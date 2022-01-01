Bocce Club Pizza Hertel Ave

Super Steak Half

$15.99

Our tender ribeye steak on a white crust, with mushrooms and fresh sliced onions, your choice of sweet peppers, banana peppers, or cherry peppers, topped with a blend of mozzarella, romano, and swiss cheeses cooked to perfection. Can be made with a honey mustard base, or any of our delicious BBQ flavors for $3.00. 9" pizza (6 slices)