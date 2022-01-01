Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Bocas Grill & Bar Orlando

review star

No reviews yet

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd

#22

Orlando, FL 32819

Arepa Simón Bolívar
Trio de Empanadas
Jalea Rice

Appetizers

El Original Sampler

El Original Sampler

$19.00
Crispy Arepitas

Crispy Arepitas

$9.00

8 Arepitas accompanied with Cilantro Aioli

Tequeños

$7.50
Fried Green Plantains W/ Shrimp & Guasacaca

Fried Green Plantains W/ Shrimp & Guasacaca

$14.00

Wok Smoked Shrimp on a bed of Fried Green Plantains Pink sauce, and guasacaca

Special Fried Green Plantains

$9.00
Sampler Reloaded

Sampler Reloaded

$26.00

8 mini Arepas, maíz pildao 2 molida and 1 de cheese, 5 Cheese Fingers, Guayanes chesee, Sour Cream, Cilantro Aioli

Trio de Empanadas

$11.00

Parrillita Bite

$21.00

Tostones Sampler

$11.00

Arepita Sampler

$10.00

Jaleita

$22.00

Mandocas

$8.50

Hallaquitas de Maiz Dulce

$8.50

Special Sweet Hallaquita

$11.00

Chicharron&Beef Hallaquita

$12.50

Chicharron Bite

$12.50

Arepas

Arepa Llanera

$19.00
Arepa Simón Bolívar

Arepa Simón Bolívar

$17.00
Arepa Wok Smoked Chicken

Arepa Wok Smoked Chicken

$15.00
Arepa Wok Smoked Lomo Steak

Arepa Wok Smoked Lomo Steak

$20.00
Arepa Wok Smoked Shrimp

Arepa Wok Smoked Shrimp

$18.00

Arepa Catira

$12.50
Arepa Domino

Arepa Domino

$11.00
Arepa Grilled White Cheese

Arepa Grilled White Cheese

$10.00

Arepa Huevos Perico

$9.00
Arepa Pabellon Criollo

Arepa Pabellon Criollo

$13.00

Arepa Pelua

$14.00
Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$13.00

Arepa Shredded Chicken

$10.00
Arepa Shredded White Cheese

Arepa Shredded White Cheese

$9.00
Arepa Soft White Cheese

Arepa Soft White Cheese

$10.00
Arepa Sweet Plantains And White Cheese

Arepa Sweet Plantains And White Cheese

$10.00
Arepa White Guayanes Cheese

Arepa White Guayanes Cheese

$11.00

Arepa Yellow Cheese

$11.00

Arepa Shredded Beef

$12.00

Pork Chunks Arepa

$16.00

Pork Belly Arepa

$16.00

Pernil Arepa

$14.00

Arepa Llanero Cheese

$9.00

Rice on wok

Rice Wok Smoked Shrimp

Rice Wok Smoked Shrimp

$20.00
Rice Wok Smoked Lomo

Rice Wok Smoked Lomo

$22.00
Rice Wok Smoked Chicken

Rice Wok Smoked Chicken

$18.00
Rice From The Ocean

Rice From The Ocean

$24.00
Fried Rice With Veggies And Egg

Fried Rice With Veggies And Egg

$15.00
Jalea Rice

Jalea Rice

$26.00

Surf and Turf Rice

$29.00

Meat

Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill

$56.00

Parrilla Surf and Turf

$59.00

Parrilla Llanera

$45.00

Parrilla S&T Deluxe

$89.00
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.00
Picanha

Picanha

$29.00
Catch Of The Day On The Grill

Catch Of The Day On The Grill

$20.00

Tomahawk On the Grill

$90.00
Grilled Skirt Steak

Grilled Skirt Steak

$36.00

Salmon On Grill

$22.00

Main Dishes

Wok Smoked Lomo

Wok Smoked Lomo

$24.00
Wok Smoked Chicken

Wok Smoked Chicken

$20.00
Wok Smoked Shrimp

Wok Smoked Shrimp

$22.00
Pabellon Criollo Venezolano

Pabellon Criollo Venezolano

$16.00
Levin Truffle Burger

Levin Truffle Burger

$19.00
Bocas Burger

Bocas Burger

$22.00
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

Picanha Burger

$22.00

Double Cheeserburger

$16.00

Venezuelan Burger

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cachapas

Cachapa Plain

$8.00

Cachapa With Cheese

$13.00

Cachapa Llanera

$22.00

Cachapa con Carne Mechada

$19.00

Cachapa Pork Belly

$22.00

Cachapa with Lomo

$21.00

Cachapa Pernil

$20.00

Noodles

Wok Noodles

Creamy Noodles

Pesto Noodles

Noodles From The Ocean

Noodles From The Ocean

$24.00

Green Plantains

Fried Green Plantains With Vegetables

Fried Green Plantains With Vegetables

$15.00
Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Chicken

Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Chicken

$19.00
Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Lomo Steak

Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Lomo Steak

$23.00
Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Shrimp

Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Shrimp

$21.00

Grilled Skirt Steak Tostones

$32.00

Soups

Pisca Andina

Pisca Andina

$6.50

Hervido Criollo

$13.50

Fosforera

$26.00

Salads

Bocas Grill Salad

Bocas Grill Salad

$12.00
Criolla Salad

Criolla Salad

$12.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Sides Protein

Camaron Y Calamar

$12.00

Wok Smoked Shrimp Side

$7.50Out of stock

Wok Smoked Lomo Steak Side

$8.50

Wok Smoked Chicken Side

$6.50

Chorizo

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Side

$7.00

Extra Picanha 6 oz

$12.00

Shredded Beef Side

$6.50

Egg Side

$2.00

Shredded Chicken Side

$6.50

Reina Side

$6.50

Skirt Steak

$24.00

Salmon on Grill

$11.00

Side

Shredded Yellow Cheese Side

$4.00

Fried Green Plantains Side

$3.00

Salad Side

$5.99

Black Beans Side

$3.00

Sweet Plantains

$3.00

French Fries Side

$3.00

Pico De Gallo Side

$1.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Soft White Cheese Side

$4.00

Green Plantain Side

$3.00

White Guayanese Cheese Side

$4.00

Shredded White Cheese Side

$4.00

Wok Smoked Vegetables Side

$3.00

Boiled Yuka

$3.00

Fried Yuka

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$6.50

White Rice

$3.00

Arroz Congri

$3.00

Avocado Side

$3.00

Guasacaca Side

$1.50

Nata Side

$1.50

Bacon

$3.00

Chorizo Side

$3.00

Mayo Trufa

$2.00

Fried Cheese

$4.00

Homemade Hot Sauce

$1.50

COLESLAW

$3.50

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger Kids

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids noodles (lomo)

$8.00

Kids noodles (chicken)

$8.00

Lomo kids

$8.00

Chicken kids

$8.00

Signature Sides

Truffle Fries

$6.50

Asparagus

$6.50

Creamy Noodles

$6.50

Spinach Creamy Noodles

$6.50

Guasacaca

$6.50

Navidad

Plato Navideño

$23.00

Pan de Jamón

$27.00

Hallaca 1 unid

$10.50

Hallaca 6 pack

$60.00

Ensalada de Gallina

$25.00

Roasted Pork (3Lb)

$43.00

Pork Leg

$69.99

Combo Navideño

$140.00

Side Pan de Jamón

$4.50

Coffees

Americano/Guayoyo

$2.50

Special Cappuccino

$6.50

Colada

$2.50

Doble Colada

$3.50

Doble Espresso

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Special Espresso

$3.00

Cortadito/Marroncito/Conlechito

$2.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Doppio Ristreto

$4.00

Doppio Espresso

$4.00

Lungo

$2.50

Ristreto

$2.50

Coffee Breakfast

Double shot

$3.50

Single shot

$2.50

Drinks&Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Frescolita

$3.00

Strawberry Juice

$6.50

Soursop Juice

$5.50

Mango Juice

$5.50

Blackberry Juice

$5.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.50

Pina Colada Virgen

$6.50

Tamarind Juice

$5.50

Milk

$1.00

Lemonade

$6.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Malta

$4.00

Tea

$2.00

Glass Of Watwer

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Coconut Lemonade

$6.50

Mint Lemonade

$6.50

Orange juice

$5.50

Pineapple juice

$5.50

Blend Juice

$6.50

Teas

Green Bocas Passion Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Oolong Bocas Paradise Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Black Assam Tea

$6.00

Postres

Quesillo

$6.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Nutella Brownie

$9.00

Golfeado

$9.00

Dulce De Leche Churro Milkshake

$15.00

Oreo Churro Milkshake

$15.00

Brownie Milkshake

$15.00

Traditional Churros

$9.00

Pirucream

$12.00

Halloween Milkshake

$16.00

Postres

Chicha 160z

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a sight of flavors that will take you through a journey to South America and its gastronomic experience.

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, #22, Orlando, FL 32819

