Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boca Loca Cantina Andersonville

review star

No reviews yet

1477 W Winnemac Ave

Chicago, IL 60640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
Carnitas Tacos
Quesadilla

Shareables

Trio Dips & Chips

$15.00

White queso with green chilis, guacamole, pico de gallo

Guacamole Molcajete & Chips

$13.00

Made fresh with haas avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice

Queso Blanco Molcajete & Chips

$11.00

Salsa Molcajete & Chips

$8.00

Pico Molcajete & Chips

$9.00

Trio Beans & Chips

$13.00

Frijoles Charros

$8.00

pinto beans, bacon, sausage, onion, jalapeno, green chiles

Chicken Pozole Verde Soup

$14.00

Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas

Aguachile de Cameron Ceviche

$17.00

shrimp, lime juice, cilantro, cucumber, red onion, tostada

Chicharron de Queso

$17.00

Queso, shrimp, carne asada, onion, cilantro, avocado

Chicken Tostada

$13.00

Chicken Tinga, pinto beans, pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, queso fresco

Elote

$9.00

Sweet corn, butter, mayo, cotija cheese, chili pequin, lime

Flautas

$11.00

Smashed papas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, radishes, sour cream, queso fresco

Tijuana Caesar Chicken Salad

$14.00

ancho chile braised chicken, romaine, crispy flour tortilla, avocado, parmesan

Nachos

$12.00

Corn tortillas, refried beans, white queso with green chilis, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño

Quesabirrias y Consomme

$15.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Pico de gallo, tortillas

Burrito Suizos

Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions

Al Pastor Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, roasted pork with adobo & pineapple

Camarones Burrito

$18.00

Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled tequila lime shrimp marinated with jalapeño.

Carne Asada Burrito

$17.00

Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled skirt steak

Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Slow roasted pork

Chorizo Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, spicy Mexican sausage

Cochinita Pibil Chimichanga

$17.00

Pollo Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, ancho Chile braised chicken

Rajas Con Crema Burrito

$15.00

roasted poblanos & elote in cream

Tacos

2 to an order served on flour or corn tortillas with cilantro & onion taco platter 2 tacos with mexican rice and choice of pinto or black beans

Single Taco

$5.55

Al Pastor Tacos

$16.00

Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato

Camarones Tacos

$17.00

Grilled lime shrimp slaw, & tequila crema, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

Grilled skirt steak, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

Slow roasted pork, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato

Chorizo Tacos

$15.00

Spicy Mexican sausage, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$17.00

slow roasted pork, pickled red onion

Pescado Tacos

$16.00

Batter cod, slaw, & avocado crema, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato

Pollo Tacos

$15.00

Ancho Chile braised chicken, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato

Rajas Con Crema Tacos

$15.00

roasted poblanos & elote in cream

Ocho Tacos Board

$48.00

Taco Bowl

$15.75

Shredded lettuce, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, topped with radish, avocado, queso fresco

Pollo Especial Tacos

$13.00+

marinated with guajillo chile, braised, queso fresco, cilantro, onion, chipotle cream, flour tortilla

Volcan De Asada Especial Tacos

$15.00+

marinated with ancho chile, braised, cheese crust, fried onions, jalapenos, corn tortillas

Choriqueso Especial Tacos

$12.00+

mexican pork sausage, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, fried onions, flour tortillas

Cochinita Pibil Especial Tacos

$15.00+

marinated with achiote chile, slow roasted pork in banana leaf, pickled red onions, pineapple, corn tortillas

Carnitas Especial Tacos

$14.00+

traditional carnitas, pinto beans, rice, pickled habanero, onions, slaw, pico de gallo, green salsa, corn tortillas

Enchiladas

served with mexican rice and choice of salsa roja or verde choice of pinto or black beans, garnished with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Carnitas Enchiladas

$17.00

Chicken Tinga Enchiladas

$16.00

Cochinita Pibil Enchiladas

$18.00

Rajas Con Crema Enchiladas

$15.00

Fajitas

Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and choice of pinto or black beans

Camarones Fajitas

$25.00

Carne Asada Fajitas

$25.00

Pollo & Carne Asada Fajitas

$27.00

Pollo Fajitas

$23.00

Carne Asada Plato

$27.00

Skirt steak served with side salad, rice, beans, charred jalapeño, And choice of flour or corn tortillas

Alambre Skillet

$28.00

carne asada, camarones, bacon, onion, pepper with oaxaca cheese, pickled onion & cilantro, served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice and choice of pinto or black beans

Tortas

Mexican bread, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & sour cream, served with rice and beans

Al Pastor Torta

$16.00

Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, Mexican bread, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & sour cream

Carne Asada Torta

$17.00

Grilled skirt steak, Mexican bread, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & sour cream

Carnitas Torta

$16.00

Slow roasted pork, Mexican bread, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & sour cream

Milanesa De Pollo Torta

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast, Mexican bread, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & sour cream

Rajas Con Crema Torta

$15.00

roasted poblanos & elote in cream

Pambazos

$17.00

Chorizo, potato, shredded lettuce, guajillo, queso fresco, sour cream

Loca Guacaburger

$16.00

Ground beef, Guajillo Chiles, Tostada, Red Onion, Beans, Guacamole, Mayo, Fried Egg, Brioche Bun, Tater Tots

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids 2 Flour Tacos

$7.00

Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Something Extra

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Salsa Molcajete

$5.00

Queso Blanco Molcajete

$5.00

Guacamole Molcajete

$9.00

Pico De Gallo Molcajete

$5.00

Pico De Gallo Small

$1.25

Black Beans

$5.95

Pinto Beans

$4.95

Frijoles Charros

$6.55

Side of Rice & Beans

$6.95

Mexican Rice

$4.95

Side of Tater Tots

$3.50

Avocado Half

$4.00

Avocado Whole

$6.00

Charred Jalapeño

$1.25

Pickled Jalapeño

$1.25

Habañero Pickled Onions

$1.25

Queso Fresco

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Avocado Cream Small

$1.25

Sour Cream Small

$1.25

Habanero Salsa Molcajete

$5.00

Habanero Salsa Small

$1.25

Desserts

Cinnamon Gelato & Churros

$9.00

Four Churros

$10.50

One Churro

$3.00

Side of Cinnamon Gelato

$4.00

Carmel Flan

$7.00

Brunch

Available Only Saturday & Sunday from 10:00am - 2:30pm

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, Chorizo, jalapeño, cheddar jack cheese, potato, salsa roja

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Dos Tacos

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo

El Gringo

$14.00

Enchiladas Con Huevos

$16.00

choice of pollo or carnitas, salsa verde, queso fresco, fried egg

Haz Tu Benedicts

$16.00

choice of protein (chicken tinga, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas or al pastor), sope, poached egg, salsa verde, queso fresco

Huevos Con Carne Asada

$19.00

Two eggs any style, grilled ranchera style steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, choice of corn or flour tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Mexican bread, scrambled eggs, chorizo, refried beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream

Omelette

$16.00

chicken, tomato, onion, cheese, cilantro, poblano cream

Churro Donut Tower

$8.00

two donuts, cinnamon gelato

Chef’s Special

$16.00Out of stock

Loca Guacaburger

$16.00

ground beef, guajillo chiles, tostada, red onion, beans, mayo, guacamole, fried egg, brioche bun, tater tots

Meal Package To Go

Fajitas & Margarita Meal for Two

$38.00+

Fajitas & Margaritas Meal for Two Choice of 2 Proteins: Pollo, Carne Asada, Camarones With flour tortillas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream Add 2 Additional Margaritas for $10 Add on Nachos or Trio Dip for $6

Margaritas To Go

$22.00+

Glassware

Logo Beer Mug

$15.00

Logo Margarita Glass

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos all day, everyday!

Website

Location

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

Gallery
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

Similar restaurants in your area

O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
orange star4.3 • 1,247
4557 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
BadaBing Wings - 4754 N. Clark St
orange starNo Reviews
4754 N. Clark St Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Carol's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
4659 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Redline VR
orange starNo Reviews
4702 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 732
4857 n Damen ave Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
R&A Sourdough - 1938 W Lawrence Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1938 W Lawrence Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
orange star4.6 • 2,133
1706 W Foster Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Ranalli's of Andersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,839
1512 W Berwyn Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Vincent
orange star4.4 • 1,026
1475 W Balmoral Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston