Bocados Sushi Bar imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Bocados Sushi Bar 1300 Coffee Rd.

817 Reviews

$$

1300 coffe rd

Bakersfield, CA 93308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Aguachile Roll
California
Crunch Roll

APPETIZERS

Baked Green Mussels

$8.99

6 pc. baked with spicy mayo, served with ponzu

Calamari

$12.99

Breaded calamari with special sauce

El Ceviche Gallero

$14.99

Fried fish topped with ceviche

Garlic Edamame

$7.99

organic soy beans, salted with garlic & citrus sauce

Gyoza

$8.99

6 pc. dumpling pork or chicken, fried, served with spicy citrus ponzu

Mixed Tempura Appetizer

$11.99

Mixed Vegetables, fried tempura, served with tempura sauce

Monkey Brain

$10.99

3pc. mushrooms filled with cream cheese, regular crab, spicy crab & spicy tuna. Served with spicy sweet sauce.

Popcorn

$14.99

Crawfish tempura served with eel sauce & spicy mayo topped with scallions

Salmon Jalapeños

$14.99

Crispy jalapeño slices; topped with salmon, cilantro, minced onion & ginger; crunchy garlic, & special sauce

Salted Edamame

$5.99

Sesame Chicken

$9.99

House marinated chicken, fried, served with sweet & spicy sauce

Shishito Peppers

$9.99

Japanese peppers sautéed an citrus sauce

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$12.99

8 pc. Shrimp tempura, friend tempura, served with tempura sauce

Shumai

$9.99

6 pc. steamed shrimp dumplings with special sauce

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.99

organic soy beans, salted with garlic, citrus sauce & chili paste

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp sautéed in garlic, citrus sauce & chile paste

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

$11.99

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

Vegetables Tempura Appetizer

$10.99

Mixed vegetables, fried tempura, served with tempura sauce

Yellow Tail Collar

$10.99

Fresh yellow tail collar, slow baked well done, served with spicy citrus sauce

Oyster Shooter

$4.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$9.99

Kids Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.99

Kids Shrimp Tempura with Rice

$9.99

Kids Chicken Tenders with Broccoli

$9.99

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.99

SPECIAL ROLLS

Double Roll

$15.99

Spicy crab- topped with spicy tuna, cilantro, jalapeñom onion, sriracha and spicy mayo.

Rocky Special

$17.99

Shrimp ebi, albacore, cucumber, avocado, - topped with sear salmon, pico de gallo, crunched garlic, and special sauce

911 Roll

$15.99

Spicy tuna and cucumber - topped with avocado, drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha.

Aguachile Roll

$15.99

Crab sticks, avocado, and cucumber - topped with fresh shrimp and aquachile sauce.

Bocado Roll

$15.99

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and asparagus - topped with yellow tail and salmon.

Ceviche Roll

$15.99

Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber - topped with fresh ceviche.

Philadelphia Roll

$16.99

Cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber, avocado - topped with fresh salmon served with mustard sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$15.99

Crab meat, avocado, and cucumber - topped with fresh chef's choice fish with mustard sauce.

Tony Roll

$15.99

Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber - topped with fresh yellow tail, jalapeño, yuzu & sriracha sauce.

Fresh Veggie Roll

$15.99

Spring salad mix, avocado, asparagus, wrapped with cucumber, drizzled with special sauce.

Abogado Roll

$17.99

Fresh shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, and wrapped in salmon with special citrus sauce.

Easy Roll

$13.99

Crab meat, avocado, and cucumber - topped with shrimp and mustard sauce.

El Chapo Roll

$16.99

Spicy crab meat, avocado and cucumber - topped with cajun tuna, cilantro, red onions and jalapenos with creamy sauce and sriracha.

Hawaiian Roll

$15.99

Crab meat, avocado, and cucumber - topped with fresh tuna and mustard sauce.

La Baja Roll

$15.99

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber - topped with spicy tuna, scallops, creamy sauce and scallions.

La Greñuda Roll

$14.99

Spicy tuna and cucumber - topped with fresh albacore, crispy onions, and creamy sauce

Pacifico Roll

$14.99

Crab meat, avocado and cucumber - topped with fresh salmon, shrimp with mustard sauce.

El Deseo Roll

$15.99

Spicy crab, fresh shrimp, avocado and jalapeño, wrapped in tuna- topped with spicy creamy sauce.

Mamacita Roll

$17.99

Tuna, albacore, yellowtail, salmon, avocado and asparagus. Wrapped with fresh cucumber itch spicy ponzu sauce.

Salmon Delight Roll

$14.99

Fresh salmon & cucumber - topped with avocado & spicy ponzu

Bocados Special Roll

$16.99

Salmon, cucumber and avocado-topped with cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, fried garlic, onion, fresh albacore & Creamy sauce. Wrapped with soy paper.

Amigazos' Roll

$17.99

Shrimp ebi, cucumber, & avocado; topped with pickled shrimp, tuna, cucumber, & onion in lime & soy sauce

JR Roll

$17.99

Shrimp ebi, cucumber, & avocado; topped with chopped salmon, minced onion & ginger, jalapeño, cilantro, & special sauce

TEMPURA ROLLS

501 Roll

$16.99

Spicy crab meat, cream cheese, fried with panic bread- topped with spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo & sriracha.