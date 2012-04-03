Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOCA

74 8TH Street SE

Suite 108

Hickory, NC 28602

Popular Items

chocolate mousse
Filet
Seafood Paella

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

chocolate mousse

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Sorbet

$6.00

Ice Cream Bowl

$6.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$7.50

Limoncello Sorbet

$8.00

Pote de Creme

$8.50

Tiramisu

$8.00

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Large Plates

Chicken Paella

$22.00

Fig Pizza

$21.00

Filet

$40.00

Halibut

$38.00

Boca Burger

$16.00

Pork Ossobuco

$36.00

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Salmon

$30.00

Sautéed Chicken breast

$28.00

Seafood Paella

$28.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Meat Pizza

$26.00

Tapas

A Side of Lavash

$1.00

Anchoas

$13.00

Arugula & Beet Salad

$11.00

Beef Kebab

$14.00

Bocadillo

$14.00

Brussels

$9.00

Calamari

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$16.50

Cauliflower

$9.00

Caviar

$75.00Out of stock

Cheese Tray

$18.00

French Fries

$6.00

House Salad

$8.00

Lentils and & Greens

$15.50

Mix grilled Sausages

$28.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

Naan

$7.50

Olives

$5.00

Pork belly

$24.00

Pub Chips

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Soup of the day

$9.00

Spinach

$8.00

Street corn

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Whipped Ricotta

$14.00

TINS

Cockle's in Brine

$26.00

Razor Clams in Brine

$13.00

Sardines in Sauce

$12.00

Smoked Sardines

$12.00

Spiced Calamari

$16.00

Spiced Sardines Pate

$12.00

Squid in olive oil

$12.50

Mackerel in Olive Oil

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

74 8TH Street SE, Suite 108, Hickory, NC 28602

Directions

