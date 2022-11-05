A map showing the location of Bocaito Cafe & Wine Bar 81-15 Northern BlvdView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Bocaito Cafe & Wine Bar 81-15 Northern Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

81-15 Northern Blvd

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CROUTONS, HOMEMADE CEASAR DRESSING

SEAFOOD SALAD

$18.00

BABY ARUGULA, CALAMARI, SHRIMP,HONEY VINAIGRETTE

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.00

MIXED GREENS, GOAT CHEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES, CHICK PEAS & RED ONIONS

PA' COMPARTIR/ TO SHARE

PICADA COLOMBIANA

$54.00

SKIRT STEAK, CHORIZO, CHICHARRON, AREPAS, EMPANADAS, TOSTONES

BOCAITO'S PLATTER

$57.00

WINGS, CRISPY SHRIMP, SKIRT STEAK,TOSTONES, AREPAS,EMPANADAS

MAR Y TIERRA PLATTER

$60.00

BUTTERFLY SHRIMP, CALAMARI, FRIED FISH, SKIRT STEAK, TOSTONES, CROQUETAS DE YUCA

CEVICHE

CEVICHE MIXTO A LA DIABLA

$18.00

SHRIMP, CLAMS, MUSSELS IN SPICY MOJO

CEVICHE DE PULPO

$18.00

OCTOPUS IN FRESH LIME, ONIONS & TOMATOES

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$15.00

SHRIMP IN FRESH LIME JUICE, ONIONS & TOMATOES

BOCAITOS

ALITAS DE POLLO

$12.00

CRISPY FRIED WINGS

AREPITAS CON ROPA VIEJA

$16.00

SWEET CORN CAKES , TOPPED WITH SHREDDED FLANK STEAK, CHORIZO,GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM

BOCAITO'S MUSSELS

$15.00

FRESH MUSSELS, IN A GARLIC & WHITE WINE SAUCE SERVED WITH TOASTED BRUSCHETTA

CAMARONES FRITOS

$15.00

SWEET & SAVORY SHRIMP OVER MIXED GREENS SALAD

CRAB MEAT TOWER

$18.00

LUMP CRAB MEAT, GUACAMOLE, SLICED APPLES, MANGO AND SERVED WITH PLANTAIN CHIPS

CRISPY CALAMARI

$15.00

FRIED CALAMARI, ZUCCHINI, JALAPENO SERVED WITH HOMEMADE POMODORO SAUCE

CROQUETAS DE CANGREJO

$16.00

CRAB CAKES SERFED OVER MIXED GREENS SALAD WITH A DASH OF AIOLI SAUCE

EMPANADITAS

$12.00

ORDER OF 3 EMPANADAS YOU CAN MIX AND MATCH IF YOU LIKE

FONDUE DE CANGREJO

$18.00

CRAB MEAT CHEESY FONDUE SERVED WITH FRIED PLANTAINS

GRILLED CHORIZO

$12.00

COLOMBIAN CHORIZO GRILLED & TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$12.00

FRESH GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & TOSTONES

$15.00

FRESH GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH TOSTONES

LA CANOA DE CAMARON

$18.00

FRIED SWEET PLANTAIN FILLED WITH SHRIMP ENCHILADO

LA CANOA DE ROPA VIEJA

$14.00

FRIED SWEET PLANTAIN FILLED ROPA VIEJA & TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM

MOFONGUITOS DE CAMARON

$18.00

FRIED PLANTAINS FILLED WITH SHRIMP IN CREOLE SAUCE

MOFONGUITOS DE ROPA VIEJA

$15.00

FRIED PLANTAINS FILLED WITH ROPA VIEJA AND SOUR CREAM DRIZZELED ON TOP

TOSTONES CON ROPA VIEJA

$15.00

FRIED PLANTAINS, TOPPED WITH ROPA VIEJA, SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO & SOUR CREAM

CARNES

T-BONE STEAK

$32.00

PRIME T-BONE STEAK, RED WINE REDUCTION, MASHED POTATOES & VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

BOCAITO BURGER

$14.00

PREMIUM ANGUS BEEF SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

CHULETA

$20.00

SAVORY PORK CHOPS & MASHED POTATOES

CHURRASCO

$31.00

SKIRT STEAK IN DEMI GLAZE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

BOCAITO'S BANDEJA TIPICA

$26.00

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK, CHICHARRON, MADUROS, FRIED EGG, SLICED AVOCADO, RICE & BEANS

AVES

PECHUGA RELLENA

$26.00

CHICKEN BREAST STUFFED WITH GOAT CHEESE & SPINACH SERVED WITH LENTIL RICE

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$18.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED WITH MIXED GREENS OR RICE & BEANS

PENNE A LA VODKA WITH CHICKEN

$20.00

PENNE PASTA IN A HOMEMADE VODKA SAUCE

PENNE A LA VODKA WITH SHRIMP

$23.00

PENNE PASTA IN A HOMEMADE VODKA SAUCE

CHICKEN PARMESEAN

$18.00

MARISCOS

PAELLA A LO BOCAITO

$30.00

LOBSTER, SHRIMP, CLAMS,MUSSELS, LATIN RICE

BASSA AL AJILLO

$27.00

LIGHLTY BREADED IN COCONUT FLAKES SERVED WITH CHAUFA RICE

SEAFOOD CHAUFA

$30.00

PERUVIAN FRIED RICE WITH LOBSTER, CLAMS, MUSSELS, AND SHRIMP

BRONZINO

$29.00

FILET, IN CAPER SAUCE WITH LENTIL RICE AND SAUTEED SPINACH

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$23.00

SAUTEED SHRIMP IN GARLIC SAUCE

SALMON A LA PARILLA

$26.00

GRILLED SALMON IN OUR TROPICAL PINEAPPLE SAUCE SERVED WITH QUINOA IN LIGHT MASCARPONE

SIDES

TOSTONES

$7.00

ARROZ Y FRIJOLES

$6.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$7.00

MADUROS

$7.00

MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

SLICED AVOCADO

$7.00

SIDE OF WHITE RICE

$7.00

TRUFFLE & CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$10.00

SIDE SHIMP

$12.00

CHICHARRON

$7.00

CORTE DE PASTEL

$3.00

YUCA GRATINADA

$7.00

FRIES RICE

$7.00

HELADO

$7.00

BACON

$7.00

EGGS

$2.00

VEGETALES HERVIDOS

$7.00

FRESH CUT FRIES

$8.00

ANGEL HAIR PASTA

$7.00

PAPAS CRIOLLAS

$7.00

MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

FRIJOLES

$3.00

SIDE OF SPINACH

$7.00

YUCA FRITA

$7.00

SALAD AVOCADO

$7.00

SOPA DEL DIA

SOPA DEL DIA

$15.00

SANCOCHO DEL DIA + RICE

$18.00

ESPECIALES

PECHUGA ESPECIAL

$29.00

RACK OF LAMB

$29.00

HALLIBUT

$29.00

TACOS DEL DIA

$15.00

SALMON ESPECIAL

$35.00

RIBEYE ESPECIAL + SHRIMP

$38.00

RIBEYE STEAK

$35.00

LOBSTER RAVILOI

$28.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI + TAIL

$35.00

RABO- OXTAIL

$31.00

PERNIL

$29.00

SOPA MARINERA

$28.00

HALLIBUT RISOTTO

$33.00

CLAMS CASINO

$18.00

SEAFOOD QUESADILLA

$18.00

PINA LOCA

$38.00

PARGO ROJO RELLENO

$42.00

FILET MIGNON

$34.00

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$35.00

MINI SALMON BURGER

$15.00

SEAFOOD TACOS

$18.00

NACHOS SUPREME

$17.00

MAR Y TIERRA TRIO

$32.00

FETTUCCINE POLLO

$25.00

FETTUCCINE SEAFOOD

$28.00

QUESADILLA DEL DIA

$15.00

HANGER STEAK

$34.00

PEZ DORADO

$36.00

LECHE DE TIGRE

$18.00

JUMBO CRAB CAKE

$16.00

FILET MIGNON

$38.00

CORNISH HEN

$29.00

CHICKEN PESTO

$24.00

CEVICHE TROPICAL

$18.00

FLAUTAS ESPECIAL

$12.00

DESSERTS

CREME BRULEE

$7.00

FLAN DE GUAYABA

$7.00

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.00

CHURROS

$7.00

TRES LECHES

$9.00

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES

$12.00

TIRAMISU

$7.00

FLAN DE FRESA

$7.00

VEGETARIAN

VEGETABLE ANGEL HAIR PASTA

$18.00

VEGGIE GARDEN

$18.00

PITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

VEGGIE MOFONGUITOS

$15.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$18.00

RED WINE

GLASS CABERNET DON TONY PEREZ

$8.00

BOTTLE CABERNET DON TONY PEREZ

$30.00

GLASS JUST MALBEC

$8.00

BOTTLE JUST MALBEC

$30.00

GLASS CRIANZA, SOKATIRA

$10.00

BOTTLE CRIANZA SOKATIRA

$38.00

GLASS RIOJA, SOKATIRA

$9.00

BOTTLE RIOJA , SOKATIRA

$34.00

GLASS SAPERAVI, DRY RED WINE

$12.00

MOET CHANDON IMPERIAL

$150.00

MOET CHANDON ROSE IMPERIAL

$180.00

GLASS RED SANGRIA

$9.00

PITCHER RED SANGRIA

$32.00

GLASS TEMPRANILLO TERRAMAGNA

$7.00

BOTTLE TEMPRANILLO TERRAMAGNA

$31.00

WHITE WINE

GLASS CHARDONNAY, SOKATIRA

$8.00

BOTTLE CHARDONNAY, SOKATIRA

$30.00

GLASS CHENIN BLANC

$13.00

BOTTLE CHENIN BLANC

$38.00

GLASS SAUVIGNON BLANC, SOKATIRA

$8.00

BOTTLE SAUVIGNON BLANC, SOKATIRA

$30.00

GLASS VERDEJO ORGANICO

$11.00

BOTTLE VERDEJO ORGANICO

$40.00

GLASS WHITE SANGRIA

$9.00

PITCHER WHITE SANGRIA

$32.00

GLASS PINOT GRIGIO, PONTE 1948

$7.00

BOTTLE PINOT GRIGIO PONTE 1948

$26.00

BOTTLE SPARKLING PINOT GRIGIO PONTE 1948

$28.00

GLASS SPARKLING PINOT GRIGIO PONTE 1948

$8.00

DESSERT WINE

BOTTLE MOSCATO BELLA SERA

$28.00

BOTTLE- ROSE- MISIONES D RENGO

$28.00

BOTTLE - ROSE CAVA- SOKATIRA

$42.00

BOTTLE WYCLEFF CHAPAGNE

$60.00

GLASS MOSCATO BELLA SERA

$8.00

GLASS ROSE- MISIONES D RENGO

$8.00

HOLIDAY CATERING

COQUITO BOTTLE

$35.00

PERNIL MEDIUM PICADA SIZE

$75.00

PERNIL XL DOBLE PICADA

$120.00

MORO RICE MEDIUM PICADA SIZE

$55.00

MORO RICE XL DOBLE PICADA

$75.00

LENTIL RICE MEDIUM PICADA SIZE

$45.00

LENTIL RICE XL DOBLE PICADA

$65.00

WHITE RICE MEDIUM PICADA SIZE

$40.00

WHITE RICE XL DOBLE SIZE

$60.00

ENSALADA DE PAPA MEDIUM PICADA SIZE

$55.00

ENSALADA DE PAPA XL DOBLE PICADA SIZE

$75.00

CHOPPED SALAD MEDIUM PICADA

$45.00

CHOPPED SALAD XL DOBLE PICADA

$65.00

MADUROS MEDIUM PICADA SIZE

$35.00

YUCA GRATINADA MEDIUM PICADA

$65.00

YUCA GRATINADA XL DOBLE PICADA

$85.00

VALENTINES DAY

COCTEL DE LANGOSTA

$22.00

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

TOSTONES CON ROPA VIEJA VALENTINE

$15.00

GUACAMOLE CON TOSTONES

$13.00

CANOA DE ROPA VIEJA

$14.00

CAMARONES FRITOS

$15.00

FONDUE DE CANGREJO

$18.00

CRISPY CALAMARI

$15.00

EMPANADITAS (2)

$7.00

LOBSTER BISQUE

$15.00

MAR Y TIERRA SALAD

$19.00

HOUSE SALAD VALENTINES

$14.00

BURRATA SALAD

$16.00

CUPIDO FLECHADO-RIBEYE SHRIMP

$39.00

CHURRASCO VALENTINE

$35.00

PINA DEL AMOR

$35.00

BANDEJA MONTANERA

$27.00

HAWAIIAN BURGER-

$16.00

SALMON+ CRAB MEAT GRATINADO

$37.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$35.00

PAELLA VALENCIANA

$34.00

BASSA AL AJILLO

$28.00

1/2 LOBSTER GRATINADO

$35.00

ROMPE COLCHON CEVICHE

$19.00

TORRE DE AMOR

$35.00

ROCKERFELLER OYSTERS

$23.00

LANGOSTINO AL AJILLO

$35.00

PECHUGA ESPECIAL VALENTINES

$32.00

CHICKEN PARMEASEAN VALENTINES

$21.00

PENNE A LA VODKA WITH CHICKEN

$19.00

PREFIX 1

PECHUGA RELLENA PREFIX

$57.00

BASSA PREFIX

$57.00

HANGER PREFIX

$57.00

CHOPPED SALAD

EMPANADA BEEF PREFIX

CHOPPED SALAD PREFIX

ADD PER PERSON BOTTOMLESS BEER

$10.00

PREFIX #2

CRISPY CALAMARI PREFIX

EMPANADAS PREFIX

CHOPPED SALAD PREFIX

PECHUGA RELLENA PREFIX

$47.00

PENNE A LA VODKA + CHICKEN PREFIX

$47.00

HANGER STEAK PREFIX

$47.00

CORTE DE PASTEL

$3.00

COCKTAILS

BLUE BRUJA

$17.00

THRILLER

$14.00

EL CABALLERO

$15.00

FUEGO EN LA 82

$16.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

81-15 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pio Pio 05 - Jackson Heights - 84-21 Northern Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
84-21 Northern Blvd JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Dalton's Bar and Grill - 84-14 Astoria Blvd
orange star4.3 • 70
84-14 Astoria Blvd East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurantnext
Havana Blvd - 91-01 Astoria Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
91-01 Astoria Boulevard Elmhurst, NY 11369
View restaurantnext
Antonio's Kitchen - East Elmhurst
orange star4.1 • 563
76-08 21st Avenue East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Koala
orange starNo Reviews
35-12 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jackson Heights

The Queensboro
orange star4.8 • 1,827
80-02 Northern Boulevard Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,510
83-15 Northern Blvd Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Shahi Darbar
orange star4.4 • 819
72-24 Broadway Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jackson Heights
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Forest Hills