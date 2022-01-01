Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Boca Del Rio - La Puente

review star

No reviews yet

1163 North Hacienda Boulevard

La Puente, CA 91744

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Burrito Special
Combo Burrito Regular

Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.28

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75

Burritos

Combo Burrito Regular

$8.87

With beans inside.

Combo Burrito Sour

$9.56

With beans and sour cream inside.

Combo Burrito Yes

$9.78

With beans and avocado inside.

Combo Burrito Special

$10.47

With beans, sour cream, and avocado inside.

All Meat Burrito Regular

$9.32

No beans, but more meat.

All Meat Burrito Sour

$10.01

No beans, but more meat, as well as sour cream.

All Meat Burrito Yes

$10.23

No beans, but more meat, as well as avocado.

All Meat Burrito Special

$10.92

No beans, but more meat, as well as sour cream and avocado.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Regular

$5.00

A bean and cheese burrito.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Sour

$5.69

A bean and cheese burrito with sour cream inside.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Yes

$5.91

A bean and cheese burrito with avocado inside.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Special

$6.60

A bean and cheese burrito with sour cream and avocado.

Tacos

Taco Regular

$2.96

Toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.

Taco Sour

$3.19

w/ sour cream; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.

Taco Yes

$3.19

w/ avocado; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.

Taco Special

$3.41

w/ avocado & sour cream; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.

Nachos & Quesadillas

Nachos Regular

$6.59

Chips with your choice of our toppings.

Nachos Sour

$7.28

Chips with sour cream and your choice of our toppings.

Nachos Yes

$7.50

Chips with avocado and your choice of our toppings.

Nachos Special

$8.19

Chips with sour cream, avocado, and your choice of our toppings.

Cheese Quesadilla Regular

$5.00

A cheese quesadilla with your choice of toppings inside.

Cheese Quesadilla Sour

$5.69

A cheese quesadilla with sour cream and your choice of toppings inside.

Cheese Quesadilla Yes

$5.91

A cheese quesadilla with avocado and your choice of toppings inside.

Cheese Quesadilla Special

$6.60

A cheese quesadilla with sour cream, avocado, and your choice of toppings inside.

Sides

Beans

$1.82

Add Meat

$5.00

Add Avocado

$0.91

Add Sour Cream

$0.69

Add Cheese

$0.91

Chips

$1.14

Tortilla

$0.45
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe that fresh, delicious Mexican food makes the world a better place. Come, sit with us, and give your tastebuds something to talk about.

Location

1163 North Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente, CA 91744

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Bukanas - Hacienda Heights
orange star4.6 • 2,313
15914 Gale Ave Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
View restaurantnext
El Bukanas West Covina
orange star4.6 • 94
1347 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Hacienda Diaz Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 214
1335 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - West Covina
orange star4.6 • 2,412
101 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Taco Nazo - Walnut
orange star4.3 • 1,231
1267 N Grand Ave Walnut, CA 91789
View restaurantnext
Boca Del Rio - Covina
orange starNo Reviews
140 E Arrow Hwy Covina, CA 91722
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in La Puente

Tacos Gavilan - La Puente
orange star4.6 • 1,600
13009 Valley Blvd La Puente, CA 91746
View restaurantnext
Taco Nazo - La Puente
orange star4.5 • 1,534
13032 East Valley Blvd La Puente, CA 91746
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WGC08 - La Puente
orange star4.4 • 359
1279 N Hacienda Blvd La Puente, CA 91744
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Puente
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Covina
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston