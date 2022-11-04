Main picView gallery

Boccaccio's Restaurant 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd

32123 Lindero Canyon Rd

Westlake Village, CA 91361

Daily Specials

Salmon Special

$39.95

Branzino

$39.95

New York Strip

$49.95

Porterhouse Steak

$49.95

Dessert

Baked Alaska

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Italian Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Berries & Cream

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Affogato

$8.00

Birthday Alaska

Ice Cream

$4.95

1 scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

N/A

Americano

$5.95

Apple Juice

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Cappuccino

$6.95

Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

Dbl Espresso

$5.95

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Dbl Espresso

$5.95

Decaf Espresso

$4.95

Decaf Latte

$6.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Espresso

$4.95

Ginger Beer

$5.95

Gingerale

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Latte

$6.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Macchiato

$5.95

Milk

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Panna

$7.50

Peligrino

$7.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Refill

Roy Rodgers

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$4.95

Tonic Water

$3.95

Wine By GLS

Corkage Fee

$25.00

August Kesseler GL

$13.00

Austin Hope GL

$17.00

Barone PG GL

$12.00

Brancaia GL

$15.00

Courtage Brut

$14.00

Faust GL

$20.00

Felino Malbec GL

$14.00

Hartford Char GL

$16.00

House Cab GL

$12.00

House Champagne GL

$12.00

House Chardonnay GL

$12.00

House Merlot GL

$12.00

House Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

Lamole Chianti GL

$14.00

Markham Merlot GL

$15.00

Moet Brut Rose

$25.00

Morgan PN GL

$15.00

Post & Beams Char GL

$17.00

Relic PN GL

$18.00

Rombauer SB GL

$16.00

Sancerre GL

$17.00

Villa Maria SB GL

$13.00

Villa Sandi

$12.00

Whispering Angel GL

$14.00

White Zin GL

$12.00

Faust Cab Gl

$20.00

Austin Hope Gl

$18.00

Champagne/Sparkling

Cristal

$450.00

Dom Perignon

$375.00

House Champagne BTL

$36.00

Iron Horse

$56.00

Louis Pommery Rose

$44.00

Louis Roederer Brut

$95.00

Michele Moscato

$28.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$38.00

Moet & Chandon Brut

$96.00

Piper-Sonoma Brut

$45.00

Schramsberg Blanc

$68.00

Veuve Clicquot

$98.00

Chardonnay

Aubert Chard

$185.00

Cakebread Chard

$72.00

Far Niente Chard

$112.00

Gran Moraine Chard

$48.00

Hartford Chard BTL

$56.00

House Chard BTL

$36.00

Hudson Chard

$60.00

Kistler Chard

$100.00

La Crema Chard

$38.00

Louis Jadot PM

$142.00

Mer Soleil Chard

$38.00

Philippe Colin

$175.00

Post & Beam Chard BTL

$60.00

Rombauer Chard

$68.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chard

$42.00

Stags Leap Chard

$45.00

White Varietals

August Kesseler BTL

$44.00

Barone PG BTL

$40.00

Cade SB BTL

$45.00

Cloudy Bay BTL

$59.00

Cot Sancerre BTL

$60.00

Domaine Du Pre

$72.00

House Wine

$38.00

Le Roi Sancerre

$68.00

Rombauer SB BTL

$56.00

Santa Margherita

$44.00

Villa Maria BTL

$44.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$48.00

Cabernet

Austin Hope BTL

$60.00

Cardinale

$390.00

Caymus Cab

$160.00

Caymus Special Select

$340.00

Dominus

$450.00

Duckhorn Cab

$105.00

Faust BTL

$72.00

Frank Family

$70.00

House Cabernet BTL

$36.00

Hundred Acre

$950.00

Joseph Phelps Cab

$135.00

Joseph Phelps Insignia

$385.00

Justin Cabernet

$48.00

Justin Isosceles

$86.00

Opus One

$475.00

Pahlmeyer

$280.00

Quintessa

$320.00

Scarecrow

$995.00

Silver Oak

$135.00

The Mascot

$205.00

Verite La Joie

$500.00

Italian Reds

Amarone Allegrini

$95.00

Amarone Famiglia Pasqua

$90.00

Antinori Bolgheri

$240.00

Brancaia BTL

$52.00

Brunello Carpazo

$79.00

Brunello il Poggione

$110.00

Fabio Oberto

$77.00

Famiglia Pasqua Veneto

$50.00

Lamole BTL

$48.00

Lucente

$45.00

Ornellaia Bolgheri

$375.00

Peppoli

$55.00

Sassicaia

$350.00

Scarpetta

$50.00

Solaia Antinori

$475.00

Tignanello Antinori

$220.00

Tortoniano Barolo

$140.00

Volpaia

$50.00

Red Varietals

Aubert PN

$195.00

Belle Glos PN

$68.00

Colome Malbec

$38.00

Conundrum Blend

$42.00

Domaine Serene PN

$130.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$75.00

Emmolo Merlot

$50.00

En Route PN

$74.00

Felino BTL

$48.00

Goldeneye PN

$72.00

Gran Moraine PN

$72.00

Kistler PN

$112.00

La Storia Merlot

$43.00

Markham BTL

$52.00

Melbury Blend

$775.00

Morgan PN BTL

$52.00

Opolo Zinfandel

$45.00

Paul Hobbs PN

$117.00

Relic PN BTL

$64.00

Sea Smoke Southing PN

$135.00

Sea Smoke Ten PN

$150.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$60.00

The Prisoner

$56.00

Specialty Cocktails

Cocktail Special

$18.00

A-G Spritz

$16.00

Blue Drop

$16.00

Boccaccio's Cadillac

$18.00

French Rose

$16.00

Golden Hour

$16.00

House Mojito

$16.00

House Mojito Pineapple

$16.00

House Mojito Raspberry

$16.00

Mezcal Negroni

$16.00

Pineapple Margarita

$16.00

Purple Rain

$16.00

Rye Smash

$16.00

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$16.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$13.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Tito's

$13.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

Absolut

$12.50

Absolut Grapefruit

$12.50

Absolut Citron

$12.50

Absolut Pear

$12.50

Absolut Vanilla

$12.50

Absolut Mandarin

$12.50

Jewel of Russia

$20.00

Gin

Aviation

$16.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay

$15.00

Empress Gin

$16.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Nolets

$14.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Meyers

$13.00

Mt Gay

$14.50

Well Rum

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Tanteo

$13.50

Patron Silver

$13.50

Herradura Gold

$13.50

Herradura Silver

$13.50

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Creyante Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata

$16.00

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$40.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$75.00

Clase Azul Ultra

$200.00

Whiskey

Blanton

$18.00

Canadian Club

$13.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jameson Black

$16.00

Seagram 7

$13.00

Seagram VO

$13.50

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Scotch

Lagavulin

$24.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 15

$24.00

Macallan 18

$26.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$48.00

Middelton

$26.00

Well Scotch

$12.00

Oban

$22.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15

$24.00

Dewers

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Balvenie 21

$35.00

Chivas

$13.00

Glen Scotia

$21.00

JW Blue Label

$35.00

JW Black Label

$16.00

J&B

$13.00

Highland Park 12

$16.00

Highland Park 25

$50.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Averno

$12.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$12.50

B&B

$10.00

Baileys

$12.00

Blue Curcacao

$10.00

Brandy

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Cr De Cassis

$12.00

Cr De Cocoa DK

$10.00

Cr De Cocoa LT

$10.00

Cr De Menth DRK

$10.00

Cr De Menth WHT

$10.00

Cr De Menth GR

$10.00

Di Saronna

$14.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.50

Frangelico

$13.00

Galliano

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Grappa

$14.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.50

Limoncello

$13.00

Midori

$10.00

Ouzo

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Ramos Porto

$10.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sandeman 40

$18.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 10

$14.00

Taylor Fladgate 20

$18.00

Taylor Fladgate 30

$24.00

Taylor Fladgate 40

$32.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Bourbon/Rye

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Knob Creek

$14.50

Makers Mark

$14.50

Old Forester

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$12.50

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Bulleit

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

JD Single Barrels

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Duke

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Well Bourbon

$12.00

Tullamore Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Sazerac Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$20.00

Cognac

Courvo VSOP

$16.00

Courvo XO

$25.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$17.00

Remy Martin XO

$26.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Hennessy XO

$26.00

Martell VS

$14.00

Martell "Blue Swift"

$28.00

Louis XIII 1/2 oz

$100.00

Louis XIII 1 oz

$200.00

Louis XIII 2 oz

$400.00

Van Winkle 10 year

$65.00

Van Winkle 12 year

$75.00

Mixed Drinks A-L

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

B-52

$13.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Brandy Manhattan

$13.00

Brandy Sour

$13.00

Cape Cod

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Coffee Alexander

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$16.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

FRZ Daiquiri

$14.00

Fuzzy Navel

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Gin Fizz

$13.00

Grasshopper

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee Jameson

$14.00

Kahlua & Cream

$13.00

Kamekazi

$13.00

Keoke Coffee

$13.00

Kir

$13.00

Kir Royale

$13.50

L.I.T.

$15.00

L.I.T. Top Shelf

$20.00

Lemon Drop

$13.50

Mixed Drinks M-Z

Madras

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mexican Coffee

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Nutty Irishman

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Perfect Manhattan

$13.00

Pina Colada

$13.50

Pink Lady

$13.00

Pom Martini

$14.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Seabreeze

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Singapore Sling

$13.00

Stinger

$13.00

Strawberry Daq FRZ

$13.50

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$13.00

Virgin Cocktails

$10.00

Bottled Beer

805

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken 0

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Sculpin IPA

$8.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

WYC

Event

Screen/Projector

Screen/Projector

$250.00

PWR Rental

PWR Fee

$250.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

32123 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

