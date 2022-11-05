Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boca 31 - FTW

review star

No reviews yet

1000 8th Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Canned Coke

$2.00

Orange juice

$2.50

Canned Sprite

$57.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Breakfast Tacos

Served on corn tortilla, and with a side of salsa.

Chorizo, potato, egg & cheese Taco

$3.20

Roasted Pulled Pork Breakfast Taco

$3.45

Chicken Sausage, egg & cheese Taco

$3.10

Grilled Onions, zucchini, eggs & cheese Taco

$3.00

Empanadas

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$2.50

Our empanadas are baked and come With a small side of our garlic crema.

guava and cream cheese

$2.99

Breakfast Bowls

Meat of your choice, potatoes, cheese, and salsa.

Chicken Sausage Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Pulled Pork Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Chorizo & Onions Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.50

Jalapeños, cilantro mayo, and American cheese, on ciabatta bread

Cuban Sandwich

$9.00

Quesadillas

Served with a side of garlic crema, and salsa Rosa.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$10.50

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chorizo, potatoes, and onions Quesadilla

$10.00

Rice Bowls

White rice, pinto beans, sweet plantains, pickled onions, and cilantro mayo.

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$13.50

Pulled Pork Bowl

$14.00

Chorizo & grilled onions Bowl

$13.00

Zucchini, potatoes & onions Bowl

$13.00

add onions

$0.70

add zucchini

$0.70

Meal Prep

meal prep bowl

$29.00+

Daily Special

Special

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Latin Street Food Restaurant-Serving Breakfast and Lunch.

Website

Location

1000 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1508 W. Magnolia ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
White Rhino Coffee - Fort Worth (Near Southside)
orange starNo Reviews
1217 8th Ave Suite 101 Fort worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Lockwood Distilling Company - Fort Worth
orange starNo Reviews
1411 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Islas Tropicales - 1500 W Magnolia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1500 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
The Magnolia Wine Bar - 1101 W Magnolia
orange starNo Reviews
1101 W Magnolia Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Taste Community Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 16
1200 S. Main Street Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston