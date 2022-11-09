  • Home
  • /
  • Bocados - Doraville - 7130 Buford Hwy
A map showing the location of Bocados - Doraville 7130 Buford HwyView gallery

Bocados - Doraville 7130 Buford Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

7130 Buford Hwy

Doraville, GA 30430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Empanada Combo (5pc)

Empanada Combo (5pc)

$6.99

5 empanadas with your choice of chicken or shredded beef

Croissant Jam and cheesse

$4.99

croissant hawaiano

$4.99

Croissant pollo con champiñones

$4.99

Palito de Queso

$1.99

Chorizo con arepita

$4.50

Pataconcitos con hogao

$3.99
Chicharron con Arepita

Chicharron con Arepita

$6.99

Arepitas con hogao

$4.99

Empanada pollo desmechado

$2.75
Arepa de queso con lechera

Arepa de queso con lechera

$4.99

Pandebono

$2.50

Empanada Carne Desmechada

$2.99

Empanadas mixtas

$6.99

Bunuelo

$1.80

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Traditional Burger

Traditional Burger

$12.99

traditional Colombian burger includes our homemade artisan meat

Campesina Burger

Campesina Burger

$14.50

traditional Colombian burger with addition of fried egg and ripe banana

Cebolluda Burger

Cebolluda Burger

$13.99

traditional Colombian burger with onion fried in mustard and bbq

Hawaian Burger

$13.99
Traditional Hot dog

Traditional Hot dog

$10.99

traditional Colombian hot dog

Perra

Perra

$12.50

Colombian hot dog with extra bacon, does not include sausage

Burger arepa

Burger arepa

$10.99

Boca Hamburguesa

$16.99

Extra carne hamburguesa

$2.99

Patacones

Patacon mixto

Patacon mixto

$11.50

traditional Colombian green plantain with shredded meat and chicken with sauces and grated fresh cheese

Patacon pollo

Patacon pollo

$11.50

traditional toston with shredded chicken

Patacon carne

Patacon carne

$11.99

traditional toston with shredded meat

Patacon vegetariano

$9.99

Arepas

Arepa carne

Arepa carne

$10.99

tradicional arepa with shredded meat cheese and sauces

Arepa mixta

$10.99

tradicional arepa with shredded meat and chicken cheese and sauces

Arepa pollo

$10.99

tradicional arepa with shredded chicken cheese and sauces

Arepa Hawaiana

$9.99

tradicional arepa with jam, pineapple, cheese and sauces

Arepa Chorizo

$9.99

Platos Fuertes

Chuzo de Pollo

Chuzo de Pollo

$12.99

chicken chuck with bacon salty potato arepa salad and house sauce

Extra alitas

Extra alitas

$8.99
Lasagna mixta

Lasagna mixta

$14.99

Colombian mixed chicken and meat lasagna served with garlic bread

Lasagna pollo

Lasagna pollo

$14.99

Salchipapas full

$13.99
Salchipapas regular

Salchipapas regular

$10.99

French fries with sausage, quail egg and sausages

Maicitos especiales

$12.50

Chuzo de carne

$13.99

Carne a la parrilla

$20.99

Pizza

Pizza Hawaiana

Pizza Hawaiana

$24.99

traditional pizza with pineapple, jam and chesse

Pizza chicken with mushrooms

Pizza chicken with mushrooms

$25.00
House pizza

House pizza

$25.50

a pizza with vegetables ham and pineapple

Pizza de Queso

Pizza de Queso

$19.99

Pizza 1/2 PC 1/2 hawaiana

$25.99

Pizza personal

$12.50

Pizza personal queso

$8.99

Kids

Mini Burger

$5.99

Chicken tenders

$5.99

Salchipapa (kids)

$4.99

Mini prerro

$4.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Yellow potato

$4.50

Quail egg

$3.99

House salad

$2.50

Arepita

$0.99

Onion

$0.99

Bacon

$0.99

Sodas

Manzana

$2.75

Colombiana

$2.75

Ponymalta

$3.00

Agua botella

$1.00

Soda 2 litros

$5.99

Cocacola

$2.50

Naranja

$2.75

Uva

$2.75

Bretaña

$2.75

Hit lulo

$2.50

Hit mora

$2.50

Hit mango

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Natural Juices

Jugos en Agua

Jugos en Agua

$3.99

Jugos en Leche

$4.75

Limonada Natural

$4.50

Otros

Milo

$4.50

Cafe con leche

$2.99

Chocolate

$3.70

Aguapanela con queso

$3.99

Tinto

$1.99

Specials (Wednesday)

Perros x 2

Perros x 2

$16.99

Milhoja

Milhoja

$5.00

Arroz con leche

$2.99

Flan caramelo

$4.50

Tres leches

$4.99

Oblea con arequipe

$3.50

Oblea arequipe y queso

$3.99

Milo

$4.99

Churros rellenos

$7.99

Churros azucarados

$7.30

Promo pizza

Promo pizza

$20.00

Promo pizza grande

$39.99

Cena Navidenas

Plato navideno

$16.99

Natilla x 15 porciones

$14.99

Bunuelo

$1.80

Empanadas x 25 und

$24.99

Combo natilla bunuelo

$5.99

Porcion natilla

$3.50

bandeja navidena x 10

$85.00

Specials (Wednesday)

Perros x 2

Perros x 2

$16.99

Milhoja

Milhoja

$5.75

Arroz con leche

$2.99

Flan caramelo

$4.50

Tres leches

$4.99

Oblea con arequipe

$3.50

Oblea arequipe y queso

$3.99

Milo

$4.99

Churros rellenos

$7.99

Churros azucarados

$7.30

Paletas

$3.99

Promo pizza

Promo pizza

$20.00

Promo pizza grande

$39.99

Cena Navidenas

Plato navideno

$16.99

Natilla x 15 porciones

$14.99

Bunuelo

$1.80

Empanadas x 25 und

$24.99

Combo natilla bunuelo

$5.99

Porcion natilla

$3.50

bandeja navidena x 10

$85.00

Especial lunch

Cazuela lunch

$9.99

Bandeja paisa

$17.99

Cazuela paisa

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7130 Buford Hwy, Doraville, GA 30430

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dorav Parlor Bistro - 5953 Buford Highway NE Suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
5953 Buford Highway NE Suite 108 Doraville, GA 30340
View restaurantnext
Sabores Del Plata
orange star4.5 • 185
6200 Buford Hwy. #1G Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Yebisuya - 6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105
orange starNo Reviews
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105 Atlanta, GA 30360
View restaurantnext
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree - 6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107
orange starNo Reviews
6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107 Doraville, GA 30360
View restaurantnext
Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3781 presidential pkwy Atlanta, GA 30340
View restaurantnext
The Little Farmhouse Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309 Atlanta, GA 30340
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston