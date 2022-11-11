Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Boca Taqueria Eastmark

12 Reviews

$

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112

Mesa, AZ 85212

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito
Chicken Taco
Mini Chimis

Drinks

$2.49

20oz fountain soda, lemonade or freshly brewed iced tea

$2.79

32oz fountain drink, lemonade, or freshly brewed iced tea

20oz Pumpkin Horchata

$3.75
$3.25

20oz horchata

32oz Pumpkin Horchata

$4.50
$3.75

32oz horchata

$3.25
$10.00

Topo Chico Waters

$2.50

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Fireball-Chata

$6.00Out of stock

S"Mores-Chata

$8.00Out of stock

Kahlua-Chata

$6.00Out of stock

Gallon of Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$15.00

Family Packs

$35.00

1 lb of meat, 16 street size corn tortillas, two taco toppers of your choice and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.

$34.00

Eight 10 inch (or "fiesta" size) bean & cheese burritos, and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.

$42.00

Pan of 10 enchiladas with your choice of protein. Choose red, green, or flag (1/2 red, 1/2 green). Comes with family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.

Mini Chimi Platter

$30.00

24 mini chimis served with our house made queso. Choose from bean & cheese, chicken & cheese, or mix them half and half.

Taquito Platter

$34.00

48 mini chicken taquitos served with our house made queso dip.

Fiesta Party Platter

$32.00

12 mini chimis along with 24 mini chicken taquitos. Served with our house made queso dip.

Street Taco Platter

12 fully assembled street size tacos on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro & onion. Shrimp & Salmon Tacos topped with fruit salsa and cheese, Fish Tacos topped with purple cabbage and cheese.

Burrito Platter

$35.00

12 fiesta size burritos filled with your choice of meat, whole charro beans & pico de gallo (bean & cheese option also available). Includes a side of our signature hot salsa.

Quesadilla Platter

$25.00

20 slices of our popular cheesy quesadillas on premium hand stretched flour tortillas.

Churro Party Platter

$30.00

36 mini cream filled churros served with chocolate ganache dip.

$10.00

Large side of beans (feeds 8-10 people).

$10.00

Large side of rice (feeds 8-10 people).

$15.00

Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.

$10.00

1 gallon of your favorite Horchata

Gallon of Iced Tea

$10.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$10.00

Starters

$8.75

Chips & salsa with queso & guac

$2.95
$5.00

Open faced & crispy

$7.50

4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip

Soups & Salads

$12.50

Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)

$8.95

Leafy greens, pineapple salsa, avocado, purple onion, dressing (poppy seed dressing recommended)

$8.00

Leafy greens, sliced avocado, dressing, and pico de gallo (balsamic vinaigrette recommended)

$6.00

Broth based chicken soup with peas, carrots, corn, cheese, avocado, pico, & tortilla chips

$11.49

Crisp flour tortilla topped with whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & pico

Boca Specials

$14.95

Meat, rice, beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, guac, tortillas

$14.95

Meat, lettuce wraps, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & guac

$12.95

Meat & beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, topped w/ sour cream, cheese & guac, rice & beans

$12.95

Meat w/ green chile strips, sour cream & guac, and rice & beans

$5.00

Open faced & crispy

$7.95

Chips, beans, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac, & pico

$11.49

Crisp flour tortilla topped with whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & pico

$8.00

Green corn tamale smothered in green enchilada sauce & cheese, rice & beans

Chili Relleno Plate

$10.49Out of stock

Tacos

$4.49

Grilled fish, purple cabbage, cheese

$5.25

Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese

$5.25

Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese

$4.25

Shredded beef, lettuce, pico, & cheese

$3.95

Shredded pork, lettuce, cheese, & pico

$3.95

Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico

$4.25

Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro

$3.50

Whole beans, corn, lettuce, cheese & pico

$5.95

4 crispy rolled chicken tacos topped with cheddar cheese

$7.95

4 crispy rolled chicken taquitos with cheese, sour cream, & guac

Bean Tostada

$3.50

Crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.

Sides

$2.00

Small side of refried or whole charro beans

$2.00

Small side of spanish rice

Chile Corn

$3.00
$2.00+

Bowl of queso dip.

$2.95
Large salsa of your choice

$3.50

Grilled peppers & onions

Small side of corn or flour tortillas

$3.50

Green Corn Tamale served in husk

$15.00

Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.

Side of White Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Side of Yellow Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Chili Relleno Ala Carte

$4.50

1 Salmon Filet

$4.00

1/2 Pound of Meat

1 Fish Filet

$3.00

Seasoned Honey Butter

$1.50+

1/2 Pint Mole Sauce

$6.00

Enchiladas

$6.00

1 cheese enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

$7.00

1 chicken enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

$7.00

1 pork enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

$7.00

1 beef enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

$7.00

1 carne asada enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

$8.00

1 seafood (shrimp and fish) enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

$8.50

1 salmon enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

2 enchiladas your way. Mix & Match your meat and sauce. Served with rice and beans.

2 Enchiliadas (Same Protein)

1 Mole Enchilada Plate

$8.00

Burritos

Meat of your choice, whole charro beans, & pico de gallo

$9.95

Your choice of meat, grilled peppers & onions, & fresh guacamole.

$9.95

Rice, whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, pico, & fire roasted corn

$3.50

Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito

$4.50

Classic bean & cheese burrito

$6.50

Refried beans, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream, & pico

$10.00

Sweet shrimp, rice, sour cream, pineapple salsa, & hot sauce

$9.85Out of stock

Deep fried, cheese stuffed relleno, rice, beans, red sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla

$7.50

4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip

Kids

$4.95

10" bean & cheese burrito with rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.

$4.95

Soft and folded cheese quesadilla served with rice or beans & a kids fountain soda.

$4.95

2 chicken taquitos topped with cheese, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.

$4.95

Soft taco with chicken and cheese on corn tortilla, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.

Desserts

$3.95

4 cream filled churros served w/ chocolate ganache dip

Fried Ice Cream

$4.50Out of stock

Catering

Soft Taco Bar

$10.95

Includes two soft tacos per person, with corn tortillas, meat of your choice, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo. Also includes refried beans, rice, chips, and our two house made salsas (red and green).

Flying Saucer Bar

$12.49

This build your own taco salad bar includes flat, crisp flour tortillas shells, whole charro beans, your choice of slow cooked meats, lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream, & guacamole. Also includes chips and two house made salsas (red & green).

Fajita Bar

$14.95

Our most generous portion of slow cooked meats served with refried beans, rice, grilled peppers & onions, flour or corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, cheese. Includes chips and two house made salsas (red & green).

Nacho Bar

$7.95

This go-to fiesta option includes chips, refried beans, queso, pico, guacamole, sour cream, & house made salsa. Also includes round tins for serving!

Street Taco Platter

12 fully assembled street size tacos on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro & onion. Shrimp & Salmon Tacos topped with fruit salsa and cheese, Fish Tacos topped with purple cabbage and cheese.

Burrito Platter

$35.00

12 fiesta size burritos filled with your choice of meat, whole charro beans & pico de gallo (bean & cheese option also available). Includes a side of our signature hot salsa.

Quesadilla Platter

$25.00

20 slices of our popular cheesy quesadillas on premium hand stretched flour tortillas.

Mini Chimi Platter

$30.00

24 mini chimis served with our house made queso. Choose from bean & cheese, chicken & cheese, or mix them half and half.

Taquito Platter

$34.00

48 mini chicken taquitos served with our house made queso dip.

Fiesta Party Platter

$32.00

12 mini chimis along with 24 mini chicken taquitos. Served with our house made queso dip.

Churro Party Platter

$30.00

36 mini cream filled churros served with chocolate ganache dip.

10 enchiladas with your choice of filling and topped with red or green enchilada sauce. (Select COLD for take & bake option).

Tamale Platter

$28.00

12 green corn tamales wrapped in the husk (choose cold for re-heat option).

Tamale Bites

$30.00

48 mini green corn tamale bites served with green enchilada sauce & cheese (choose COLD option for take and re-heat).

Pineapple Avocado Salad

$26.00

Green leaf lettuce, fresh pineapple salsa, sliced avocado, and purple onion with your choice of dressing (house made poppy seed recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.

Garden Salad

$22.00

Green leaf lettuce, bell pepper, pico, sliced avocado & cheese. Served with your choice of dressing (house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.

Salsa

12 ounces of our house made salsas. Choose your favorite!

Guacamole

$10.00

12oz of fresh guacamole. Serves 8-10 people

Queso

$6.00+

Queso

$8.00

12oz house made queso. Serves 6-8 people.

Sour Cream

$6.00

12oz sour cream. Serves 8-10 people.

Rice

Refried Beans

Party Chips

$6.00

Large party size bag of freshly fried tortilla chips. Serves 15-20 people.

$15.00

Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$3.00

One dozen corn tortillas, hot or cold, 4 inch or 6 inch sizes available.

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$9.00

Gallon Drinks

$10.00

One gallon bags of your favorite beverage. Choose from fresh brewed iced tea, house made lemonade, or ice cold horchata.

Gallon of Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$15.00

Dozen Mexican Sodas

$30.00

One dozen glass bottled mexican sodas (sent in a varitey pack of Mexican Coke, Fanta, and/or Jarritos).

Dozen Bottled Water

$12.00

Meat by the Pound

$18.00

Chaffer Set

$10.00

One chaffer set which includes wire rack, water pan, and two fuels.

Retail

$24.00

Boca Hoodie

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated Mexican Food, served at your neighborhood taco shop. Tacos for everyone!

Location

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa, AZ 85212

Directions

Boca Taqueria image
Boca Taqueria image
Boca Taqueria image

