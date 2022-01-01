Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bocata 28 South State FC111

28 South State FC111

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Bocatas

BBQ Chicken

$8.00

BLT

$8.50

Caprese

$7.00

Cuban Pork

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Italian Market

$8.00

Meatball

$8.00

Roasted Pork

$8.00

Roasted Tomato

$8.00

Turkey Havarti

$8.00

Bocata Combos

1/2 BBQ Chicken - Combo

$7.50

1/2 BLT Combo - Combo

$7.50

1/2 Caprese - Combo

$7.50

1/2 Cuban Pork - Combo

$7.50

1/2 Grilled Chicken - Combo

$7.50

1/2 Italian Market - Combo

$7.50

1/2 Meatball - Combo

$7.50

1/2 Roasted Pork - Combo

$7.50

1/2 Roasted Tomato - Combo

$7.50

1/2 Turkey Havarti - Combo

$7.50

Salads

Caprese Salad

$7.50

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Pear Salad

$7.50

Roasted Beet Salad

$7.50

Sides

Bread

$2.00

1/2 Bread

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

Israeli Couscous

$3.00+

Cookie

$1.50

Extra Bowl/Plate

$0.50

Soup

Tuscan Bean

$3.00+

San Marzano Tomato

$3.00+

Kids

PB & N

$5.00

PB & J

$5.00

N & J

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Beverage Choice

Soda

$1.30+

Fresh Lemonade

$2.00

San Pellegrino - Flavored

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water Cup

$0.50
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
The food we serve at Bocata is handmade from the highest-quality ingredients. We make our own brines and rubs, roast and slice or pull our own cooked meats, and make our own sauces and condiments right here. Why go to the trouble of making your own fennel rub or roasting your own turkey? It’s pretty simple…we think it tastes better! If you love our food then check out our sister restaurant, Settebello Pizzeria!

28 South State FC111, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

