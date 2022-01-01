Main picView gallery

Bob's Shanghai 66

305 N Washington St

Rockville, MD 20850

Order Again

Shanghainese Tapas

A01 油條雞蛋捲餅Egg and Cruller Wrap

$10.25

Thin scallion pancake wrapping egg and cruller with a hoisin sauce

A02 小椒猪肉絲捲餅Pork w. Long Horn Pepper Wrap

$10.25

Thin scallion pancake wrapped around pan fried pork, leafy greens, and spicy long horn peppers. Spicy 🌶

A03 炸排骨Crispy Pork Chop

$7.25

Simply delicious fried pork chop.

A03 炸雞腿Crispy Chicken Leg

$7.25

A simply delicious fried skinless, boneless, chicken thigh.

A04 蔥油餅Scallion Pancake

$8.00

Handmade chinese scallion pancake, is a panfried crispy, layered delight.

A05 糯米燒賣Sticky Rice w. Pork & Mushroom Shu Mai

$9.25

Four pieces of steamed dumplings. Seasoned sticky glutinuous rice stuffed with pork and mushroom in a shu mai dumpling.

A06B 雞蝦燒賣Shrimp & Chicken Shu Mai

$10.75

Four steamed dumplings, House made Shrimp and Pork shumai is a dimsum staple.

A06 蝦燒賣Shrimp & Pork Shu Mai

$10.25

A07 𨴴口鍋貼Chef Special Pork Fried Dumplings(6)

$10.25

6 open mouthed pan-fried dumplings, a customer favorite.

A08 韭菜盒子Leek Fried Crescents

$9.25

Two pan fried crescents with a pork, leek, filling.

A09 素蒸餃Vegetable Dumplings(4)

$10.25

Four piece steamed vegetarian dumplings with a bean curd, veggie filling.

A10 蝦餃Shrimp Dumplings(5)

$9.95

5 Piece Shrimp Dumplings HarGow

A11 韭菜水餃Leek & Pork Dumplings(10)

$12.75

Ten pieces of steamed leek and pork dumplings.

A12B 紅油雞肉抄手Spicy Chicken Wontons(10)

$11.45

Steamed pork wontons in a house special spicy sauce 🌶.

A12 紅油抄手Spicy Pork Wontons(10)

$10.95

Steamed pork wontons in a house special spicy sauce. 🌶.

A13 豬蝦小籠湯包Shrimp and Pork XLB Soup Dumplings(6)

$13.50

A14 小籠湯包Pork XLB(6)

$11.25

The original. Our award winning Pork Soup Dumplings are rich and savory. Best in when eaten in house but delicious no matter where you eat.

A15 蟹肉小籠湯包Crab & Pork XLB(6)

$13.75

Its the original with a twist. Pork soup dumplings with crab are deliciously savory treat.

A16 雞肉小籠湯包Chicken XLB Soup Dumplings(6)

$13.25

A customer requested item, we have recreated our award winning soup dumplings with a chicken base.

A17 雞蝦小籠湯包Shrimp and Chicken XLB Soup Dumplings(6)

$14.50

Customer requested Item, Shrimp and Chicken Soup Dumplings.

A18 臺灣香腸Taiwanese Sausage

$9.75

Sliced Taiwanese style sweet sausage served with slices of garlic.

A19 油條Crispy Cruller

$4.45

A20 热豆浆Hot Sweet Soy Bean Milk

$5.45

A21 蝦吐司Shrimp Toast

$10.95

A22 上海春捲Vegetable Spring Rolls(3)

$8.95

A23 油條蝦捲Shrimp Cruller Wrap(3)

$10.95

A24 生煎包Pan-Fried Pork Buns(3)

$8.95

A25 咖哩牛肉包Curry Beef Buns(3)

$9.95

A26 上海素菜包Steamed Shanghai Veggie Buns(3)

$9.45

A27 上海咸蛋黃肉粽Shanghainese Style Sticky Rice Wrap

$7.45

A28 上海红豆甜粽Red Dates, Redbean Sticky Rice Wrap

$7.00

A29 風味涼麵Sesame Cold Noodle

$10.50

A nutty, spicy, cold sesame noodle.

A30 四喜烤麩Four Happiness Vegan Kaofu

$12.25

Vegan meat cold dish, with seitan, mushrooms, and a variety of vegetables.

A31 涼拌耳絲Spicy Pig Ears

$11.25

Cold dish, spicy 🌶

A32 麻辣牛筋Spicy Beef Tendons

$12.75

Cold dish, spicy 🌶

A33 夫妻肺片Spicy Beef & Tripe

$13.75

Cold dish, spicy 🌶

A34 紅油筍尖Spicy Baby Bamboo

$9.25

Cold dish, spicy 🌶

A35 皮蛋豆腐Preserved Egg w. Tofu

$8.75

Cold dish

A36 毛豆雪裡紅Edamame w. Mustard Greens

$8.25

Cold dish

A37 涼拌黃瓜Taiwanese Cucumbers

$9.50

Cold dish

A38 涼拌海帶絲Seaweed w. Ginger Sauce

$8.75

Cold dish

A39 苔條花生Roasted Peanuts w. Seaweed

$8.25

Cold dish

A40 凉拌木耳Pickled Wood Ear Mushrooms

$8.50

Cold dish

A41 糖醋泡椒Soy Sauce Marinated Jalapeno Peppers

$8.25

Cold dish

A42 上海辣白菜Shanghai Style Kimchi

$8.25

Cold dish

POULTRY

P01 成都辣子雞Spicy "Cheng- Du" Chicken

$18.25

Spicy "Cheng- Du" Chicken with long horn peppers. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. Spicy 🌶

P02 左公雞General Bob's Chicken

$18.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. Spicy 🌶

P03 陳皮雞Orange Chicken

$18.25

Chicken first fried and sauteed with a spicy based orange sauce. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.Spicy 🌶

P04 芝麻鸡Sesame Chicken

$18.25

Sweet and tangy sesame chicken. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

P05 醬爆双丁Sautéed Chicken & Shrimp

$19.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

P06 腰果雞Cashew Chicken

$18.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

P07三杯雞Basil Ginger Chicken Fillet

$18.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

P08 宫保雞Kung Pao Chicken

$17.25

Kung Pao Chicken, Kungpao sauce and peanuts meet chicken in this delicious dish.. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. 🌶 🥜

P09 乾扁鸡Crispy Chicken

$24.45

🌶

P10 上海醬鴨Shanghai Sautéed Duck

$23.25+

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

Chicken broccoli

$18.25

PORK

K01 回鍋肉Double Cook Pork Belly

$17.25

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

K02 小椒香乾肉絲Shredded Pork w. Long Horn Pepper & Bean Curd

$17.25

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

K03 五更腸旺Intestine & Duck Blood w. Chili Sauce

$18.25

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

K04 香辣肥腸Spicy Pork Intestine

$18.25

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

K05 酸菜炒大肠Sour Cabbage and Intestine

$18.25

K06 椒鹽排骨Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$17.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

K07 糖醋排骨Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

$17.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

K08 筍尖香乾肉絲Shredded Pork w. Bamboo Tip & Bean Curd

$17.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

K09 魚香肉絲Shredded Pork w. Garlic Sauce

$17.25

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

K10 乾鍋高麗菜Sizzling Cabbage w. Pork Belly

$19.25

🌶

K11 上海紅燒肉Shanghai Style Stewed Pork Bell

$21.25

LAMB & BEEF

B01 水煮牛Beef in Hot Chili Sauce

$19.95

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

B02 蔥爆牛Beef w. Scallion

$18.95

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

B03 小椒牛肉絲Beef w. Long Horn Pepper

$18.95

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

B04 麻辣豆花牛Spicy Beef & Soft Tofu

$19.95

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

B05 黑椒牛Black Pepper Beef

$19.95

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

B06 麻辣牛筋煲Spicy Beef Tendon

$18.95

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

B07 乾扁牛Crispy Beef

$24.45

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

B08 小炒羊肉Stir Fry Lamb

$19.95

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

B09 蔥爆羊Lamb w. Scallion

$18.95

B10 孜然羊肉Lamb w. Cumin

$19.95

🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

Beef broccoli

$18.95

SEAFOOD

F01 豆瓣活魚Steamed Whole Tilapia w. Szechuan Bean Sauce

$31.45

Spicy 🌶 . Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

F02 清蒸活魚Steamed Whole Tilapia w. Ginger & Scallions

$31.45

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

F03 湖南脆皮魚Hunan Spiced Crispy Whole Tilapia

$31.45

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. 🌶

F04 糖醋全魚Sweet & Sour Crispy Whole Tilapia

$31.45

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

F05 水煮魚片Flounder Fillet in Hot Chili Sauce

$19.45

Spicy 🌶 . Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

F06 美味魚片Flounder Fillet w. Garlic Sauce

$19.45

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. House special.

F07 韭菜魚片Flounder Fillet w. Leeks

$19.45

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. Steamed Flounder fillet pan fried with leeks

F08 香辣魚片Fried Flounder Fillet w. Dry Hot Peppers

$19.45

Spicy 🌶 . Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

F09 椒鹽魚片Salt & Pepper Fried Flounder Fillet

$19.45

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

F10 龍利魚片Sizzling Flounder Fillet

$24.95

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. Fried Flounder on top of a bed of onions topped off with a specialty brown sauce

F11 沸騰魚Flounder Fillet Szechuan Style

$24.95

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. A stew including, glass noodles and flounder fillet. Spicy 🌶 .

F12 三杯鱿魚Basil Squid

$18.95

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

F13 香辣鱿魚Spicy Fried Squid

$18.95

🌶

F14 椒鹽魷魚Salt & Pepper Squid

$18.95

Salt & Pepper Fried Squid

F15 宮保虾Kung Pao Shrimp

$18.95

🌶 🥜

F16 上海油爆蝦Sautéed Shanghai Jumbo Shrimp(8)

$23.45

Eight jumbo shrimp with a Sweet and Tangy sauce

F17 香辣蝦Spicy Jumbo Shrimp(12)

$23.45

🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

F18 椒鹽蝦Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp(12)

$23.45

🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

VEGETABLES

V01 魚香茄子煲Egg Plant w. Garlic Sauce Pot

$15.25

🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

V02 冬菇茄子煲Egg Plant w. Mushroom Pot

$15.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

V03 三杯茄子Egg Plant w. Basil Sauce

$15.75

V04 宜賓四季豆String Bean Szechuan Style

$15.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

V05 椒盐豆腐Salt & Pepper Tofu

$14.25

V06 香辣豆腐Spicy Fried Tofu

$14.25

🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

V07 家常豆腐House Tofu

$14.25

🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

V08 宫保豆腐Kung Pao Tofu

$14.25

🌶 🥜

V09 左公豆腐General Bobs Tofu

$14.25

🌶

V10 麻婆豆腐Ma Po Tofu

$14.25

🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

V11 清炒士豆絲Shredded Potato w. Long Horn Pepper

$14.25

🌶

V12 魚香西兰花Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce

$15.25

🌶

V13 雪菜百葉毛豆Bean Curd Sheet w. Mustard Greens & Edamame

$15.25

Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.

MARKET VEGETABLES

MK1 蒜炒空心菜Watercress w. Garlic

$18.95Out of stock

MK2 蒜炒豆苗Snow Pea Leaf w. Garlic

$20.45

MK3 蒜炒油菜Yu Choy w. Garlic

$17.25

MK4 蒜炒高麗菜Cabbage w. Garlic

$14.25

MK5 蒜炒青江菜Bok Choy w. Garlic

$16.25

MK6 素什錦Mixed Veggies w. Brown Sauce

$16.50

Broccoli, Bamboo, Carrots, Mushroom, Cabbage.

NOODLE / RICE

N01 雙菇素湯麵Mushrooms Vegetable Noodle Soup

$13.25

N02 雪菜肉絲麵Shredded Pork w. Mustard Green Noodle Soup

$11.75

N03 大滷麵House Special Thick Noodle Soup

$12.25

N04 排骨過橋麵Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$12.25

N05 雲南麻辣米線Yunnan Spicy Rice Noodle Soup

$15.75

🌶

N06 川味牛肉麵Szechuan Style Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$14.75

🌶

N07 筋肉各半麵Beef & Tendon Stew Noodle Soup

$14.75

🌶

N08 海鮮湯麵Seafood Noodle Soup

$13.95

N09 鸡肉馄饨面Chicken Wonton, Noodle Soup

$12.75

N10 鲜肉餛飩麵Pork Wonton, Noodle Soup

$12.25

N11 薺菜餛飩麵Shanghai Pork Wonton, Noodle Soup

$12.25

N12 蔥油拌麵Dry Noodles w, Scallion Sauce

$10.25

N13 炸醬麵Dry Noodles w. Pork & Bean Sauce (Ja Jang Noodle)

$11.50

N14 肉燥乾拌麵Dry Noodles w. Minced Pork

$11.25

N15 川味擔擔麵Dan Dan Beef Noodle

$12.00

🌶 🥜

N16 乾炒河粉Chow Fun

$15.75

N17 各式上海炒麵Stir Fried Shanghai Noodles

$13.75

N18 各式炒年糕 Fried Rice Cakes

$13.75

N19 各式炒米粉Stir Fried Rice Noodles

$13.75

N20 星洲炒米粉Singapore Curry Rice Noodle

$16.75

N21 各式炒飯Fried Rice

$13.75

N22 香腸炒飯Fried Rice w. Chinese Sausage

$13.75

N23 揚州炒飯Yang Chow Fried Rice

$14.75

N24 台式雞腿飯Chicken Leg on Rice w. Tea Egg

$13.75

N25 台式排骨飯Pork Chop on Rice w. Tea Egg

$13.75

N26 滷肉飯Minced Pork over Rice

$8.25

N27 筍尖肉絲蓋飯Shredded Pork w. Bamboo over Rice

$13.25

N28 回锅肉蓋飯Double Cooked Pork Belly over Rice

$13.75

🌶

N29 小椒牛肉絲蓋飯Beef w. Long Horn Peppers over Rice

$14.25

🌶

N30 海鲜蓋飯Seafood Combo over Rice

$15.45

SOUP

U01 酸辣湯Hot & Sour Soup

$5.50+

🌶

U02 玉米浓汤Egg Drop Corn Soup

$4.25+

U03 薺菜豆腐羹Shepherd's Purse w. Tofu Soup

$10.75

U04 大腸猪血湯Intestines & Sour Mustard Soup

$10.75

U05 雞茸玉米湯Chicken Corn Soup

$10.75

U06 素菜豆腐湯Vegetable Tofu Soup

$10.75

U07 鸡肉馄饨汤Chicken Wonton Soup(8)

$10.25

U08 鮮肉餛飩湯Pork Wonton Soup(8)

$9.75

U09 上海薺菜餛飩湯Shanghai Style Pork Wonton Soup(8)

$9.75

U10 酸菜魚片湯Sour Cabbage, Flounder Fillet in Soup

$12.45

SWEET

A43 上海迷你小年糕Mini Sweet Rice Cake(4)

$9.95

A44 香酥芋頭捲Fried Taro Roll(3)

$10.95

A45 銀絲捲The Chinese Donut

$5.50

A46 南瓜粿Red Bean w. Sweet Rice Cake(3)

$10.95

FROZEN

R.01 Pork XLB (50 pieces)

$55.00

R.02 Pork XLB (100 pieces)

$102.50

R.03 Crab&Pork XLB (30 pieces)

$52.00

R.04 Crab&Pork XLB (50 pieces)

$69.70

R.05 Shrimp&Pork XLB (30 pieces)

$50.00

R.06 Shrimp&Pork XLB (50 pieces)

$67.70

R.07 Chicken XLB (30 pieces)

$50.00

R.08 Chicken XLB (50 pieces)

$67.70

R.09 Shrimp&Chicken XLB (30 pieces)

$53.00

R.10 Shrimp&Chicken XLB (50 pieces)

$71.70

R.11 Shenjian Bao: Pan-Fried Pork Buns (10 pieces)

$23.00

R.12 Curry Beef Bun (10 pieces)

$27.00

R.13 Shanghai Vegetable Steam Buns (10 pieces)

$24.50

R.14 Spicy Pork Wontons (50 pieces)

$40.00

R.15 Spicy Chicken Wontons (50 pieces)

$43.00

R.16 Shanghai Vegetable Pork Wontons (30 pieces)

$26.00

R.17 Sticky Rice Shu Mai (30 pieces)

$36.00

R.18 Shrimp&Pork Shumai (20 pieces)

$40.00

R.19 Pork and Leek Dumplings (50 pieces)

$50.00

R.20 Chef Special Pork Fried Dumplings (30 pieces)

$41.00

R.21 Leek Fried Crescents ( 10 pieces)

$36.00

R.22 Vegetable Dumplings (20 pieces)

$41.00

R. 23 Sticky Rice Wrap (6 pieces)

$30.50

R. 24 Sticky Rice Wrap (12 pieces)

$52.50

R.26 Candied Dates Sweet Rice Wrap (12 pieces)

$50.00

R.25 Candied Dates Sweet Rice Wrap (6 pieces)

$28.50

Side of rice

$1.50

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

冰沙 Smoothie

$4.45

奶茶 Black Milk Tea

$4.45

抹茶奶茶 Matcha Green Tea

$4.55

楊枝甘露 Mango Pomelo Sago

$6.75

檸檬涼茶 Lemon Sweet Tea

$3.45

泰式紅茶 Thai Iced Tea

$4.45

乌龙茶 Oolong Tea

$4.55

酸梅湯 Plum Juice

$3.45

木瓜牛奶 Papaya Milk

$4.75

新鲜果汁 Seasonal Juice

$4.45

咖啡 Coffee

$4.45

冰豆漿 Cold Soybean Milk

$3.45

牛奶 Milk

$2.75

瓶裝水 Bottle of Water

$1.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Alcoholic Drinks

青岛 Tsing Tao Beer

$6.20

美国啤酒 Domestic Beer

$4.45

紅洒 House Red - Burgundy

$6.50

白酒 House White - Chardonnay

$6.50

Additional Fees

Corkage Fee

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Xiao Long Bao also known as Soup Dumplings are our specialty along with an array of Dimsum items and Pan-Fried dishes to tantalize your pallet.

Location

305 N Washington St, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

