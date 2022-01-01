- Home
Boca Loca Cantina Andersonville
1477 W Winnemac Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Popular Items
Shareables
Trio Dips & Chips
White queso with green chilis, guacamole, pico de gallo
Guacamole Molcajete & Chips
Made fresh with haas avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice
Queso Blanco Molcajete & Chips
Salsa Molcajete & Chips
Pico Molcajete & Chips
Trio Beans & Chips
Frijoles Charros
pinto beans, bacon, sausage, onion, jalapeno, green chiles
Chicken Pozole Verde Soup
Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
Aguachile de Cameron Ceviche
shrimp, lime juice, cilantro, cucumber, red onion, tostada
Chicharron de Queso
Queso, shrimp, carne asada, onion, cilantro, avocado
Chicken Tostada
Chicken Tinga, pinto beans, pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, queso fresco
Elote
Sweet corn, butter, mayo, cotija cheese, chili pequin, lime
Flautas
Smashed papas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, radishes, sour cream, queso fresco
Tijuana Caesar Chicken Salad
ancho chile braised chicken, romaine, crispy flour tortilla, avocado, parmesan
Nachos
Corn tortillas, refried beans, white queso with green chilis, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño
Quesabirrias y Consomme
Quesadilla
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
Queso Fundido
Pico de gallo, tortillas
Burrito Suizos
Al Pastor Burrito
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, roasted pork with adobo & pineapple
Camarones Burrito
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled tequila lime shrimp marinated with jalapeño.
Carne Asada Burrito
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled skirt steak
Carnitas Burrito
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Slow roasted pork
Chorizo Burrito
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, spicy Mexican sausage
Cochinita Pibil Chimichanga
Pollo Burrito
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, ancho Chile braised chicken
Rajas Con Crema Burrito
roasted poblanos & elote in cream
Tacos
Single Taco
Al Pastor Tacos
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Camarones Tacos
Grilled lime shrimp slaw, & tequila crema, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled skirt steak, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Carnitas Tacos
Slow roasted pork, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Chorizo Tacos
Spicy Mexican sausage, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Cochinita Pibil Tacos
slow roasted pork, pickled red onion
Pescado Tacos
Batter cod, slaw, & avocado crema, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Pollo Tacos
Ancho Chile braised chicken, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Rajas Con Crema Tacos
roasted poblanos & elote in cream
Ocho Tacos Board
Taco Bowl
Shredded lettuce, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, topped with radish, avocado, queso fresco
Pollo Especial Tacos
marinated with guajillo chile, braised, queso fresco, cilantro, onion, chipotle cream, flour tortilla
Volcan De Asada Especial Tacos
marinated with ancho chile, braised, cheese crust, fried onions, jalapenos, corn tortillas
Choriqueso Especial Tacos
mexican pork sausage, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, fried onions, flour tortillas
Cochinita Pibil Especial Tacos
marinated with achiote chile, slow roasted pork in banana leaf, pickled red onions, pineapple, corn tortillas
Carnitas Especial Tacos
traditional carnitas, pinto beans, rice, pickled habanero, onions, slaw, pico de gallo, green salsa, corn tortillas
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Camarones Fajitas
Carne Asada Fajitas
Pollo & Carne Asada Fajitas
Pollo Fajitas
Carne Asada Plato
Skirt steak served with side salad, rice, beans, charred jalapeño, And choice of flour or corn tortillas
Alambre Skillet
carne asada, camarones, bacon, onion, pepper with oaxaca cheese, pickled onion & cilantro, served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice and choice of pinto or black beans
Tortas
Al Pastor Torta
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, Mexican bread, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & sour cream
Carne Asada Torta
Grilled skirt steak, Mexican bread, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & sour cream
Carnitas Torta
Slow roasted pork, Mexican bread, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & sour cream
Milanesa De Pollo Torta
Breaded chicken breast, Mexican bread, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & sour cream
Rajas Con Crema Torta
roasted poblanos & elote in cream
Pambazos
Chorizo, potato, shredded lettuce, guajillo, queso fresco, sour cream
Loca Guacaburger
Ground beef, Guajillo Chiles, Tostada, Red Onion, Beans, Guacamole, Mayo, Fried Egg, Brioche Bun, Tater Tots
Something Extra
Tortilla Chips
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Salsa Molcajete
Queso Blanco Molcajete
Guacamole Molcajete
Pico De Gallo Molcajete
Pico De Gallo Small
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Frijoles Charros
Side of Rice & Beans
Mexican Rice
Side of Tater Tots
Avocado Half
Avocado Whole
Charred Jalapeño
Pickled Jalapeño
Habañero Pickled Onions
Queso Fresco
Shredded Cheese
Avocado Cream Small
Sour Cream Small
Habanero Salsa Molcajete
Habanero Salsa Small
Desserts
Brunch
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Chorizo, jalapeño, cheddar jack cheese, potato, salsa roja
Chilaquiles
Dos Tacos
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo
El Gringo
Enchiladas Con Huevos
choice of pollo or carnitas, salsa verde, queso fresco, fried egg
Haz Tu Benedicts
choice of protein (chicken tinga, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas or al pastor), sope, poached egg, salsa verde, queso fresco
Huevos Con Carne Asada
Two eggs any style, grilled ranchera style steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, choice of corn or flour tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Mexican bread, scrambled eggs, chorizo, refried beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream
Omelette
chicken, tomato, onion, cheese, cilantro, poblano cream
Churro Donut Tower
two donuts, cinnamon gelato
Chef’s Special
Loca Guacaburger
ground beef, guajillo chiles, tostada, red onion, beans, mayo, guacamole, fried egg, brioche bun, tater tots
Meal Package To Go
Fajitas & Margarita Meal for Two
Fajitas & Margaritas Meal for Two Choice of 2 Proteins: Pollo, Carne Asada, Camarones With flour tortillas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream Add 2 Additional Margaritas for $10 Add on Nachos or Trio Dip for $6
Margaritas To Go
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago, IL 60640