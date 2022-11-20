- Home
- /
- Fond Du Lac
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Bob's Pizza - Merrill Ave
Bob's Pizza Merrill Ave
192 Reviews
$
25 E Merrill Ave
FOND DU LAC, WI 54935
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SM PIZZA 10"
SM Build Your Own Cheese
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.
SM Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.
SM Four Meat Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.
SM Mediterranean Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.
SM Super Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.
SM Vegetarian PIzza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives
MD PIZZA 12"
MD Build Your Own Cheese
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
MD Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.
MD Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.
MD Four Meat Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.
MD Mediterranean Chicken PIzza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.
MD Super Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.
MD Vegetarian Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives
LG PIZZA 14"
LG Build Your Own Cheese
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.
LG Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.
LG Four Meat Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.
LG Mediterranean Chicken Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.
LG Super Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.
LG Vegetarian PIzza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives
XL PIZZA 16"
XL Build Your Own Cheese
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.
XL Deluxe PIzza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.
XL Four Meat Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.
XL Mediterranean Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.
XL Super Deluxe Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.
XL Vegetarian Pizza
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives
Cauliflower GF PIZZA 10"
French Bread Pizzas
Fresh - Take & Bake Pizza - (NOT ELIGIBLE FOR DELIVERY - TAKEOUT ONLY)
12" Fresh Pizza Cheese
Kick off the evening with a pizza of your own creation. Served with Red Sauce and Cheese unless specified otherwise by customer.
14" Fresh Pizza Chesse
Kick off the evening with a pizza of your own creation. Served with Red Sauce and Cheese unless specified otherwise by customer.
10" Fresh Cauliflower GF (Take & Bake)
Appetizers
Bread Sticks W/ Sauce
Cheesy Breadsticks W/ Sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheese Bread
Breaded Mushrooms
Cauliflower Cheddar Bites
Cheese Curds
Mozzarella Sticks
Wings (6) - Honey
Wings (6) - Hot Inferno
Wings (8) - Boneless
Cup of Sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
LEGENDARY PIZZA. LEGENDARY CITY. A FOND DU LAC TRADITION SINCE 1969.
25 E Merrill Ave, FOND DU LAC, WI 54935