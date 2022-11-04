- Home
- /
- Westlake Village
- /
- Boccaccio's Restaurant - 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd
Boccaccio's Restaurant 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd
No reviews yet
32123 Lindero Canyon Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A
Americano
$5.95
Apple Juice
$4.95
Arnold Palmer
$3.95
Cappuccino
$6.95
Coffee
$3.95
Coke
$3.95
Cranberry Juice
$4.95
Dbl Espresso
$5.95
Decaf Cappuccino
$6.95
Decaf Coffee
$3.95
Decaf Dbl Espresso
$5.95
Decaf Espresso
$4.95
Decaf Latte
$6.95
Diet Coke
$3.95
Espresso
$4.95
Ginger Beer
$5.95
Gingerale
$3.95
Grapefruit Juice
$4.95
Hot Chocolate
$3.95
Hot Tea
$3.95
Iced Tea
$3.95
Latte
$6.95
Lemonade
$3.95
Lemonade
$3.95
Macchiato
$5.95
Milk
$3.95
Orange Juice
$4.95
Panna
$7.50
Peligrino
$7.50
Pineapple Juice
$4.95
Refill
Roy Rodgers
$3.95
Shirley Temple
$3.95
Soda Water
Sprite
$3.95
Tomato Juice
$4.95
Tonic Water
$3.95
Wine By GLS
Corkage Fee
$25.00
August Kesseler GL
$13.00
Austin Hope GL
$17.00
Barone PG GL
$12.00
Brancaia GL
$15.00
Courtage Brut
$14.00
Faust GL
$20.00
Felino Malbec GL
$14.00
Hartford Char GL
$16.00
House Cab GL
$12.00
House Champagne GL
$12.00
House Chardonnay GL
$12.00
House Merlot GL
$12.00
House Pinot Noir GL
$12.00
Lamole Chianti GL
$14.00
Markham Merlot GL
$15.00
Moet Brut Rose
$25.00
Morgan PN GL
$15.00
Post & Beams Char GL
$17.00
Relic PN GL
$18.00
Rombauer SB GL
$16.00
Sancerre GL
$17.00
Villa Maria SB GL
$13.00
Villa Sandi
$12.00
Whispering Angel GL
$14.00
White Zin GL
$12.00
Faust Cab Gl
$20.00
Austin Hope Gl
$18.00
Champagne/Sparkling
Chardonnay
Aubert Chard
$185.00
Cakebread Chard
$72.00
Far Niente Chard
$112.00
Gran Moraine Chard
$48.00
Hartford Chard BTL
$56.00
House Chard BTL
$36.00
Hudson Chard
$60.00
Kistler Chard
$100.00
La Crema Chard
$38.00
Louis Jadot PM
$142.00
Mer Soleil Chard
$38.00
Philippe Colin
$175.00
Post & Beam Chard BTL
$60.00
Rombauer Chard
$68.00
Sonoma-Cutrer Chard
$42.00
Stags Leap Chard
$45.00
White Varietals
Cabernet
Austin Hope BTL
$60.00
Cardinale
$390.00
Caymus Cab
$160.00
Caymus Special Select
$340.00
Dominus
$450.00
Duckhorn Cab
$105.00
Faust BTL
$72.00
Frank Family
$70.00
House Cabernet BTL
$36.00
Hundred Acre
$950.00
Joseph Phelps Cab
$135.00
Joseph Phelps Insignia
$385.00
Justin Cabernet
$48.00
Justin Isosceles
$86.00
Opus One
$475.00
Pahlmeyer
$280.00
Quintessa
$320.00
Scarecrow
$995.00
Silver Oak
$135.00
The Mascot
$205.00
Verite La Joie
$500.00
Italian Reds
Amarone Allegrini
$95.00
Amarone Famiglia Pasqua
$90.00
Antinori Bolgheri
$240.00
Brancaia BTL
$52.00
Brunello Carpazo
$79.00
Brunello il Poggione
$110.00
Fabio Oberto
$77.00
Famiglia Pasqua Veneto
$50.00
Lamole BTL
$48.00
Lucente
$45.00
Ornellaia Bolgheri
$375.00
Peppoli
$55.00
Sassicaia
$350.00
Scarpetta
$50.00
Solaia Antinori
$475.00
Tignanello Antinori
$220.00
Tortoniano Barolo
$140.00
Volpaia
$50.00
Red Varietals
Aubert PN
$195.00
Belle Glos PN
$68.00
Colome Malbec
$38.00
Conundrum Blend
$42.00
Domaine Serene PN
$130.00
Duckhorn Merlot
$75.00
Emmolo Merlot
$50.00
En Route PN
$74.00
Felino BTL
$48.00
Goldeneye PN
$72.00
Gran Moraine PN
$72.00
Kistler PN
$112.00
La Storia Merlot
$43.00
Markham BTL
$52.00
Melbury Blend
$775.00
Morgan PN BTL
$52.00
Opolo Zinfandel
$45.00
Paul Hobbs PN
$117.00
Relic PN BTL
$64.00
Sea Smoke Southing PN
$135.00
Sea Smoke Ten PN
$150.00
Seghesio Zinfandel
$60.00
The Prisoner
$56.00
Specialty Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Well Tequila
$12.00
Tanteo
$13.50
Patron Silver
$13.50
Herradura Gold
$13.50
Herradura Silver
$13.50
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
Don Julio Repo
$14.00
Don Julio 70
$16.00
Don Julio 1942
$25.00
Creyante Mezcal
$14.00
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Repo
$14.00
Clase Azul Plata
$16.00
Clase Azul Repo
$25.00
Clase Azul Mezcal
$40.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$75.00
Clase Azul Ultra
$200.00
Whiskey
Scotch
Lagavulin
$24.00
Macallan 12
$16.00
Macallan 15
$24.00
Macallan 18
$26.00
Macallan Rare Cask
$48.00
Middelton
$26.00
Well Scotch
$12.00
Oban
$22.00
Glenlivet
$14.00
Glenfiddich 12
$16.00
Glenfiddich 15
$24.00
Dewers
$13.00
Balvenie 12
$18.00
Balvenie 21
$35.00
Chivas
$13.00
Glen Scotia
$21.00
JW Blue Label
$35.00
JW Black Label
$16.00
J&B
$13.00
Highland Park 12
$16.00
Highland Park 25
$50.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Averno
$12.00
Amaretto
$10.00
Aperol
$12.50
B&B
$10.00
Baileys
$12.00
Blue Curcacao
$10.00
Brandy
$11.00
Campari
$12.00
Chambord
$13.00
Cointreau
$13.00
Cr De Cassis
$12.00
Cr De Cocoa DK
$10.00
Cr De Cocoa LT
$10.00
Cr De Menth DRK
$10.00
Cr De Menth WHT
$10.00
Cr De Menth GR
$10.00
Di Saronna
$14.00
Drambuie
$13.00
Dry Vermouth
$10.00
Fernet Branca
$12.50
Frangelico
$13.00
Galliano
$13.00
Grand Marnier
$13.00
Grappa
$14.00
Jagermeister
$13.00
Kahlua
$12.50
Limoncello
$13.00
Midori
$10.00
Ouzo
$7.00
Peach Schnapps
$10.00
Pernod
$10.00
Ramos Porto
$10.00
Sambuca
$12.00
Sandeman 40
$18.00
Sweet Vermouth
$10.00
Taylor Fladgate 10
$14.00
Taylor Fladgate 20
$18.00
Taylor Fladgate 30
$24.00
Taylor Fladgate 40
$32.00
Triple Sec
$6.00
Tuaca
$10.00
Bourbon/Rye
Basil Haydens
$15.00
Elijah Craig
$15.00
Knob Creek
$14.50
Makers Mark
$14.50
Old Forester
$13.00
Southern Comfort
$12.50
Wild Turkey
$13.00
Bulleit
$16.00
Jack Daniels
$13.00
JD Single Barrels
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Duke
$13.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$16.00
Well Bourbon
$12.00
Tullamore Rye
$13.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$16.00
Bulleit Rye
$18.00
Sazerac Rye
$18.00
Basil Hayden Rye
$20.00
Cognac
Mixed Drinks A-L
Amaretto Sour
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Apple Martini
$13.00
B-52
$13.00
Bellini
$12.00
Black Russian
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Blue Hawaiian
$13.00
Brandy Alexander
$13.00
Brandy Manhattan
$13.00
Brandy Sour
$13.00
Cape Cod
$13.00
Champagne Cocktail
$12.00
Coffee Alexander
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Cucumber Martini
$16.00
Daiquiri
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
French Martini
$14.00
FRZ Daiquiri
$14.00
Fuzzy Navel
$13.00
Gimlet
$13.00
Gin Fizz
$13.00
Grasshopper
$13.00
Greyhound
$13.00
Hot Toddy
$13.00
Irish Coffee Jameson
$14.00
Kahlua & Cream
$13.00
Kamekazi
$13.00
Keoke Coffee
$13.00
Kir
$13.00
Kir Royale
$13.50
L.I.T.
$15.00
L.I.T. Top Shelf
$20.00
Lemon Drop
$13.50
Mixed Drinks M-Z
Madras
$13.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Manhattan
$13.00
Margarita
$13.00
Mexican Coffee
$13.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00
Mudslide
$13.00
Negroni
$13.00
Nutty Irishman
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$13.00
Perfect Manhattan
$13.00
Pina Colada
$13.50
Pink Lady
$13.00
Pom Martini
$14.00
Rob Roy
$13.00
Rusty Nail
$13.00
Screwdriver
$13.00
Seabreeze
$14.00
Sex on the Beach
$14.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Singapore Sling
$13.00
Stinger
$13.00
Strawberry Daq FRZ
$13.50
Strawberry Margarita
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$14.00
Tom Collins
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
White Russian
$13.00
Virgin Cocktails
$10.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
32123 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar - 32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109
No Reviews
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurant
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
No Reviews
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12 Westlake, CA 91361
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westlake Village
More near Westlake Village
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Moorpark
No reviews yet
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Malibu
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.