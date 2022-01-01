Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Bob's Taco Station

1,357 Reviews

$$

1901 Ave H

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Potato & Egg
Bacon & Egg
Carne Guisada Taco

Breakfast Plates

Plate Chilaquiles

Plate Chilaquiles

$10.99

(Bob's Style) Crispy Corn Chips blended with Tomato, Egg, Onions, Jalapeño, Cheese, Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Chorizo and Egg

Plate Chorizo and Egg

$11.99

(Mexican Sausage mixed with Scrambled Eggs) served with Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Huevos Rancheros

Plate Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

(2 Eggs over easy topped with Salsa Ranchera served with Beans, Potatoes, 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn), and a choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Barbacoa)

Plate Huevos a-la-Mexicana

Plate Huevos a-la-Mexicana

$10.99

(Eggs scrambled with Tomato, Onions, Jalepeno), Potatoes, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Migas Con Huevo

Plate Migas Con Huevo

$10.99

(Corn Chips blended with Scrambled Eggs), Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Two Egg

Plate Two Egg

$8.99

Beans, Fried Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Spanish Omelette

Plate Spanish Omelette

$11.99

(Tomato, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cheese) with choice of Bacon Bits, Crumbled Sausage, or Diced Ham, Beans, Potatoes & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

The Dave Omelette

$7.99

Single Omelette topped with Salsa Ranchera

Pancake Plate

Pancake Plate

$11.99

(2) Eggs, Potatoes with choice of Sliced Bacon, Sausage Patties, or Ham

s/o Pancakes

s/o Pancakes

$8.99

(2) Pancakes

Plate Barbacoa

Plate Barbacoa

$14.99

Served with Eggs, Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Chicharron Guisado

Plate Chicharron Guisado

$14.99

(Traditional Pork with Tomato Sauce), Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Pork Chop

Plate Pork Chop

$13.99

1 Pork Chop, 2 Eggs, Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Menudo

Menudo

$10.99+

Served with tortillas, lemons, onions and cilantro

Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa

Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa

$2.49

Breakfast Tacos

Bean & Cheese

$2.49

Potato & Egg

$2.89

Bacon & Egg

$2.99

Bacon-Egg-Cheese

$3.48

Chorizo & Egg

$2.99

Chorizo-Egg-Cheese

$3.48

Sausage & Egg

$2.99

Sausage-Egg-Cheese

$3.48

Ham & Egg

$2.99

John

$3.39

(Bacon, Egg, & Potato)

John-Cheese

$3.48

Jason

$3.59

(Bacon, Egg, Potato, & Sausage)

Gerald

$3.59

(Huevo a la Mexicana, Potato, & Bacon)

Robbie

$3.69

(Country Sausage, Bean, Bacon, Cheese & Cilantro)

Marty

$3.29

(Ham, Egg, & Cheese)

Bacon-Potato-Cheese ( no egg )

$3.39

Bacon-Potato ( no egg )

$2.99

Sausge-Egg-Cheese-Bacon Taco

$3.59

Ham-Bean-Cheese

$3.78

Bacon-Cheese-Bean

$3.78

The Dragoz Taco-( Bac-Egg-Pot-Chorizo-Cheese )

$4.20

Bacon-Egg-Potato-Chorizo-Cheese

Bean-Egg-Cheese

$3.78

Bacon-Egg-Bean

$3.48

Chorizo-Egg-Bean

$3.48

Chorizo-Egg-Bean-Cheese

$3.97

Bacon-Egg-Bean-Cheese

$3.48

Premium Tacos

Crispy Ground Beef

$2.89
Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.79

(Cilantro & Onions upon request)

Carne Guisada Taco

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.79
Chicharron Guisado Taco

Chicharron Guisado Taco

$3.79

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.99

(Lettuce & Tomatoes upon request)

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.99

(Lettuce & Tomatoes upon request)

Lunch Plate Menu

Carne Guisada Plate

Carne Guisada Plate

$13.99

(Beef Tips with Gravy), Rice, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

"Triple D" Special

"Triple D" Special

$14.99

Carne Guisada, 1 Tamale with Gravy and Cheese, 1 Crispy Ground Beef Taco, Rice, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Fajita Plate

Fajita Plate

$15.99

(Chicken or Beef Fajita), Rice, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Enchilada Plate

Enchilada Plate

$12.99

2 Chicken, Ground Beef, or Cheese Enchiladas served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Any substitutions add 1.00, Onions upon request)

Carne Guisada Enchiladas

$13.99

2 Enchiladas filled with Beef Tips and Gravy. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Onions upon request)

Enchiladas Verdes Plate

Enchiladas Verdes Plate

$12.99

2 Corn Tortillas filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Shredded Chicken topped with a tangy Tomatillo Sauce served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Onions upon request)

Barbacoa Plate

Barbacoa Plate

$13.99

Served with Beans, Rice, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Chicharron Guisado Plate

Chicharron Guisado Plate

$13.99

(Traditional Pork with Tomato Sauce), Beans, Rice, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Crispy Taco Plate

Crispy Taco Plate

$11.99

Seasoned Ground Beef in 2 Crispy Corn Shells topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Chicken Flautas

Plate Chicken Flautas

$12.99

2 Fried Rolled Corn Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken and served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Tex-Mex Plate

Tex-Mex Plate

$13.99

1 Tamale, 1 Cheese Enchilada, 1 Crispy Ground Beef Taco, Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Any substitutions add 1.00)

Chalupa Plate

Chalupa Plate

$12.99

2 Fried Corn Tortillas topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Tamale Plate

Tamale Plate

$12.99

2 Homemade Tamales topped with Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Tampiquena Plate

Tampiquena Plate

$15.99

Beef Fajita, Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Charro Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Nacho Plate

Nacho Plate

$9.99

served with Beans, Ground Beef, Beef or Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fried Taco Shell filled with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Seasoned Ground Beef) (Beans upon request)

"Joe's Bowl"

"Joe's Bowl"

$8.99

(Pint) - Ground Beef, Charro Beans, and 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn) Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Quesadilla Plate

Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

2 Grilled Flour Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita & Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Jalapeños, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Single Quesadilla

Single Quesadilla

$8.99

2 Grilled Flour Tortillas filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with Guacamole, Jalapeños, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Choice of Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Veggie)

Single Chalupa

Single Chalupa

$3.99

One Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Henry Burrito Plate

$13.99

A 10” Flour Tortilla filled with seasoned Ground Beef, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Topped off with Chili Gravy and Queso. Served with Rice & Beans

Burrito

Burrito

$7.99

Tamales

Single Tamale

Single Tamale

$2.79
1/2 Dozen Tamales

1/2 Dozen Tamales

$10.99
1 Dozen Tamales

1 Dozen Tamales

$19.99

Tamale Gravy

$3.59+

Child's Plate

Child's Plate

$7.99

Choice of (1) Tamale, (1) Cheese Enchilada, or (1) Soft Ground Beef Taco (served with Rice and Beans) (Any substitutions add 1.00)

Stetson Special

$3.99

1 Egg, 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham, and 1 Tortilla (Any substitutions add 1.00)

Side Orders

Enchilada (1)

$2.59
Tamale (1)

Tamale (1)

$2.79

(with Gravy & Cheese add .70)

Salsa Ranchera

$0.99

Rice

$2.79

Beans

$2.79

(Refried or Charro)

Potatoes

$2.79

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.79

Pancake (1)

$4.25
Pancakes (2)

Pancakes (2)

$7.99

Bacon, Sausage, or Ham

$2.79

Egg (1)

$1.69
Flour Tortillas (2)

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.40

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.85
Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$8.99

(with Ground Beef add 1.00)

Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.89

(2 oz.)

Guacamole Salad

Guacamole Salad

$8.99
Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa

Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa

$2.59

Cilantro

Onions

Pico de gallo

Fresh Jalapenos

Pickled Jalapenos

1oz Taco Salsa - To Go

$0.30

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.79

Classic Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Big Red

Bottled Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottled Fanta Orange

$2.99

Bottled Topo Chico

$2.50

Tea

$2.79

Abita Root Beer (Bottle)

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.59

Apple Juice

$2.59

Milk

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Coffee

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Big Red

$2.99

Bob's Sweet Treats

Doughnut Bites

Doughnut Bites

$5.99

(8 pieces)

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$4.99

(4pcs)

Churros

$5.49

Bulk

Dozen tortillas

$8.00

Quart Red/Green

$15.99

Pint Red/Green

$7.99

8oz Red/Green

$4.99

8oz Gravy

$3.99

Pint Gravy

$7.99

Quart Gravy

$15.99

Chip Salsa 8oz

$3.99

Chip Salsa Pint

$7.99

Chip Salsa Quart

$15.99

Chip Salsa 4oz

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

"A Homestyle Tex-Mex Eatery"

Location

1901 Ave H, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Directions

Gallery
Bob's Taco Station image
Bob's Taco Station image
Bob's Taco Station image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
orange star4.7 • 485
13533 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Ruthie’s Tex-Mex - 16687 W. Airport Blvd. Sugar Land, TX. 77498
orange starNo Reviews
16687 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land Sugar land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
Victors Mexican Grille - Fulshear
orange star4.5 • 1,889
8525 FM 359 S Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurantnext
Local Table - Fulshear
orange starNo Reviews
11525 S. Fry Road Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
4821 LJ Parkway Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rosenberg

Salata - F - 103 - Rosenberg
orange star4.7 • 1,108
24720 Commercial Dr Rosenberg, TX 77471
View restaurantnext
Another Time Soda Fountain & Cafe - 800 3rd Street
orange star4.6 • 992
800 3rd Street Rosenberg, TX 77471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rosenberg
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston