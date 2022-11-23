Main picView gallery

Boccaccio's Restaurant 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd

review star

No reviews yet

32123 Lindero Canyon Rd

Westlake Village, CA 91361

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Beef Carpaccio

$17.95

thinkly sliced filet mignon, wild arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, capers, & mustard aioli

Calamari Fritti

$16.95

fresh lemon and marinara suace with chili flakes

Cambridge House Smoked Salmon

$17.95

capers, red onions, and mustard aioli

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$23.95

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp with traditional sauce

Crab Cake

$20.95

lump blue crab & sweet chilli aioli

Escargot

$19.95

Imported French snails with fresh garlic & herbs

Seared Tuna

$18.95

with crisp onions & wasabi vinaigrette

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

served with a tomato basil sauce

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Soup du Jour

$9.00

soup changes daily

Arugula & Asian Pear Salad

$13.95

candied pecans, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Blue Wedge

$12.95

iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing, applewood smoked bacon, & tomatoes

Burrata Caprese

$16.95

soft cream mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, capers, basil, extra virgin olive oil & aged balsamic

Caesar Salad

$12.95

hearts of romaine, cruotons & Parmiginao Reggiano

Organic Baby Greens

$12.95

with goat cheese crostini & balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.95

local greens, candied pecans & goat cheese, white balsamic & olive oil

Pastas

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$20.95

fresh Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil & marinera sauce

Beef Stroganoff

$24.95

traditional suace with filet mignon, mushrooms, egg noodles & sour cream garnish

Blackened Shrimp Pesto

$31.95

ziti pasta topped with blackened shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes & pesto sauce

Cheese Ravioli Malfada

$20.95

ravioli with a blend of marinera sauce & cream

Linguini & Clams Red

$25.95

Linguini & Clams White

$25.95

white wine & garlic or spicy marinera sauce

Linguini Pasta Suprimo

$27.95

sauteed chicken, shrimp, Italian sausage, julienned vegetables, chili flakes, olive oil & roasted garlic

Risotto allo Zafferano (v)

$21.95

saffron, paella style risotto, bell peppers, charred corn, cauliflower, peas, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked paprika

Scallop Fettuccini Provencal

$33.95

pan seared scallops, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil & lemon juice

Scampi Boccaccio's

$31.95

shrimp & linguini with garlic, capers, and white wine sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$23.95

Boccaccio's style beef & veal jumbo meatballs

Spinach & Mushroom Ravioli (v)

$22.95

roasted butternut squash puree, heirloom cherry tomatoes, wild arugula

Spinach and Ricotta Cheese Ravioli

$20.95

creamy alfredo sauce

Spring Vegetables Primavera (GF)

$21.95

broccoli, heirloom cherry tomatoes, asparagus & extra virgin olive oil

Striped Lobster Ravioli

$29.95

Maine lobster with shrimp & sherry cream sauce

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$23.95

slow braised ground veal & beef with tagliatelle noodles

Ziti Alfredo Chicken

$22.95

chicken, mushrooms, broccoli & alfredo sauce

Pasta Special

$19.95

Entrees

Baby Salmon Picatta

$29.95

Coho salmon with lemon, butter, white wine & capers

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.95

breaded chicken breast topped with mozzerella cheese & tomato sauce with linguini marinera

Chicken Toscana

$25.95

lightly battered chicken breast, asparagus, Swiss cheese, white wine, lemon, with roasted vegetables

Cioppino

$36.95

jumbo shrimp, little neck clams, jumbo scallops, and Chilean sea bass in a tomato garlic broth over linguni

Eggplant Florentine

$20.95

roasted eggplant, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, spinach & marinera sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.95

breaded eggplant, onions, tomatoes, mozzerella cheese & marinera sauce

Filet Mignon

$43.95

8oz Filet with roasted garlic sauce

Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail

$144.95

Grilled Ribeye

$45.95

14oz USDA Prime ribeye beef, black peppercorn sauce

Grilled Salmon

$29.95

seasonal vegetables, potatoes, tomato caper beurre blanc

Herb Crusted Grass Fed Rack of Lamb

$41.95

New Zealand lamb with creamy garlic sauce

Lobster Tail

$99.95

Pan Seared Double Pork Chops

$30.95

Port wine, dried cherry & apple glaze with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Ribeye & Lobster Tail

$144.95

Sea Bass

$46.95

Pan seared sea bass with asparagus, roasted tomato & citrus butter sauce

Seafood Risotto

$35.95

shrimp, jumbo scallops, Chilean sea bass, white wine & butter

Sesame Crusted Big Eye Ahi Tuna

$30.95

shiitake mushrooms, baby bok choy & a sweet soy glaze

Veal Marsala

$34.95

topped with mushrooms, onions & sweet marsala wine sauce

Veal Oscar

$37.95

sauteed veal scaloppini, lump blue crab, asparagus & bearnaise sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$34.95

breaded veal, mozzerella cheese & linguini bolognese

Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Side Veggies

$4.95

Side Pasta

$9.95

Side Fruit

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kids pasta & butter

$10.00

Kids pasta & marinara

$10.00

Kids pasta & pesto

$10.00

Kids pasta & alfredo

$10.00

Kids hamburger

$10.00

Kids cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids chicken tenders

$10.00

Daily Specials

Salmon Special

$39.95

Branzino

$39.95

New York Strip

$49.95

Porterhouse Steak

$49.95

Dessert

Baked Alaska

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Italian Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Berries & Cream

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Affogato

$8.00

Birthday Alaska

Ice Cream

$4.95

1 scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

N/A

Americano

$5.95

Apple Juice

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Cappuccino

$6.95

Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

Dbl Espresso

$5.95

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Dbl Espresso

$5.95

Decaf Espresso

$4.95

Decaf Latte

$6.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Espresso

$4.95

Ginger Beer

$5.95

Gingerale

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Latte

$6.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Macchiato

$5.95

Milk

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Panna

$7.50

Peligrino

$7.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Refill

Roy Rodgers

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$4.95

Tonic Water

$3.95

Wine By GLS

Corkage Fee

$25.00

August Kesseler GL

$13.00

Austin Hope GL

$17.00

Barone PG GL

$12.00

Brancaia GL

$15.00

Courtage Brut

$14.00

Faust GL

$20.00

Felino Malbec GL

$14.00

Hartford Char GL

$16.00

House Cab GL

$12.00

House Champagne GL

$12.00

House Chardonnay GL

$12.00

House Merlot GL

$12.00

House Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

Lamole Chianti GL

$14.00

Markham Merlot GL

$15.00

Moet Brut Rose

$25.00

Morgan PN GL

$15.00

Post & Beams Char GL

$17.00

Relic PN GL

$18.00

Rombauer SB GL

$16.00

Sancerre GL

$17.00

Villa Maria SB GL

$13.00

Villa Sandi

$12.00

Whispering Angel GL

$14.00

White Zin GL

$12.00

Faust Cab Gl

$20.00

Austin Hope Gl

$18.00

Champagne/Sparkling

Cristal

$450.00

Dom Perignon

$375.00

House Champagne BTL

$36.00

Iron Horse

$56.00

Louis Pommery Rose

$44.00

Louis Roederer Brut

$95.00

Michele Moscato

$28.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$38.00

Moet & Chandon Brut

$96.00

Piper-Sonoma Brut

$45.00

Schramsberg Blanc

$68.00

Veuve Clicquot

$98.00

Chardonnay

Aubert Chard

$185.00

Cakebread Chard

$72.00

Far Niente Chard

$112.00

Gran Moraine Chard

$48.00

Hartford Chard BTL

$56.00

House Chard BTL

$36.00

Hudson Chard

$60.00

Kistler Chard

$100.00

La Crema Chard

$38.00

Louis Jadot PM

$142.00

Mer Soleil Chard

$38.00

Philippe Colin

$175.00

Post & Beam Chard BTL

$60.00

Rombauer Chard

$68.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chard

$42.00

Stags Leap Chard

$45.00

White Varietals

August Kesseler BTL

$44.00

Barone PG BTL

$40.00

Cade SB BTL

$45.00

Cloudy Bay BTL

$59.00

Cot Sancerre BTL

$60.00

Domaine Du Pre

$72.00

House Wine

$38.00

Le Roi Sancerre

$68.00

Rombauer SB BTL

$56.00

Santa Margherita

$44.00

Villa Maria BTL

$44.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$48.00

Cabernet

Austin Hope BTL

$60.00

Cardinale

$390.00

Caymus Cab

$160.00

Caymus Special Select

$340.00

Dominus

$450.00

Duckhorn Cab

$105.00

Faust BTL

$72.00

Frank Family

$70.00

House Cabernet BTL

$36.00

Hundred Acre

$950.00

Joseph Phelps Cab

$135.00

Joseph Phelps Insignia

$385.00

Justin Cabernet

$48.00

Justin Isosceles

$86.00

Opus One

$475.00

Pahlmeyer

$280.00

Quintessa

$320.00

Scarecrow

$995.00

Silver Oak

$135.00

The Mascot

$205.00

Verite La Joie

$500.00

Italian Reds

Amarone Allegrini

$95.00

Amarone Famiglia Pasqua

$90.00

Antinori Bolgheri

$240.00

Brancaia BTL

$52.00

Brunello Carpazo

$79.00

Brunello il Poggione

$110.00

Fabio Oberto

$77.00

Famiglia Pasqua Veneto

$50.00

Lamole BTL

$48.00

Lucente

$45.00

Ornellaia Bolgheri

$375.00

Peppoli

$55.00

Sassicaia

$350.00

Scarpetta

$50.00

Solaia Antinori

$475.00

Tignanello Antinori

$220.00

Tortoniano Barolo

$140.00

Volpaia

$50.00

Red Varietals

Aubert PN

$195.00

Belle Glos PN

$68.00

Colome Malbec

$38.00

Conundrum Blend

$42.00

Domaine Serene PN

$130.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$75.00

Emmolo Merlot

$50.00

En Route PN

$74.00

Felino BTL

$48.00

Goldeneye PN

$72.00

Gran Moraine PN

$72.00

Kistler PN

$112.00

La Storia Merlot

$43.00

Markham BTL

$52.00

Melbury Blend

$775.00

Morgan PN BTL

$52.00

Opolo Zinfandel

$45.00

Paul Hobbs PN

$117.00

Relic PN BTL

$64.00

Sea Smoke Southing PN

$135.00

Sea Smoke Ten PN

$150.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$60.00

The Prisoner

$56.00

Wine Special

Scouts Honor Gl

$17.00

Scouts Honor Bottle

$60.00

Margerum SB Gl

$13.00

Margerum SB Bottle

$44.00

Specialty Cocktails

Cocktail Special Dirty Chai

$18.00

Cocktail Special Fig Old Fashioned

$18.00

Cocktail Special Smokey Pom

$18.00

Cocktail Special Pear Drop

$18.00

A-G Spritz

$16.00

Blue Drop

$16.00

Boccaccio's Cadillac

$18.00

French Rose

$16.00

Golden Hour

$16.00

House Mojito

$16.00

House Mojito Pineapple

$16.00

House Mojito Raspberry

$16.00

Mezcal Negroni

$16.00

Pineapple Margarita

$16.00

Purple Rain

$16.00

Rye Smash

$16.00

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$16.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$13.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Tito's

$13.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

Absolut

$12.50

Absolut Grapefruit

$12.50

Absolut Citron

$12.50

Absolut Pear

$12.50

Absolut Vanilla

$12.50

Absolut Mandarin

$12.50

Jewel of Russia

$20.00

Gin

Aviation

$16.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay

$15.00

Empress Gin

$16.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Nolets

$14.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Meyers

$13.00

Mt Gay

$14.50

Well Rum

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Tanteo

$13.50

Patron Silver

$13.50

Herradura Gold

$13.50

Herradura Silver

$13.50

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Creyante Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata

$16.00

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$40.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$75.00

Clase Azul Ultra

$200.00

Whiskey

Blanton

$18.00

Canadian Club

$13.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jameson Black

$16.00

Seagram 7

$13.00

Seagram VO

$13.50

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Scotch

Lagavulin

$24.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 15

$24.00

Macallan 18

$26.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$48.00

Middelton

$26.00

Well Scotch

$12.00

Oban

$22.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15

$24.00

Dewers

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Balvenie 21

$35.00

Chivas

$13.00

Glen Scotia

$21.00

JW Blue Label

$35.00

JW Black Label

$16.00

J&B

$13.00

Highland Park 12

$16.00

Highland Park 25

$50.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Averno

$12.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$12.50

B&B

$10.00

Baileys

$12.00

Blue Curcacao

$10.00

Brandy

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Cr De Cassis

$12.00

Cr De Cocoa DK

$10.00

Cr De Cocoa LT

$10.00

Cr De Menth DRK

$10.00

Cr De Menth WHT

$10.00

Cr De Menth GR

$10.00

Di Saronna

$14.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.50

Frangelico

$13.00

Galliano

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Grappa

$14.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.50

Limoncello

$13.00

Midori

$10.00

Ouzo

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Ramos Porto

$10.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sandeman 40

$18.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 10

$14.00

Taylor Fladgate 20

$18.00

Taylor Fladgate 30

$24.00

Taylor Fladgate 40

$32.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Bourbon/Rye

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Knob Creek

$14.50

Makers Mark

$14.50

Old Forester

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$12.50

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Bulleit

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

JD Single Barrels

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Duke

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Well Bourbon

$12.00

Tullamore Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Sazerac Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$20.00

Cognac

Courvo VSOP

$16.00

Courvo XO

$25.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$17.00

Remy Martin XO

$26.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Hennessy XO

$26.00

Martell VS

$14.00

Martell "Blue Swift"

$28.00

Louis XIII 1/2 oz

$100.00

Louis XIII 1 oz

$200.00

Louis XIII 2 oz

$400.00

Van Winkle 10 year

$65.00

Van Winkle 12 year

$75.00

Mixed Drinks A-L

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

B-52

$13.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Brandy Manhattan

$13.00

Brandy Sour

$13.00

Cape Cod

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Coffee Alexander

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$16.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

FRZ Daiquiri

$14.00

Fuzzy Navel

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Gin Fizz

$13.00

Grasshopper

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee Jameson

$14.00

Kahlua & Cream

$13.00

Kamekazi

$13.00

Keoke Coffee

$13.00

Kir

$13.00

Kir Royale

$13.50

L.I.T.

$15.00

L.I.T. Top Shelf

$20.00

Lemon Drop

$13.50

French 75

$16.00

Mixed Drinks M-Z

Madras

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mexican Coffee

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Nutty Irishman

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Perfect Manhattan

$13.00

Pina Colada

$13.50

Pink Lady

$13.00

Pom Martini

$14.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Seabreeze

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Singapore Sling

$13.00

Stinger

$13.00

Strawberry Daq FRZ

$13.50

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$13.00

Virgin Cocktails

$10.00

Bottled Beer

805

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken 0

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Sculpin IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Screen/Projector

Screen/Projector

$250.00

PWR Rental

PWR Fee

$250.00

Buffet

Adult Buffet

$59.95

Kids Buffet

$29.95

WYC Adult Buffet

$39.95

WYC Kids Buffet

$19.95

Plated Sit-Down

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.95

Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Escargot

$19.95

Crab Cake

$22.95

Baby Greens

Caesar Salad

Butternut Squash

Turkey Dinner

$59.95

Salmon Dinner

$59.95

Eggplant Florentine

$59.95

Prime RIb

$59.95

Chicken Toscana

$59.95

Vegan Ravioli

$59.95

Apple Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Bread Pudding

Tiramisu

WYC Turkey

$39.95

WYC Salmon

$39.95

WYC Eggplant Florentine

$39.95

WYC Prime RIb

$39.95

WYC Chicken Toscana

$39.95

WYC Vegan Ravioli

$39.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

32123 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Sea Casa
orange star4.7 • 6,710
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
orange starNo Reviews
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12 Westlake, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Sea Casa
orange starNo Reviews
1014 S Westlake Blvd Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
101 North Eatery & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
30760 Russell Ranch Rd Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way
orange starNo Reviews
160 Promenade Way Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westlake Village

The Sea Casa
orange star4.7 • 6,710
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westlake Village
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston