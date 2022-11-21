Bob's Atomic Burgers
1,201 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1310 Ford St, Golden, CO 80401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Golden - Golden
No Reviews
1299 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurant
Nosu Ramen - 700 12th Street, Suite #150, Golden Colorado 80401
No Reviews
700 12TH ST #150 GOLDEN, CO 80401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Golden
Mannie & Bo's Pizzeria - Mannie and Bo's Pizzeria
4.3 • 806
16399 S Golden Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurant