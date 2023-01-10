Bocas Grill - Kendall 12042 SW 88TH ST

Parrilla Surf and Turf DELUXE

$89.00

12 oz picanha on the grill, 8 oz grilled chicken breast, 1 chorizo, whole deep-fried branzino, calamari and shrimps, 5 fried mini arepitas, guayanes cheese, special guasacaca, chimichurri, nata and cilantro aioli. 1 side of your choice.