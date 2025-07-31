- Home
Bob's Pizza Merrill Ave
25 E Merrill Ave
FOND DU LAC, WI 54935
Featured Items
14" Fresh Pizza Cheese
Kick off the evening with a pizza of your own creation. Served with Red Sauce and Cheese unless specified otherwise by customer.$13.50
LG Build Your Own Cheese
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.$17.50
12" Fresh Pizza Cheese
Kick off the evening with a pizza of your own creation. Served with Red Sauce and Cheese unless specified otherwise by customer.$9.50
PIZZA
SM PIZZA 10"
SM Build Your Own Cheese
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.$11.50
SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.$13.75
SM Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.$14.50
SM Four Meat Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.$14.50
SM Mediterranean Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.$14.50
SM Super Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.$16.75
SM Vegetarian PIzza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives$14.50
MD PIZZA 12"
MD Build Your Own Cheese
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.$13.50
MD Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.$17.25
MD Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.$18.50
MD Four Meat Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.$23.50
MD Mediterranean Chicken PIzza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.$18.50
MD Super Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.$22.25
MD Vegetarian Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives$18.50
LG PIZZA 14"
LG Build Your Own Cheese
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.$17.50
LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.$21.25
LG Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.$22.50
LG Four Meat Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.$22.50
LG Mediterranean Chicken Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.$22.50
LG Super Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.$26.25
LG Vegetarian PIzza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives$22.50
XL PIZZA 16"
XL Build Your Own Cheese
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.$21.50
XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.$26.00
XL Deluxe PIzza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.$27.50
XL Four Meat Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.$27.50
XL Mediterranean Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.$27.50
XL Super Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.$32.00
XL Vegetarian Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives$27.50
Cauliflower GF PIZZA 10"
French Bread Pizzas
Fresh - Take & Bake Pizza - (NOT ELIGIBLE FOR DELIVERY - TAKEOUT ONLY)
12" Fresh Pizza Cheese
Kick off the evening with a pizza of your own creation. Served with Red Sauce and Cheese unless specified otherwise by customer.$9.50
14" Fresh Pizza Cheese
Kick off the evening with a pizza of your own creation. Served with Red Sauce and Cheese unless specified otherwise by customer.$13.50
10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza Cheese
Kick off the evening with a pizza of your own creation. Served with Red Sauce and Cheese unless specified otherwise by customer.$13.50
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
LEGENDARY PIZZA. LEGENDARY CITY. A FOND DU LAC TRADITION SINCE 1969.
25 E Merrill Ave, FOND DU LAC, WI 54935