Bob's Pizza - Hyde Park

1518 East Harper Court

Chicago, IL 60615

PIZZA

BOB'S CHEESE PIZZA

$22.00

HAND STRETCHED, QUICK-FIRED, 16

BOB'S PEPPERONI PIZZA

$26.00

PREMIUM PEPPERONI, TOMATO SAUCE, HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, FRESH BASIL

BOB'S SAUSAGE PIZZA

$26.00

LOCALLY SOURCED ITALIAN SAUSAGE, TOMATO SAUCE, HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, PICKLED ONIONS

SPINACH PESTO & STRACCIATELLA PIZZA

$29.00

PROSCIUTTO, SPINACH PESTO, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, BABY ARUGULA, STRACCIATELLA CHEESE *contains pine nuts

PICKLE PIZZA

$26.00

MORTADELLA, GARLIC CREAM, DILL PICKLES, FRESH DILL

WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA

$25.00

ROASTED SEASONAL WILD MUSHROOMS, GARLIC CREAM, ONIONS, HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, BRIE, WHITE BALSAMIC *vegetarian

BOB'S MARGHERITA PIZZA

$25.00

VINE-RIPE TOMATOES, STACCIATELLA CHEESE, FRESH BASIL, WHITE BALSAMIC * vegetarian

CHICKEN SAUSAGE PIZZA

$27.00

ROASTED AND SLICED SMOKED CHICKEN SAUSAGE, GOAT CHEESE, SUN-DRIED TOMATO, SPINACH, TOMATO SAUCE, GARLIC HONEY

BLACK ANGUS MEATBALL PIZZA

$29.00

ANGUS BEEF MEATBALLS, NEW MEXICO HATCH CHILIES, ONIONS, ROASTED GARLIC, BASIL, TOMATO SAUCE, HOUSE BLEND CHEESE

BOB KIM PIZZA

$27.00

BACON, SSAMM SAUCE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, FRIED GARLIC, SCALLIONS, TOMATO SAUCE, HOUSE BLEND CHEESE

SANDWICHES

BRIOCHE BUN, CHICKEN THIGH, TANGY GARLIC AIOLI, HOUSEMADE PICKLES, SERVED WITH CLASSIC FRIES *hot or not

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

BRIOCHE BUN, CHICKEN THIGH, TANGY GARLIC AIOLI, HOUSEMADE PICKLES, SERVED WITH CLASSIC FRIES

HOT CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

BRIOCHE BUN, CHICKEN THIGH, TANGY GARLIC AIOLI, HOUSEMADE PICKLES, BOB'S HOT SAUCE, SERVED WITH CLASSIC FRIES

MEATBALL SUB

$16.00

6" TOASTED ROLL, SLOW ROASTED BLACK ANGUS MEATBALLS, RED SAUCE, FRESH BASIL, HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, SERVED WITH CLASSIC FRIES

APPETIZERS

CLASSIC FRIES

$5.00

THICK CUT FRENCH FRIES

GARLIC PARMESAN & HERB FRIES

$7.00

THICK CUT FRENCH FRIES

HOT-BLUE CHEESE & SCALLION FRIES

$7.00

THICK CUT FRENCH FRIES

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$14.00

ANGUS BEEF STEWED IN RED SAUCE, SERVED WITH HERB CRUST

BAKED GOAT CHEESE

$10.00

BAKED GOAT CHEESE & RED SAUCE, SERVED WITH HONEY & HERB CRUST

SLOW ROASTED WINGS- HOT

$15.00

8 PIECE

SLOW ROASTED WINGS- GARLIC PARMESAN

$15.00

8 PIECE

BEER BATTERED CHEESE CURDS

$12.00

SCALLIONS, CRACKED PEPPER, TRUFFLE HONEY, SERVED WITH BUTTERMILK RANCH

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

FLASH FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS TOSSED IN WHITE BALSAMIC WITH BOB'S MARINATED ONIONS, HERB MIX, SALT, CRACKED PEPPER, SHAVED PARMESAN

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$8.00

HOUSEMADE PICKLES, FRESH DILL, SERVED WITH BUTTERMILK RANCH

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

MIXED GREENS, SHAVED CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, RADISHES, TOASTED CROUTONS, DIJON VINAIGRETTE *vegetarian

APPLE & SPINACH SALAD

$12.00

TOASTED ALMONDS, SHAVED CELERY, ONION, PARMESAN CHEESE, WHITE BALSAMIC, OLIVE OIL *vegetarian

SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUT & ARUGULA SALAD

$12.00

SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUT, ARUGULA, VINE-RIPE TOMATOES, PARMESAN, CAESAR DRESSING *vegetarian

SAUCES

SIDE BUTTERMILK RANCH

$0.75

SIDE BOB'S HOT SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE TRUFFLE HONEY

$3.00

SIDE GARLIC HONEY

$3.00

SIDE HOUSE MADE BLUE CHEESE

$1.75

SIDE PIZZA SAUCE

$0.75

DESSERT

NEAPOLITAN ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$5.00

SLICES

SLICE CHEESE

$5.00

SLICE PEPPERONI

$6.00

SLICE WILD MUSHROOM

$6.00

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

GF CHEESE PIZZA

$13.50

GF BOB'S PEPPERONI PIZZA

$15.00

GF BOB'S SAUSAGE PIZZA

$15.00

GF SPINACH PESTO & STRACCIATELLA PIZZA

$16.50

GF PICKLE PIZZA

$15.00

GF WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA

$14.50

GF BOB'S MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.50

GF CHICKEN SAUSAGE PIZZA

$15.50

GF BLACK ANGUS MEATBALL PIZZA

$16.50

GF BOB KIM PIZZA

$15.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pilsen style pizza sourced from local ingredients and absolutely delicious! A Chicago Favorite.

1518 East Harper Court, Chicago, IL 60615

