Bob's Taco Station
No reviews yet
1901 Ave H
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Regular Drinks
Abita Root Beer {Bottle}
Apple Juice
Bottled Big Red
Bottled Mexican Coke
Bottled Mexican Fanta
Topo Chico
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coca-Cola
Coffee
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Fountain Water
Milk
Minute Maid Lemonade
Orange Juice
Sprite
Tea
Tamales
Family Meal Deals (TAKEOUT ONLY)
Enchilada Family Meal Deal
8 Enchiladas, Quart of Rice, Quart of Beans, Chips & Salsa
Flauta Family Meal Deal
8 Chicken Flautas, Sour Cream, Quart of Rice, Quart of Beans, Chips & Salsa
Tamale Family Meal Deal
1 Dozen Tamales, Quart of Rice, Quart of Beans, Chips & Salsa
Taco Family Meal Deal
8 Tacos (4 Beef & 4 Chicken) NO SUBSTITUTIONS , Quart of Rice, Quart of Beans, Chips, Salsa, & Taco Hot Sauce
Build Your Own Taco
Breakfast Tacos
A-LA-MEX Taco
Bacon & Egg
Bacon Taco
Bacon-Bean-Cheese
Bacon-Egg-Bean
Bacon-Egg-Bean-Cheese
Bac-Egg-Chz
Bacon-Pot-Chz( no egg )
Bacon-Potato Taco
Bean & Chorizo Taco
Bean & Cheese Taco
Bean-Bacon Taco
Bean-Egg-Cheese Taco
Beans-Egg Taco
Brad Taco-- Bacon- Egg- Bean- Cheese
Bacon-Egg-Bean-Cheese
Chilaquiles Taco
Chorizo & Egg
Chorizo-Egg-Cheese
Chorizo-Egg-Bean
Chorizo-Egg-Bean-Cheese
Chorizo-Pot Taco
Egg Taco
Egg-Cheese Taco
Dragoz Taco-( Bac-Egg-Pot-Chorizo-Cheese )
Bacon-Egg-Potato-Chorizo-Cheese
Gerald
(Huevo a la Mexicana, Potato, & Bacon)
Ham & Egg
Ham-Bean-Cheese
Ham-Egg-Cheese
Jason
(Bacon, Egg, Potato, & Sausage)
Jason-Cheese
John
(Bacon, Egg, & Potato)
John-Cheese
Marty
(Ham, Egg, & Cheese)
MIgas-Beans-Chorizo Taco
Corn Chips blended with Scrambled Eggs- with Beans and Chorizo
Potato and Egg
Potato-Egg-Cheese
Robbie
(Country Sausage, Bean, Bacon, Cheese & Cilantro)
Sausage & Egg
Sausage-Egg-CHEESE
Sausge-Egg-Cheese-Bacon Taco
Meat Tacos
Breakfast Plates
Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa
Regular Menudo
Large Menudo
Dave Omelette
Single Omelette topped with Salsa Ranchera
Plate Spanish Omelette
(Tomato, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cheese) with choice of Bacon Bits, Crumbled Sausage, or Diced Ham, Beans, Potatoes & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)
Plate Barbacoa
Served with Eggs, Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)
Plate Chicharron Guisado
(Traditional Pork with Tomato Sauce), Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)
Plate Chilaquiles
(Bob's Style) Crispy Corn Chips blended with Tomato, Egg, Onions, Jalapeño, Cheese, Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)
Plate Chorizo and Egg
(Mexican Sausage mixed with Scrambled Eggs) served with Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)
Plate Huevos a-la-Mexicana
(Eggs scrambled with Tomato, Onions, Jalepeno), Potatoes, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)
Plate Huevos Rancheros
(2 Eggs over easy topped with Salsa Ranchera served with Beans, Potatoes, 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn), and a choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Barbacoa)
Plate Migas Con Huevo
(Corn Chips blended with Scrambled Eggs), Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)
Plate Pancakes
(2) Eggs, Potatoes with choice of Sliced Bacon, Sausage Patties, or Ham
s/o Pancakes
(2) Pancakes
Plate Pork Chop
1 Pork Chop, 2 Eggs, Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)
Single Pork Chop
PlateTwo Egg
Beans, Fried Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)
Lunch Menu
Plate Barbacoa
Served with Beans, Rice, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Regular Joe's Bowl
(Pint) - Ground Beef, Charro Beans, and 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn) Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Large Joe's Bowl
Plate Carne Guisada
(Beef Tips with Gravy), Rice, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Carne Guisada Enchiladas
2 Enchiladas filled with Beef Tips and Gravy. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Onions upon request)
Plate Chalupa
2 Fried Corn Tortillas topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Chicharron Guisado
(Traditional Pork with Tomato Sauce), Beans, Rice, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Chicken Flautas
2 Fried Rolled Corn Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken and served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Crispy Tacos
Seasoned Ground Beef in 2 Crispy Corn Shells topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Enchiladas
2 Chicken, Ground Beef, or Cheese Enchiladas served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Any substitutions add 1.00, Onions upon request)
Plate Enchiladas Verdes
2 Corn Tortillas filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Shredded Chicken topped with a tangy Tomatillo Sauce served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Onions upon request)
Plate Fajitas
(Chicken or Beef Fajita), Rice, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Henry Burrito
A 10” Flour Tortilla filled with seasoned Ground Beef, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Topped off with Chili Gravy and Queso. Served with Rice & Beans
Plate Nachos
served with Beans, Ground Beef, Beef or Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Quesadillas
2 Grilled Flour Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita & Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Jalapeños, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Tamales
2 Homemade Tamales topped with Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Tampiquena
Beef Fajita, Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Charro Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Plate Tex-Mex
1 Tamale, 1 Cheese Enchilada, 1 Crispy Ground Beef Taco, Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Any substitutions add 1.00)
Plate Triple D Special
Carne Guisada, 1 Tamale with Gravy and Cheese, 1 Crispy Ground Beef Taco, Rice, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Single Chalupa
One Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
Single Quesadilla
2 Grilled Flour Tortillas filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with Guacamole, Jalapeños, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Choice of Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Veggie)
Taco Salad
Fried Taco Shell filled with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Seasoned Ground Beef) (Beans upon request)
Child's Plate
Burrito
Side Orders
Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa
Guacamole Salad
Small Queso
Large Queso
single Enchilada
Single Chalupa
One Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.
single Tamale (1)
(with Gravy & Cheese add .70)
Salsa Ranchera 4 oz
s/o Rice
s/o beans
s/o charro beans
s/o Potatoes
s/o Pico de Gallo
s/o Shredded Cheese
s/o Sour Cream
Single Pancake
Order Pancakes
s/o Meat
s/ Pork Chop
single Egg
s/o Flour Tortillas
s/o Corn Tortillas
single Flour Tortilla {1}
2 oz Guacamole
(2 oz.)
Pico de gallo
Cilantro
Onions
Fresh Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos
1oz Taco Salsa - To Go
Special
Bulk
8oz Gravy
8oz Red
8oz Green
Pint Red
Pint Green
Quart Red
Quart Green
Chip Salsa 4oz
Chip Salsa 8oz
Chip Salsa Pint
Chip Salsa Quart
Dozen tortillas
Pint Gravy
Quart Gravy
Barbacoa
Carne Guisada
Chicharron Guisado
8oz Beans
8oz Charros
Pint Beans
Pint Charros
Quart Beans
Quart Charros
8oz Rice
Pint Rice
Quart Rice
Half Tray Rice
Full Tray Rice
Half Tray Beans
Full Tray Beans
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
"A Homestyle Tex-Mex Eatery"
1901 Ave H, Rosenberg, TX 77471