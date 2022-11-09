Bocce Club Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Chicken

Bocce Club Pizza Downtown

92 Reviews

$$

235 Delaware Ave

Buffalo, NY 14202

Popular Items

Whole 18" Cheese Pizza (12 slices)
Single Wings (10pc)
Half 9" Cheese Pizza (6 slices)

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.95

Cheese & Pepperoni Slice

$4.14

Blue Cheese

$1.15

Pizza Sauce Side

$0.87

Ranch

$1.15

Sour Cream

$0.50

Late Night Cheese Slice

$4.14

Late Night Cheese & Pepperoni Slice

$4.60

Original Pizza

Whole 18" Cheese Pizza (12 slices)

$24.09

Half 9" Cheese Pizza (6 slices)

$13.24

Quarter Personal Cheese Pizza (4 slices)

$7.45

Party Cheese Pizza

$35.77

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.01

Whole Cheese Pepperoni

$27.08

Half Cheese & Pepperoni

$14.85

Quarter Cheese & Pepperoni

$8.65

Party Cheese & Pepperoni

$40.79

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$13.01

Whole Cheese Pepperoni Mushroom

$30.07

Half Cheese Pepperoni Mushroom

$16.46

Quarter Cheese Pepperoni Mushroom

$8.65

Party Cheese Pepperoni Mushroom

$45.80

Whole Specialty Pizza

All American Whole

All American Whole

$30.07

Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella & cheddar cheese --

Bocce's Deluxe Whole

Bocce's Deluxe Whole

$36.05

Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra!

Hawaiian Whole

$30.07

Cheese, pineapple chunks, & Canadian Bacon --

Meat Eaters Whole

$36.05

Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon --

Taco Pie Whole

$30.07

Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50

Vegetarian Whole

$36.05

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives --

Half Specialty Pizza

Bocce's Deluxe Half

Bocce's Deluxe Half

$19.68

Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra!

Hawaiian Half

$16.46

Cheese, pineapple chunks, & Canadian Bacon --

Vegetarian Half

$19.68

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives --

Meat Eaters Half

$19.68

Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon --

Taco Pie Half

$16.46

Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50

All American Half

All American Half

$16.46

Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella & cheddar cheese --

Quarter Specialty Pizza

All American Quarter

All American Quarter

$8.65

Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella & cheddar cheese --

Bocce's Deluxe Quarter

Bocce's Deluxe Quarter

$9.89

Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra!

Hawaiian Quarter

$8.65

Cheese, pineapple chunks, & Canadian Bacon --

Meat Eaters Quarter

$9.89

Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon --

Taco Pie Quarter

$8.65

Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50

Vegetarian Quarter

$9.89

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives --

Party Specialty Pizza

All American Party

All American Party

$45.80

Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella & cheddar cheese --

Bocce's Deluxe Party

Bocce's Deluxe Party

$55.81

Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra!

Hawaiian Party

$45.80

Cheese, pineapple chunks, & Canadian Bacon --

Meat Eaters Party

$55.81

Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon --

Taco Pie Party

$45.80

Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50

Vegetarian Party

$55.81

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives --

Whole Specialty White Pizza

Broccoli & Cheddar Whole

Broccoli & Cheddar Whole

$30.07

Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza Whole

Cheeseburger Pizza Whole

$33.07

American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard.

Gourmet Whole

$30.07

Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, onions, black olives

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Whole

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Whole

$33.07

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Whole

$33.07

Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese

Steak Whole

$33.07

Mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese and steak combined with sautéed peppers and onions

Terri's Chicken Pie Whole

$33.07

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Traditional Whole

$27.08

Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes

Tuscany White Whole

$30.07

Mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, onions, & spinach topped with Romano cheese

White Cheese

$24.09

Half Specialty White Pizza

Broccoli & Cheddar Half

Broccoli & Cheddar Half

$16.46

Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Cheeseburger Half

Cheeseburger Half

$16.51

American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard.

Gourmet Half

$16.46

Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, onions, black olives

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Half

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Half

$16.51

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Half

$16.51

Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese

Steak Half

$16.51

Mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese and steak combined with sautéed peppers and onions

Terri's Chicken Pie Half

$16.51

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Traditional Half

$14.85

Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes

Tuscany White Half

$16.46Out of stock

Mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, onions, & spinach topped with Romano cheese

Quarter Specialty White Pizza

Broccoli & Cheddar Quarter

Broccoli & Cheddar Quarter

$8.65

Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Cheeseburger Quarter

Cheeseburger Quarter

$8.92

American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard.

Gourmet Quarter

$8.65

Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, onions, black olives

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Quarter

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Quarter

$8.92

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Quarter

$8.92

Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese

Steak Quarter

$8.92

Mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese and steak combined with sautéed peppers and onions

Terri's Chicken Pie Quarter

$8.92

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Traditional Quarter

$7.91

Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes

Tuscany White Quarter

$8.65

Mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, onions, & spinach topped with Romano cheese

Party Specialty White Pizza

Broccoli & Cheddar Party

Broccoli & Cheddar Party

$45.80

Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Cheeseburger Party

Cheeseburger Party

$48.17

American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard.

Gourmet Party

$45.80

Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, onions, black olives

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Party

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Party

$48.17

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Party

$48.17

Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese

Steak Party

$48.17

Mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese and steak combined with sautéed peppers and onions

Terri's Chicken Pie Party

$48.17

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Traditional Party

$40.79

Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes

Tuscany White Party

$45.80

Mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, onions, & spinach topped with Romano cheese

Wings & Fingers

Single Wings (10pc)

$15.91

Double Wings (20pc)

$27.89

Triple Wings (30pc)

$40.37

Bucket Wings (50pc)

$58.39

Single Boneless (10pc)

$14.72

Double Boneless (20pc)

$24.83

Triple Boneless (30pc)

$32.46

Bucket Boneless (50pc)

$43.87

Single Fingers (5pc)

$14.81

Large Finger (10pc)

$26.09

Party Finger (20pc)

$41.33

Whole Subs

Assorted Sub

$11.03

Baked Cheese Sub

$11.03

BLT Sub

$11.03

Bocce Bomber

$14.48

King of all subs -- Steak and sausage with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Bologna Sub

$11.03

Capicola Sub

$11.03

Cheeseburger Sub

$13.56

Chicken Fajita Sub

$13.56

Grilled strips of chicken with melted provolone

Chicken Finger Cordon Bleu Sub

$13.56

Chicken finger sub with melted provolone and ham

Chicken Finger Sub

$13.56

Fried Bologna Sub

$11.03

Ham Sub

$11.03

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$13.56

Pizza Sub

$11.03

Royal Sub

$13.56

Sausage and capicola

Salami Sub

$11.03

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$13.56

Sausage Sub

$13.56

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.56

Steak in the Grass Sub

$13.56

Stinger Sub

$13.59

Tuna Sub

$11.03

Turkey Club Sub

$13.56

Turkey Sub

$11.03

Mini Subs

Assorted Sub (mini)

$7.71

Baked Cheese Sub (mini)

$7.71

BLT Sub (mini)

$7.71

Bocce Bomber (mini)

$10.19

King of all subs -- Steak and sausage with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Bologna Sub (mini)

$7.71

Capicola Sub.

$7.71

Cheeseburger Sub (mini)

$7.99

Chicken Fajita Sub (mini)

$8.49

Grilled strips of chicken with melted provolone

Chicken Finger Cordon Bleu Sub (mini)

$8.49

Chicken finger sub with melted provolone and ham

Chicken Finger Sub (mini)

$7.99

Fried Bologna Sub (mini)

$7.99

Ham Sub (mini)

$7.71

Meatball Parmesan Sub (mini)

$7.99

Pizza Sub (mini)

$7.99

Royal Sub (mini)

$8.49

Sausage and capicola

Salami Sub (mini)

$7.71

Sausage Parmesan Sub (mini)

$7.99

Sausage Sub (mini)

$7.99

Steak & Cheese Sub (mini)

$7.99

Steak in the Grass Sub (mini)

$7.99

Stinger Sub (mini)

$10.19

Tuna Sub (mini)

$7.71

Turkey Club Sub (mini)

$7.71

Turkey Sub (mini)

$7.71

Wraps

Assorted Wrap

$7.71

Bologna Wrap

$7.71

Capicola Wrap

$7.71

Ham Wrap

$7.71

Salami Wrap

$7.71

Tuna Wrap

$7.71

Turkey Wrap

$7.71

Burritos

Served on our 12” tortillas. Choose hot, medium or mild.
Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$5.55

Taco beef, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$6.64

Chicken strips, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$6.64

Steak, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Salads

Chef Salad Small

Chef Salad Small

$6.76

Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons

Antipasto Small

Antipasto Small

$8.60

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, green olives, carrots, chick peas, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncini

Grilled Chicken Small

Grilled Chicken Small

$8.60

Our chef salad with grilled chicken strips. *Substitute chicken fingers for strips, if you prefer your chicken breaded.

Deli Club Salad Small

Deli Club Salad Small

$8.60

Lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, ham, turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese and croutons

Taco Salad Small

$8.60

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño peppers, taco beef, cheddar cheese

Chef Salad Large

Chef Salad Large

$9.24

Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons

Antipasto Large

Antipasto Large

$11.63

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, green olives, carrots, chick peas, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncini

Grilled Chicken Large

Grilled Chicken Large

$11.63

Our chef salad with grilled chicken strips. *Substitute chicken fingers for strips, if you prefer your chicken breaded.

Deli Club Salad Large

Deli Club Salad Large

$11.63

Lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, ham, turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese and croutons

Taco Salad Large

$11.63

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño peppers, taco beef, cheddar cheese

Chef Salad Party

Chef Salad Party

$29.20

Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons

Antipasto Party

Antipasto Party

$39.13

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, green olives, carrots, chick peas, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncini

Appetizers & Sides

French Fries

$3.31+

Onion Rings

$3.25+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.12+

Poppers

$7.12+

Pizza Logs

$7.12+

Taco Logs

$7.12+Out of stock

Garlic Bread Small

$2.80

Garlic Bread Large

$4.00

Bocce Bread Sticks Small (8pc)

$3.31

Bocce Bread Sticks Large (16pc)

$5.29

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.12+

Desserts

Funnel Fries

$5.93+

Apple Logs

$5.93+

Combo Dessert Platter

$5.93+

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.30

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.30

Beverages

20oz

$2.30

Vitamin Water

$2.53

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$15.63

Slices

Slice Cheese

$3.58

Slice Pep

$3.58

Steak Pizza Slice

$3.58Out of stock

Extra

Blue Cheese

$1.15

Ranch

$1.15

Pizza Sauce Side

$0.87

Wing Sauce Side

$0.59

Monday Special

Whole 18" Cheese Pizza (12 slices)

$17.95
All American Whole

All American Whole

$24.26

Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella & cheddar cheese --

Bocce's Deluxe Whole

Bocce's Deluxe Whole

$26.26

Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra!

Broccoli & Cheddar Whole

Broccoli & Cheddar Whole

$23.47

Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza Whole

Cheeseburger Pizza Whole

$26.45

American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard.

Gourmet Whole

$23.47

Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, onions, black olives

Hawaiian Whole

$22.26

Cheese, pineapple chunks, & Canadian Bacon --

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Whole

Jimmy's Big Cheesesteak Whole

$26.45

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Whole

$26.45

Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese

Meat Eaters Whole

$29.24

Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon --

Steak Whole

$26.45

Mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese and steak combined with sautéed peppers and onions

Taco Pie Whole

$24.24

Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50

Terri's Chicken Pie Whole

$23.50

The big cheese here at Bocce, Jimmy's favorite pie ... Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, and banana peppers

Traditional Whole

$20.70

Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes

Tuscany White Whole

$23.47

Mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, sun-dried tomato, onions, & spinach topped with Romano cheese

Vegetarian Whole

$29.21

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives --

Lunch Specials

2 Slices & 20 oz

$9.33

1/2 Deli Sub, Small Fry & 20oz

$10.25

1 Slice & Wing, Boneless Bites & 20oz

$9.33

1 Slice & Wing, Boneless Bites

$8.97

3 Taco Logs & 20 oz

$5.98Out of stock

3 Pizza Logs & 20 oz

$5.98
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
