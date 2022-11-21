Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bob's Atomic Burgers

1,201 Reviews

$

1310 Ford St

Golden, CO 80401

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
Kids Meal
Large French Fries

Sandwich

Plant based burger patty.. Not GF

Hamburger

$8.00

6oz Burger

Grilled Chicken

$8.25

Fried Chicken

$9.00

Double Hamburger

$14.00

Two 6oz Burgers

Quinoa Burger

$8.00

Vegetarian Burger, made with quinoa! *Contains gluten*

Black Bean Burger

$8.25

Vegetarian Burger, made with black bean! *contains gluten*

Kids Meal

$5.75

Portobello

$5.00

Hotdog

$4.50

Plain Patty

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Side

Battered fried pickle spears....

Large French Fries

$4.25

Small French Fries

$3.25

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Large Onion Strings

$4.50

Small Onion Strings

$3.50

Cheese Curds

$4.00Out of stock

Drink

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can A & W rootbeer

$1.50

Can Arizona Green Tea W Lemon

$1.50

Can Arizona Raspberry tea

$1.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can Dr Pepper

$1.50

Can Mountain Dew

$1.50

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.50

Glass Bottle IBC rootbeer

$2.25

Glass Bottle Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Can Sprite

$1.50

Glass Bottle Fanta

$2.00

Rocky Mountain Soda all natural Lemon Limeade

$3.00Out of stock

Rocky Mountain Soda all natural Elderberry

$3.00

Rocky Mountain Soda all natural Root Beer

$3.00

Rocky Mountain Soda all natural Orange Cream

$3.00

Rocky Mountain Soda Orange Cream

$3.00

Kids Milk

$0.50

Kids Juice

$0.50

House Made Sauces

Green chili blended with jalopenos and honey

El Monstro Verde

$1.00

More Of A Salsa, This Hatch Green Chili Based Sauce Is Accented With Banana Peppers, jalapeños, and habaneros

Godzilla Sauce

$1.00

An Asian Inspired Sweet Chili Based Sauce With Fresh Cilantro, Sriracha, And Jalapeños

Atomic Boom

$1.00

Dried Chili Based Sauce With Grilled Tomatoes, Onion And Habaneros... Very Hot!

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Merchandise

Men’s T Shirt

$20.00

Women’s T Shirt

$20.00

Sticker

$1.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Hat

$20.00

Rasta Hat

$22.00

AU Colorado sticker

$3.00Out of stock

B/w AU sticker large

$2.00Out of stock

B/W AU sticker small

$1.00Out of stock

Bobs Prints

$25.00

Beanies

$16.00

Graphic Tees

$24.00

A Good Day :0)

Bob's Postcard

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1310 Ford St, Golden, CO 80401

Directions

Bob's Atomic Burgers image
Banner pic
Bob's Atomic Burgers image

