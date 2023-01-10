  • Home
Bocas Grill - Kendall 12042 SW 88TH ST

No reviews yet

12042 SW 88TH ST

Miami, FL 33186

Order Again

Popular Items

Tequeños
Arepa with Shredded yellow cheese
Trio de Empanadas

Appetizers

Parrilita Bite

$21.00

6 oz Picanha, 4 oz chicken breast, chorizo, french fries, lettuce, cilantro aioli, and pink sauce.

Original Sampler

$19.00

8 Mini arepas, 5 tequenos, guayanes cheese, cilantro aioli and nata.

Tequeños

$7.50

5 cheese fingers with cilantro aioli.

Trio de Empanadas

$11.00

choose your favorite flavor: shredded beef or cheese.

Sampler Realoaded

$26.00

5 Fried mini arepitas, 2 shredded beef empanadaz, 5 tequenos, 3 mandocas with llanero cheese, nata and cilantro aioli.

Special Fried Green Plantains

$9.00

Special fried green plantains with shredded white cheese and pink sauce.

Crispy Arepitas

$9.00

8 arepitas with nata.

Fried Green Plantains with shrimp and Guasacaca

$14.00

Wok-smoked shrimp on a bed of fried green plantains, pink sauce, and guasacaca.

Jaleita

$22.00

Deep Fried Shrimps, Calamari Rings, White Fish, Fried Yuca, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro aioli and Spicy Mayo Sauce.

Arepitas Sampler

$10.00

3 Mini Arepitas crowned with our favorite toppings: shredded beef with yellow cheese, Pernil with cilantro aioli and Reina Pepiada

Tostones Sampler

$10.00

3 mini tostones crowned with our favorite toppings: pabellon, llanero cheese with pink sauce, pernil with pico de gallo and cilantro aioli.

Mandocas

$8.50

3 traditional mandocas with nata and llanero cheese.

Chicharron Bites

$12.50

crunchy chicharron with cilantro aioli.

Hallaquitas de maiz dulce

$8.50

2 traditional sweet corn hallaquitas with llanero cheese and nata.

Special sweet hallaquita

$11.00

1 traditional sweet corn hallaquita with llanero cheese and nata, and a side of crunchy chicharron.

Chicharron and beef hallaquita

$12.50

hallaquita (tamal) filled with beef, with llanero cheese, nata and a side of crunchy chicharron.

Salads

Bocas Grill Salad

$12.00

Homemade dressing, spinach, blue cheese, caramelized walnuts, and green apple.

Criolla Salad

$12.00

Homemade dressing, lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, heart of palms, and avocado.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Homemade caesar dressing with bacon, lettuce mix and croutons.

Soups

Soup of the Day

$3.50

Only served from monday to friday.

Pisca Andina

$7.00

Broth prepared with cilantro, shallots, potatoes, poached egg, white cheese and milk. Arepa included. Only served on weekends and holidays.

Fosforera

$26.00

Venezuelan traditional soup, served with calamaris, shrimp, mussels and fish. with arepa , lime and hot sauce.

Hervido Criollo

$13.50

Venezuelan traditional soup with arepa, lime and spicy sauce.

Pisca andina PEQUEÑA

$5.00

Cachapas

Cachapa with cheese

$13.00

Cachapa Plain

$8.00

Cachapa Llanera

$22.00

Cachapa con Carne mechada

$19.00

Pork Belly Cachapa

$22.00

Cachapa con Pernil

$20.00

Smoked Lomo Cachapa

$21.00

Latin American Way Rice

Rice from the ocean

$24.00

Jalea Rice

$26.00

Fried Rice with veggies and eggs

$15.00

Special fried rice with lomo

$22.00

Special fried rice with chicken

$18.00

Special fried rice with shrimp

$20.00

Surf and Turf Rice

$29.00

Fried Green Plantains

Simon Bolivar tostones

$19.00

Fried Green Plantains with Vegetables

$15.00

Fried Green Plantains with Lomo

$23.00

Fried Green Plantains with Chicken

$19.00

Fried Green Plantains with Shrimp

$21.00

Wok-Style Noodles

Noodles from the ocean

$24.00

Sauteed-Tossed Noodles with lomo

$25.00

Sauteed-Tossed Noodles with chicken

$21.00

Sauteed-Tossed Noodles with shrimp

$23.00

Traditional Wok Noodles with lomo

$23.00

Traditional Wok Noodles with chicken

$19.00

Traditional Wok Noodles with Shrimp

$21.00

Traditional Wok Noodles with Vegetables

$16.00

Pesto Noddles with Wok-Smoked Lomo

$25.00

Pesto Noddles with Wok-Smoked Chicken

$21.00

Pesto Noddles with Wok-Smoked Shrimp

$23.00

Traditional Dishes

Wok-Smoked Lomo Steak

$24.00

Wok-Smoked Chicken

$20.00

Wok-Smoked Shrimp

$22.00

Pescado Frito

$30.00

Pabellon Criollo Venezolano

$16.00

Asado Negro

$26.00Out of stock

From the Grill

Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill

$56.00

12 oz picanha on the grill, 8 oz grilled chicken breast, 1 chorizo, special guasacaca, 8 fried arepitas, guayanes cheese, nata, chimichurri, cilantro aioli.

Parrilla Llanera

$45.00

6 oz picanha on the grill, 8 oz grilled chicken breast, 1 chorizo, 5 fried arepitas, cachapa with llanero cheese, special guasacaca, chimichurri, nata, homemade hot sauce and 1 side of your choice.

Grilled Skirt Steak

$29.99

Picanha

$29.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.00

Catch of the Day

$20.00

Parrilla Surf and Turf

$59.00

6 oz picanha on the grill, 8 oz grilled chicken breast, 1 chorizo, salmon, calamari, asparagus, special guasacaca, chimichurri and 2 sides of your choice.

Parrilla Surf and Turf DELUXE

$89.00

12 oz picanha on the grill, 8 oz grilled chicken breast, 1 chorizo, whole deep-fried branzino, calamari and shrimps, 5 fried mini arepitas, guayanes cheese, special guasacaca, chimichurri, nata and cilantro aioli. 1 side of your choice.

Salmon on the grill

$22.00

Burgers

Bocas Burger

$22.00

Levin Truffle Burger

$19.00

Classic Burger

$16.00

Picanha Burger

$19.00

Double Cheese Burger

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Venezuelan Burger

$17.00

Arepas

Arepa Wok-Smoked lomo steak

$20.00

Arepa Wok-Smoked chicken

$15.00

Arepa Wok-Smoked shrimp

$18.00

Arepa Pabellon Criollo

$13.00

Arepa Simon Bolivar

$17.00

Arepa Llanera

$19.00

Arepa Chicken Llanera

$17.00

Arepas Huevos Perico

$9.00

Arepa Girasol

$10.00

Arepa with Shredded white cheese

$9.00

Arepa with Shredded yellow cheese

$11.00

Arepa white guayanes cheese

$11.00

Arepa with soft white cheese

$10.00

Arepa with grilled white cheese

$10.00

Arepa with shredded chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Arepa with shredded beef

$12.00

Arepa Catira

$12.50Out of stock

Arepa Pelua

$14.00

Arepa Reina Pepia

$11.00Out of stock

Arepa with sweet plantains and white cheese

$10.00

Arepa domino

$11.00

Arepa Pork Belly

$16.00

Arepa chuleta ahumada

$14.00

Arepa Pernil

$14.00

Arepa Llanero cheese

$9.00

Kids

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Wok-smoked lomo kids

$8.00

Wok-smoked chicken kids

$8.00

Kids Steak Noodles

$8.00

Kids Chicken Noodles

$8.00

Beverages

Chicha

$8.00

Bottled water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Malt

$4.00

Sodas

$3.00

Green Bocas passion tea

$6.00

Oolong Bocas paradise tea

$6.00

Black Assam tea

$6.00

Blackberry juice

$5.50

Strawberry juice

$5.50

Mango juice

$5.50

Passion fruit juice

$5.50

Soursop juice

$5.50

Tamarind juice

$5.50

Lemonade

$6.50

Strawberry lemonade

$6.50

Pinneaple Juice

$5.50

Mix Juice

$6.50

Orange Juice

$6.00

Vaso con agua

Apple juice

$2.00

Chocolate caliente

$6.00

Coconut Lemonade

$6.50

Mint Lemonade

$6.50

Desserts

Traditional Churros

$9.00

Traditional quesillo

$6.00

Traditional Tres Leches

$10.00

Traditional Brownie

$9.00

Oreo Churros Milkshake

$15.00

Dulce de leche Churros Milkshake

$15.00

Brownie Milkshake

$15.00Out of stock

Nutella Churros Milkshake

$15.00

Toddy Al Estilo Bocas Grill

$12.00

Ice cream cup

$3.00

Pirucream

$7.50

Golfeado

$9.00

Halloween Milkshake

$16.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Salad

$3.50

Wok-Smoked vegetables

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Sweet plantains

$3.50

Fried green platains

$3.50

Congri

$3.50

Boiled yuca

$3.50

Fried yuca

$3.50

Truffle fries

$6.50

Avocado

$3.50

Maduros con Queso

$3.50

Pico de gallo

$1.50

Chorizo

$3.00

Coleslaw

$6.50

Asparagus

$6.50

Creamy Noddles

$6.50

Spinach Creamy Noddles

$6.50

Special Guasacaca

$6.50

Extra Protein

Grilled Chicken 8 oz.

$7.00

Catch of the day 6 oz.

$9.50

Picanha on the grill 8 oz.

$12.00

Arepa Sola

Arepa Sola

$1.00

Fathers day special.

Grilled skirt steak tostones

$32.00

Breakfast

Make your Breakfast

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
