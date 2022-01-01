Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOCCA

1,590 Reviews

$$

100 Alden Road

Fairhaven, MA 02719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Zuppa Toscana
Fettuccine Alfredo

APPETIZERS

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

arborio rice, parmigiana, mozzarella, house red sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

point judith calamari rings lightly fried, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, spicy remoulade sauce

Octopus

Octopus

$16.00

Sliced grilled octopus, banana peppers, arugula, roasted tomatoes, herb dressing, lemon

Shrimp Mozambique

Shrimp Mozambique

$15.00

sautéed shrimp, zesty sazón sauce, garlic, onions (garlic bread is available to add on)

Twin Crab Cakes

Twin Crab Cakes

$16.00

lump crab cakes, fire-roasted corn relish, spicy remoulade sauce

Wagyu Meatballs

Wagyu Meatballs

$15.00

two quarter pound house-made wagyu meatballs, house red sauce, fresh narragansett ricotta cheese (garlic bread available to add on)

SOUP | SALAD

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$4.00+

ground, beef, vegetables, beans, penne pasta, tomato broth

Zuppa Toscana

Zuppa Toscana

$4.00+

italian sausage, kale, potatoes, creamy broth

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$13.00

spinach & arugula, red delicious apples, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, sweet & spicy walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, italian cold cuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, mozzarella, house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, shaved parmigiana, house-made croutons, caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, great hill bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, bacon, fire-roasted corn salsa, grape tomatoes, parmesan peppercorn dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots, black olives, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, house vinaigrette dressing

Panzanella Salad

Panzanella Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, toasted bread, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots, black olives, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, house vinaigrette dressing

PIZZA

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Create your own pizza

Carne Pizza

Carne Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, pepperoni, linguica, italian sausage, bell peppers, caramelized onions

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

house recipe pizza sauce and premium cheese blend

Fig Jam Pizza

Fig Jam Pizza

$15.00

garlic oil, prosciutto di parma, caramelized onions, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, fig jam, arugula

Linguica Pizza

Linguica Pizza

$12.50

local linguica, house recipe pizza sauce and premium cheese blend

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

sliced pepperoni, house recipe pizza sauce and premium cheese blend

Portuguese Steak Pizza

Portuguese Steak Pizza

$15.00

portuguese steak sauce, shaved steak, prosciutto di parma, hot red peppers, fried egg

Tuscan Sausage Pizza

Tuscan Sausage Pizza

$14.00

garlic oil, sweet Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, parmigiana, crushed red pepper, bell peppers

Verdura Pizza

Verdura Pizza

$13.00

garlic oil, pizza cheese blend, bell peppers, spanish onion, mushrooms, grape tomatoes

PASTA

Bolognese

Bolognese

$17.00

rigatoni, four meat red sauce, touch of cream, shaved parmigiano cheese

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$17.00

butternut squash filled pasta, sautéed fresh vegetables, maple brown sugar cream sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

crispy breaded eggplant, red sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, angel hair pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

fettuccine, rich parmigiano cream sauce

Fettuccine Florentine

Fettuccine Florentine

$17.00

fettuccine, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, rich parmigiana cream sauce

Fresh Pasta Alla Vodka

Fresh Pasta Alla Vodka

$19.00

fresh pasta of the day, basil, vodka marinara sauce, plum tomatoes, crushed red pepper, fresh narragansett ricotta

Lasagna Quattro Formaggio

Lasagna Quattro Formaggio

$18.00

fresh pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef, red sauce, ricotta, fontina, parmigiano, mozzarella

Osso Bucco Ravioli

Osso Bucco Ravioli

$24.00

mozzarella, braised pork & tomato filled pasta, arugula, narragansett ricotta, mushroom marsala cream sauce

Tips Gorgonzola

Tips Gorgonzola

$25.00

grilled beef tenderloin tips, house made alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, great hill bleu cheese, fettuccine, balsamic drizzle

Tortelloni Con Pollo

Tortelloni Con Pollo

$22.00

tortelloni filled with five cheeses, grilled chicken, house made alfredo sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic drizzle

Wagyu Meatball & Rigatoni

Wagyu Meatball & Rigatoni

$19.00

two quarter pound house-made wagyu beef meatballs, rigatoni, house red sauce, grated parmigiana

BEEF

Tenderloin Tips

Tenderloin Tips

$26.00

marinated hand cut tips, seasonal vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes

CHICKEN | VEAL

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

sautéed boneless chickenl, garlic, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce, fettuccine

Chicken Mozambique

Chicken Mozambique

$18.00

sautéed boneless chicken, zesty sazon sauce, garlic, onions, fettuccine

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

crispy breaded chicken, house red sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, linguine

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

sautéed boneless chicken, lemon, capers, white wine butter sauce, fettuccine,

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$20.00

crispy breaded chicken, prosciutto di parma, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, sage, white wine veloute, grilled asparagus, parmigiana fingerlings

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$23.00

sautéed boneless veal, garlic, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce, fettuccine

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

crispy breaded veal cutlet, house red sauce, parmigiana cheese, mozzarella, linguine

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$23.00

sautéed boneless veal, lemon caper sauce, fettuccine

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.00

crispy breaded veal, prosciutto di parma, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, sage, white wine veloute, grilled asparagus, parmigiana fingerlings

SEAFOOD

Apple Glazed Salmon

Apple Glazed Salmon

$22.00

baked salmon, sliced apples, brown sugar glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus

Chourico Baked Scrod

Chourico Baked Scrod

$22.00

haddock, chouriço & cornbread stuffing, lemon butter, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$27.00

fresh hand-cut swordfish, dressed arugula apple salad, spicy pepper aioli, garlic mashed potatoes

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$29.00

grilled marinated octopus, shrimp and scallops, fire-roasted corn relish, arugula, honey orange vinaigrette, parmigiana fingerlings

Scallop Risotto

Scallop Risotto

$27.00

seared george's bank sea scallops, tomatoes, spinach, creamy basil pesto risotto, fried onion petals

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

sautéed shrimp, spicy hot pepper relish, garlic, tomatoes, basil, lemon white wine sauce, grated parmigiana, linguine

GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS

Shrimp Mozambique

Shrimp Mozambique

$15.00

sautéed shrimp, zesty sazón sauce, garlic, onions (garlic bread is available to add on)

Octopus

Octopus

$16.00

Sliced grilled octopus, banana peppers, arugula, roasted tomatoes, herb dressing, lemon

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$4.00+

ground, beef, vegetables, beans, penne pasta, tomato broth

Zuppa Toscana

Zuppa Toscana

$4.00+

italian sausage, kale, potatoes, creamy broth

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, shaved parmigiana, house-made croutons, caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots, black olives, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, house vinaigrette dressing

Panzanella Salad

Panzanella Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, toasted bread, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, great hill bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, bacon, fire-roasted corn salsa, grape tomatoes, parmesan peppercorn dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, italian cold cuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, mozzarella, house vinaigrette

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$13.00

spinach & arugula, red delicious apples, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, sweet & spicy walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Bolognese GF

Bolognese GF

$19.00

rigatoni, four meat red sauce, touch of cream, shaved parmigiano cheese

Pasta Alla Vodka GF

Pasta Alla Vodka GF

$21.00

fresh pasta of the day, basil, vodka marinara sauce, plum tomatoes, crushed red pepper, fresh narragansett ricotta

Apple Glazed Salmon

Apple Glazed Salmon

$22.00

baked salmon, sliced apples, brown sugar glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus

Scallop Risotto

Scallop Risotto

$27.00

seared george's bank sea scallops, tomatoes, spinach, creamy basil pesto risotto, fried onion petals

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$29.00

grilled marinated octopus, shrimp and scallops, fire-roasted corn relish, arugula, honey orange vinaigrette, parmigiana fingerlings

Chicken Parmigiana GF

Chicken Parmigiana GF

$21.00

breaded chicken, red sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, angel hair pasta

Chicken Piccata GF

Chicken Piccata GF

$21.00

sautéed boneless chicken, lemon, capers, white wine butter sauce, fettuccine,

Tips Gorgonzola GF

Tips Gorgonzola GF

$23.95

grilled beef tenderloin tips, house made alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, great hill bleu cheese, fettuccine, balsamic drizzle

Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$27.00

fresh hand-cut swordfish, dressed arugula apple salad, spicy pepper aioli, garlic mashed potatoes

Tenderloin Tips

Tenderloin Tips

$26.00

marinated hand cut tips, seasonal vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes

Shrimp Scampi GF

Shrimp Scampi GF

$24.00

sautéed shrimp, spicy hot pepper relish, garlic, tomatoes, basil, lemon white wine sauce, grated parmigiana, linguine

DESSERTS

Blueberry Lemon Sugar Cookie

Blueberry Lemon Sugar Cookie

$7.95

vanilla gelato, blackberry compote, fresh lemon zest

Cannoli

$8.00

Fresh cannoli shells, filled with citrus zested mascarpone, dipped in chocolate chips, dusted with powdered sugar

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Panna Cotta

$8.00

velvety chocolate, fresh whipped cream, shaved chocolate

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

espresso soaked ladyfingers, whipped mascarpone, cocoa dust whipped mascarpone, cocoa dust

KIDS

Kids Meatball & Rigatoni

$11.00

Kobe meatball, your choice of pasta & sauce

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

served with Angel Hair pasta

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

house recipe pizza sauce and premium cheese blend

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

sliced pepperoni house recipe pizza sauce and premium cheese blend

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

served with fries

Kids Steak Tips

$12.00

served with fries

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

cheese filled pasta with choice of sauce

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to BOCCA! ONLINE ORDERING is available for during normal business hours. During peak times, it may be necessary to limit incoming orders. Thank you in advance for your patience and for choosing BOCCA!

Website

Location

100 Alden Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719

Directions

