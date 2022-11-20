Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Bob's Pizza Merrill Ave

192 Reviews

$

25 E Merrill Ave

FOND DU LAC, WI 54935

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Build Your Own Cheese
XL Build Your Own Cheese
MD Build Your Own Cheese

SM PIZZA 10"

SM Build Your Own Cheese

$11.50

Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.

SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.75

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.

SM Deluxe Pizza

SM Deluxe Pizza

$14.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.

SM Four Meat Pizza

SM Four Meat Pizza

$14.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.

SM Mediterranean Pizza

SM Mediterranean Pizza

$14.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.

SM Super Deluxe Pizza

SM Super Deluxe Pizza

$16.75

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.

SM Vegetarian PIzza

SM Vegetarian PIzza

$14.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives

MD PIZZA 12"

MD Build Your Own Cheese

$13.50

Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.

MD Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

MD Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.25

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.

MD Deluxe Pizza

MD Deluxe Pizza

$18.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.

MD Four Meat Pizza

MD Four Meat Pizza

$18.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.

MD Mediterranean Chicken PIzza

MD Mediterranean Chicken PIzza

$18.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.

MD Super Deluxe Pizza

MD Super Deluxe Pizza

$22.25

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.

MD Vegetarian Pizza

MD Vegetarian Pizza

$18.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives

LG PIZZA 14"

LG Build Your Own Cheese

$17.50

Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.25

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.

LG Deluxe Pizza

LG Deluxe Pizza

$22.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.

LG Four Meat Pizza

LG Four Meat Pizza

$22.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.

LG Mediterranean Chicken Pizza

LG Mediterranean Chicken Pizza

$22.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.

LG Super Deluxe Pizza

LG Super Deluxe Pizza

$26.25

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.

LG Vegetarian PIzza

LG Vegetarian PIzza

$22.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives

XL PIZZA 16"

XL Build Your Own Cheese

$21.50

Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.

XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$26.00

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Includes Hamburger, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.

XL Deluxe PIzza

XL Deluxe PIzza

$27.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.

XL Four Meat Pizza

XL Four Meat Pizza

$27.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni and Bacon.

XL Mediterranean Pizza

XL Mediterranean Pizza

$27.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.

XL Super Deluxe Pizza

XL Super Deluxe Pizza

$32.00

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Onions.

XL Vegetarian Pizza

XL Vegetarian Pizza

$27.50

Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives

Cauliflower GF PIZZA 10"

GF Pizza

$13.50

French Bread Pizzas

French Bread Pizza

French Bread Pizza

$10.75

Two 8" slices

Fresh - Take & Bake Pizza - (NOT ELIGIBLE FOR DELIVERY - TAKEOUT ONLY)

12" Fresh Pizza Cheese

$13.50

Kick off the evening with a pizza of your own creation. Served with Red Sauce and Cheese unless specified otherwise by customer.

14" Fresh Pizza Chesse

$18.50

Kick off the evening with a pizza of your own creation. Served with Red Sauce and Cheese unless specified otherwise by customer.

10" Fresh Cauliflower GF (Take & Bake)

$13.50

Appetizers

Bread Sticks W/ Sauce

Bread Sticks W/ Sauce

$7.25
Cheesy Breadsticks W/ Sauce

Cheesy Breadsticks W/ Sauce

$8.25
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.25
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.25
Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.50Out of stock
Cauliflower Cheddar Bites

Cauliflower Cheddar Bites

$8.50Out of stock
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.50Out of stock
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25Out of stock
Wings (6) - Honey

Wings (6) - Honey

$10.50Out of stock
Wings (6) - Hot Inferno

Wings (6) - Hot Inferno

$10.50Out of stock
Wings (8) - Boneless

Wings (8) - Boneless

$8.75Out of stock
Cup of Sauce

Cup of Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.25
Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.00
Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$9.00
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$7.50
Cup of Sauce

Cup of Sauce

$0.50

BEVERAGES

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.25
2 Liter soda

2 Liter soda

$3.00
Water

Water

$1.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

LEGENDARY PIZZA. LEGENDARY CITY. A FOND DU LAC TRADITION SINCE 1969.

Website

Location

25 E Merrill Ave, FOND DU LAC, WI 54935

Directions

Gallery
Bob's Pizza image
Bob's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eden Cafe
orange star4.4 • 386
303 W. Main St. Eden, WI 53019
View restaurantnext
The Inferno
orange star4.4 • 55
228 North 6th Avenue West Bend, WI 53095
View restaurantnext
Bob's on the Avenue - 689 Fond du Lac Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
689 Fond du Lac Avenue Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Fond du Lac
orange starNo Reviews
689 Fond du Lac Avenue Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near FOND DU LAC
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Port Washington
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Cedarburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston