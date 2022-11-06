Main picView gallery

Bocca di Bocco Chelsea 169 9th Avenue

169 9th Avenue

New York, NY 10011

Antipasti

Arancini

Arancini

$17.00

Saffron Rice Balls, Peas, Mozzarella

Bruschetta

$17.00

Mushrooms, Taleggio Cheese

Calamari Fritti

$21.00

Fritto Misto

$26.00

Calamari, Shrimp, Zucchini

Polpette al Pomodoro

$17.00

Tortino di Granchio

$18.00

Warm Mushroom Salad

Polipo Grigliato

$25.00

Gamberoni

$18.00

Zucchini Fritti

$17.00

Involtini de Melanzanne e Ricotta

$14.00

Mussels, White Wine, Peperoncino

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$24.00

Arugula And Grana Padano

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Fresh Potato Chips

Salumi E Formaggi

$28.00

Prosciutto Di Parma 18 Months, Assorted Cheeses, Cured Meats

Complementary L

Complementary S

Arancini (Copy)

Arancini (Copy)

$14.00

Saffron Rice Balls, Peas, Mozzarella

Insalate

Organic Field Greens

$16.00

Pine Nuts, Goat Cheese, Aged Balsamic

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Mediterranean

$19.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Olives, Red Onion, Peppers, Feta

Barbabietola

$14.00

Red Beers, Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Sherry Vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

$19.00

Avocado, Tomatoes

Insalata di Cavolo Nero

$19.00

Pera

$19.00

Pizza

Margherita

$22.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Diavola

$24.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Basil, Chili Oil

Black Truffle Pesto

$27.00

Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Speck

Parma

$27.00

Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Parmigiano

Salsiccia

$24.00

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Sausage

Locale

$27.00

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Hot & Sweet Italian Sausage, Chili Oil

Pasta

Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

$25.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti Caico E Pepe

$25.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$26.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.00

pancetta, egg, pecorino cheese

Lasagna

$24.00

Rigatoni Pollo Pazzo

$26.00

Rigatoni pasta, chicken, sundries tomatoes, pink sauce

Bolognse

$28.00

Linguine Alle Vongole

$30.00

Gnocchi sorrentina

$28.00

Tomato, Bufala Mozzarella E Basil

Rigatoni Siciliana

$26.00

Eggplant, Tomato, Basil, Ricotta Salata

Fusilli

$26.00

Sweet & Hot Sausage, Pink Sauce

Linguine alla Pesto

$26.00

Linguine, Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts

Garganelli

$30.00

Braised Veal Ossobuco Sauce

Taglierini Neri Con Granchio

$30.00

Spicy Crabmeat, Arugula

Orechiette a LA Barese

$30.00

Secondi

Pollo Al Parmigiano

$30.00

Pollo Al Rosamarino

$26.00

Organic Bell & Evans Grilled

Branzino Cileno

$36.00

Roasted Salmone

$39.00

French beans, caramelized onions and balsamic reduction

Branzino Grigliato

$36.00

Pan-Seared, Lemon, Evoo, Parsley Sauce Grilled Vegetables

Beef Short Ribs

$39.00

Slow Cooked, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Lamb Chops

$36.00

Barolo Reduction, Broccoli Rabe, Polenta

Steak Frites

$39.00

Grilled Skirt, French Fries, Salsa Verde

NY Strip Steak

$37.00

Filetto di Manzo al Barolo

$39.00

Milanese, Arugula, Avocado, Burrata

Stinco Dagnello

$39.00

Melanzane Parmigiania

$28.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Prosciutto

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

169 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Main pic

