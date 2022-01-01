Bocata 28 South State FC111
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The food we serve at Bocata is handmade from the highest-quality ingredients. We make our own brines and rubs, roast and slice or pull our own cooked meats, and make our own sauces and condiments right here. Why go to the trouble of making your own fennel rub or roasting your own turkey? It’s pretty simple…we think it tastes better! If you love our food then check out our sister restaurant, Settebello Pizzeria!
Location
28 South State FC111, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
No Reviews
200 South 414 East Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City