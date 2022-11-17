Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobs Take-N-Bake Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2531 East Whitmore Avenue Suite S

Ceres, CA 95307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Create Your Own
XL Create Your Own
Combination

Pizza Specials

XL 1/2 Pepperoni 1/2 Combo

$19.99

Large BBQ Chicken

$18.49

Create Your Own

Small Create Your Own

$11.49

Medium Create Your Own

$12.49

Large Create Your Own

$14.49

XL Create Your Own

$16.25

Specialty Pizzas

Combination

Combination

$15.49

Pepperoni, Salami, Sauagse, Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Onion

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.49

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Olives, Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Green Onions

Veggie Delight

$15.49

Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$15.49

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Breen Onion, Cheddar Cheese

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$15.49

Beef, Olives, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Jalapenos, Parmesan Cheese

Hawaiian Supreme

Hawaiian Supreme

$15.49

Garlic Ranch Or Bbq Sauce, Canadian Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Green Onions

All Meat

All Meat

$15.49

Canadian Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef

Bbq Chicken

$15.49

Bbq Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Green Onions

Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Parmesan

Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Parmesan

$15.49

Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.49

Beef,Bacon, Onions, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese

Gourmet Pizzas

Gourmet Veggie

$15.99

Sf Style Sourdough Crust, Garlic Ranch Sauce, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Artichoke Hearts

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$15.99

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Potatoes, Broccoli, Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese

Greek Pizza

$15.99

Thin Crust, Red Pesto, Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese

Stuffed Pizzas

Meat Lovers Stuffed Pizza

$22.99

2 Crusts Stuffed With Beef, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, And Onions. Topped With Pizza Sauce Green Onions, Tomatoes, And Cheddar

Chicken Bacon Stuffed Pizza

Chicken Bacon Stuffed Pizza

$22.99

2 Crusts Stuffed With Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms And Garlic Ranch Sauce. Topped With Parmesan Cheese, Green Onions And Tomato

Stuffed Cheese Bread

Stuffed Cheese Bread

$13.99

Large Pizza Dough Buttered And Filled With Cheese, Garlic, And Parmesan Cheese, And Topped With More Cheese

Meat Calzone

$11.99

Medium Pizza Dough Stuffed With Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, And Salami

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Medium Pizza Dough Stuffed With Sauce, Cheese, Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, And Onion

Deli

Create Your Own Sandwich

$8.99

Italian Sub Sandwich

$10.25

Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

BLT Sandwich

$8.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$10.99

Green Pesto, Turkey, Provolone Cheese

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Roast Beef, Choice Of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Extras & Desserts

Garden Salad

$7.99+

Chicken Cheddar Salad

$8.99+

Greek Salad

$8.99+
Breadsticks (6)

Breadsticks (6)

$5.75

Buffalo Wings

$11.99+
Pizza Brownie

Pizza Brownie

$6.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$6.75
Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$10.99

Sauce Cups

$1.00

Chips

$0.75

Soda

Can Soda

$1.00

2 Liter

$2.50

Gatorade

$1.89

Jarritos

$1.25

Water

$1.00

Arizona Tea

$1.50

20 oz Pepsi

$1.90

Minis

Cheese Mini

$4.50

Pepperoni Mini

$5.00

Boxes

Large Box

$1.00

Xlarge Box

$1.00

Pans

14in Pan

$10.00

16 in Pan

$12.00

Cutter

Cutter

$12.00Out of stock

Skins

Regular

$6.00+

Sourdough

$6.50+

Gluten Free

$7.00+

Party pack

Party Pack

Party Pack

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
