Pizza

Bocce Club Pizza Hertel Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1488 Hertel Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14216

Popular Items

Half/Single Combo
Whole/Double Combo
Gourmet Whole

Packs & Combos

Half/Single Combo

$24.99

Combo includes a Half Pizza and a single order of wings (10)

Whole/Double Combo

$43.99

Combo includes a Whole Pizza and a double order of wings (20)

Party Combo

$79.99

Combo includes a Sheet Pizza and a bucket of wings (50)

Original Pizza

Only the finest ingredients. Our dough is hand stretched daily. Our secret recipe pizza sauce is mixed fresh each day! We use 100% whole milk Sorrento® Mozzarella.

Original Half

$11.99

9" cheese pizza (6 slices)

Original Whole

$20.50

18" cheese pizza (12 slices)

Original Sheet

$33.99

18" x 26" cheese pizza (30 slices)

Specialty Red Pizzas

All of our Specialty Pizzas are made with red sauce

All American Half

$14.99

Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella and cheddar cheese -- "You'll pledge allegiance to this pie!" 9" pizza (6 slices)

All American Whole

$26.99

Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella and cheddar cheese -- "You'll pledge allegiance to this pie!" 18" pizza (12 slices)

All American Sheet

$41.50

Sizzling, crisp bacon, on tasty mozzarella and cheddar cheese -- "You'll pledge allegiance to this pie!" 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Deluxe Half

$17.50

Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra! 9" pizza (6 slices)

Deluxe Whole

$32.99

Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra! 18" pizza (12 slices)

Deluxe Sheet

$47.99

Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, onions, sweet peppers. Bocce's best with something extra! 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Hawaiian Half

$14.50

Cheese, pineapple chunks, and ham -- "Wowee Maui!" 9" pizza (6 slices)

Hawaiian Whole

$26.99

Cheese, pineapple chunks, and ham -- "Wowee Maui!" 18" pizza (12 slices)

Hawaiian Sheet

$39.50

Cheese, pineapple chunks, and ham -- "Wowee Maui!" 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Meat Eaters Half

$17.50

Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon -- "Guaranteed to fill you up!" 9" pizza (6 slices)

Meat Eaters Whole

$32.99

Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon -- "Guaranteed to fill you up!" 18" pizza (12 slices)

Meat Eaters Sheet

$51.50

Can’t beat this! Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon -- "Guaranteed to fill you up!" 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Taco Pie Half

$14.99

Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes -- "Hot Tamale!" Add hot sauce for $0.50. 9" pizza (6 slices)

Taco Pie Whole

$26.99

Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes -- "Hot Tamale!" Add hot sauce for $0.50. 18" pizza (12 slices)

Taco Pie Sheet

$41.50

Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes -- "Hot Tamale!" Add hot sauce for $0.50. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Old World Sauce Pie Half

$15.99

Romano cheese, onion, cherry peppers. Add sausage, pepperoni, or anchovy for extra. 9" pizza (6 slices)

Old World Sauce Pie Whole

$28.99

Romano cheese, onion, cherry peppers. Add sausage, pepperoni, or anchovy for extra. 18" pizza (12 slices)

Old World Sauce Pie Sheet

$47.99

Romano cheese, onion, cherry peppers. Add sausage, pepperoni, or anchovy for extra. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Vegetarian Half

$17.50

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives -- "Where's the beef?" 9" pizza (6 slices)

Vegetarian Whole

$32.99

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives -- "Where's the beef?" 18" pizza (12 slices)

Vegetarian Sheet

$46.50

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, choice of peppers, choice of olives -- "Where's the beef?" 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Specialty White Pizzas

Specialty white pizzas are made with our unique garlic spread over the crust. For extra flavor, try chopped garlic on your white pizza! Any white pizza can be made with Bocce’s traditional red sauce upon request!

Broccoli & Cheddar Half

$14.50

Fresh broccoli, cheddar, and mozzarella. 9" pizza (6 slices)

Broccoli & Cheddar Whole

$26.50

Fresh broccoli, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. 18" pizza (12 slices)

Broccoli & Cheddar Sheet

$41.99

Fresh broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Cheeseburger Half

$15.99

American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard. Sliced tomatoes extra. 9" pizza (6 slices)

Cheeseburger Whole

$29.99

American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard. Sliced tomatoes extra. 18" pizza (12 slices)

Cheeseburger Sheet

$47.50

American, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced Angus beef patties, topped with ketchup and mustard. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Gourmet Half

$14.99

Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, tomatoes, onions, black olives. 9" pizza (6 slices)

Gourmet Whole

$27.99

Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, tomatoes, onions, black olives. 18" pizza (12 slices)

Gourmet Sheet

$42.99

Grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oil, black pepper, tomatoes, onions, black olives. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Steak Half

$15.99

Mozzarella, grated parmesan and steak combined with sauteed peppers and onions. 9" pizza (6 slices)

Steak Whole

$29.99

Mozzarella, grated parmesan and steak combined with sauteed peppers and onions. 18" pizza (12 slices)

Steak Sheet

$47.50

Mozzarella, grated parmesan and steak combined with sauteed peppers and onions. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Super Steak Half

$15.99

Our tender ribeye steak on a white crust, with mushrooms and fresh sliced onions, your choice of sweet peppers, banana peppers, or cherry peppers, topped with a blend of mozzarella, romano, and swiss cheeses cooked to perfection. Can be made with a honey mustard base, or any of our delicious BBQ flavors for $3.00. 9" pizza (6 slices)

Super Steak Whole

$29.99

Our tender ribeye steak on a white crust, with mushrooms and fresh sliced onions, your choice of sweet peppers, banana peppers, or cherry peppers, topped with a blend of mozzarella, romano, and swiss cheeses cooked to perfection. Can be made with a honey mustard base, or any of our delicious BBQ flavors for $3.00. 18" pizza (12 slices)

Super Steak Sheet

$47.50

Our tender ribeye steak on a white crust, with mushrooms and fresh sliced onions, your choice of sweet peppers, banana peppers, or cherry peppers, topped with a blend of mozzarella, romano, and swiss cheeses cooked to perfection. Can be made with a honey mustard base, or any of our delicious BBQ flavors for $3.00. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

The Gooz Half

$15.99

Wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild) with American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and bleu cheese. 9" pizza (6 slices)

The Gooz Whole

$29.99

Wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild) with American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and bleu cheese. 18" pizza (12 slices)

The Gooz Sheet

$47.50

Wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild) with American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and bleu cheese. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Traditional Half

$13.50

Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes. 9" pizza (6 slices)

Traditional Whole

$24.99

Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes. 18" pizza (12 slices)

Traditional Sheet

$38.50

Grated Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes. 18" x 26" pizza (30 slices)

Chicken Wings

Wings served with crispy celery and bleu cheese. Sizes: single (10), double (20), triple (30), bucket (50)

Wings (Single)

$14.99

Hot, medium, or mild

Wings (Double)

$25.99

Hot, medium, or mild

Wings (Triple)

$36.99

Hot, medium, or mild

Wings (Bucket)

$50.99

Hot, medium, or mild

Over-the-Pit Wings (Single)

$14.99

Grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun

Over-the-Pit Wings (Double)

$25.99

Grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun

Over-the-Pit Wings (Triple)

$36.99

Grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun

Over-the-Pit Wings (Bucket)

$50.99

Grilled wings -- BBQ, honey mustard, or cajun

Duke's Eggplant Wings (Single)

$14.00

Choose from over 30 flavors!

Duke's Wings (Single)

$14.99

Choose from over 30 flavors!

Duke's Wings (Double)

$25.99

Choose from over 30 flavors!

Duke's Wings (Triple)

$36.99

Choose from over 30 flavors!

Duke's Wings (Bucket)

$50.99

Choose from over 30 flavors!

Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Subs

All subs are served on fresh white or whole wheat roll or wrap. served with lettuce, tomatoes, and American Swiss cheese. Provolone, mozzarella, or onions available upon request. Any mini deli sub can be made as a wrap.

Bomber Sub

King of All Subs. Steak and sausage with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Chicken Finger Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

Stinger Sub

Steak and chicken finger

Chicken Fingers

Tasty breaded chicken tenders tossed in Bocce's own special sauce, served with bleu cheese, celery, carrots, and fries

Chicken Fingers - Single (5)

$14.99

Chicken Fingers - Double (10)

$25.99

Chicken Fingers - Party (20)

$39.99

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.99

Pizza Logs

Served with marinara sauce

Bread Sticks

Served with marinara sauce. Mozzarella cheese or spinach extra.

Mozzarella Sticks

Served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$6.50

Served with chipotle mayo

Jalapeno Poppers

Cheddar stuffed jalapeno peppers

Garlic Bread

Mozzarella cheese or spinach extra

Dinners

All dinners served with a roll, butter, coleslaw and french fries

Fish Fry Dinner

$15.99

Available 7 days a week - 10 oz. beer battered haddock served with a roll, butter, coleslaw and french fries.

Desserts

Apple Logs

Funnel Fries

Drinks

Coke (20 oz)

$1.99

Diet Coke (20 oz)

$1.99

Ginger Ale (20 oz)

$1.99

Sprite (20 oz)

$1.99

Root Beer (20 oz)

$1.99

Smart Water (20 oz)

$1.99

Loganberry (20 oz)

$1.99

Lemonade (20 oz)

$1.99

Pink Lemonade (20 oz)

$1.99

Fruit Punch (20 oz)

$1.99

Coke (2 Liter)

$3.50

Diet Coke (2 Liter)

$3.50

Cherry Coke (2 Liter)

$3.50

Ginger Ale (2 Liter)

$3.50

Loganberry (2 Liter)

$3.50

Orange Fanta (2 Liter)

$3.50

Sprite (2 Liter)

$3.50

Extras

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Buffalo tradition since 1946

1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216

