- Boccaccio's Restaurant - 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd
Boccaccio's Restaurant 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd
32123 Lindero Canyon Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361
Starters
Beef Carpaccio
thinkly sliced filet mignon, wild arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, capers, & mustard aioli
Calamari Fritti
fresh lemon and marinara suace with chili flakes
Cambridge House Smoked Salmon
capers, red onions, and mustard aioli
Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled Jumbo Shrimp with traditional sauce
Crab Cake
lump blue crab & sweet chilli aioli
Escargot
Imported French snails with fresh garlic & herbs
Seared Tuna
with crisp onions & wasabi vinaigrette
Toasted Cheese Ravioli
served with a tomato basil sauce
Soups & Salads
French Onion Soup
Lobster Bisque
Soup du Jour
soup changes daily
Arugula & Asian Pear Salad
candied pecans, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Blue Wedge
iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing, applewood smoked bacon, & tomatoes
Burrata Caprese
soft cream mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, capers, basil, extra virgin olive oil & aged balsamic
Caesar Salad
hearts of romaine, cruotons & Parmiginao Reggiano
Organic Baby Greens
with goat cheese crostini & balsamic vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad
local greens, candied pecans & goat cheese, white balsamic & olive oil
Pastas
Angel Hair Pomodoro
fresh Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil & marinera sauce
Beef Stroganoff
traditional suace with filet mignon, mushrooms, egg noodles & sour cream garnish
Blackened Shrimp Pesto
ziti pasta topped with blackened shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes & pesto sauce
Cheese Ravioli Malfada
ravioli with a blend of marinera sauce & cream
Linguini & Clams Red
Linguini & Clams White
white wine & garlic or spicy marinera sauce
Linguini Pasta Suprimo
sauteed chicken, shrimp, Italian sausage, julienned vegetables, chili flakes, olive oil & roasted garlic
Risotto allo Zafferano (v)
saffron, paella style risotto, bell peppers, charred corn, cauliflower, peas, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked paprika
Scallop Fettuccini Provencal
pan seared scallops, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil & lemon juice
Scampi Boccaccio's
shrimp & linguini with garlic, capers, and white wine sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Boccaccio's style beef & veal jumbo meatballs
Spinach & Mushroom Ravioli (v)
roasted butternut squash puree, heirloom cherry tomatoes, wild arugula
Spinach and Ricotta Cheese Ravioli
creamy alfredo sauce
Spring Vegetables Primavera (GF)
broccoli, heirloom cherry tomatoes, asparagus & extra virgin olive oil
Striped Lobster Ravioli
Maine lobster with shrimp & sherry cream sauce
Tagliatelle Bolognese
slow braised ground veal & beef with tagliatelle noodles
Ziti Alfredo Chicken
chicken, mushrooms, broccoli & alfredo sauce
Pasta Special
Entrees
Baby Salmon Picatta
Coho salmon with lemon, butter, white wine & capers
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken breast topped with mozzerella cheese & tomato sauce with linguini marinera
Chicken Toscana
lightly battered chicken breast, asparagus, Swiss cheese, white wine, lemon, with roasted vegetables
Cioppino
jumbo shrimp, little neck clams, jumbo scallops, and Chilean sea bass in a tomato garlic broth over linguni
Eggplant Florentine
roasted eggplant, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, spinach & marinera sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
breaded eggplant, onions, tomatoes, mozzerella cheese & marinera sauce
Filet Mignon
8oz Filet with roasted garlic sauce
Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail
Grilled Ribeye
14oz USDA Prime ribeye beef, black peppercorn sauce
Grilled Salmon
seasonal vegetables, potatoes, tomato caper beurre blanc
Herb Crusted Grass Fed Rack of Lamb
New Zealand lamb with creamy garlic sauce
Lobster Tail
Pan Seared Double Pork Chops
Port wine, dried cherry & apple glaze with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
Ribeye & Lobster Tail
Sea Bass
Pan seared sea bass with asparagus, roasted tomato & citrus butter sauce
Seafood Risotto
shrimp, jumbo scallops, Chilean sea bass, white wine & butter
Sesame Crusted Big Eye Ahi Tuna
shiitake mushrooms, baby bok choy & a sweet soy glaze
Veal Marsala
topped with mushrooms, onions & sweet marsala wine sauce
Veal Oscar
sauteed veal scaloppini, lump blue crab, asparagus & bearnaise sauce
Veal Parmigiana
breaded veal, mozzerella cheese & linguini bolognese
Sides
Kids Menu
Americano
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Cappuccino
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Dbl Espresso
Decaf Cappuccino
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Dbl Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Latte
Diet Coke
Espresso
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Latte
Lemonade
Lemonade
Macchiato
Milk
Orange Juice
Panna
Peligrino
Pineapple Juice
Refill
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Wine By GLS
Corkage Fee
August Kesseler GL
Austin Hope GL
Barone PG GL
Brancaia GL
Courtage Brut
Faust GL
Felino Malbec GL
Hartford Char GL
House Cab GL
House Champagne GL
House Chardonnay GL
House Merlot GL
House Pinot Noir GL
Lamole Chianti GL
Markham Merlot GL
Moet Brut Rose
Morgan PN GL
Post & Beams Char GL
Relic PN GL
Rombauer SB GL
Sancerre GL
Villa Maria SB GL
Villa Sandi
Whispering Angel GL
White Zin GL
Faust Cab Gl
Austin Hope Gl
Champagne/Sparkling
Chardonnay
Aubert Chard
Cakebread Chard
Far Niente Chard
Gran Moraine Chard
Hartford Chard BTL
House Chard BTL
Hudson Chard
Kistler Chard
La Crema Chard
Louis Jadot PM
Mer Soleil Chard
Philippe Colin
Post & Beam Chard BTL
Rombauer Chard
Sonoma-Cutrer Chard
Stags Leap Chard
White Varietals
Cabernet
Austin Hope BTL
Cardinale
Caymus Cab
Caymus Special Select
Dominus
Duckhorn Cab
Faust BTL
Frank Family
House Cabernet BTL
Hundred Acre
Joseph Phelps Cab
Joseph Phelps Insignia
Justin Cabernet
Justin Isosceles
Opus One
Pahlmeyer
Quintessa
Scarecrow
Silver Oak
The Mascot
Verite La Joie
Italian Reds
Amarone Allegrini
Amarone Famiglia Pasqua
Antinori Bolgheri
Brancaia BTL
Brunello Carpazo
Brunello il Poggione
Fabio Oberto
Famiglia Pasqua Veneto
Lamole BTL
Lucente
Ornellaia Bolgheri
Peppoli
Sassicaia
Scarpetta
Solaia Antinori
Tignanello Antinori
Tortoniano Barolo
Volpaia
Red Varietals
Aubert PN
Belle Glos PN
Colome Malbec
Conundrum Blend
Domaine Serene PN
Duckhorn Merlot
Emmolo Merlot
En Route PN
Felino BTL
Goldeneye PN
Gran Moraine PN
Kistler PN
La Storia Merlot
Markham BTL
Melbury Blend
Morgan PN BTL
Opolo Zinfandel
Paul Hobbs PN
Relic PN BTL
Sea Smoke Southing PN
Sea Smoke Ten PN
Seghesio Zinfandel
The Prisoner
Wine Special
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktail Special Dirty Chai
Cocktail Special Fig Old Fashioned
Cocktail Special Smokey Pom
Cocktail Special Pear Drop
A-G Spritz
Blue Drop
Boccaccio's Cadillac
French Rose
Golden Hour
House Mojito
House Mojito Pineapple
House Mojito Raspberry
Mezcal Negroni
Pineapple Margarita
Purple Rain
Rye Smash
Spicy Watermelon Margarita
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Well Tequila
Tanteo
Patron Silver
Herradura Gold
Herradura Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942
Creyante Mezcal
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Repo
Clase Azul Mezcal
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Ultra
Whiskey
Scotch
Lagavulin
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Macallan 18
Macallan Rare Cask
Middelton
Well Scotch
Oban
Glenlivet
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 15
Dewers
Balvenie 12
Balvenie 21
Chivas
Glen Scotia
JW Blue Label
JW Black Label
J&B
Highland Park 12
Highland Park 25
Liqueurs/Cordials
Averno
Amaretto
Aperol
B&B
Baileys
Blue Curcacao
Brandy
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Cr De Cassis
Cr De Cocoa DK
Cr De Cocoa LT
Cr De Menth DRK
Cr De Menth WHT
Cr De Menth GR
Di Saronna
Drambuie
Dry Vermouth
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Grappa
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Limoncello
Midori
Ouzo
Peach Schnapps
Pernod
Ramos Porto
Sambuca
Sandeman 40
Sweet Vermouth
Taylor Fladgate 10
Taylor Fladgate 20
Taylor Fladgate 30
Taylor Fladgate 40
Triple Sec
Tuaca
Bourbon/Rye
Basil Haydens
Elijah Craig
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Bulleit
Jack Daniels
JD Single Barrels
Woodford Reserve
Duke
Eagle Rare
Buffalo Trace
Well Bourbon
Tullamore Rye
Whistle Pig Rye
Bulleit Rye
Sazerac Rye
Basil Hayden Rye
Cognac
Mixed Drinks A-L
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Apple Martini
B-52
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Brandy Alexander
Brandy Manhattan
Brandy Sour
Cape Cod
Champagne Cocktail
Coffee Alexander
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Martini
Daiquiri
Espresso Martini
French Martini
FRZ Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee Jameson
Kahlua & Cream
Kamekazi
Keoke Coffee
Kir
Kir Royale
L.I.T.
L.I.T. Top Shelf
Lemon Drop
French 75
Mixed Drinks M-Z
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Coffee
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashioned
Perfect Manhattan
Pina Colada
Pink Lady
Pom Martini
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Singapore Sling
Stinger
Strawberry Daq FRZ
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Virgin Cocktails
Plated Sit-Down
Shrimp Cocktail
Cheese Ravioli
Escargot
Crab Cake
Baby Greens
Caesar Salad
Butternut Squash
Turkey Dinner
Salmon Dinner
Eggplant Florentine
Prime RIb
Chicken Toscana
Vegan Ravioli
Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Bread Pudding
Tiramisu
WYC Turkey
WYC Salmon
WYC Eggplant Florentine
WYC Prime RIb
WYC Chicken Toscana
WYC Vegan Ravioli
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
32123 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361