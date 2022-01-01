Bob's Shanghai 66 305 N Washington St
305 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Shanghainese Tapas
A01 油條雞蛋捲餅Egg and Cruller Wrap
Thin scallion pancake wrapping egg and cruller with a hoisin sauce
A02 小椒猪肉絲捲餅Pork w. Long Horn Pepper Wrap
Thin scallion pancake wrapped around pan fried pork, leafy greens, and spicy long horn peppers. Spicy 🌶
A03 炸排骨Crispy Pork Chop
Simply delicious fried pork chop.
A03 炸雞腿Crispy Chicken Leg
A simply delicious fried skinless, boneless, chicken thigh.
A04 蔥油餅Scallion Pancake
Handmade chinese scallion pancake, is a panfried crispy, layered delight.
A05 糯米燒賣Sticky Rice w. Pork & Mushroom Shu Mai
Four pieces of steamed dumplings. Seasoned sticky glutinuous rice stuffed with pork and mushroom in a shu mai dumpling.
A06B 雞蝦燒賣Shrimp & Chicken Shu Mai
Four steamed dumplings, House made Shrimp and Pork shumai is a dimsum staple.
A06 蝦燒賣Shrimp & Pork Shu Mai
A07 𨴴口鍋貼Chef Special Pork Fried Dumplings(6)
6 open mouthed pan-fried dumplings, a customer favorite.
A08 韭菜盒子Leek Fried Crescents
Two pan fried crescents with a pork, leek, filling.
A09 素蒸餃Vegetable Dumplings(4)
Four piece steamed vegetarian dumplings with a bean curd, veggie filling.
A10 蝦餃Shrimp Dumplings(5)
5 Piece Shrimp Dumplings HarGow
A11 韭菜水餃Leek & Pork Dumplings(10)
Ten pieces of steamed leek and pork dumplings.
A12B 紅油雞肉抄手Spicy Chicken Wontons(10)
Steamed pork wontons in a house special spicy sauce 🌶.
A12 紅油抄手Spicy Pork Wontons(10)
Steamed pork wontons in a house special spicy sauce. 🌶.
A13 豬蝦小籠湯包Shrimp and Pork XLB Soup Dumplings(6)
A14 小籠湯包Pork XLB(6)
The original. Our award winning Pork Soup Dumplings are rich and savory. Best in when eaten in house but delicious no matter where you eat.
A15 蟹肉小籠湯包Crab & Pork XLB(6)
Its the original with a twist. Pork soup dumplings with crab are deliciously savory treat.
A16 雞肉小籠湯包Chicken XLB Soup Dumplings(6)
A customer requested item, we have recreated our award winning soup dumplings with a chicken base.
A17 雞蝦小籠湯包Shrimp and Chicken XLB Soup Dumplings(6)
Customer requested Item, Shrimp and Chicken Soup Dumplings.
A18 臺灣香腸Taiwanese Sausage
Sliced Taiwanese style sweet sausage served with slices of garlic.
A19 油條Crispy Cruller
A20 热豆浆Hot Sweet Soy Bean Milk
A21 蝦吐司Shrimp Toast
A22 上海春捲Vegetable Spring Rolls(3)
A23 油條蝦捲Shrimp Cruller Wrap(3)
A24 生煎包Pan-Fried Pork Buns(3)
A25 咖哩牛肉包Curry Beef Buns(3)
A26 上海素菜包Steamed Shanghai Veggie Buns(3)
A27 上海咸蛋黃肉粽Shanghainese Style Sticky Rice Wrap
A28 上海红豆甜粽Red Dates, Redbean Sticky Rice Wrap
A29 風味涼麵Sesame Cold Noodle
A nutty, spicy, cold sesame noodle.
A30 四喜烤麩Four Happiness Vegan Kaofu
Vegan meat cold dish, with seitan, mushrooms, and a variety of vegetables.
A31 涼拌耳絲Spicy Pig Ears
Cold dish, spicy 🌶
A32 麻辣牛筋Spicy Beef Tendons
Cold dish, spicy 🌶
A33 夫妻肺片Spicy Beef & Tripe
Cold dish, spicy 🌶
A34 紅油筍尖Spicy Baby Bamboo
Cold dish, spicy 🌶
A35 皮蛋豆腐Preserved Egg w. Tofu
Cold dish
A36 毛豆雪裡紅Edamame w. Mustard Greens
Cold dish
A37 涼拌黃瓜Taiwanese Cucumbers
Cold dish
A38 涼拌海帶絲Seaweed w. Ginger Sauce
Cold dish
A39 苔條花生Roasted Peanuts w. Seaweed
Cold dish
A40 凉拌木耳Pickled Wood Ear Mushrooms
Cold dish
A41 糖醋泡椒Soy Sauce Marinated Jalapeno Peppers
Cold dish
A42 上海辣白菜Shanghai Style Kimchi
Cold dish
POULTRY
P01 成都辣子雞Spicy "Cheng- Du" Chicken
Spicy "Cheng- Du" Chicken with long horn peppers. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. Spicy 🌶
P02 左公雞General Bob's Chicken
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. Spicy 🌶
P03 陳皮雞Orange Chicken
Chicken first fried and sauteed with a spicy based orange sauce. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.Spicy 🌶
P04 芝麻鸡Sesame Chicken
Sweet and tangy sesame chicken. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
P05 醬爆双丁Sautéed Chicken & Shrimp
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
P06 腰果雞Cashew Chicken
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
P07三杯雞Basil Ginger Chicken Fillet
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
P08 宫保雞Kung Pao Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken, Kungpao sauce and peanuts meet chicken in this delicious dish.. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. 🌶 🥜
P09 乾扁鸡Crispy Chicken
🌶
P10 上海醬鴨Shanghai Sautéed Duck
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
Chicken broccoli
PORK
K01 回鍋肉Double Cook Pork Belly
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
K02 小椒香乾肉絲Shredded Pork w. Long Horn Pepper & Bean Curd
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
K03 五更腸旺Intestine & Duck Blood w. Chili Sauce
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
K04 香辣肥腸Spicy Pork Intestine
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
K05 酸菜炒大肠Sour Cabbage and Intestine
K06 椒鹽排骨Salt & Pepper Pork Chop
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
K07 糖醋排骨Sweet & Sour Pork Chop
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
K08 筍尖香乾肉絲Shredded Pork w. Bamboo Tip & Bean Curd
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
K09 魚香肉絲Shredded Pork w. Garlic Sauce
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
K10 乾鍋高麗菜Sizzling Cabbage w. Pork Belly
🌶
K11 上海紅燒肉Shanghai Style Stewed Pork Bell
LAMB & BEEF
B01 水煮牛Beef in Hot Chili Sauce
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
B02 蔥爆牛Beef w. Scallion
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
B03 小椒牛肉絲Beef w. Long Horn Pepper
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
B04 麻辣豆花牛Spicy Beef & Soft Tofu
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
B05 黑椒牛Black Pepper Beef
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
B06 麻辣牛筋煲Spicy Beef Tendon
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
B07 乾扁牛Crispy Beef
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
B08 小炒羊肉Stir Fry Lamb
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
B09 蔥爆羊Lamb w. Scallion
B10 孜然羊肉Lamb w. Cumin
🌶. Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
Beef broccoli
SEAFOOD
F01 豆瓣活魚Steamed Whole Tilapia w. Szechuan Bean Sauce
Spicy 🌶 . Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
F02 清蒸活魚Steamed Whole Tilapia w. Ginger & Scallions
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
F03 湖南脆皮魚Hunan Spiced Crispy Whole Tilapia
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. 🌶
F04 糖醋全魚Sweet & Sour Crispy Whole Tilapia
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
F05 水煮魚片Flounder Fillet in Hot Chili Sauce
Spicy 🌶 . Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
F06 美味魚片Flounder Fillet w. Garlic Sauce
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. House special.
F07 韭菜魚片Flounder Fillet w. Leeks
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. Steamed Flounder fillet pan fried with leeks
F08 香辣魚片Fried Flounder Fillet w. Dry Hot Peppers
Spicy 🌶 . Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
F09 椒鹽魚片Salt & Pepper Fried Flounder Fillet
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
F10 龍利魚片Sizzling Flounder Fillet
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. Fried Flounder on top of a bed of onions topped off with a specialty brown sauce
F11 沸騰魚Flounder Fillet Szechuan Style
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions. A stew including, glass noodles and flounder fillet. Spicy 🌶 .
F12 三杯鱿魚Basil Squid
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
F13 香辣鱿魚Spicy Fried Squid
🌶
F14 椒鹽魷魚Salt & Pepper Squid
Salt & Pepper Fried Squid
F15 宮保虾Kung Pao Shrimp
🌶 🥜
F16 上海油爆蝦Sautéed Shanghai Jumbo Shrimp(8)
Eight jumbo shrimp with a Sweet and Tangy sauce
F17 香辣蝦Spicy Jumbo Shrimp(12)
🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
F18 椒鹽蝦Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp(12)
🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
VEGETABLES
V01 魚香茄子煲Egg Plant w. Garlic Sauce Pot
🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
V02 冬菇茄子煲Egg Plant w. Mushroom Pot
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
V03 三杯茄子Egg Plant w. Basil Sauce
V04 宜賓四季豆String Bean Szechuan Style
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
V05 椒盐豆腐Salt & Pepper Tofu
V06 香辣豆腐Spicy Fried Tofu
🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
V07 家常豆腐House Tofu
🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
V08 宫保豆腐Kung Pao Tofu
🌶 🥜
V09 左公豆腐General Bobs Tofu
🌶
V10 麻婆豆腐Ma Po Tofu
🌶 Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
V11 清炒士豆絲Shredded Potato w. Long Horn Pepper
🌶
V12 魚香西兰花Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce
🌶
V13 雪菜百葉毛豆Bean Curd Sheet w. Mustard Greens & Edamame
Comes with a side of steamed white rice, no substitutions.
MARKET VEGETABLES
NOODLE / RICE
N01 雙菇素湯麵Mushrooms Vegetable Noodle Soup
N02 雪菜肉絲麵Shredded Pork w. Mustard Green Noodle Soup
N03 大滷麵House Special Thick Noodle Soup
N04 排骨過橋麵Pork Chop Noodle Soup
N05 雲南麻辣米線Yunnan Spicy Rice Noodle Soup
🌶
N06 川味牛肉麵Szechuan Style Beef Stew Noodle Soup
🌶
N07 筋肉各半麵Beef & Tendon Stew Noodle Soup
🌶
N08 海鮮湯麵Seafood Noodle Soup
N09 鸡肉馄饨面Chicken Wonton, Noodle Soup
N10 鲜肉餛飩麵Pork Wonton, Noodle Soup
N11 薺菜餛飩麵Shanghai Pork Wonton, Noodle Soup
N12 蔥油拌麵Dry Noodles w, Scallion Sauce
N13 炸醬麵Dry Noodles w. Pork & Bean Sauce (Ja Jang Noodle)
N14 肉燥乾拌麵Dry Noodles w. Minced Pork
N15 川味擔擔麵Dan Dan Beef Noodle
🌶 🥜
N16 乾炒河粉Chow Fun
N17 各式上海炒麵Stir Fried Shanghai Noodles
N18 各式炒年糕 Fried Rice Cakes
N19 各式炒米粉Stir Fried Rice Noodles
N20 星洲炒米粉Singapore Curry Rice Noodle
N21 各式炒飯Fried Rice
N22 香腸炒飯Fried Rice w. Chinese Sausage
N23 揚州炒飯Yang Chow Fried Rice
N24 台式雞腿飯Chicken Leg on Rice w. Tea Egg
N25 台式排骨飯Pork Chop on Rice w. Tea Egg
N26 滷肉飯Minced Pork over Rice
N27 筍尖肉絲蓋飯Shredded Pork w. Bamboo over Rice
N28 回锅肉蓋飯Double Cooked Pork Belly over Rice
🌶
N29 小椒牛肉絲蓋飯Beef w. Long Horn Peppers over Rice
🌶
N30 海鲜蓋飯Seafood Combo over Rice
SOUP
U01 酸辣湯Hot & Sour Soup
🌶
U02 玉米浓汤Egg Drop Corn Soup
U03 薺菜豆腐羹Shepherd's Purse w. Tofu Soup
U04 大腸猪血湯Intestines & Sour Mustard Soup
U05 雞茸玉米湯Chicken Corn Soup
U06 素菜豆腐湯Vegetable Tofu Soup
U07 鸡肉馄饨汤Chicken Wonton Soup(8)
U08 鮮肉餛飩湯Pork Wonton Soup(8)
U09 上海薺菜餛飩湯Shanghai Style Pork Wonton Soup(8)
U10 酸菜魚片湯Sour Cabbage, Flounder Fillet in Soup
SWEET
FROZEN
R.01 Pork XLB (50 pieces)
R.02 Pork XLB (100 pieces)
R.03 Crab&Pork XLB (30 pieces)
R.04 Crab&Pork XLB (50 pieces)
R.05 Shrimp&Pork XLB (30 pieces)
R.06 Shrimp&Pork XLB (50 pieces)
R.07 Chicken XLB (30 pieces)
R.08 Chicken XLB (50 pieces)
R.09 Shrimp&Chicken XLB (30 pieces)
R.10 Shrimp&Chicken XLB (50 pieces)
R.11 Shenjian Bao: Pan-Fried Pork Buns (10 pieces)
R.12 Curry Beef Bun (10 pieces)
R.13 Shanghai Vegetable Steam Buns (10 pieces)
R.14 Spicy Pork Wontons (50 pieces)
R.15 Spicy Chicken Wontons (50 pieces)
R.16 Shanghai Vegetable Pork Wontons (30 pieces)
R.17 Sticky Rice Shu Mai (30 pieces)
R.18 Shrimp&Pork Shumai (20 pieces)
R.19 Pork and Leek Dumplings (50 pieces)
R.20 Chef Special Pork Fried Dumplings (30 pieces)
R.21 Leek Fried Crescents ( 10 pieces)
R.22 Vegetable Dumplings (20 pieces)
R. 23 Sticky Rice Wrap (6 pieces)
R. 24 Sticky Rice Wrap (12 pieces)
R.26 Candied Dates Sweet Rice Wrap (12 pieces)
R.25 Candied Dates Sweet Rice Wrap (6 pieces)
Side of rice
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
冰沙 Smoothie
奶茶 Black Milk Tea
抹茶奶茶 Matcha Green Tea
楊枝甘露 Mango Pomelo Sago
檸檬涼茶 Lemon Sweet Tea
泰式紅茶 Thai Iced Tea
乌龙茶 Oolong Tea
酸梅湯 Plum Juice
木瓜牛奶 Papaya Milk
新鲜果汁 Seasonal Juice
咖啡 Coffee
冰豆漿 Cold Soybean Milk
牛奶 Milk
瓶裝水 Bottle of Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Alcoholic Drinks
Additional Fees
Xiao Long Bao also known as Soup Dumplings are our specialty along with an array of Dimsum items and Pan-Fried dishes to tantalize your pallet.
305 N Washington St, Rockville, MD 20850