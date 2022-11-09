Bocce Club Pizza Downtown
Original Pizza
Whole 18" Cheese Pizza (12 slices)
Half 9" Cheese Pizza (6 slices)
Quarter Personal Cheese Pizza (4 slices)
Party Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Whole Cheese Pepperoni
Half Cheese & Pepperoni
Quarter Cheese & Pepperoni
Party Cheese & Pepperoni
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Whole Cheese Pepperoni Mushroom
Half Cheese Pepperoni Mushroom
Quarter Cheese Pepperoni Mushroom
Party Cheese Pepperoni Mushroom
Whole Specialty Pizza
All American Whole
Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella & cheddar cheese --
Bocce's Deluxe Whole
Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra!
Hawaiian Whole
Cheese, pineapple chunks, & Canadian Bacon --
Meat Eaters Whole
Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon --
Taco Pie Whole
Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50
Vegetarian Whole
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives --
Half Specialty Pizza
Bocce's Deluxe Half
Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra!
Hawaiian Half
Cheese, pineapple chunks, & Canadian Bacon --
Vegetarian Half
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives --
Meat Eaters Half
Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon --
Taco Pie Half
Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50
All American Half
Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella & cheddar cheese --
Quarter Specialty Pizza
All American Quarter
Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella & cheddar cheese --
Bocce's Deluxe Quarter
Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra!
Hawaiian Quarter
Cheese, pineapple chunks, & Canadian Bacon --
Meat Eaters Quarter
Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon --
Taco Pie Quarter
Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50
Vegetarian Quarter
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives --
Party Specialty Pizza
All American Party
Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella & cheddar cheese --
Bocce's Deluxe Party
Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra!
Hawaiian Party
Cheese, pineapple chunks, & Canadian Bacon --
Meat Eaters Party
Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon --
Taco Pie Party
Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50
Vegetarian Party
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives --
Whole Specialty White Pizza
Broccoli & Cheddar Whole
Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Cheeseburger Pizza Whole
American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard.
Gourmet Whole
Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, onions, black olives
Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Whole
The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Whole
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
Steak Whole
Mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese and steak combined with sautéed peppers and onions
Terri's Chicken Pie Whole
The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers
Traditional Whole
Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes
Tuscany White Whole
Mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, onions, & spinach topped with Romano cheese
White Cheese
Half Specialty White Pizza
Broccoli & Cheddar Half
Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Cheeseburger Half
American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard.
Gourmet Half
Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, onions, black olives
Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Half
The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Half
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
Steak Half
Mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese and steak combined with sautéed peppers and onions
Terri's Chicken Pie Half
The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers
Traditional Half
Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes
Tuscany White Half
Mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, onions, & spinach topped with Romano cheese
Quarter Specialty White Pizza
Broccoli & Cheddar Quarter
Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Cheeseburger Quarter
American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard.
Gourmet Quarter
Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, onions, black olives
Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Quarter
The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Quarter
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
Steak Quarter
Mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese and steak combined with sautéed peppers and onions
Terri's Chicken Pie Quarter
The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers
Traditional Quarter
Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes
Tuscany White Quarter
Mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, onions, & spinach topped with Romano cheese
Party Specialty White Pizza
Broccoli & Cheddar Party
Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Cheeseburger Party
American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard.
Gourmet Party
Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, onions, black olives
Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Party
The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Party
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
Steak Party
Mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese and steak combined with sautéed peppers and onions
Terri's Chicken Pie Party
The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers
Traditional Party
Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes
Tuscany White Party
Mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, onions, & spinach topped with Romano cheese
Wings & Fingers
Whole Subs
Assorted Sub
Baked Cheese Sub
BLT Sub
Bocce Bomber
King of all subs -- Steak and sausage with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Bologna Sub
Capicola Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Chicken Fajita Sub
Grilled strips of chicken with melted provolone
Chicken Finger Cordon Bleu Sub
Chicken finger sub with melted provolone and ham
Chicken Finger Sub
Fried Bologna Sub
Ham Sub
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Pizza Sub
Royal Sub
Sausage and capicola
Salami Sub
Sausage Parmesan Sub
Sausage Sub
Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak in the Grass Sub
Stinger Sub
Tuna Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey Sub
Mini Subs
Assorted Sub (mini)
Baked Cheese Sub (mini)
BLT Sub (mini)
Bocce Bomber (mini)
King of all subs -- Steak and sausage with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Bologna Sub (mini)
Capicola Sub.
Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
Chicken Fajita Sub (mini)
Grilled strips of chicken with melted provolone
Chicken Finger Cordon Bleu Sub (mini)
Chicken finger sub with melted provolone and ham
Chicken Finger Sub (mini)
Fried Bologna Sub (mini)
Ham Sub (mini)
Meatball Parmesan Sub (mini)
Pizza Sub (mini)
Royal Sub (mini)
Sausage and capicola
Salami Sub (mini)
Sausage Parmesan Sub (mini)
Sausage Sub (mini)
Steak & Cheese Sub (mini)
Steak in the Grass Sub (mini)
Stinger Sub (mini)
Tuna Sub (mini)
Turkey Club Sub (mini)
Turkey Sub (mini)
Wraps
Burritos
Salads
Chef Salad Small
Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons
Antipasto Small
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, green olives, carrots, chick peas, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncini
Grilled Chicken Small
Our chef salad with grilled chicken strips. *Substitute chicken fingers for strips, if you prefer your chicken breaded.
Deli Club Salad Small
Lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, ham, turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese and croutons
Taco Salad Small
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño peppers, taco beef, cheddar cheese
Chef Salad Large
Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons
Antipasto Large
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, green olives, carrots, chick peas, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncini
Grilled Chicken Large
Our chef salad with grilled chicken strips. *Substitute chicken fingers for strips, if you prefer your chicken breaded.
Deli Club Salad Large
Lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, ham, turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese and croutons
Taco Salad Large
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño peppers, taco beef, cheddar cheese
Chef Salad Party
Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons
Antipasto Party
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, green olives, carrots, chick peas, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncini
Appetizers & Sides
Desserts
Beverages
Fish Fry
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
