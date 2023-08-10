Sandwiches & Wraps

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Fried Chicken Breast with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

A Spiced up version of our original Chicken Sandwich with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.69

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Served with fresh mozzarella, tomato and pesto on a toasted brioche bun.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.89

Fried Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano cheese and Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing* (*dressing contains anchovy and cheese)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.89

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine lettuce, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing

Sandwich Combo

$10.59

Your choice of classic, spicy or buffalo chicken sanwich with french fries or coleslaw.

Tenders

Big Tender Box

$10.49

Eight of our classic tenders.

Big Buffalo Tenders Box

$10.49

Eight of our buffalo tenders.

Tenders Combo

$11.49

5 of our classic or buffalo tenders with choice of side.

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.59

Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in our Sweet & Tangy Slaw Dressing.

Fries

$3.79

Crinkle cut fries cooked in beef tallow.

Sauces

Ranch

$0.59
BBQ Sauce

$0.59
Blue Cheese

$0.59
Bobwhite Sauce

$0.59
Buffalo Sauce

$0.59
Honey Mustard

$0.59
Side of mayo

$0.59
Side of pickles

$0.59

Sweets and Treats

Brownie

$4.69
Cookies, 2 pack

$2.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.79
Sweet tea

$3.19
Unsweetened iced tea

$3.19
Lemonade

$4.49
Arnold Palmer

$3.79