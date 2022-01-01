Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers

Bob's Dogs

226 Reviews

$

8903 E. Oak Island Dr.

Suite #1

Oak Island, NC 28465

Chubby Dog
BLT Sandwich

Hot Dogs

Mayo, Mustard, Cheddar Cheese and Pickle Spear

Hot Dog (Plain)

$2.69

OKI Dog

$2.95

Mustard, Chili, Slaw and Onions

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$2.95

Chili & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Parrot Dog

$2.95

Mustard with a Choice of Kraut, Sweet Relish or Jamaican Relish

Gator Dog

$2.95

Mayo, Mustard, Cheddar Cheese, & Dill Pickle Spear

Island Dog

$2.99Out of stock

Mayo & House Made Mango Relish

Long Beach Dog

Long Beach Dog

$2.99

Home Made Pimento Cheese

Caswell Beach Dog

$2.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Taco Dog

$2.99

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Taco Sauce & Doritos

Surf ’n Turf Dog

$3.99

Mustard, Slaw, Shrimp & Bob's Cocktail Sauce

Chubby Dog

$3.75

NC Large Smoked Sausage with Mustard, and Choice of Kraut, Sweet Relish OR Jamaican Relish

Bikini Dog

$2.75

Turkey Dog

Corn Dog

$2.25

Corn Dog

Tiki Dog

$3.75Out of stock

House slaw, smoked brisket and BBQ sauce

Brat

$3.95Out of stock

Cheddar Bratwurst, brown mustard, kraut and onions

Hamburgers

OKI Hamburger

$4.99

Mustard, Onions, Slaw, & Chili

Yaupon Hamburger

$4.99

Mayo, Onions, Lettuce & Tomato

Cheeseburger (Plain)

$5.49

Hamburger (Plain)

$4.99

OKI Cheeseburger

$5.49

Mustard, Onion, Slaw & Chili

Yaupon Cheeseburger

$5.49

Mayo, Onion, Lettuce & Tomato

Sandwiches

Island Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.99

House Made with Celery, Mayo and Dried Cranberries

BLT Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Roll

Cheese Sandwich

$2.75

Served Warm on Our House Bun

Meat Loaf

$5.75

House Made with Mustard, Ketchup, House Slaw on a toasted Brioche Roll

Pulled Pork

$5.75Out of stock

Soups

Small Bruns Stew

$4.75Out of stock

Lg Bruns Stew

$10.00Out of stock

Small Chix & Dump

$4.75Out of stock

Lg Chix & Dump

$10.00Out of stock

Small Taco Soup

$4.75Out of stock

Lg Taco Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Cookies

Key Lime Cookie Filled

$2.25

Chocolate Chip/Chocolate Cookie

$2.25

Plain Macacamia Cookie

$1.25

Plain Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99+

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

Mt. Dew

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+

Cheerwine

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Unsweet Tea

$1.99+

H&H

$1.99+

Water

$0.35

Fresh Squeezed

Lemonade

$3.59+

Orangeade

$3.59+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Home of the OKI Dog

Website

Location

8903 E. Oak Island Dr., Suite #1, Oak Island, NC 28465

Directions

Gallery
Bob's Dogs image
Bob's Dogs image
Bob's Dogs image
Bob's Dogs image

Map
