Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Caffe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston, TX 77044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3 D'S Krazy Kitchen Bar & Lounge
No Reviews
9522 North Sam Houston Parkway East Humble, TX 77396
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant