone-in 6)

$8.28

Hot, BBQ, Plain

WINGS (Boneless 10)

$8.28

SALADS

CHEF

$8.00

Lettuce, Ham, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black olives, Carrots, Mozz. Cheese, Dressing

DINNER

$5.00

Lettuce, Bell Peppers, Ham, Mozz. Cheese, Dressing

SIDE

$3.00

Lettuce, Mozz. Cheese, Dressing

PIZZAS

SLAM

SLAM

$12.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms

MEATY MEAT

MEATY MEAT

$12.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon

MVP

$12.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onion, Bell Peppers

VEGGIE

$11.25+

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Bell Peppers, Onion

SINGLE TOPPING

$10.25+

HAWAIIAN

$11.75+
BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$12.00+

BBQ SAUCE, CHICKEN, RED ONIONS, AND BACON AND A 3 CHEESE BLEND.

TACO

TACO

$11.00+

BOSS HOG

$12.00+

HAS BBQ SAUCE AND A BASES THEN WE ADD CANADIAN BACON (HAM), SAUSAGE, BACON, JALAPENOS, AND BANANA PEPPERS

SANDWICHES

HAM & CHEESE

$8.00

Ham, Mozz. Cheese, Lettuce, House Dressing

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mayo

HOMETOWN SPECIAL

$8.00

Bologna, Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Mozz. Cheese, House Dressing

Jada Special

Jada Special

$8.50

Chicken, Cheese, Red Onion, Bacon and BBQ sauce all on our hoagie bun. Served with chips and a pickle.

Meatball

$8.50Out of stock

Comes with bell peppers, onions, black olives and cheese all on a hoagie bun.

WRAPS

WRAPS

$11.50

Extras

Extra dressing packet

$1.50

Extra marinara

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Cup Garlic Butter

$0.75

Cup of any side

$0.75

Extra Pickle

$0.50

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti 8oz

$9.00

Spaghetti noodles topped with marinara sauce and cheese then ran through the oven.

Gluten Free Penne 8oz

$9.50

CINNA STIX

Our delicious cinnamon sticks that is covered with frosting!!

Cinna Stix

$5.10

SOUP

Call or check Facebook for the soup of the day! It's a 16 oz bowl of soup and crackers available upon request.

Soup of the day

$4.50

Our soup of the day will come with two breadsticks.

Soup & Salad

$6.00

Soup and salad is our soup of the day and side salad with your choice of dressing. It also comes with two breadsticks.

FAMILY SIZE

BAKED SPAGHETTI

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$25.00

Family sized baked spaghetti with 12 bread sticks.

Pepis Products

20 OZ

$2.25

WATER

20

Bottled

$1.50

TEA

20 OZ

$2.25

Peach Tea

$2.00Out of stock

COFFEE

8 OZ

$1.75

2 LITER

2 LITER

$2.25

Gatorade

Gatorade 20 oz

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family atmosphere and great food. Come and try it for yourself!

Location

309 Main Street, NOEL, MO 64854

Directions

