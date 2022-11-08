Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Caffe

250 Assay Suite 100

Houston, TX 77044

16" Pepperoni
CAESER SALAD
Lasagna

SANDWICHES

MEATBALL SUB

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, on Hoagie with House Kettle Chips

GRINDER

$18.00

All the Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing on Ciabatta Bread with House Kettle Chips

CHICKEN PARMESEAN SANDWICH

$19.00

House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, on a Hoagie with House Kettle Chips

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$16.00

House Made Chicken Salad, Pesto, Spinach, Roma Tomato, on Ciabatta with House Kettle Chips

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$17.00

ITALIAN BEEF

$19.00

Chicago Style Italian Beef Sandwich with choice of Sweet, Hot or Mixed Peppers, House Kettle Chips and a side of HouseMade Giardiniera Mix

Piattini - APPS

Appetizers

Bocca Board

$27.00
Prosciutto & Burrata

Prosciutto & Burrata

$19.00

Prosciutto Di Parma,Burrata, Onion Jam, Herb Salad, Tigelle (Italian Griddle Bread)

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Mozzarella, House Red Sauce & Pesto

Calamari

$15.00

Crispy Fried, Calabrian Chili Aioli

Octopus

Octopus

$18.00

- Yukon Potatoes, Spicy Tangerine Citronette, Chive

Meatballs

Meatballs

$17.00

- 3 Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Bread Service

$6.00

Frito Misto

$21.00

Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Crostini

$18.00

3 Tigelle Bun Side

$5.50

Side Of Chips

$2.50

Insalata & Zuppe - SOUP&SALAD

Salad & Soups
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00+

- Romaine, Roasted Tomatoes, Shallot, Pepperocini, Parmigiano-Reggiano, House Dressing

CAESER SALAD

$8.00+

Crispy Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Frico

ARUGULA SALAD

ARUGULA SALAD

$8.00+

Goat Cheese, Apple, Toasted Macadamia Nuts, Blackberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP

ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP

$6.00+

Kale, Italian Sausage, Pasta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Bone Broth

WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

Bleu Cheese Fondue, Crispy Pancetta, Sundried Tomato, Crispy Shallot, Pickled Shallot, Chives

JUMBO LUMP CRAB BISQUE

$6.00+

ITALIAN CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$6.00+

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

COBB SALAD

$18.00

KALE SALAD

$8.00+

Pizzas

10" Cheese

$16.00

Red Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

16" Cheese

$23.00

Red Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

10" Pepperoni

$19.00

Red Sauce, Charred Cupping Pepperoni, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Pepperoni

$26.00

Red Sauce, Charred Cupping Pepperoni, Whole Milk Mozzarella

10" Carnivore

$23.00

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Copa Ham, House Made Meatballs, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Carnivore

$32.00

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Copa Ham, House Made Meatballs, Whole Milk Mozzarella

10" Caliente

$21.00

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Onions, Mixed Peppers, House Pickled Jalapeños, Finished with a Fresh Pesto Swirl.

16" Caliente

$28.00

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Onions, Mixed Peppers, House Pickled Jalapeños, Finished with a Fresh Pesto Swirl.

10" Buffalo Italiano

$22.00

White Sauce, Slow Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Provolone, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Swirl

16" Buffalo Italiano

$29.00

White Sauce, Slow Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Provolone, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Swirl

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Pancetta, House Pickled Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Pancetta, House Pickled Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions

Pastas

Lobster Ravioli

$35.00

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

$26.00+

Pasta e Alici

$22.00

Spinach Lasagna

$23.00

Pasta Ala Nerano

$25.00

Pesto

$20.00+
Carbonara

Carbonara

$22.00+

Pancetta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Egg, Black Pepper, & Chive

Risotto

$28.00
Scampi

Scampi

$26.00+

Gulf Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, White Wine, Herbs

Tortellinis in Brodo

$26.00

Vegan Pasta

$15.00+
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00+

Exactly how it sounds ;)

Alfredo

$18.00+

Parmigiano-Reggiano Cream, Fettucine

Lasagna

$21.00

Classic, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiana-Reggiano

Arrabbita

$19.00+

Spicy Vodka Sauce, Spinach, Slow Roasted Tomato, Gremolata

Terra Bosco e Mare - ENTREES

Entree's
Osso-Bucco

Osso-Bucco

$39.00

Red Wine, Veal Stock, House Red Sauce over 3 Cheese Polenta

Salmon Tuscano

$32.00

Rainbow Trout

$33.00
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Classic with Baby Bella Mushrooms

Beef Braciolle

$35.00

Salmon Picatta

$32.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Classic House Red Sauce, Homemade Mozzarella, Parmigiana-Reggiano

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

- Classic with Capers, White Wine, Parsley & Chives

Contorini - SIDES

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Aged Balsamic, Crispy Pancetta

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Cream, Butter, Roasted Garlic

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Crispy, Twice Cooked

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Lemon & Garlic Butter

Angel Hair Pasta

$9.00

Tossed in House Garlic Butter

Seasonal Vegetable

$9.00

Extra Sauce

$2.50

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Jumbo Lump Crab

$16.00

Salmon

$13.00

Dessert

Amaretto Cheesecake

$11.00

"ChocolateMisu"

$11.00

Classic with Salted Carmel Pearlsq

Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

Lemon Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Cream & Macerated Strawberries

Chocolate Semifredo

$11.00

Vanilla and Chocolate Panna Cotta

$11.00

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Summer Blueberry Compote

Gelato

$11.00

Dulche De Leche, Chocolate Amaretto, or Pistachio

One scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Crostata

$11.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.50

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.50

Kids Chicken Parm w/ Pasta

$7.50

Slice Cheese Pizza

$5.50

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$6.50

DESSERT

GELATO & SORBETS

$3.50+

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$11.00

CHOCOLATEMISU

$11.00

PEANUT BUTTER SEMIFREDO

$11.00

SEASONAL CROSTATA

$11.00

AMARETTO CHEESECAKE

$11.00

HOUSE BREWS

HOUSE BLEND

$3.00+

COLD BREW

$4.50+

NITRO COLD BREW

$5.00+

MEDIUM BULK COFFEE 64oz

$25.00

LARGE BULK COFFEE 96oz

$36.00

CLASSICS

ESPRESSO

$2.95

CORTADO

$3.50

FLAT WHITE

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50+

LATTE

$3.95+

MOCHA LATTE

$4.50+

CHAI LATTE

$5.00+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

AMERICANO

$3.50+

LONDON FOG

$4.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00+

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.75

SPECIALTY

SWEET COLD BREW LATTE

$5.50

FIZZY AMERICANO

$4.00

ITALIAN SODA

$4.00

ITALIAN SODA W/ CREAM

$5.00

SEASONAL LATTE

$4.50+

TEAS

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

WATER

LEMONADE

$3.50

JUICES & BROTHS

GREEN JUICE

$6.00

BEET JUICE

$6.00

GINGER, ORANGE, & CARROT JUICE

$7.00

BONE BROTH

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

WINE

GL PROSECCO

$8.00

GL HANNA CHARD

$10.00

GL SPINELLI PECORINO

$8.00

GL PERPETUAE

$10.00

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

DRAFT BEER

$7.00

LIVE OAK

$5.00

MONTUCKY COLD SNACK

$5.00

PRAIRIE ROTATING

$6.00

THIRSTY GOAT

$6.00

ULTRA

$5.00

SNACKS, GUM, & MINTS

ALMOND CHOCOLATE BISCOTTI

$1.95

SALTED CARAMEL BISCOTTI

$1.95

RIP VON WAFELS

$2.25

JUSTIN'S PEANUT BUTTER

$2.25

JUSTIN'S ALMOND BUTTER

$2.25

NATURES GARDEN SNACK

$1.75

POP CORNERS

$2.25

DENTYNE ICE

$2.00

TRIDENT

$2.00

ORBIT

$2.00

ALTOIDS ARCTIC

$2.00

ALTOID SMALL (PEP)

$2.00

ALTOID SMALL (WINT)

$2.00

MENTOS

$2.00

CBD GUMMIES

$5.00

Sahalle Snacks

$2.50

PACKAGED FOOD

BLANCO TOMATOES

$6.50

POMI TOMATOES

$5.25

BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$18.00

BREADSTICKS

$4.50Out of stock

TARALLI CACIO PEPE

$5.75Out of stock

RETAIL COFFEE

$9.95

PREMIUM RETAIL COFFEE

$12.95

Olive Oil

$19.00

BRAND ITEMS

T-SHIRTS

$20.00

COFFEE MUGS

$18.99Out of stock

Green Mug W Plate

$7.50

PASTRIES

CROISSANT

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

Out of stock

BANANA BREAD

Out of stock

Display Olive Oil Cake

$7.00

BLACK FOREST CAKE

$4.00

FRITTATAS

SPINACH GOAT CHEESE

$6.00Out of stock

BACON SWISS

$6.00Out of stock

SAUSAGE & AGED CHEDDAR

$6.00Out of stock

COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.00

SNICKERDOODLE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.00

MUFFINS

BLUEBERRY STREUSEL

$4.00

PISTACHIO

$4.00

HARVEST GRAIN

$4.00

FRUIT

BANANA

$1.00Out of stock

ORANGE

$1.00

APPLE

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
