- Home
- /
- Bakersfield
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
Bocados Sushi Bar 1300 Coffee Rd.
817 Reviews
$$
1300 coffe rd
Bakersfield, CA 93308
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Baked Green Mussels
6 pc. baked with spicy mayo, served with ponzu
Calamari
Breaded calamari with special sauce
El Ceviche Gallero
Fried fish topped with ceviche
Garlic Edamame
organic soy beans, salted with garlic & citrus sauce
Gyoza
6 pc. dumpling pork or chicken, fried, served with spicy citrus ponzu
Mixed Tempura Appetizer
Mixed Vegetables, fried tempura, served with tempura sauce
Monkey Brain
3pc. mushrooms filled with cream cheese, regular crab, spicy crab & spicy tuna. Served with spicy sweet sauce.
Popcorn
Crawfish tempura served with eel sauce & spicy mayo topped with scallions
Salmon Jalapeños
Crispy jalapeño slices; topped with salmon, cilantro, minced onion & ginger; crunchy garlic, & special sauce
Salted Edamame
Sesame Chicken
House marinated chicken, fried, served with sweet & spicy sauce
Shishito Peppers
Japanese peppers sautéed an citrus sauce
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
8 pc. Shrimp tempura, friend tempura, served with tempura sauce
Shumai
6 pc. steamed shrimp dumplings with special sauce
Spicy Garlic Edamame
organic soy beans, salted with garlic, citrus sauce & chili paste
Spicy Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in garlic, citrus sauce & chile paste
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice
Vegetables Tempura Appetizer
Mixed vegetables, fried tempura, served with tempura sauce
Yellow Tail Collar
Fresh yellow tail collar, slow baked well done, served with spicy citrus sauce
Oyster Shooter
KIDS MENU
SPECIAL ROLLS
Double Roll
Spicy crab- topped with spicy tuna, cilantro, jalapeñom onion, sriracha and spicy mayo.
Rocky Special
Shrimp ebi, albacore, cucumber, avocado, - topped with sear salmon, pico de gallo, crunched garlic, and special sauce
911 Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber - topped with avocado, drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha.
Aguachile Roll
Crab sticks, avocado, and cucumber - topped with fresh shrimp and aquachile sauce.
Bocado Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and asparagus - topped with yellow tail and salmon.
Ceviche Roll
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber - topped with fresh ceviche.
Philadelphia Roll
Cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber, avocado - topped with fresh salmon served with mustard sauce.
Rainbow Roll
Crab meat, avocado, and cucumber - topped with fresh chef's choice fish with mustard sauce.
Tony Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber - topped with fresh yellow tail, jalapeño, yuzu & sriracha sauce.
Fresh Veggie Roll
Spring salad mix, avocado, asparagus, wrapped with cucumber, drizzled with special sauce.
Abogado Roll
Fresh shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, and wrapped in salmon with special citrus sauce.
Easy Roll
Crab meat, avocado, and cucumber - topped with shrimp and mustard sauce.
El Chapo Roll
Spicy crab meat, avocado and cucumber - topped with cajun tuna, cilantro, red onions and jalapenos with creamy sauce and sriracha.
Hawaiian Roll
Crab meat, avocado, and cucumber - topped with fresh tuna and mustard sauce.
La Baja Roll
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber - topped with spicy tuna, scallops, creamy sauce and scallions.
La Greñuda Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber - topped with fresh albacore, crispy onions, and creamy sauce
Pacifico Roll
Crab meat, avocado and cucumber - topped with fresh salmon, shrimp with mustard sauce.
El Deseo Roll
Spicy crab, fresh shrimp, avocado and jalapeño, wrapped in tuna- topped with spicy creamy sauce.
Mamacita Roll
Tuna, albacore, yellowtail, salmon, avocado and asparagus. Wrapped with fresh cucumber itch spicy ponzu sauce.
Salmon Delight Roll
Fresh salmon & cucumber - topped with avocado & spicy ponzu
Bocados Special Roll
Salmon, cucumber and avocado-topped with cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, fried garlic, onion, fresh albacore & Creamy sauce. Wrapped with soy paper.
Amigazos' Roll
Shrimp ebi, cucumber, & avocado; topped with pickled shrimp, tuna, cucumber, & onion in lime & soy sauce
JR Roll
Shrimp ebi, cucumber, & avocado; topped with chopped salmon, minced onion & ginger, jalapeño, cilantro, & special sauce