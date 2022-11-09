Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bocelli

review star

No reviews yet

5427 Bayshore Blvd

Tampa, FL 33611

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

CHOPPED ITALIANO
CHEESE PIZZA
BOLOGNESE

ANTIPASTI

BEEF CARPACCIO

BEEF CARPACCIO

$14.00
BRUSCHETTA TRIO

BRUSCHETTA TRIO

$12.00

CALAMARI

$12.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00
FRITTO MISTO

FRITTO MISTO

$20.00
MEAT & CHEESEBOARD FOR 2

MEAT & CHEESEBOARD FOR 2

$26.00
MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$14.00
MOZZARELLA FRITTA

MOZZARELLA FRITTA

$11.00
OCTOPUS

OCTOPUS

$19.00
SHRIMP PICANTE

SHRIMP PICANTE

$17.00
STUFFED MUSHROOM

STUFFED MUSHROOM

$13.00

ARANCINI

$10.00Out of stock

SECONDI*

GORGONZOLA BURGER

GORGONZOLA BURGER

$19.00
GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$26.00

FILET

$39.00

POLLO BENASSI

$22.00

POLLO PARMAGIANO

$22.00

SHORT RIB RISOTTO

$29.00

SIDE MEAT

Scallop Special

$25.00Out of stock

INSALATE*

CAESER SALAD

$9.00+

CAPRESE SALAD

$16.00

CHOPPED ITALIANO

$9.00+

KALE SALAD

$9.00+

PASTA*

BOLOGNESE

$11.00+

CACIO E PEPE

$9.00+

CARBONARA

$25.00

CAVATELLI VODKA

$12.00+

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$9.00+

FRA DIAVOLO

$33.00

GNOCCHI AL PESTO

$23.00

Gorgonzola Gnocchi

$24.00

PASTA SIDE

$4.00+

Side Sauce

$0.00+

TAGLIATELLE

$26.00

VONGOLE

$25.00

Pappardelle Special

$25.00

PIZZA*

BIANCA (WHITE)

$15.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

FUNGHI

$17.00

GARLIC KNOTS

$14.00

INFERNO

$17.00

INSALATA

$15.00

MARGHERITA

$15.00

MEAT LOVERS

$18.00

RUSTICA

$17.00

Soppressata Pizza

$16.00

BAMBINI*

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

VEGETALI*

CAULIFLOWER ALFREDO

$13.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

GARLIC BUTTER ASAPARGUS

$10.00

HONEY TRUFFLE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

ROASTED VEGETABLES

$12.00

Broccolini

$12.00

DESSERTS*

APPLE CROSTATA

$10.00Out of stock

Zeppoli

$10.00

CANNOLI

$10.00

COOKIE SKILLET

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$10.00

Ice Cream scoop

$3.00

SAUCE/DRESSING

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$2.00

Side of Barolo Sauce

$1.25

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.25

Side of Creamy Sherry Mustard Aioli

$1.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Italian Dressing

$1.50

Side of Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Tangerine Vinaigrette

$1.00

Bottles of Wine To-Go

Amarone Sartori (italian red)

$65.00

Bordinese Montepuliciano (Italian Red)

$22.00

Brunello Caparzo (Italian Red)

$64.00

Chianti Classico Brolio Barone Ricasoli (Italian Red)

$30.00

Castello Banfi Centine (Italian Red)

$20.00

Roma Rosso (Italian Red)

$32.00

Sangiovese Caparzo (Italian Red)

$20.00

Valpolicella Buglioni Ruffiano (Italian Red)

$30.00

Ramey Cellars Claret Bordeaux Blend (Red)

$40.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon (Red)

$100.00

Col Solare Cabernet Sauvignon (Red)

$80.00

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon (Red)

$30.00

The Hess Collection Allomi Cabernet Sauvignon (Red)

$40.00

Dona Paula Malbac Estate

$24.00

Layer Cake Malbec Mendoza

$16.00

Impero Collection Merlot

$20.00

Ken Wright Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

$30.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$20.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$22.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$45.00

The Hess Collection Chardonnay

$16.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$20.00

Corvo Moscato

$15.00

Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio (White Wine)

$18.00

Dr. Konstantin Frank Riesling

$18.00

Imagery Estate Sauvignon Blanc (White Wine)

$21.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (White Wine)

$15.00

Studio by Miraval Rose

$20.00

Prosecco (Villa Sandi)

$20.00

Champagne (Piper Sonoma Brut)

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
At Bocelli Modern Italian we provide a unique dining experience bringing you a mix of traditional Italian cuisine and modern dishes that we make with the freshest and finest ingredients.

5427 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

