Bocas House Doral
1,036 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
10200 NW 25th Street #101, Doral, FL 33172
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
You Sushi Mex Experience - 3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104
No Reviews
3655 NW 107TH AVE STE 104 DORAL, FL 33178
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Doral
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant