Bocata 28 South State FC111

Restaurant info

The food we serve at Bocata is handmade from the highest-quality ingredients. We make our own brines and rubs, roast and slice or pull our own cooked meats, and make our own sauces and condiments right here. Why go to the trouble of making your own fennel rub or roasting your own turkey? It’s pretty simple…we think it tastes better! If you love our food then check out our sister restaurant, Settebello Pizzeria!