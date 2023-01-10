Bocas Grill Kendall rebuilding Bocas Grill Kendall

  • Home
Bocas Grill Kendall rebuilding

No reviews yet

12042 N Kendall Dr,

Miami, FL 33186

Appetizers

Parrilita Bite

$15.00

6 oz. of picanha, 4 oz of chicken breast, chorizo, french fries, lettuce, cilantro aioli, and pink sauce.

Original Sampler

$18.00

8 mini arepas, 5 cheese fingers, guayanes cheese, sour cream, cilantro aioli

Tequeños

$6.50

5 cheese fingers served with cilantro aioli.

Trio de Empanadas

$8.50

2 shredded beef and 1 white cheese with cilantro aioli

Sampler Realoaded

$22.00

8 mini arepas, trio de empanadas (2 shredded beef and 1 cheese), 5 cheese fingers, guayanes cheese, sour cream, cilantro aioli

Special Fried Green Plantains

$8.99

Special fried green platains with shredded white cheese and pink sauce

Crispy Arepitas

$7.50

8 arepitas served with cilantro aioli

Fried Green Plantains with shrimp and Guasacaca

$11.99

Wok-Smoked Shrimp on a bed of Fried Green Plantains, pink sauce, and guasacaca

Venezuelan Empanadas

$4.50

Delicious Empanadas of your choice

Salads

Bocas Grill Salad

$10.99

Homemade dressing, spinach, blue cheese, caramelized nuts, and green apple slices

Criolla Salad

$10.99

Homemade dressing, romaine lettuce, tomatos, red onions, cucumbers, hearts of palm and avocado

Caesar Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Homemade dressing, romaine lettuce, croutons, bacon and parmesan cheese

Soups

Soup of the Day

$3.50Out of stock

Only served from monday to thursday.

Pisca Andina

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken broth with cilantro, Shallots, potatoes, cheese, poached egg, and milk (only served on weekend and holidays)

Cachapas

Cachapa with cheese

$12.99

Cachapa, soft white cheese and sour cream

Latin American Way Rice

Rice from the ocean

$22.00

Rice in a seafood cream with shrimp, deep fried calamari rings and white fish with sarsa criolla.

Jalea Rice

$18.00

Wok Rice with sweet plantains, red bell peppers, green onions, deep fried calamari, shrimp and white fish with sarsa criolla

Fried Rice with veggies and eggs

$14.99

Latin-Style rice with veggies, sauteed with soy, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and finish with a thin layer of scrambled eggs and red peppers

Special fried rice with lomo

$18.50

Fried rice with vegetables, scrambled eggs, and lomo steak

Special fried rice with chicken

$15.50

Fried rice with vegetables, scrambled eggs, and chicken

Special fried rice with shrimp

$17.50

Fried rice with vegetables, scrambled eggs, and shrimp

Fried Green Plantains

Simon Bolivar tostones

$19.00

Picanha, with shredded white cheese and homemade green sauce and sarsa criolla

Fried Green Plantains with Vegetables

$12.50

Covered with shredded white cheese and pink sauce

Fried Green Plantains with Lomo

$18.50

Covered with shredded white cheese , pink sauce, and lomo steak

Fried Green Plantains with Chicken

$15.50

Covered with shredded white cheese, pink sauce and chicken

Fried Green Plantains with Shrimp

$17.50

Covered with shredded white cheese, pink sauce and shrimp

Wok-Style Noodles

Noodles From The Ocean

$22.00

Creamy noodles in a Seafood cream, with calamari rings, shrimp and deep fried white fish with sarsa criolla

Sauteed-Tossed Noodles with lomo

$18.50

Creamy noodles in a white sauce with lomo steak

Sauteed-Tossed Noodles with chicken

$15.50

Creamy noodles in a white sauce with chicken

Sauteed-Tossed Noodles with shrimp

$17.50

Creamy noodles in a white sauce with shrimp

Traditional Wok Noodles with lomo

$18.50

Noodles in soy and oyster sauce with veggies and lomo

Traditional Wok Noodles with chicken

$15.50

Noodles in soy and oyster sauce with veggies and chicken

Traditional Wok Noodles with Shrimp

$17.50

Noodles in soy and oyster sauce with veggies and shrimp

Traditional Wok Noodles with Vegetables

$14.99

Traditional Dishes

Wok-Smoked Lomo Steak

$17.50

Peruvian Wok Smoked Lomo Steak, served with white rice and french fries

Wok-Smoked Chicken

$15.50

Peruvian Wok Smoked Chicken, served with white rice and french fries

Wok-Smoked Shrimp

$16.50

Peruvian Wok Smoked Shrimp, served with white rice and french fries

Pescado Frito

$26.00

Whole deep-Fried white fish with 2 sides included

Pabellon Criollo Venezolano

$13.50

Venezuelan Traditional dish, white rice with a fried egg on top, black beens, shredded beef and sweet plantains with shredded white cheese

From the Grill

Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill

$48.00

12 oz. of picanha on the grill, 8 oz. of chicken, 1 sausage, Fried green platains, boiled yuca, guasacaca, avocado, fried arepitas, white guayanes cheese, sour cream, and cilantro aioli sauce

Parrilla Mar y Tierra

$48.00

12 oz. of picanha on the grill, 8 oz. of chicken, 4 oz. shrimp, 4 oz. calamari with a bed of french fries, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and white fried cheese cubes

Grilled Skirt Steak

$28.00

12 oz. of skirt steak served with 2 sides of your choice

Picanha

$21.00

12 oz. of top sirloin served with 2 sides of your choice

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast served with 2 sides of your choice

Catch of the Day

$18.00

White fish filet with 2 sides of your choice

Burgers

Bocas Burger

$18.00

6 oz. of beef, 4 oz. of smoked pork shop, brioche bread, bacon, american cheese, and breaded fried white cheese, special sauce, egg, tomato, spinach, and onion. Served with french fries

Levin Truffle Burger

$19.00

6 oz. of beef, breaded fried cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, truffle sauce, bacon in a homemade black bun. Served with french fries

Classic Burger

$13.99

6 oz. of beef, in a brioche bun with american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion. served with french fries

Arepas

Arepa Wok-Smoked lomo steak

$14.99

Arepa stuffed with lomo steak

Arepa Wok-Smoked chicken

$9.99

Arepa stuffed with chicken

Arepa Wok-Smoked shrimp

$14.99

Arepa stuffed with shrimp

Arepa Pabellon Criollo

$12.50

Shredded beef, sweet platains, black beans, and shredded white cheese

Arepa Simon Bolivar

$16.00

Beef, with pico de gallo (tomatoes, red onions and cilantro) and shredded white cheese

Arepa Llanera

$16.00

Beef, chopped avocado with pico de gallo (tomatoes, red onion and cilantro) and soft white cheese

Arepa Chicken Llanera

$16.00

Chicken, chopped avocado with pico de gallo (tomatoes, red onion and cilantro) and soft white cheese

Arepas Huevos Perico

$6.99

Scrambled eggs with onions and tomatoes

Arepa Girasol

$8.50

Arepa filled with shredded yellow cheese and a fried egg

Arepa with Shredded white cheese

$9.99

Arepa filled with shredded white cheese

Arepa with Shredded yellow cheese

$9.99

Arepa filled with shredded yellow cheese and a fried egg

Arepa white guayanes cheese

$9.99

Arepa filled with white guayanes cheese

Arepa with soft white cheese

$9.99

Arepa filled with soft white cheese

Arepa with grilled white cheese

$9.99

Arepa filled with grilled white cheese

Arepa with shredded chicken

$8.00

Arepa filled with shredded chicken

Arepa with shredded beef

$11.00

Arepa filled with shredded beef

Arepa Catira

$9.99

Shredded chicken with shredded yellow cheese

Arepa Pelua

$11.99

Shredded beef with Shredded yellow cheese

Arepa Reina Pepia

$7.99

Chicken salad with avocado

Arepa with sweet plantains and white cheese

$8.99

Arepa filled with sweet plantains and shredded white cheese

Arepa domino

$8.99

Arepa filled with Shredded white cheese and black beans

Kids

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Beef patty and american cheese in a Brioche Bun. Served with french fries

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Chicken tenders with french fries

Wok-smoked lomo kids

$8.00

Wok-smoked lomo steak without vegetables with your choice of side

Wok-smoked chicken kids

$8.00

Wok-smoked chicken without vegetables with your choice of side

Kids Steak Noodles

$8.00

Creamy noodles in a white sauce with lomo steak

Kids Chicken Noodles

$8.00

Creamy noodles in a white sauce with chicken

Wok-smoked shrimp kids

Kids Shrimp Noodlew

Beverages

Chicha

$7.45

16 oz. made out of rice and milk, served with condensed milk and cinnamon

Bottled water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Malt

$2.00

Sodas

$1.50

Green Bocas passion tea

$5.00

Oolong Bocas paradise tea

$5.00

Black Assam tea

$5.00

Blackberry juice

$4.50

Strawberry juice

$4.50

Mango juice

$4.50

Passion fruit juice

$4.50

Soursop juice

$4.50

Tamarind juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Strawberry lemonade

$5.50

Pinneaple Juice

$4.50

Mix Juice

$5.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Vaso con agua

Apple juice

$2.00

Chocolate caliente

$6.00

Desserts

Traditional Churros

$9.00

5 churros with 3 toppings (condensed milk, nutella and dulce de leche)

Traditional quesillo

$8.00

Venezuelan Quesillo

Traditional Tres Leches

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, condensed milk and waffle cone

Traditional Brownie

$9.00

Topped with nutella, served with vanilla ice cream on the side

Nutella Crepe

$8.00Out of stock

Crepe filled with nutella, served with vanilla ice cream on the side

Dulce de Leche crepe

$8.00Out of stock

Crepe filled with Dulce de leche, served with vanilla ice cream on the side

Oreo Churros Milkshake

$14.00

Our oreo milkshake topped with a chocolate churro ice cream sandwich and more oreo cookies on top

Dulce de leche Churros Milkshake

$14.00

Dulce de Leche Milkshake topped with a churro ice cream sandwich and oreo vanilla cookies

Brownie Milkshake

$14.00

Nutella Milkshake topped with a delicious brownie, ice cream and more nutella

Nutella Churros Milkshake

$14.00

Nutella Milkshake topped with a churro ice cream sandwich and more nutella

Toddy Al Estilo Bocas Grill

$9.00

Ice cream cup

$3.50

Pirucream

$6.50

Lover milkshake

$16.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Salad

$3.00

Wok-Smoked vegetables

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Sweet plantains

$3.00

Fried green platains

$3.00

Congri

$3.00

Boiled yuca

$3.00

Fried yuca

$3.00

Truffle fries

$3.50

Avocado

$3.00

Maduros con Queso

$3.50

Guasacaca

$1.50

Pico de gallo

$1.50

Chorizo

$3.00

Extra Protein

Grilled Chicken 8 oz.

$5.99

Catch of the day 6 oz.

$8.99

Picanha on the grill 8 oz.

$8.50

Arepa Sola

Arepa Sola

$1.00

Lunch Menu

Punta Trasera a lo Pobre

$14.99

8 oz. Picanha, white rice, sweet plantains, french fries and fried egg.

Lomo Saltado y su Novia

$15.99

Green creamy linguini with lomo saltado

Fritanga Bowl

$10.99

Crispy sweet plantains, arroz congri, tenderloin. Fried cheese. Green sauce

Chuleta Ahumada al Estilo Bocas Grill

$14.99

Smoked Pork Loin (2 units), sweet and sour sauce and huancaina rice

Chicken Milanese

$13.99

Crispy chicken breast grated cheese and special sauce and 2 sides of your choice

Special Chuleta Chaufa

$7.99

Fried rice with vegetables, scrambled eggs and chuleta.

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$12.99

8 oz. of spicy fried chicken tenders with sweet and sour sauce, and wok rice.

Pabellon Bowl

$9.99

Shredded beef, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains with shredded white cheese, and fried egg

Seafood Chaufa

$12.99

Fried rice with calamari and white fish

Pechuga LUNCH

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast and 2 sides of your choice

Chaufa pollo LUNCH

$7.99

Soup Lunch

Salad Lunch

Soda Lunch

Lomo promo

$12.99

Red Wines

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Palena

$36.00

Bottle Merlot Palena

$36.00

Bottle Malbec Lujuria

$36.00

Bottle Pinot Noir Souvenir

$36.00

Glass of Cabernet

$9.00

Glass of Merlot

$9.00

Glass of Malbec

$9.00

Glass of Pinot Noir

$10.00

White Wines

Bottle of Chardonnay Palena

$36.00Out of stock

Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc Palena

$36.00

Bottle of Pinot Grigio Anno Domini

$36.00

Glass of Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

Glass of Sauvignon

$9.00

Glass of Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Rose Wines

Bottle of Rose

$38.00

Glass of Rose

$9.00

Sparkling Wines

Bottle of Prosseco

$38.00

Bottle of Moscato

$38.00

Bottle of Passion Fruit

$42.00

Glass of Prosseco

$9.00

Glass of Moscato

$9.00

Glass of Passion Fruit

$10.00

Sangrias

Red Wine Sangria

$12.00

White Wine Sangria

$12.00

Rose Wine Sangria

$12.00

Sparkling Wine Sangria

$12.00

Passion Fruit Sangria

$12.00

Sangrias 2x1

$12.00

Wine-Based Cocktails

Mojito

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Beers

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Polar

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Coffees

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Ristreto

$2.00

Lungo

$2.00

Doppio espresso

$2.50

Colada

$2.50

Americano/Guayoyo

$2.50

Doble Colada

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Espresso Especial

$3.00

Cappuccino Especial

$6.00

Cortadito

$3.50

Americano/Guayoyo Pequeno

$2.00

Con Leche Grande

$4.50

Macchiato

$2.50

Mimosas

Mimosa Promo

Mimosa

$7.00

Breakfast (Copy)

The magic of breakfast begins with one of our traditional Arepas al Grill, and you can take it to a whole new level in 4 simple steps: Choose your protein, eggs, favorites sides and add the cheese of your preference. Enjoy.

Make Your Breakfast

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a feast of flavors that will take you on a gastronomic journey to South America. Through teamwork and lots of effort, we deliver an honest and emotional message to the world: "IN AREPA WE TRUST"

Location

12042 N Kendall Dr,, Miami, FL 33186

Directions

