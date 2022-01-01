- Home
Bocce Club Pizza Hertel Ave
No reviews yet
1488 Hertel Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14216
Popular Items
Packs & Combos
Original Pizza
Specialty Red Pizzas
All American Half
Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella and cheddar cheese -- "You'll pledge allegiance to this pie!" 9" pizza (6 slices)
All American Whole
Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella and cheddar cheese -- "You'll pledge allegiance to this pie!" 18" pizza (12 slices)
All American Sheet
Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella and cheddar cheese -- "You'll pledge allegiance to this pie!" 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Deluxe Half
Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra! 9" pizza (6 slices)
Deluxe Whole
Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra! 18" pizza (12 slices)
Deluxe Sheet
Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra! 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Hawaiian Half
Cheese, pineapple chunks, and ham -- "Wowee Maui!" 9" pizza (6 slices)
Hawaiian Whole
Cheese, pineapple chunks, and ham -- "Wowee Maui!" 18" pizza (12 slices)
Hawaiian Sheet
Cheese, pineapple chunks, and ham -- "Wowee Maui!" 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Meat Eaters Half
Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon -- "Guaranteed to fill you up!" 9" pizza (6 slices)
Meat Eaters Whole
Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon -- "Guaranteed to fill you up!" 18" pizza (12 slices)
Meat Eaters Sheet
Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon -- "Guaranteed to fill you up!" 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Taco Pie Half
Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes -- "Hot Tamale!" Add hot sauce for $0.50. 9" pizza (6 slices)
Taco Pie Whole
Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes -- "Hot Tamale!" Add hot sauce for $0.50. 18" pizza (12 slices)
Taco Pie Sheet
Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes -- "Hot Tamale!" Add hot sauce for $0.50. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Old World Sauce Pie Half
Romano cheese, onion, cherry peppers. Add sausage, pepperoni, or anchovy for extra. 9" pizza (6 slices)
Old World Sauce Pie Whole
Romano cheese, onion, cherry peppers. Add sausage, pepperoni, or anchovy for extra. 18" pizza (12 slices)
Old World Sauce Pie Sheet
Romano cheese, onion, cherry peppers. Add sausage, pepperoni, or anchovy for extra. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Vegetarian Half
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives -- "Where's the beef?" 9" pizza (6 slices)
Vegetarian Whole
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives -- "Where's the beef?" 18" pizza (12 slices)
Vegetarian Sheet
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives -- "Where's the beef?" 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Specialty White Pizzas
Broccoli & Cheddar Half
Fresh broccoli, cheddar, and mozzarella. 9" pizza (6 slices)
Broccoli & Cheddar Whole
Fresh broccoli, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. 18" pizza (12 slices)
Broccoli & Cheddar Sheet
Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Cheeseburger Half
American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard. Sliced tomatoes extra. 9" pizza (6 slices)
Cheeseburger Whole
American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard. Sliced tomatoes extra. 18" pizza (12 slices)
Cheeseburger Sheet
American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Gourmet Half
Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, tomatoes, onions, black olives. 9" pizza (6 slices)
Gourmet Whole
Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, tomatoes, onions, black olives. 18" pizza (12 slices)
Gourmet Sheet
Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, tomatoes, onions, black olives. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Steak Half
Mozzarella, grated parmesan and steak combined with sauteed peppers and onions. 9" pizza (6 slices)
Steak Whole
Mozzarella, grated parmesan and steak combined with sauteed peppers and onions. 18" pizza (12 slices)
Steak Sheet
Mozzarella, grated parmesan and steak combined with sauteed peppers and onions. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Super Steak Half
Our tender ribeye steak on a white crust, with mushrooms and fresh sliced onions, your choice of sweet peppers, banana peppers, or cherry peppers, topped with a blend of mozzarella, romano, and swiss cheeses cooked to perfection. Can be made with a honey mustard base, or any of our delicious BBQ flavors for $3.00. 9" pizza (6 slices)
Super Steak Whole
Our tender ribeye steak on a white crust, with mushrooms and fresh sliced onions, your choice of sweet peppers, banana peppers, or cherry peppers, topped with a blend of mozzarella, romano, and swiss cheeses cooked to perfection. Can be made with a honey mustard base, or any of our delicious BBQ flavors for $3.00. 18" pizza (12 slices)
Super Steak Sheet
Our tender ribeye steak on a white crust, with mushrooms and fresh sliced onions, your choice of sweet peppers, banana peppers, or cherry peppers, topped with a blend of mozzarella, romano, and swiss cheeses cooked to perfection. Can be made with a honey mustard base, or any of our delicious BBQ flavors for $3.00. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
The Gooz Half
Wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild) with American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and bleu cheese. 9" pizza (6 slices)
The Gooz Whole
Wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild) with American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and bleu cheese. 18" pizza (12 slices)
The Gooz Sheet
Wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild) with American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and bleu cheese. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Traditional Half
Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes. 9" pizza (6 slices)
Traditional Whole
Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes. 18" pizza (12 slices)
Traditional Sheet
Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)
Chicken Wings
Wings (Single)
Hot, medium, or mild
Wings (Double)
Hot, medium, or mild
Wings (Triple)
Hot, medium, or mild
Wings (Bucket)
Hot, medium, or mild
Over-the-Pit Wings (Single)
Grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun
Over-the-Pit Wings (Double)
Grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun
Over-the-Pit Wings (Triple)
Grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun
Over-the-Pit Wings (Bucket)
Grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun
Duke's Eggplant Wings (Single)
Choose from over 30 flavors!
Duke's Wings (Single)
Choose from over 30 flavors!
Duke's Wings (Double)
Choose from over 30 flavors!
Duke's Wings (Triple)
Choose from over 30 flavors!
Duke's Wings (Bucket)
Choose from over 30 flavors!
Bleu Cheese
Subs
Chicken Fingers
Appetizers
French Fries
Pizza Logs
Served with marinara sauce
Bread Sticks
Served with marinara sauce. Mozzarella cheese or spinach extra.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Served with chipotle mayo
Jalapeno Poppers
Cheddar stuffed jalapeno peppers
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella cheese or spinach extra
Dinners
Desserts
Drinks
Coke (20 oz)
Diet Coke (20 oz)
Ginger Ale (20 oz)
Sprite (20 oz)
Root Beer (20 oz)
Smart Water (20 oz)
Loganberry (20 oz)
Lemonade (20 oz)
Pink Lemonade (20 oz)
Fruit Punch (20 oz)
Coke (2 Liter)
Diet Coke (2 Liter)
Cherry Coke (2 Liter)
Ginger Ale (2 Liter)
Loganberry (2 Liter)
Orange Fanta (2 Liter)
Sprite (2 Liter)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Buffalo tradition since 1946
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
Photos coming soon!