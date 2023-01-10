Bocas Grill Kendall rebuilding Bocas Grill Kendall
12042 N Kendall Dr,
Miami, FL 33186
Appetizers
Parrilita Bite
6 oz. of picanha, 4 oz of chicken breast, chorizo, french fries, lettuce, cilantro aioli, and pink sauce.
Original Sampler
8 mini arepas, 5 cheese fingers, guayanes cheese, sour cream, cilantro aioli
Tequeños
5 cheese fingers served with cilantro aioli.
Trio de Empanadas
2 shredded beef and 1 white cheese with cilantro aioli
Sampler Realoaded
8 mini arepas, trio de empanadas (2 shredded beef and 1 cheese), 5 cheese fingers, guayanes cheese, sour cream, cilantro aioli
Special Fried Green Plantains
Special fried green platains with shredded white cheese and pink sauce
Crispy Arepitas
8 arepitas served with cilantro aioli
Fried Green Plantains with shrimp and Guasacaca
Wok-Smoked Shrimp on a bed of Fried Green Plantains, pink sauce, and guasacaca
Venezuelan Empanadas
Delicious Empanadas of your choice
Salads
Bocas Grill Salad
Homemade dressing, spinach, blue cheese, caramelized nuts, and green apple slices
Criolla Salad
Homemade dressing, romaine lettuce, tomatos, red onions, cucumbers, hearts of palm and avocado
Caesar Salad
Homemade dressing, romaine lettuce, croutons, bacon and parmesan cheese
Soups
Latin American Way Rice
Rice from the ocean
Rice in a seafood cream with shrimp, deep fried calamari rings and white fish with sarsa criolla.
Jalea Rice
Wok Rice with sweet plantains, red bell peppers, green onions, deep fried calamari, shrimp and white fish with sarsa criolla
Fried Rice with veggies and eggs
Latin-Style rice with veggies, sauteed with soy, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and finish with a thin layer of scrambled eggs and red peppers
Special fried rice with lomo
Fried rice with vegetables, scrambled eggs, and lomo steak
Special fried rice with chicken
Fried rice with vegetables, scrambled eggs, and chicken
Special fried rice with shrimp
Fried rice with vegetables, scrambled eggs, and shrimp
Fried Green Plantains
Simon Bolivar tostones
Picanha, with shredded white cheese and homemade green sauce and sarsa criolla
Fried Green Plantains with Vegetables
Covered with shredded white cheese and pink sauce
Fried Green Plantains with Lomo
Covered with shredded white cheese , pink sauce, and lomo steak
Fried Green Plantains with Chicken
Covered with shredded white cheese, pink sauce and chicken
Fried Green Plantains with Shrimp
Covered with shredded white cheese, pink sauce and shrimp
Wok-Style Noodles
Noodles From The Ocean
Creamy noodles in a Seafood cream, with calamari rings, shrimp and deep fried white fish with sarsa criolla
Sauteed-Tossed Noodles with lomo
Creamy noodles in a white sauce with lomo steak
Sauteed-Tossed Noodles with chicken
Creamy noodles in a white sauce with chicken
Sauteed-Tossed Noodles with shrimp
Creamy noodles in a white sauce with shrimp
Traditional Wok Noodles with lomo
Noodles in soy and oyster sauce with veggies and lomo
Traditional Wok Noodles with chicken
Noodles in soy and oyster sauce with veggies and chicken
Traditional Wok Noodles with Shrimp
Noodles in soy and oyster sauce with veggies and shrimp
Traditional Wok Noodles with Vegetables
Traditional Dishes
Wok-Smoked Lomo Steak
Peruvian Wok Smoked Lomo Steak, served with white rice and french fries
Wok-Smoked Chicken
Peruvian Wok Smoked Chicken, served with white rice and french fries
Wok-Smoked Shrimp
Peruvian Wok Smoked Shrimp, served with white rice and french fries
Pescado Frito
Whole deep-Fried white fish with 2 sides included
Pabellon Criollo Venezolano
Venezuelan Traditional dish, white rice with a fried egg on top, black beens, shredded beef and sweet plantains with shredded white cheese
From the Grill
Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill
12 oz. of picanha on the grill, 8 oz. of chicken, 1 sausage, Fried green platains, boiled yuca, guasacaca, avocado, fried arepitas, white guayanes cheese, sour cream, and cilantro aioli sauce
Parrilla Mar y Tierra
12 oz. of picanha on the grill, 8 oz. of chicken, 4 oz. shrimp, 4 oz. calamari with a bed of french fries, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and white fried cheese cubes
Grilled Skirt Steak
12 oz. of skirt steak served with 2 sides of your choice
Picanha
12 oz. of top sirloin served with 2 sides of your choice
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast served with 2 sides of your choice
Catch of the Day
White fish filet with 2 sides of your choice
Burgers
Bocas Burger
6 oz. of beef, 4 oz. of smoked pork shop, brioche bread, bacon, american cheese, and breaded fried white cheese, special sauce, egg, tomato, spinach, and onion. Served with french fries
Levin Truffle Burger
6 oz. of beef, breaded fried cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, truffle sauce, bacon in a homemade black bun. Served with french fries
Classic Burger
6 oz. of beef, in a brioche bun with american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion. served with french fries
Arepas
Arepa Wok-Smoked lomo steak
Arepa stuffed with lomo steak
Arepa Wok-Smoked chicken
Arepa stuffed with chicken
Arepa Wok-Smoked shrimp
Arepa stuffed with shrimp
Arepa Pabellon Criollo
Shredded beef, sweet platains, black beans, and shredded white cheese
Arepa Simon Bolivar
Beef, with pico de gallo (tomatoes, red onions and cilantro) and shredded white cheese
Arepa Llanera
Beef, chopped avocado with pico de gallo (tomatoes, red onion and cilantro) and soft white cheese
Arepa Chicken Llanera
Chicken, chopped avocado with pico de gallo (tomatoes, red onion and cilantro) and soft white cheese
Arepas Huevos Perico
Scrambled eggs with onions and tomatoes
Arepa Girasol
Arepa filled with shredded yellow cheese and a fried egg
Arepa with Shredded white cheese
Arepa filled with shredded white cheese
Arepa with Shredded yellow cheese
Arepa filled with shredded yellow cheese and a fried egg
Arepa white guayanes cheese
Arepa filled with white guayanes cheese
Arepa with soft white cheese
Arepa filled with soft white cheese
Arepa with grilled white cheese
Arepa filled with grilled white cheese
Arepa with shredded chicken
Arepa filled with shredded chicken
Arepa with shredded beef
Arepa filled with shredded beef
Arepa Catira
Shredded chicken with shredded yellow cheese
Arepa Pelua
Shredded beef with Shredded yellow cheese
Arepa Reina Pepia
Chicken salad with avocado
Arepa with sweet plantains and white cheese
Arepa filled with sweet plantains and shredded white cheese
Arepa domino
Arepa filled with Shredded white cheese and black beans
Kids
Cheeseburger
Beef patty and american cheese in a Brioche Bun. Served with french fries
Chicken Fingers
Chicken tenders with french fries
Wok-smoked lomo kids
Wok-smoked lomo steak without vegetables with your choice of side
Wok-smoked chicken kids
Wok-smoked chicken without vegetables with your choice of side
Kids Steak Noodles
Creamy noodles in a white sauce with lomo steak
Kids Chicken Noodles
Creamy noodles in a white sauce with chicken
Wok-smoked shrimp kids
Kids Shrimp Noodlew
Beverages
Chicha
16 oz. made out of rice and milk, served with condensed milk and cinnamon
Bottled water
Sparkling Water
Malt
Sodas
Green Bocas passion tea
Oolong Bocas paradise tea
Black Assam tea
Blackberry juice
Strawberry juice
Mango juice
Passion fruit juice
Soursop juice
Tamarind juice
Lemonade
Strawberry lemonade
Pinneaple Juice
Mix Juice
Orange Juice
Vaso con agua
Apple juice
Chocolate caliente
Desserts
Traditional Churros
5 churros with 3 toppings (condensed milk, nutella and dulce de leche)
Traditional quesillo
Venezuelan Quesillo
Traditional Tres Leches
Served with vanilla ice cream, condensed milk and waffle cone
Traditional Brownie
Topped with nutella, served with vanilla ice cream on the side
Nutella Crepe
Crepe filled with nutella, served with vanilla ice cream on the side
Dulce de Leche crepe
Crepe filled with Dulce de leche, served with vanilla ice cream on the side
Oreo Churros Milkshake
Our oreo milkshake topped with a chocolate churro ice cream sandwich and more oreo cookies on top
Dulce de leche Churros Milkshake
Dulce de Leche Milkshake topped with a churro ice cream sandwich and oreo vanilla cookies
Brownie Milkshake
Nutella Milkshake topped with a delicious brownie, ice cream and more nutella
Nutella Churros Milkshake
Nutella Milkshake topped with a churro ice cream sandwich and more nutella
Toddy Al Estilo Bocas Grill
Ice cream cup
Pirucream
Lover milkshake
Sides
Arepa Sola
Lunch Menu
Punta Trasera a lo Pobre
8 oz. Picanha, white rice, sweet plantains, french fries and fried egg.
Lomo Saltado y su Novia
Green creamy linguini with lomo saltado
Fritanga Bowl
Crispy sweet plantains, arroz congri, tenderloin. Fried cheese. Green sauce
Chuleta Ahumada al Estilo Bocas Grill
Smoked Pork Loin (2 units), sweet and sour sauce and huancaina rice
Chicken Milanese
Crispy chicken breast grated cheese and special sauce and 2 sides of your choice
Special Chuleta Chaufa
Fried rice with vegetables, scrambled eggs and chuleta.
Spicy Chicken Bowl
8 oz. of spicy fried chicken tenders with sweet and sour sauce, and wok rice.
Pabellon Bowl
Shredded beef, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains with shredded white cheese, and fried egg
Seafood Chaufa
Fried rice with calamari and white fish
Pechuga LUNCH
Grilled chicken breast and 2 sides of your choice
Chaufa pollo LUNCH
Soup Lunch
Salad Lunch
Soda Lunch
Lomo promo
Red Wines
White Wines
Rose Wines
Sparkling Wines
Sangrias
Wine-Based Cocktails
Coffees
Mimosas
Breakfast (Copy)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a feast of flavors that will take you on a gastronomic journey to South America. Through teamwork and lots of effort, we deliver an honest and emotional message to the world: "IN AREPA WE TRUST"
12042 N Kendall Dr,, Miami, FL 33186