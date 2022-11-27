Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR BOCADO WORCESTER

82 WINTER STREET

Worcester, MA 01604

Charcuteria y Queso

1 Piece Charcuterie Board

$9.50

Fresh imported and domestic meats & cheeses

2 Pieces Charcuterie Board

$17.50

Fresh imported and domestic meats & cheeses

3 Pieces Charcuterie Board

$24.50

Fresh imported and domestic meats & cheeses

4 Pieces Charcuterie Board

$29.50

Fresh imported and domestic meats & cheeses

Acompanamientos y Pintxos

Aceitunas Mixtas

Aceitunas Mixtas

$6.50

imported mixed Spanish olives

Almendras de Marcona

$7.50

imported Spanish roasted almonds

Almendras Ahumado

$6.50

Smoked almonds

Aceitunas Fritas

$6.50

fried mixed olives, saffron allioli

Tapas Frias

Gazpacho

Gazpacho

$7.50

blended fresh tomato, pepper, cucumber, garlic and onion with olive oil & balsamic

Batata Queso Dip

Batata Queso Dip

$10.50

sweet potato ricotta dip with hot smoked pimenton maple syrup, toasted walnuts, macerated dried cranberries, grilled pita

Camarones y Aguacate

Camarones y Aguacate

$13.50

fried avocado, spicy shrimp salad, lemon ginger dressing

Tuna Poke

$15.50

raw yellowfin saku, fiery teriyaki sauce, edamame, cashews, wasabi crunch

Tostada de Aguacate

Tostada de Aguacate

$11.00

avocado toast, sweet pea ricotta purée, red chili onion jam

Ensalada de Madelena

Ensalada de Madelena

$11.50

chopped lettuce, red onion, hearts of palm, tomato, avocado, manchego

Atún De Bocado

Atún De Bocado

$14.50

rare seared yellowfin saku tuna, lemon basil crema, chili avocado purée, sweet potato hay

Remolachas Asadas

Remolachas Asadas

$11.50

roasted beets, goat cheese, avocado, micro greens, honey, sherry vinaigrette, toasted marcona

Tapas Calientes

Jerez Panceta de Cerdo a la Brasa

Jerez Panceta de Cerdo a la Brasa

$13.00

crisp braised pork belly, creamy corn potato purée, Sriracha bbq, pickled vegetables

Conejo Asado Lento

Conejo Asado Lento

$16.50

low roasted rabbit, mushrooms, diced tomato, onion, garlic, pimenton mushroom broth

Pollo a La Plancha

Pollo a La Plancha

$10.50

grilled marinated chicken breast, farro and vegetable salad, feta, sherry Dijon vinaigrette

Albóndigas De Cerdo

Albóndigas De Cerdo

$11.50

pork meatballs with red wine, figs and bleu cheese

Pulpo a Feira

Pulpo a Feira

$16.50

grilled Spanish octopus, roasted potato, olive oil, smoked Spanish paprika, sea salt

Croquetas de Jamón y Queso

$10.50

serrano, smoked ham & Mahon with Spanish remoulade

Pierna de Pato Crujiente

$15.50

crispy whole confit duck leg, edamame scallion rice, spicy bbq, candied soy pecans

Patatas Asadas

Patatas Asadas

$9.50

crispy roasted potatoes with saffron & tomato allioli, black truffle oil

Vieiras con Trufa y Tocino

Vieiras con Trufa y Tocino

$12.50

bacon wrapped scallops with white truffle honey, red pepper flakes

Calamares con Ajo

Calamares con Ajo

$12.50

fried calamari, lemon, garlic, crispy capers, Spanish smoked paprika, orange horseradish crema

Bolas de Arroz Frito con Mozzarella

Bolas de Arroz Frito con Mozzarella

$9.50

mozzarella stuffed crispy rice balls with basil allioli

Gambas Al Ajillo

Gambas Al Ajillo

$10.50

sautéed shrimp with garlic, parsley and olive oil, red pepper flakes

Casamiento

Casamiento

$12.50

sliced steak with rice, beans & vegetables, crispy chorizo crumble, piquillo chimichurri sauce

Mejillónes Salteados con Tomate

Mejillónes Salteados con Tomate

$12.50

sautéed mussels tossed with garlic, sundried tomato, basil, cracked black pepper, white wine and cream

Hamburguesas de Gambas

Hamburguesas de Gambas

$12.50

twin mini shrimp & parmesan burgers with hot cherry pepper sauce

Hamburguesas de Gambas (4)

Hamburguesas de Gambas (4)

$22.50

twin mini shrimp & parmesan burgers with hot cherry pepper sauce

Hamburguesas de Wagyu

Hamburguesas de Wagyu

$12.50

twin mini Kobe-style beef burgers, basil Dijon mayo, lettuce, tomato, Spanish onion

Hamburguesas de Wagyu (4)

Hamburguesas de Wagyu (4)

$22.50

twin mini Kobe-style beef burgers, basil Dijon mayo, lettuce, tomato, Spanish onion

Chuletas de Cordero

Chuletas de Cordero

$14.50

grilled lollipop lamb chops with rosemary mustard oil

Chuletas de Cordero (4)

Chuletas de Cordero (4)

$26.50

grilled lollipop lamb chops with rosemary mustard oil

Coliflor de Búfalo

Coliflor de Búfalo

$10.50

roasted fried cauliflower florets, Bocado buffalo sauce, pickled vegetables, gorgonzola ranch

Pollo Asado Lento

Pollo Asado Lento

$10.50

slow-roasted chicken thigh, creamy polenta, sundried tomato-olive salsa, pomegranate molasses

Pecho de Res Cocido

Pecho de Res Cocido

$12.50

5 hour braised beef brisket, bbq braise sauce, Yukon mashed, Espelette crème fraîche

Salteado de Setas

Salteado de Setas

$11.50

sautéed gourmet mushrooms, silky polenta, goat cheese butter, sherry vinegar glaze, shallot crisps

Tortilla Española

Tortilla Española

$9.00

traditional potato, onion, egg omelet cooked to order with pimento crema

Platos Para Dos

Paella Clásica

Paella Clásica

saffron rice, chicken, calamari, shrimp, chorizo, little necks, mussels, peas, tomato

Paella de Carne

chicken, fresh and dry chorizo, beef brisket, peppers & onions, crisp onion ring

Paella de Verduras

tomato, peas, roasted cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, peppers, grilled asparagus, frizzled Spanish onion

Paella de Mariscos

shrimp, calamari, scallops, white fish, mussels, clams, basil, tomatoes and peas

Big Pig Paella

slow-roasted pork, roasted sweet potato, peppers, crisp pork belly, onions, charred onion bacon broth, pimenton bbq drizzle, scallions

Postres

Flan de Bocado

Flan de Bocado

$10.50

pomegranate orange custard with fresh fruit

Churros y Chocolate

Churros y Chocolate

$10.50

fried dough with chocolate dipping sauce

Pudin de Pan

$10.50

banana and chocolate bread pudding, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, chocolate crunchies

Sangria & Wine

BoCava Brut Rosé (private label)

$40.00

(Trepat), Penedes

2020 Liquid Geography Picudo

$48.00

(Tempranillo/Prieto Picudo), Bierzo

2021 Lagar de Cervera

$44.00

(Albariño), Rias Baixas

2019 Faustino ‘Art Collection’

$40.00

(Tempranillo), Rioja

2019 Can Blau

$52.00

(Cariñena/Syrah/Garnacha), Montsant

2017 Vizcarra ‘JC’

$60.00

(Tempranillo), Ribera del Duero

House Sangria

$14.00+

fruit driven Spanish red wine, brandy, honey, triple sec and fresh citrus fruits

Monthly Specials

Alehouse Cheddar

$9.50

Cow's milk, Vermont

Venison, Apricot & Hazlenut Pate'

$9.50

California (contains pork & chicken)

Lo Mein Salad

Lo Mein Salad

$11.50

crunchy chili garlic sauce, shaved carrot, bok choy, purple cabbage, edamame, bean sprouts, charred scallion vinegar, soy salt

Arctic Char & Couscous

Arctic Char & Couscous

$12.50

seared char, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, mint dressing, lentil purée, crispy skin strips

Spicy Sticky Brussels

Spicy Sticky Brussels

$11.50

sambal honey glaze, crushed sesame sticks, serrano bits

BBQ Salisbury Steak

BBQ Salisbury Steak

$12.50

locally raised beef, smoky piquillo bbq gravy, roasted button mushrooms, onion lace

Busted Buffalo Blue Tart

Busted Buffalo Blue Tart

$11.50

puff pastry shards, buffalo chicken and blue cheese fondue, simple celery salad, parsley, red onion

Shishitos & Shitakes

Shishitos & Shitakes

$12.50

seared shishito peppers and shitake mushrooms, house sriracha, sweet soy, fried garlic crunch, toasted sesame

Autumn Paella

Autumn Paella

roasted butternut and delicata squash, parsnips, Brussels, chicken, shrimp, creamed corn broth, crisp maple whiskey slab bacon

Port Wine Poached Pears

Port Wine Poached Pears

$10.50

anise, cinnamon and cloves, lemon cardamon crema, pie crust crumble topping

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

82 WINTER STREET, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR image
BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR image

