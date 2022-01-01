Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bocas House Doral

1,036 Reviews

$$

10200 NW 25th Street #101

Doral, FL 33172

Order Again

Popular Items

SKIRT & FETTUCCINE
SALMON & SEAFOOD RISOTTO
HERVIDO DE RES

CEVICHE

BOCAS HOUSE CEVICHE

BOCAS HOUSE CEVICHE

$20.00

Fish marinated in fresh Yellow Pepper Tiger’s Milk, Crunchy Squid, Tostones, and Creole sauce

CEVICHE MEDITERRANEAN

CEVICHE MEDITERRANEAN

$19.00

Fish marinated in fresh Tiger’s Milk mixed with Red Onions, Cilantro, fresh Corn, toasted Corn Nuts in a smoky chipotle sauce, and fresh jalapeno on the grill

CORVINA CEVICHE

CORVINA CEVICHE

$17.00

Fish marinated in fresh Tiger’s Milk mixed with Red Onions, Cilantro, fresh Corn, toasted Corn Nuts, and a touch of your favorite sauce (Classic Virgin Cream/Yellow Pepper Cream/Rocoto Cream)

MIX CEVICHE

$19.00

Fish, Shrimp, Calamari, and Black Mussels

SALMON CEVICHE

SALMON CEVICHE

$21.00

Homemade Salmon Gravlax, Passion Fruit Sauce, Scallions, and Mango

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$18.00

Shrimp marinated in fresh Tiger’s Milk mixed with Red Onions, Cilantro, Fresh Corn, toasted Corn Nuts, and a touch of your favorite sauce (Classic Virgin Cream /Yellow Pepper Cream/Rocoto Cream)

SIGNATURE CEVICHE SAMPLER

SIGNATURE CEVICHE SAMPLER

$54.00

The house favorite; Corvina Ceviche, Bocas House Ceviche, Salmon Ceviche, and Vuelve a la Vida

VUELVE A LA VIDA

VUELVE A LA VIDA

$16.00

Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels, Vuelve a la Vida Sauce, served with Tostones

MEXICAN CEVICHE

$18.00

Fish marinated in fresh Tiger’s Milk mixed with Red Onions, Cilantro, fresh Corn, toasted Corn Nuts in a smoky chipotle sauce

CHOROS A LA CHALACA

$15.00

LOBSTER CEVICHE

$36.00Out of stock

TUNA TARTARE

$19.00Out of stock

SOUPS

CHICKEN CHUPE CARAQUEÑO

CHICKEN CHUPE CARAQUEÑO

$13.00

Chicken, Cheese, and Corn Chowder with a Poached Egg and Potatoes . It is a traditional Venezuelan dish.

HERVIDO DE RES

HERVIDO DE RES

$16.00

Slow-cooked Soup containing Beef Rib, and tubers like Yucca, Yams, Ocumo (Taro), Squash, Celery and also Corn. Garnished with a Venezuelan Bouquet containing Onions, Coriander, and Bay Leaves. Accompanied by a Grilled Baked Arepa, Lemon, Guasacaca, Picante Llanero, Avocado, and Grilled Cheese as sides

SHRIMP CHUPE

SHRIMP CHUPE

$14.00

Shrimp Cream with Rice, White Cheese, and a Poached Egg

SWEET CORN CREAM

SWEET CORN CREAM

$12.00

Sweet Corn Cream with Cheese Tempura and Cornbread Croutons

HOT APPETIZERS

TEQUEÑOS WHITE CHEESE

TEQUEÑOS WHITE CHEESE

$8.50

Fried White Cheese Sticks wrapped in dough, You can choose the dip: Papelón and Hot Pepper reduction or Tartar sauce

YUCA HUANCAINA

YUCA HUANCAINA

$9.00

Yucca served with Cream, Cheese, and Peruvian Yellow Pepper

BOCAS HOUSE SAMPLER

$46.00
FRIED CALAMARI RINGS

FRIED CALAMARI RINGS
$16.00

$16.00
GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$26.00

Tender pieces of Spanish Octopus marinated in Peruvian Ají Panca sauce, with a side of Golden Potatoes and Creole sauce, served in a hot plate

MAC AND CHEESE CLASSIC

MAC AND CHEESE CLASSIC
$9.50

$9.50

SHRIMP MAC AND CHEESE

$16.00

CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE

$14.00
MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"

MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"

$15.00

Our award-winning Mac & Cheese, featuring 12-hour slow-cooked short Ribs with Smoky Bacon, Manchego, and Mozzarella Cheese

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$34.00
CACHAPA CAKE

CACHAPA CAKE

$10.00

Venezuelan-style Fresh Sweet Corn Cake, made with fresh ground Corn served with Nata and White Cheese

ANTICUCHO

$14.00

CONCHAS A LA PARMESANA

$19.00

GRILLED TRUFFLE CORN

$9.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$12.00Out of stock

MAIN DISHES

SIZZLING FAJITAS

$32.00

VACA FRITA

$21.00
VENEZUELAN PABELLON

VENEZUELAN PABELLON

$16.00

Shredded Beef, Black Beans, ripe Plantains, and White Rice. Served on a hot iron skillet

LOMO & PESTO FETTUCCINE

LOMO & PESTO FETTUCCINE
$26.00

$26.00
FILLET MIGNON WITH TRUFFLE FETTUCCINE

FILLET MIGNON WITH TRUFFLE FETTUCCINE
$32.00

$32.00
GNOCCHI AND PICANHA HUANCAINA STYLE

GNOCCHI AND PICANHA HUANCAINA STYLE
$28.00

$28.00

SURF AND TURF LINGUINI

$52.00Out of stock

MILANESE FEST

ORIGINAL-STYLE MILANESE

MIAMI-STYLE MILANESE

MIAMI-STYLE MILANESE

FOODIE-STYLE MILANESE

FOODIE-STYLE MILANESE

ITALIAN-STYLE MILANESE

ITALIAN-STYLE MILANESE

CHEDDAR-STYLE MILANESE

CHEDDAR-STYLE MILANESE

BARBECUE-STYLE MILANESE

FISH AND SEAFOOD

SALMON GRILLED

SALMON GRILLED

$26.00

8 oz. of Salmon Grilled with its skin, served with Asparagus and Handmade Chimichurri.

FISH A LO MACHO

FISH A LO MACHO

$27.00

Fried White Fish in a creamy Seafood sauce served with Golden Yucca Fries and White Rice

SEAFOOD GRILL

SEAFOOD GRILL

$42.00

Calamari, Shrimp, King Prawns, Tostones, and Coleslaw

GRILLED SNAPPER

GRILLED SNAPPER
$23.00

$23.00

SNAPPER OTAOLA

$52.00

GRILLED CHICKEN AND MEATS

CHICKEN ON THE GRILL

CHICKEN ON THE GRILL
$18.00

$18.00
12 OZ PICANHA WAGYU WITH TRUFFLE BUTTER

12 OZ PICANHA WAGYU WITH TRUFFLE BUTTER
$52.00

$52.00
24OZ PORTERHOUSE STEAK

24OZ PORTERHOUSE STEAK
$58.00

$58.00

16OZ POTERHOUSE STEAK

$42.00
12OZ SKIRT ON THE GRILL

12OZ SKIRT ON THE GRILL
$36.00

$36.00

8OZ SKIRT ON THE GRILL

$26.00
24OZ RIB EYE STEAK

24OZ RIB EYE STEAK
$62.00

$62.00

16OZ RIB EYE STEAK

$46.00

16 OZ RIB-EYE A LO MACHO

$65.00Out of stock

TO SHARE

JALEA

JALEA

$42.00
PARRILLA MIXTA 3 PEOPLE

PARRILLA MIXTA 3 PEOPLE
$94.00

$94.00
PARRILLA RIB EYE 3 PEOPLE

PARRILLA RIB EYE 3 PEOPLE
$106.00

$106.00

PARRILLA SURF AND TURF

$98.00
TOMAHAWK

TOMAHAWK

$120.00
PARRILLA MIXTA 2 PEOPLE

PARRILLA MIXTA 2 PEOPLE
$72.00

$72.00

CREAMY RICES AND PASTAS

SKIRT & FETTUCCINE

SKIRT & FETTUCCINE
$29.00

$29.00

CHICKEN & FETTUCCINE

$19.00
CRISPY SHRIMP FETTUCCINE

CRISPY SHRIMP FETTUCCINE
$21.00

$21.00
SALMON & SEAFOOD RISOTTO

SALMON & SEAFOOD RISOTTO
$32.00

$32.00
CRISPY CHICKEN RISOTTO

CRISPY CHICKEN RISOTTO
$19.00

$19.00
FRIED SNAPPER RISOTTO

FRIED SNAPPER RISOTTO
$25.00

$25.00

LOMO SALTADO RISOTTO

$28.00

OCTOPUS RISOTTO

$25.00

LOBSTER RISOTTO

$33.00Out of stock
PORK CARNITAS FETTUCCINE

PORK CARNITAS FETTUCCINE

$16.00Out of stock

ON THE WOK

LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$25.00
SHRIMP SALTADO

SHRIMP SALTADO
$23.00

$23.00
CHICKEN SALTADO

CHICKEN SALTADO
$21.00

$21.00
RICE AND SHELLFISH

RICE AND SHELLFISH
$28.00

$28.00
RICE WOK BOCAS

RICE WOK BOCAS
$25.00

$25.00

PINEAPPLE RICE

$27.00

PINEAPPLE CHICKEN RICE

$25.00

PINEAPPLE LOMO RICE

$28.00
RICE WOK FUSION

RICE WOK FUSION
$29.00

$29.00
RICE WOK TRIPLETA

RICE WOK TRIPLETA
$27.00

$27.00
RICE WOK WITH SHRIMP

RICE WOK WITH SHRIMP
$23.00

$23.00
RICE WOK WITH VEGGIES

RICE WOK WITH VEGGIES
$15.00

$15.00
TALLARIN AL WOK DE CAMARON SALTADO

TALLARIN AL WOK DE CAMARON SALTADO
$23.00

$23.00
TALLARIN AL WOK DE LOMO SALTADO

TALLARIN AL WOK DE LOMO SALTADO
$25.00

$25.00

TALLARIN AL WOK DE POLLO SALTADO

$21.00
TALLARIN WITH VEGETABLES

TALLARIN WITH VEGETABLES
$15.00

$15.00
NOODLE A LO MACHO

NOODLE A LO MACHO
$26.00

$26.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

COBB SALAD

$13.00

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

SIDES

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

AREPITAS SIDE

$3.00

AVOCADO SIDES

$3.00

BLACK BEANS SIDES

$3.50

CHOCLO SIDE

$0.99

CHORIZO SIDE

$3.50

COLESLOW SIDE

$3.50

CORN SIDE

$0.99

EGG SIDE

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$3.50

GOLDEN YUCA FRIES

$3.50

GUASACACA SIDE

$0.99

MASHED POTATOES

$3.50

MORCILLA SIDE

$3.50

NATA SIDE

$0.99

PICANTE DE LA CASA

MADUROS SIDE

$3.50

SALSA CRIOLLA SIDE

$0.99

TORTILLAS SIDE

$1.50

TOSTONES

$3.50

TRUFFLED MAYO SIDE

$1.99

VEGETABLE SIDE

$3.50

WHITE CHEESE SIDE

$0.99

WHITE RICE SIDE

$3.50

SIDES SIGNATURE

HUANCAINA NOODLES SIDE

$6.50

TRUFFLED FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$6.50

LOADED FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$6.50

RICE WITH VEGGIES SIDE

$6.50

PESTO FETTUCCINE SIDE

$6.50

CREAMY CORN FETTUCCINE SIDE

$6.50

HUANCAINA GNOCCHI SIDE

$6.50

PARMESAN RISOTTO SIDE

$6.50

CREAMY CILANTRO RISOTTO SIDE

$6.50

ASPARAGUS SIDE

$6.00

TRUFFLE FETTUCCINE SIDE

$6.50

NAVIDAD

PAN DE JAMON

$27.00

PLATO NAVIDENO

$23.00

HALLACA

$10.50

HALLACA (6 PACK)

$60.00

ENSALADA DE GALLINA (6 PEOPLE)

$25.00

CHOPPED PORK LEG (3 POUNDS)

$42.00

COMBO NAVIDENO

$140.00

SIDE PAN DE JAMON

$4.50

SIDE PERNIL

$7.50

SIDE ENSALADA DE GALLINA

$4.50

COFFEE

AMERICANO

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

CON LECHE LARGE

$4.50

CON LECHE SMALL

$3.50

CORTADITO

$3.50

DOPPIO ESPRESSO

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$3.00

GUAYOYO

$4.50

MACCIATO

$3.50

MARRON LARGE

$4.50

COLADA

$3.00

NATURAL JUICES

KIDS JUICE

$3.00

BLACKBERRY JUICE

$5.50

GUANABANA JUICE

$5.50

LEMONADE

$6.50

MANGO JUICE

$5.50

MIX NATURAL JUICE

$6.50

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$5.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.50

TAMARINDO JUICE

$5.50

MILK GLASS

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

STRABERRY JUICE

$5.50

SODAS

DIET COKE

$4.00

REGULAR COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

ZERO COKE

$4.00

RED BULL

$5.00

TEA

BERRYS BOCAS OOLONG

$7.00

BERRYS BOCAS TIZANA

$7.00

GREEN APPLE BOCAS TEA

$7.00

WATER

SARATOGA/ LARGE/ MINERAL

$6.00

SARATOGA/ SMALL/ MINERAL

$4.00

SARATOGA/ LARGE/ SPARKLING

$6.00

SARATOGA/ SMALL/ SPARKLING

$4.00

CUP OF WATER

CATERING ANIBAL SANCHEZ

DESSERTS

BROWNIE BH

$9.00

CAKE SERVICE

$16.00

ICE CREAM CUP

$3.00

COOKIES AND CREAM BLONDIE

$9.00

3 LECHES CAKE

$11.00

DULCE DE LECHE MARQUESA

$12.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$9.00

Quesillo

$6.50

JERINGA DE NUTELLA

$3.50

CHEESECAKE

$10.00Out of stock

MILKSHAKES

3 LECHE MILKSHAKE

3 LECHE MILKSHAKE
$18.00

$18.00
COOKIES AND CREAM MILKSHAKE

COOKIES AND CREAM MILKSHAKE
$20.00

$20.00
NUTELLA MILKSHAKE

NUTELLA MILKSHAKE
$18.00

$18.00
GUAVA MILKSHAKE

GUAVA MILKSHAKE
$15.00

$15.00
DULCE DE LECHE MILKSHAKE

DULCE DE LECHE MILKSHAKE
$18.00

$18.00
COLADITA MILKSHAKE

COLADITA MILKSHAKE
$16.00

$16.00

OTAOLA MILKSHAKE

$18.00

LIFESTYLE MIAMI

$18.00

GRADUATION MILKSHAKE

Out of stock

5 DE MAYO

$20.00Out of stock

FRANELAS

FRANELAS COVID

$12.99

SERVICIO

$300.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10200 NW 25th Street #101, Doral, FL 33172

Directions

Gallery
Bocas House image
Bocas House image
Bocas House image
Bocas House image

