Bob's Pizza - Hyde Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Pilsen style pizza sourced from local ingredients and absolutely delicious! A Chicago Favorite.
Location
1518 East Harper Court, Chicago, IL 60615
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Daisy's Po-Boy and Tavern - 5215 S. Harper
No Reviews
5215 South Harper Avenue Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurant