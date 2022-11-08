Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bob's Taco Station

1901 Ave H

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Popular Items

Bac-Egg-Chz
John
Carne Guisada Taco

Regular Drinks

Abita Root Beer {Bottle}

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.79

Bottled Big Red

$3.49Out of stock

Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.49

Bottled Mexican Fanta

$3.49

Topo Chico

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fountain Water

Milk

$4.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.79

Sprite

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Tamales

Pork Tamales Available Daily!

Single Tamale-Pork

Single Tamale-Pork

$2.79
Half Dozen Tamales- Pork

Half Dozen Tamales- Pork

$11.99
PORK 1 DZN

PORK 1 DZN

$21.99

CHICKEN- Half Dozen (Sat & Sun only)

$11.99

CHICKEN- 1 Dozen (Sat & Sun only)

$21.99

Mix- 1 Dozen Tamales (Sat & Sun only)

$21.99

Tamale Gravy

$3.59+

Family Meal Deals (TAKEOUT ONLY)

Enchilada Family Meal Deal

$30.99

8 Enchiladas, Quart of Rice, Quart of Beans, Chips & Salsa

Flauta Family Meal Deal

$33.99

8 Chicken Flautas, Sour Cream, Quart of Rice, Quart of Beans, Chips & Salsa

Tamale Family Meal Deal

$34.99

1 Dozen Tamales, Quart of Rice, Quart of Beans, Chips & Salsa

Taco Family Meal Deal

$39.99

8 Tacos (4 Beef & 4 Chicken) NO SUBSTITUTIONS , Quart of Rice, Quart of Beans, Chips, Salsa, & Taco Hot Sauce

Build Your Own Taco

Build Your Own Taco

$3.28

Breakfast Tacos

A-LA-MEX Taco

$2.99

Bacon & Egg

$2.99

Bacon Taco

$3.28

Bacon-Bean-Cheese

$3.78

Bacon-Egg-Bean

$3.48

Bacon-Egg-Bean-Cheese

$3.97

Bac-Egg-Chz

$3.48

Bacon-Pot-Chz( no egg )

$3.39

Bacon-Potato Taco

$3.28

Bean & Chorizo Taco

$3.48

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.59

Bean-Bacon Taco

$3.28

Bean-Egg-Cheese Taco

$3.78

Beans-Egg Taco

$2.99

Brad Taco-- Bacon- Egg- Bean- Cheese

$3.97

Bacon-Egg-Bean-Cheese

Chilaquiles Taco

$2.99

Chorizo & Egg

$2.99

Chorizo-Egg-Cheese

$3.48

Chorizo-Egg-Bean

$3.48

Chorizo-Egg-Bean-Cheese

$3.97

Chorizo-Pot Taco

$3.28

Egg Taco

$2.99

Egg-Cheese Taco

$2.99

Dragoz Taco-( Bac-Egg-Pot-Chorizo-Cheese )

$4.20

Bacon-Egg-Potato-Chorizo-Cheese

Gerald

$3.69

(Huevo a la Mexicana, Potato, & Bacon)

Ham & Egg

$2.99

Ham-Bean-Cheese

$3.78

Ham-Egg-Cheese

$3.48

Jason

$3.69

(Bacon, Egg, Potato, & Sausage)

Jason-Cheese

$4.18

John

$3.49

(Bacon, Egg, & Potato)

John-Cheese

$3.98

Marty

$3.49

(Ham, Egg, & Cheese)

MIgas-Beans-Chorizo Taco

$3.89

Corn Chips blended with Scrambled Eggs- with Beans and Chorizo

Potato and Egg

$2.89

Potato-Egg-Cheese

$3.38

Robbie

$3.89

(Country Sausage, Bean, Bacon, Cheese & Cilantro)

Sausage & Egg

$2.99

Sausage-Egg-CHEESE

$3.48

Sausge-Egg-Cheese-Bacon Taco

$3.97

Meat Tacos

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.89

(Cilantro & Onions upon request)

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.99

(Lettuce & Tomatoes upon request)

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.99

(Lettuce & Tomatoes upon request)

Crispy Ground Beef Taco

$2.99

Soft Ground Beef Taco

$2.99
Carne Guisada Taco

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.89
Chicharron Guisado Taco

Chicharron Guisado Taco

$3.89

Breakfast Plates

Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa

Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa

$2.49

Regular Menudo

$11.99

Large Menudo

$14.99

Dave Omelette

$6.99

Single Omelette topped with Salsa Ranchera

Plate Spanish Omelette

Plate Spanish Omelette

$11.99

(Tomato, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cheese) with choice of Bacon Bits, Crumbled Sausage, or Diced Ham, Beans, Potatoes & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Barbacoa

Plate Barbacoa

$14.99

Served with Eggs, Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Chicharron Guisado

Plate Chicharron Guisado

$14.99

(Traditional Pork with Tomato Sauce), Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Chilaquiles

Plate Chilaquiles

$11.99

(Bob's Style) Crispy Corn Chips blended with Tomato, Egg, Onions, Jalapeño, Cheese, Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Chorizo and Egg

Plate Chorizo and Egg

$11.99

(Mexican Sausage mixed with Scrambled Eggs) served with Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Huevos a-la-Mexicana

Plate Huevos a-la-Mexicana

$10.99

(Eggs scrambled with Tomato, Onions, Jalepeno), Potatoes, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Huevos Rancheros

Plate Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

(2 Eggs over easy topped with Salsa Ranchera served with Beans, Potatoes, 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn), and a choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Barbacoa)

Plate Migas Con Huevo

Plate Migas Con Huevo

$10.99

(Corn Chips blended with Scrambled Eggs), Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Plate Pancakes

Plate Pancakes

$11.99

(2) Eggs, Potatoes with choice of Sliced Bacon, Sausage Patties, or Ham

s/o Pancakes

s/o Pancakes

$8.99

(2) Pancakes

Plate Pork Chop

Plate Pork Chop

$13.99

1 Pork Chop, 2 Eggs, Beans, Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Single Pork Chop

$4.59
PlateTwo Egg

PlateTwo Egg

$9.99

Beans, Fried Potatoes, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Lunch Menu

Plate Barbacoa

Plate Barbacoa

$14.99

Served with Beans, Rice, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Regular Joe's Bowl

Regular Joe's Bowl

$8.99

(Pint) - Ground Beef, Charro Beans, and 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn) Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Large Joe's Bowl

$11.99
Plate Carne Guisada

Plate Carne Guisada

$14.99

(Beef Tips with Gravy), Rice, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Carne Guisada Enchiladas

$14.99

2 Enchiladas filled with Beef Tips and Gravy. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Onions upon request)

Plate Chalupa

Plate Chalupa

$12.99

2 Fried Corn Tortillas topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Chicharron Guisado

Plate Chicharron Guisado

$14.99

(Traditional Pork with Tomato Sauce), Beans, Rice, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Chicken Flautas

Plate Chicken Flautas

$12.99

2 Fried Rolled Corn Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken and served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Crispy Tacos

Plate Crispy Tacos

$12.99

Seasoned Ground Beef in 2 Crispy Corn Shells topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Enchiladas

Plate Enchiladas

$13.99

2 Chicken, Ground Beef, or Cheese Enchiladas served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Any substitutions add 1.00, Onions upon request)

Plate Enchiladas Verdes

Plate Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

2 Corn Tortillas filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Shredded Chicken topped with a tangy Tomatillo Sauce served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Onions upon request)

Plate Fajitas

Plate Fajitas

$15.99

(Chicken or Beef Fajita), Rice, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Henry Burrito

$13.99

A 10” Flour Tortilla filled with seasoned Ground Beef, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Topped off with Chili Gravy and Queso. Served with Rice & Beans

Plate Nachos

Plate Nachos

$10.99

served with Beans, Ground Beef, Beef or Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Quesadillas

Plate Quesadillas

$11.99

2 Grilled Flour Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita & Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Jalapeños, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Tamales

Plate Tamales

$13.99

2 Homemade Tamales topped with Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Tampiquena

Plate Tampiquena

$15.99

Beef Fajita, Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Charro Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Plate Tex-Mex

Plate Tex-Mex

$13.99

1 Tamale, 1 Cheese Enchilada, 1 Crispy Ground Beef Taco, Rice & Beans. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Any substitutions add 1.00)

Plate Triple D Special

Plate Triple D Special

$15.99

Carne Guisada, 1 Tamale with Gravy and Cheese, 1 Crispy Ground Beef Taco, Rice, Beans, & 2 Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Single Chalupa

Single Chalupa

$3.99

One Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

Single Quesadilla

Single Quesadilla

$8.99

2 Grilled Flour Tortillas filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with Guacamole, Jalapeños, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Choice of Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Veggie)

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fried Taco Shell filled with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa. (Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Seasoned Ground Beef) (Beans upon request)

Child's Plate

Child's Plate (10 years and under only)

$8.99

Choice of (1) Tamale, (1) Cheese Enchilada, or (1) Soft Ground Beef Taco (served with Rice and Beans) (Any substitutions add 1.00)

Stetson Special

$3.99

1 Egg, 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham, and 1 Tortilla (Any substitutions add 1.00)

Burrito

Burrito

$7.99

Plate Henry Burrito

$13.99

A 10” Flour Tortilla filled with seasoned Ground Beef, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Topped off with Chili Gravy and Queso. Served with Rice & Beans

Side Orders

Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa

Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa

$2.59
Guacamole Salad

Guacamole Salad

$9.99

Small Queso

$8.99

Large Queso

$11.99

single Enchilada

$2.79
Single Chalupa

Single Chalupa

$3.99

One Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Includes Chips & Fire Roasted Salsa.

single Tamale (1)

single Tamale (1)

$2.79

(with Gravy & Cheese add .70)

Salsa Ranchera 4 oz

$0.99

s/o Rice

$2.89

s/o beans

$2.89

s/o charro beans

$2.89

s/o Potatoes

$2.89

s/o Pico de Gallo

$0.50

s/o Shredded Cheese

$0.75

s/o Sour Cream

$0.79

Single Pancake

$4.49
Order Pancakes

Order Pancakes

$8.99

s/o Meat

$2.89

s/ Pork Chop

$4.59

single Egg

$1.69
s/o Flour Tortillas

s/o Flour Tortillas

$1.40

s/o Corn Tortillas

$1.00

single Flour Tortilla {1}

$0.70
2 oz Guacamole

2 oz Guacamole

$1.89

(2 oz.)

Pico de gallo

$0.49

Cilantro

Onions

Fresh Jalapenos

Pickled Jalapenos

1oz Taco Salsa - To Go

$0.30

Special

Lunch Special

$12.99

Bob's Sweet Treats

Doughnut Bites

Doughnut Bites

$5.99

(8 pieces)

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$4.99

(4pcs)

Order Of Churros

$5.49

Bulk

8oz Gravy

$3.99

8oz Red

$4.99

8oz Green

$4.99

Pint Red

$7.99

Pint Green

$7.99

Quart Red

$15.99

Quart Green

$15.99

Chip Salsa 4oz

$2.49

Chip Salsa 8oz

$3.99

Chip Salsa Pint

$7.99

Chip Salsa Quart

$15.99

Dozen tortillas

$8.00

Pint Gravy

$7.99

Quart Gravy

$15.99

Barbacoa

$3.50+

Carne Guisada

$3.50+

Chicharron Guisado

$3.50+

8oz Beans

$3.00

8oz Charros

$3.00

Pint Beans

$5.69

Pint Charros

$5.69

Quart Beans

$10.99

Quart Charros

$10.99

8oz Rice

$3.00

Pint Rice

$5.69

Quart Rice

$10.99

Half Tray Rice

$40.00

Full Tray Rice

$80.00

Half Tray Beans

$40.00

Full Tray Beans

$80.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.49

Miller Lite

$4.49Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$4.49

Michelob Ultra

$4.49

Coors Light

$4.49

Budweiser

$4.49

Imported Beer

Corona Extra

$4.99

Modelo

$4.99

Dos Equis

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Wine-Carafe

Mimosa

$4.95

Carafe-mimosa

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

"A Homestyle Tex-Mex Eatery"

Location

1901 Ave H, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Directions

