Bocados Sushi x Hibachi

1300 Wible Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93304

Popular Items

NEW YORK BOWL
NEW YORK
CHICKEN BOWL

APPETIZERS

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

$8.99

GARLIC EDAMAME

$7.99

COMBINATION PLATES

CHICKEN AND SHRIMP

$21.99

NEW YORK AND CHICKEN

$24.99

NEW YORK AND SHRIMP

$24.99

NEW YORK AND SALMON

$28.99

FILET MIGNON & CHICKEN

$29.99

FILET MIGNON & SHRIMP

$29.99

FILET MIGNON & LOBSTER

$39.99

FRIED UDON

CHICKEN FRIED UDON

$16.99

SHRIMP FRIED UDON

$19.99

NEW YORK FRIED UDON

$19.99

SAUCES

TERIYAKI

$0.50

GINGER

$0.50

HOT MUSTARD

$0.50

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.50

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

TAMARINDO CHIPOTLE

$0.50

CHILE PASTE

$0.50

MACHA

$0.50

SIDES

FRIED RICE

$6.99

STEAMED RICE

$3.50

MIXED VEGGIES

$3.99

New York

$15.00

FILET MIGNON

$20.00

CHICHEN

$6.00

SHRIMP

$9.99

LOBSTER

$19.99

SALMON

$10.99

SINGLE ENTREE PLATES

CHICKEN

$16.99

SHRIMP

$19.99

SALMON

$21.99

NEW YORK

$19.99

FILET MIGNON

$25.99

LOBSTER

$29.99

SUSHI

CHILE RELLENO ROLL

$13.99

MUCHACHO LOCO ROLL

$13.99

VEGAS ROLL

$14.99

69 ROLL

$14.99

BAKED SALMON ROLL

$15.99

TRIO COMBINATION PLATES

CHICKEN/SHRIMP/NEWYORK

$29.99

CHICKEN/SALMON/NEWYORK

$34.99

CHICKEN/SHRIMP/LOBSTER

$39.99

SHRIMP/SALMON/LOBSTER

$44.99

CHICKEN/SHRIMP/FILET MIGNON

$34.99

CHICKEN/LOBSTER/FILET MIGNON

$48.99

Soda

Coca

$1.50

Coca

$1.50

Soda

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water

$1.50

BOWLS

CHICKEN BOWL

$9.99

with steamed rice

NEW YORK BOWL

$11.99

SHRIMP BOWL

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 Wible Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93304

Directions

